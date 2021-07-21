Save Up to 60% Off Athleta Activewear During Their Semi-Annual Sale 2021

Shopping

July is here and you know what that means: semiannual sales are in full swing! Of the many brands we’re keeping an eye on, Athleta recently announced their semi annual sale. Starting on July 15, you can expect the inclusive brand to offer huge discounts of up to 60% off sitewide! Hurry, though — the sale ends on July 25, so you’ll want to grab your personal favorites before they’re gone!

From printed tees to sports bras in a wide range of sizes, we’ve searched through some of Athleta’s top deals that you won’t want to miss out on.

Tops

1. Mission Hoodie

Price: $119 $54.99



It’s the middle of summer, but who said you can’t rock a hoodie at the gym, home, or at the office on casual Fridays? Athleta’s Mission Hoodie is made from quick-drying nylon fabric material, so you can avoid feeling self-conscious about sweat stains or discomfort. It’s breathable and wicks away sweat from your skin, helping you feel refreshed without compromising style. The Sculptek Light™ fabric offers full coverage and all-way stretch to help you move around comfortably. Whether on the go or at home, this hoodie helps you stay comfy and stylish no matter the season!

2. Midtown Shirt

Price: $98 $64.99-$98



While Athleta may be well known for their extensive activewear line, they also have everyday outfit pieces to fit your style. Add this Midtown Shirt to your wardrobe! Made from recycled polyester, the shirt features breathable fabric and resists snags and tears. It’s a breathable, relaxed fit for any occasion, so you can grab lunch at a cafe or sit comfortably at your work desk.

The sizes for this shirt range from XXS to 3X, so there's more options to find the perfect size that complements your body. The Halcyon Blue is currently on sale at $69.99, but if you’d rather go for the classic Bright White, it’s at the original retail price of $98.

Bottoms

3. Skyline Pant II

Price: $89 $29.99



For a classy look, this Skyline Pant II boasts an elevated stitch that you can tie as a ribbon. These comfort fitting pants are made from Featherweight Stretch™ fabric for a lightweight and relaxed feel. It’s also wrinkle-resistant and rated UPF 50+ for extra protection. You can choose from a wide range of colors and sizes: Hearth Rose, Black, Abalone Grey, Navy, Blue Star, and sizes XXS to 3X. The versatility of these pants allows you to style them with your office attire or a night out in the town. Because it’s breathable and quick-drying, you don’t have to worry about sweating too much during the summer while wearing these pants.

4. Salutation Stash Pocket II Cutout ⅞ Tight

Price: $109 $39.99



These shape-molding tights come in the standard Black and Shadow Olive in three sizing options: regular, tall, and petite. They’re perfect to wear during your yoga sessions and feature a ribbed side panel for extra mobility. The fabric is made from Powervita™, which molds to your skin with ultimate comfort.

One of the best features of these tights is the stash pocket to safeguard your phone or other essentials. The supportive waistband helps you stretch with ease while the diamond cutouts at the hem add a stylish touch.

5. Hustle 3" Short

Price: $43.20-$44.99



Perfect for frolicking in the summer heat, this Hustle 3" Short comes in Victorian Periwinkle, Black, and Agate Purple, with sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. It’s made for long distance, sprints, and trail running, and the laser-cut ventilation helps you stay cool. The hidden pocket at the waistband conveniently lets you store away car keys or your phone when you can’t bring a bag with you during long hikes and runs. Exercising during the summer heat might not be ideal, but with these breezy shorts, you’ll feel like adding even more steps to your run!

Dresses

6. Hayes Pleated Maxi Dress

Price: $98 $48.97



If you love wearing summer dresses, you’ll want to set your sights on the heavenly Hayes Pleated Maxi Dress! Choose between Blue Star or Black and enjoy the breathable, wrinkle-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and quick-drying fabric while traveling to beachy destinations or getting brunch with friends. The wide slit and easy-access stash pockets make this dress a breeze to wear!

7. Pacifica Illume Dress

Price: $89 $44.97-$89



The Pacifica Illume Dress is a summer wardrobe must-have. Made from lightweight fabric that’s cool to the touch, it also boasts sustainable features that help reduce environmental impact. Like other dresses, this one comes with stash pockets to store all the essentials: car keys, card wallets, or your phone. Sizes also run in regular, tall, petite, and ranges between XXS to 3X. Color options include Bright White, Black, and Shadow Olive.

Jackets

8. Sutro Jacket

Price: $139 $53.99



Get a jumpstart on shopping for winter wear and take advantage of out-of-season apparel discounts, like this Sutro Jacket which is more than 50% off the original price. Or, maybe you live in an area where temperatures never get warm enough to sport shorts and tank tops. This jacket is great for windy weather as it protects in light to moderate wind conditions. It also has two secure hand pockets and one internal zip pocket for your car keys, phone, snacks, and other essentials. The only available colors are Mountain Olive and Black, but if you’re more concerned about keeping warm and not how you stand out, this jacket is for you!

9. Venice Heathered Blazer

Price: $198 $59.99



If you’re looking for a jacket that’s all business, this Venice Heathered Blazer checks off all the boxes! The Perfect Winterized Ponte fabric not only provides full coverage and all-way stretch, but keeps you warm when the weather cools down. Plus, the clean cut with intricate interior seaming keeps your outfit looking professional and stylish. If you want to match your outfit, the blazer pairs well with the Venice Pintuck Pant. Complete your look with a turtleneck for maximum coziness or keep it simple with a basic white tee. This blazer’s versatility is one of its many perks!

Swimwear

10. Entwined One-Piece Swimsuit

Price: $108 $59.99



Swimsuits are a must-have during the summer. This Entwined One-Piece Swimsuit has a stay-put design and an internal shelf bra for light support. It’s also made from H2ECO, which offers a powerful stretch and sleek finish. When you’re in the water, it dries quickly as soon as you get out. The entwined back not only provides a secure fit, but also a stylish appearance. And, if you prefer a retro color, go for the Palomino Rust.

11. Cross Train One-Piece Swimsuit

Price: $108 $59.99



One-piece swimsuits are making a comeback this summer! If you want to stay trendy while staying fit, check out this Cross Train One-Piece Swimsuit. If you’re an athlete, you’ll be glad to know that this swimsuit is made from LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ SPANDEX, an ultra-resilient fabric that “snaps back like a pro and lasts 5 to 10x longer." And if that wasn’t enough to pull you in, the swimsuit also has a back zipper pull to easily slip in and out. It comes in Victorian Periwinkle/Dress Blue and Black, and sizes range from XXS to XL.

Bras

12. Empower Bra A-C

Price: $54 $29.99



This online-exclusive Empower Bra A-C is made for medium and high-impact workouts. This bra is “post mastectomy-friendly" and has a body-hugging feel with wicking and breathable fabric to stay dry and cool. The adjustable straps and front zipper lets you wear the bra with ease. If you want a unique sports bra to add to your wardrobe, give this one a try.