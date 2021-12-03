Zales’ Winter Jewelry Sale: Save Hundreds of Dollars off These 12 Stunning Diamond Pieces

Fashion

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Zales. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Zales is the one-stop destination for high-quality fine jewelry and exquisite diamond pieces — from luxury gems to basic gold bands. Zales offers a wide selection of jewelry pieces for every style and occasion. From now until Dec. 9, you can take advantage of Zales’ Winter Jewelry sale, where shoppers can enjoy incredible jewelry deals on select items. And if you’re shopping for diamonds but don’t know where to start, check out our diamond-buying hacks to save money and get more diamonds for your buck!

Subtle Statement Jewelry

Price: $99.99 $59.98



Crafted with sterling silver, this stunning pendant necklace makes a special gift for yourself or for a loved one. The soft blue-and-white sapphires on the pendant complement each other, sitting beautifully on the neckline for some extra sparkle. Cushion-cut and lab created, the gems make a simple yet eye-catching accessory that you’ll want to wear over and over again.

Price: $399.99 $249.98



These luxurious earrings cost much less than a fortune: at $150 off the original price, they’re a steal. Featuring iridescent, accompanied by a diamond-lined halo, and made with 10K gold, they add a feminine flair. Wear them to elevate your everyday attire and keep them on for day-to-night looks. The stud earrings are a great way to effortlessly pull together a polished look.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Zales’ email newsletter to stay in the loop about the latest promotions and get $50 off your next purchase of $300 and more!

Price: $599.00 $419.30



Adorned with sun, crescent moon, and star stations, this piece has sparkling diamond embellishments that give it an elegant finish. The sun-shaped station features an opal gem, and the necklace lays delicately on the neckline, just below the collarbone. Unique and unforgettable, this piece is sure to attract a lot of compliments.

Classy and Timeless Pieces

Price: $399.99 $249.98



This ring features a gorgeous freshwater pearl embraced by a diamond halo. The open-twist shank design gives it a distinct flair, and the dazzling embellishments mean you can wear it as a solitary piece and still feel fully adorned. Breathtaking yet classy, we love it for its stylish yet timeless look. Wear it to dress up a simple outfit, or pair it with an evening gown to add extra elegance.

Price: $299.99 $149.98



This set is a major steal and includes a necklace, a pair of earrings, a bracelet, and earrings. With this chic assortment, you can have the luxurious experience of donning pearls without paying a hefty sum. Made with sterling silver, wear these posh pieces together or separately. Mix and match them to switch it up; either way, this set is definitely worth purchasing.

Savings Tip: Get extra savings on your birthday! When you share your birthday month with Zales, get Get extra savings on your birthday! When you share your birthday month with Zales, get $50 off your next purchase.

Price: $99.99 $59.98



For a bejeweled accessory that’s easy to match with any outfit, we recommend this gorgeous ring. Made with sterling silver, the sophisticated piece showcases a large cushion-cut white sapphire accompanied by two smaller white sapphires on either side. Put it on to add a twinkle to your day: It makes any occasion extra special.

Price: $169 $59



Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend: These stud earrings showcase sparkling round gems for a timeless look. Marked down by $110, you won’t want to miss out on these jewels. They’re a flawless gift, and the classic style means they’ll match any person effortlessly. Cut and polished for maximum sparkle, these diamond stud earrings are a steal!

Bedazzling Bracelets

Price: $1,069 $399.98



Fashioned in “S"-shaped links, this glamorous bracelet comes in sterling silver. It’s perfect for elevating day-to-day outfits or adding an extra oomph to your evening garb. Made with one carat of diamonds, it sparkles brilliantly and sits luxuriously on your wrist.

Price: $200 $99.98



Looking for something unique but classic? We recommend this stunning bracelet. The distinct bolo design makes it stand out among the rest. Featuring a decadent row of sparkling sapphires, this accessory measures up to 9 inches and adjusts to fit. It’s a breathtaking piece that deserves a spot in your jewelry collection.

Perfect for Him

Price: $49 $34.30



A dapper pick for men, this bracelet is fashioned in stainless steel and has yellow cross-shaped links down the center. It’s perfect for men who don’t normally wear jewelry because of its simplicity and design. Gift this low-maintenance, elegant piece for the man in your life; it’s a special present that he’s sure to cherish and wear all the time.



Savings Tip: Enjoy Enjoy free shipping at Zales on all orders!

Price: $79 $55.30



A handsome piece for men, this staple necklace complements his casual outfits. The snake chain design features yellow ion-plated stainless steel. Reviewers love the Franco Snake Chain necklace for its sturdiness and rave that it makes a great gift. While it already comes at a great price, the markdown makes it an irresistible bargain.

Price: $550 $299.98



Sleek, luminous, and stylish, the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch epitomizes men’s luxury: the black-and-gold contrast on the dial makes this an eye-catching piece. It has Eco-Drive technology, which means the watch runs off the power of any light source, so he’ll never need to replace the battery. Classy yet hardy, this piece boasts water resistance and carries a five-year warranty.