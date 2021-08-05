Find the Best Back-to-School Teacher Discounts at Target, Staples, and More

Education

Summer is drawing to a close and the new school year will be here before you know it. That means shopping for back-to-school supplies — not just for children and parents, but also for teachers.

According to recent data reported by the New York Times, 94 percent of U.S. teachers spend an average of $479 of their own money on school supplies without reimbursement.

A handful of retailers are offering huge back-to-school discounts for teachers on everything from stationery to electronics. School supplies don’t come cheap, so these deals and discounts will go a long way for teachers as they prepare for this coming school year.

The big-time retailer has brought back its Teacher Prep Event for the fourth time this year just before the school session starts. Teachers can save 15% off on their purchase for select classroom supplies till July 31. They must register for Target Circle and verify their teacher status to unlock this offer. This offer is eligible for all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at day care centers, and university/college professors.

Target Circle has many other benefits, including special deals like 5% off on your birthday and 1% earnings you can redeem later. RedCard holders save 5% on every in-store or online purchase, get free shipping, and have an additional 30 days for returns and exchanges.

Savings Tip: Check out Check out Target Top Deals for discounts across the website on everything from supplies to clothing to home products. Score additional discounts on markdowns with select Target coupon codes

From now until Sept. 30, teachers get 20% off on in-store purchases. Staples has great discounts on school supplies with binders available for as low as $1.88 and products for projects starting at $0.97. Teachers and parents will also appreciate the Classroom Rewards program that lets parents save 5% on each purchase to give proceeds back to educators throughout the year. Parents also get back 20% off until September to share their appreciation for teachers. Just download the Staples Connect app!

Find more shopping inspiration for school supplies by checking out our guide to finding the best back-to-school deals at Staples.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Staples Rewards program that has no membership fee. The more you spend, the more benefits you get. On joining, you get three months of Base+ benefits including free shipping, 2% rewards, and member exclusive deals.

Crayola offers free coloring pages for teachers to download. Instructors can also shop for classroom supplies at Crayola in bulk. The website has a back-to-school guide and discounts on an assortment of products.

Savings Tip: Crayola is offering a Crayola is offering a $15 reward for every purchase over $75 until Aug. 31.

Teachers can score 15% off at Meijer on school purchases with a coupon. This offer is valid until Sept. 6 and can be used multiple times. Just show your school ID at the customer service desk. Electronics and calculators are excluded from this offer, and delivery and pickup are not applicable. But you can get school and office supplies, facial tissue, crafts, apparel, lunch boxes, sanitizers, bookshelves, and lamps.

Savings Tip: Don’t miss the Don’t miss the online exclusive deals at Meijer. You can also get free pickup when you spend more than $35.

Michaels is going all out to mark the back-to-school season, especially for teachers. You can get a 15% teachers discount on orders in-store and online (including sale items) after verifying your educator ID on Michaels Rewards.

Don’t miss out on weekly offers for classroom essentials. You can also score additional discounts when you apply Michaels coupons at checkout.

Savings Tip: Enroll in the Enroll in the Michaels Rewards program with your phone number and email address in-store, online, or through the mobile app. Members get weekly Rewards Special and Bonus Rewards offers, receipt-free returns, and Rewards vouchers.

At Office Depot, Teachers Special Savings can get you 20% back in rewards and 40% off print services at the store. You will need an ID, Rewards Member number, and this coupon. The offer is valid until Sept. 30. Plus, you can shop for back-to-school supplies at affordable prices — writing supplies start at $0.50, coloring supplies start at $0.75, notebooks start at $0.50 and up, and binders and accessories start at $2.99. Lunch bags and backpacks are 25% off right now.

Savings Tip: If you sign up for If you sign up for Office Depot’s newsletter , you can get 20% off on one qualifying regularly priced item.

Teachers and homeschooling parents can enroll for free with the B&N Educator program and save 20% off on select purchases for classroom use, including books, toys, and games. You can go to the store and complete a form to get started; a teacher ID is required.

To top it off, Barnes and Noble has a back-to-school collection of books, art supplies, and journals for kids, parents, and teachers. The website offers updated deals and has a membership program that will help you save if you regularly shop with them (i.e., 10% off on every purchase).

Savings Tip: Enjoy up to 10% off on select orders when you use a Enjoy up to 10% off on select orders when you use a Barnes and Nobles coupon code

From now until Sept. 6, the Dollar General shows their appreciation to teachers with a 30% off on select back-to-school and stationery items in-store, which can be used up to four times. Sign in on the website and verify your credentials to add the coupon to your account. During in-store checkout, use your phone number associated with the account to get the discount.

Dollar General is helping teachers and parents gear up for school by promising amazing discounts on supplies. They have pencils, crayons, folders, tape, glue and more for $1 or less. Plus, on a purchase of every $10, you can save $2 using a DG Digital Coupon.

Savings Tip: Every Saturday, the Dollar General introduces another coupon that allows Every Saturday, the Dollar General introduces another coupon that allows 5% off on every $25 purchase

Educators can join JOANN's Teacher Rewards Program and save 15% off on every purchase. School teachers, homeschool teachers, and childcare providers are eligible and the discount card is valid for in-store and online purchases. Looking for storage and organization solutions? JOANN offers major discounts on back-to-school supplies, organizational products, and free shipping.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for JOANN’s newsletter to enjoy 20% off on your first purchase.

The back-to-school sale at Scholastic consists of books, decor, and other resources for teachers. Educators can find an essential checklist, which has books, lessons, workbooks, and classroom materials available at heavily discounted prices. Scholastic also offers a ClassroomsCount fundraising program that helps educators raise money for their schools and students by creating campaigns.