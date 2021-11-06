Sign Up To Score Beauty Prizes and Makeup Deals During Savings.com’s Beauty Giveaways

Beauty | Money Saver

Ready to update your beauty routine or restock on your makeup must-haves? Starting on Nov. 1, keep an eye out for our #SDCBeautyGiveaways event. Promoted by coupon blogger Tina Su, this giveaway features four must-shop beauty and self-care brands that everyone in your home knows and loves. Tina also gives us the inside scoop on all her favorite products from these brands, so you know you’ll be sittin’ pretty for your next shopping spree.

About the #SDCBeautyGiveaways Event

If you’re as passionate about saving money on beauty essentials as Tina is, you’ll definitely want to join in on the fun! “They say that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. I truly feel that every day," she shares. “I love finding deals and teaching others how to coupon and save money."

Win huge prizes and exclusive deals from the participating beauty brands:

Gillette - starting Nov. 1

The Body Shop - starting Nov. 4

philosophy - starting Nov. 7

Kiehl’s - starting Nov. 10

Tina Su’s Top Beauty Recommendations

We know it’s a big, wide shopping world out there, but don’t get bogged down trying to find the best deals: take a note from Tina! Here are her favorite items from this event’s participating brands to help you find the best beauty finds:

Price: Varies by package, from Gillette



Tina’s Review: This all-in-one razor makes shaving so much easier!



Price: $6-$24 from The Body Shop



Tina’s Review: Such a luxurious body scrub — plus, the smell is amazing!



Price: $26-$48 from philosophy



Tina’s Review: Incredible moisturizer to help with dry skin. Definitely a staple during the winter months!



Price: $32-$50 from Kiehl's



Tina’s Review: Great fragrance-free eye cream that helps to brighten under your eyes. Also great to de-puff your eyes after a night of little sleep!



Q: How did you get your start as the Free Stuff Finder?

A: It all started with some free baby wipes at Walgreens using coupons. I went out. I did it. Came home with free baby wipes and I WAS HOOKED! While this site originally started as a free sample resource site in 2016, I’ve learned through this journey of savings that I can actually save a lot more money in more meaningful ways via couponing and online deals.

Q: What was your motivation to create a couponing blog?

A: I am an only child, born to immigrant parents who worked hard so I could live the American dream. My parents had separated early on and I was raised by a single mother who hustled to put food on the table. Money was always tight. Frugality isn’t just a habit I have developed; it was all I had known growing up. As a kid, I didn’t have a lot of things. So when I became a mother, I wanted to provide the world for my kids without breaking the bank.

Q: What inspires you to find these great deals for your followers?

A: As weird as this may sound, I feel as though I’ve found my life’s purpose. Prior to working on this site full time, I was a motivational writer. I wrote about living a happy life and overcoming life’s struggles. I loved it, but I felt as though something was missing … until now. [Free Stuff Finder] is my baby. A lot of love and passion is put into it every day. I hope [shoppers] join us on our journey to save, enjoy the process and live a good life without breaking the bank.