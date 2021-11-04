Money Saver | Shopping
Your Guide to the Best Early Cyber Week Deals in 2021
Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.
Cyber Monday – the internet counterpart to Black Friday – used to be your last chance to take advantage of the biggest sales before the new year. That changed when retailers extended Cyber Monday into multiple days of online discounts and doorbuster deals. They dubbed it Cyber Week, and it’s quickly become common practice across many major brands.
This year, Cyber Week kicks off on Cyber Monday (Nov. 29) and is set to run through the final week of November and the first week of December. It’s a great time to find bargains on just about anything, from computers, TVs, and other electronics, to clothing, home goods, and furniture. In fact, some stores have already released some awesome early Cyber Week deals in the lead-up to the holiday shopping season. We’ve highlighted the best ones below, along with some of our favorite discounted items.
Early Cyber Week Deals Available Now
Belk
Old Navy
Home Depot
- Up to 40% off Select Tools + Free Delivery
- Up to 50% off Select Vanities & Faucets
- Up to 25% off Select Furniture, Tableware & Decor
Missguided
FitFlop
HP
Best Buy
JCPenney
Walmart
Early Cyber Week Discounts on TVs, Laptops, and Headphones
1. LG 70" NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K Smart TV
Price: $1,199.99 $749.99 at Best Buy
This massive 70-inch LG smart TV comes with a 4K NanoCell display that provides vivid colors and enhanced contrast for the ultimate in-home cinema or gaming experience. Choose the Filmmaker Mode to automatically capture the way a movie’s visuals would look in a theater. Use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to access your favorite apps and connect to your entire smart home.
2. HP ENVY Laptop 13T-BA100 Touch Optional
Price: Starting at $889.99 $699.99 at HP
With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, this 13.3-inch HP ENVY Laptop packs power and utility into a sleek and lightweight design. Use HP Quickdrop to share files between all your devices, including Android, iPhone, and iPad. The privacy camera shutter and dedicated microphone mute button help ensure maximum security. It also comes with 8 GB of memory and a 256 GB Solid State Drive.
3. Lenovo Chromebook 3 14" Laptop
Price: $289.00 at Best Buy
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop that is fast and highly portable, check out the Lenovo Chromebook 3. The Google Chrome OS allows you to quickly tackle tasks with help from thousands of apps, while the built-in virus protection and cloud backups keep your information safe and secure. With 4 GB of system memory, you’ll be able to run multiple applications and browsers at the same time, though we recommend gamers seek a laptop with at least 8 GB of memory.
4. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Price: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
For a more affordable alternative to Apple AirPods, look to these wireless in-ear headphones from JBL. Experience rich and deep bass with JBL’s Pure Bass sound, and choose between both-ear or single-ear use to listen to music or make calls. You’ll also get up to 25 hours of battery life with only two hours of battery charge time.
Early Cyber Week Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials
5. Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer
Price: $199.99 $139 at Walmart
Mop and vacuum your floors at the same time with this 2-in-1 iFloor vacuum cleaner from Tineco. The lightweight and cordless iFloor will save you time and energy, and it’s safe for use on most sealed hard floors like hardwood, vinyl, laminate, linoleum, tile and marble. When you’re done cleaning, simply place the iFloor back in its storage dock and engage the self-cleaning mode to clean the brush roller and internal tubes.
6. Farberware 15 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
Price: $100 $40 at Belk
This huge deal from Belk shaves $65 off Farberware’s 15-piece stainless steel cutlery set. In addition to your classic chef knife, bread knife, and paring knife, you’ll get a Santoku knife, slicing knife, serrated utility knife, all-purpose shears, and six steak knives. It also comes with a wood block for storage and sharpening steel to maintain your blades.
Early Cyber Week Sales on Apparel
7. High-Waisted Light-Wash Straight-Leg Jeans for Women
Price: $29.99 $15 at Old Navy
Embrace the high-waist with these contoured light-wash jeans from Old Navy. Made with cotton-blend denim, these jeans have a slight stretch to maximize comfort. They’re also designed with subtle whiskering and fading to create that pre-worn “favorite pair of jeans" look.
8. Petite Brown Pillow Puffer Jacket
Price: $79 $58 at Missguided
This long sleeve pillow puffer jacket is perfect for wearing open during the fall season or zipped up tight during the winter months. The light brown color is neutral enough to complement black leggings, white tops, or any wide variety of hues, while its design is equally suited for casual or athleisure outfits.
9. Oversized Plaid Flannel Boyfriend Tunic Shirt for Women
Price: $36.99 $24.97-$34 at Old Navy
Hold on to the fall season as long as you can with the classic look of Old Navy’s oversized plaid flannel boyfriend tunic. This 100% yarn-dyed cotton flannel comes with a spread collar, buttoned cuffs, and front utility button flap pockets. Choose from colors like red buffalo check, white tartan, and pink plaid.
10. North Pole Trading Co. Very Merry Mom Women’s Pant Pajama Set
Price: $59 $41.30 at JCPenney
JCPenney is currently hosting a large sale on their holiday family pajamas just in time for the gift-giving season. This particular option comes with red buffalo check pajama pants and a gray sweatshirt that says “Very Merry Mom" right in the center.
Cyber Week Deals on Sofas and Counter Stools
11. LUCID Dream Collection Track Arm Wood Base Sofa
Price: $1,637 at Belk
Belk is offering some truly jaw-dropping doorbuster deals ahead of Cyber Week, like this track arm sofa. Admire its exposed wood base and legs while choosing from slate grey, oat, or navy upholstery. It also comes with two matching throw pillows and all the hardware you need to assemble the couch tool-free.
12. StyleWell Benfield Brown Wood Upholstered Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Price: $340 $221 at Home Depot
In addition to early Cyber Week deals on tools and plumbing supplies, Home Depot is also advertising plenty of sales on their home furniture. This set of two counter stools is currently 35% off its list price. Choose between colors like biscuit beige and stone gray, and enjoy the soft and comfortable backing during a casual meal or conversation.