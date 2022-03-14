Ace Hardware Deals: How to Get $25 Off Online Orders Over $200 and More

Home | Shopping

The old saying “you get what you pay for" is usually solid advice when it comes to high-quality home improvement tools and outdoor essentials like lawnmowers, grills, and patio furniture. In each case, you want something that’s well made, durable, and long-lasting. Of course, well-made items aren’t always cheap.



Discounts on Power Tools and Storage

Price: $229.99



Experienced home improvement DIYers will love this high-end compact drill and impact driver kit from DeWalt, which includes two lithium-ion batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. Use the variable-speed trigger to accomplish both heavy-duty tasks and more delicate jobs, and enjoy the LED footlight for better visibility in low-light conditions.

Power tools made with brushless motors offer a number of advantages over more traditional brushed motors, thanks to their speed, efficiency, longevity, and ability to limit noise and heat. That said, brushless drills and drivers tend to be more expensive.

Price: $139.99



If you’re looking to complete a job involving concrete, brick, or other types of masonry, you may need something beyond your typical drill or impact driver. This brushed cordless hammer drill kit from Craftsman allows you to drill holes into all of the above and includes a battery, charger, and double-sided bit tip.

Even better, the Craftsman hammer drill can also be used as a regular drill (so long as you turn off the hammer button). This multi-purpose functionality makes it a solid option if you can afford only one drill. On the downside, hammer drills tend to be bulkier and heavier, and may be less convenient for simple tasks.

Price: $229.99



Circular saws are useful for cutting lumber, wooden boards, and metals, and they are especially handy when executing bevel or miter cuts. This brushless circular saw from Milwaukee provides a powerful and longer-lasting alternative to similar circular saws with brushed motors. It’s also lighter than many corded saws. Features include a LED light, rafter hook, magnesium guards, and an aluminum shoe.

Price: $299.99



A well-organized workshop or garage is essential to increasing productivity and maximizing your space. This durable tool chest from Craftsman has four drawers for all of your hand tools and accessories. It also includes an open till area to accommodate larger tools and chargers, and a keyed internal locking system to protect your items.

Price: $419.99



This battery-powered lawn mower from EGO Power+ offers up to 45 minutes of run time on a single charge — making it ideal for smaller yards — and has six blade positions for handling different grass lengths. Forget about filling up your lawn mower with gas; simply press the start button to begin working. It’s also lightweight and can easily fold up for compact storage. This package includes both the battery and charger.

Price: $199.99



Rakes and brooms are useful tools, but they are labor-intensive and aren’t ideal for dealing with smaller debris. This handheld blower from DeWalt saves you both time and energy, with airspeeds up to 125 mph and directional control that allows you to target any patch of debris. Lightweight and easy to hold, the DeWalt 20V Max includes a variable-speed trigger, brushless motor, and a concentrator nozzle for tinier spaces and increased airspeed. Battery and charger are included.

Price: $189.99



Not every chainsaw has to be heavy, unwieldy, and overly expensive. If you’re looking for a compact tool for simple yard tasks like trimming small trees or cutting fallen limbs, consider the STIHL MS 170. Its anti-vibration system helps to maintain steady and controlled cuts, while its lighter weight, smaller design, and affordable price point make it a solid choice for the average homeowner.

Gardening and Lawn Care Deals

Price: $139.99



This heavy-duty cart from Gorilla Carts has a weight capacity of 600 pounds, making it the perfect companion for transporting wood, rocks, debris, soil, and more. Its rugged four-wheel design allows it to travel across uneven terrain, while its molded poly bed is rust-resistant and made to withstand the elements. It also comes with a patented quick-release dumping system for easy unloading.

Price: $169.99



There’s a reason wheelbarrows have been around for nearly 2,000 years. Designed to be pushed by a single person, wheelbarrows let you transport bulky materials while limiting the amount of strain on your back. This version from Jackson Steel may not reinvent the wheel (barrow), but why should it? It has a heavy-gauge seamless metal tray that can hold up to 6 cubic feet of contents, and its large wheel allows you to travel across rough ground.

Price: $169.99



Spread up to 110 pounds of fertilizer, seed, or ice melt with this Tow Broadcast Spreader from Craftsman. It comes with a rustproof poly hopper and spread plate, a universal hitch to connect to your rider, and large tires for steady traveling. Enjoy spread widths up to 10 feet and the ability to cover about a third of an acre in one trip.

Save on Grills, Smokers, and Patio Essentials

Price: $129



Few (if any) grills have been able to satisfy backyard cooks for longer than the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill. This 22-inch version can hold up to 13 burgers — or plenty of meats and veggies — and its porcelain-enameled lid is rust-resistant and won’t peel. Other features include glass-reinforced nylon handles, an ash catcher, and a sturdy steel cooking grate. Newbies and pros alike will love Weber’s simple and compact approach to outdoor cooking, along with all the nuanced flavors that come with charcoal or wood.

Price: $499



Grilling is generally done at high temperatures for short periods of time. Smoking, on the other hand, involves cooking meats over longer durations at low heat. It’s a simple but hard-to-perfect technique, and it’s the key to great-tasting barbecue. The Smokey Mountain Cooker from Weber comes with two cooking grates so you can smoke two large pieces of meat, and a removable fuel door that lets you quickly (and safely) add charcoal and wood. And because it’s a Weber, expect the same level of craftsmanship and durability that you’d get from one of their renowned grills.



Price: $519.99



Griddles (sometimes known as flat-top grills) are great for cooking burgers, pancakes, potatoes, veggies, and many other smaller foods that would otherwise fall through the grate of a grill. This liquid propane outdoor griddle from Blackstone is made with solid rolled steel and has four burners to accommodate large gatherings and a wide variety of items. Worried about grease? The Blackstone comes with a rear grease management system that limits cleanup.

Price: $199.99



This propane fire pit from Living Accents provides the comfort and warmth of an outdoor fire without the need for wood. It features a simple push-and-turn ignition and comes with a steel lid and lava rocks. It also doubles as a stylish outdoor coffee table.

Price: $169.99



Create an intimate outdoor dining setting with this weather-resistant three-piece set from Linon Home Decor. Each piece can be folded and comes with an acacia wood finish that pairs well with an array of different patio setups.