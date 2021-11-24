Money Saver | Shopping

The Best Cyber Week Deals in 2021

Written by Jordan Nishkian | November 24, 2021

While Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales have been circled on every savvy shopper’s calendar since January, there’s another event you should keep your eye out for and that’s Cyber Week.

Cyber Monday got its start in 2005, but it didn’t really catch on till the past few years, and recently, retailers have been maximizing the sale into a weeklong event!

Cyber sales originally began as an opportunity to save on all things cyber-related, such as technology and electronics, but plenty of home and apparel retailers are joining the fun.

When Is Cyber Week 2021?

During Cyber Week, shops continue to offer fantastic deals even after Cyber Monday. Typically, Cyber Week occurs the week following Black Friday; however, some businesses choose to start their own versions of the shopping event for varying lengths of time.

We've seen the focus change from Cyber Monday to Cyber Week in recent years, as companies encourage buyers to spend as much as possible throughout the week leading up to the winter holidays.

Below are some of the best Cyber Week deals to look out for.

Top Cyber Week Deals to Shop Now

AT&T Internet

Belk

  • Up to 60% off your order (valid Nov. 18-27)

Carhartt

FitFlop

  • Get $30 off your order of $150 or more with code SAVE15 (valid through Dec. 31)

Home Depot

HP

HSN

Journeys

Kohl’s

  • Earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent (valid Nov. 21-26)
  • Take an extra 15% off of your purchase (valid Nov. 21-26)
  • BOGO select toys (valid Nov. 21-26)

Macy's

Missguided

  • Enjoy 60% off everything, excluding New in This Week items (valid Nov. 23-24)
  • Keep an eye out for even bigger Cyber Week deals starting Nov. 25

Office Depot

  • Enjoy 25% off one regular-priced item with Office Depot-OfficeMax email signup for the latest info on Cyber Monday releases

Old Navy

  • Shop 50% off pajamas, sweatshirts and hoodies (valid Nov. 19-24)

Reebok

  • Score an extra 50% off all Cyber Week orders valid through Nov. /24

SHEIN

  • Receive 10% off on orders of $29 or more with code BLACKFRI
  • Receive 15% off on orders of $69 or more with code BLACKFRI
  • Receive 20% off on orders of $169 or more with code BLACKFRI

Verizon Wireless

Zales

Cyber Week Tech Deals

Apple TV 4K 32GB (2018)

Apple TV 4K 32GB (2018)

Price: $179.99 $129.99 at Verizon Wireless

Combine your favorite Apple devices and services to enjoy the best shows, movies, sports and live TV, all with smooth, crisp video thanks to 4K High Frame Rate HDR. Gain access to Apple Originals, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music straight to your TV with the help of the Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad.

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Headphones

Price: $199.99 $99.99 at Verizon Wireless

Heighten your listening experience with these JBL wireless headphones, which feature adaptive noise canceling, a long-lasting battery and further customizations via the app. Get lost in your favorite songs or podcasts with 40mm drivers for a rich, pleasant listening experience with a comfortable fabric headband and plush ear cushions for all-day comfort.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible - 15t-er000 touch

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible - 15t-er000 touch

Price: $749.99 $599.99 at HP

Looking for a laptop that helps with your productivity at any angle? The HP Pavilion x360 15 convertible is just what you need. It also features HP Fast Charge and Audio by B&O-designed dual speakers which makes it a great entertainment device — you know, for when you take a break!

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2170m PC

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2170m PC

Price: Starting at $649.99 $549.99 at HP

Customize the gaming desktop of your dreams with HP this year! This HP Pavilion desktop was built with gaming in mind and features specs like Windows 11 Home, an AMD Ryzen™ 3 processor, AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 4GB, 8 GB Memory and 256 SSD storage. This compact, graphics-forward machine was built for legendary game play.

Mini Portable Home Theater Projector

Mini Portable Home Theater Projector

Price: Starting at $249.99 $75 at Belk

Take movie night with you anywhere with this portable mini projector! This projector features a super compact design and has a built-in carrying handle for easy transportation. Trust us, it’s small but mighty — the LCD display delivers crisp, brilliant images and offers an HDMI port for easy connectivity to your phone, tablet, gaming consoles or cable box.

AT&T Internet at 300 Mbps Speeds

AT&T Internet at 300 Mbps Speeds

Price: $35 per month at AT&T Internet

Combine the savings of Black Friday and Cyber Monday and shop the best internet deals of the season at AT&T. All those high-powered gifts don’t mean a thing without the internet that can keep up, but you can trust that AT&T Fiber® can get the job done. Plus, when you order online, you’ll receive a $200 rewards card!

Cyber Week Deals on Apparel and Shoes

Reebok Club C 85 TV

Reebok Club C 85 TV

Price: $90 at Reebok (Get up to 50% off with code CYBRWEEK)

Rep the classic 1980s tennis shoe look with this retro-inspired silhouette from Reebok. Fit with a soft leather upper and all-white colorway, and these shoes will add a low-key throwback vibe to any outfit you assemble.

Reebok Identity Joggers

Reebok Identity Joggers

Price: $45 at Reebok (Get up to 50% off with code CYBRWEEK)

You may never actually jog in them, but these Reebok Identity Joggers are set to become that casual go-to option in your wardrobe. Choose from eight versatile colors, including blue slate, medium gray heather, black, and cherry.

Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Nylon Packable Jacket

Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Nylon Packable Jacket

Price: $160 $56 at Belk

Stay warm this winter with a travel-friendly, layer-able quilted jacket. With its zip closure, stand collar and elastic drawcord inside the hem, this Tommy Hilfiger jacket is your best friend while you’re on the road or even simply commuting to the other side of town.

Black Lightweight Ribbed Puffer Coat

Black Lightweight Ribbed Puffer Coat

Price: $56 $22 at Missguided

It’s not just you — we’re living for the lightweight puffer jackets too! This jacket offers a comfy yet style-forward look that pairs perfectly with almost any outfit. Don’t be afraid to wear similar color tones, as your outfit will make the jacket stand out even more.

Solid Herringbone and Hollow Paper Clip Link Chain Double Strand Necklace in 10K Gold

Solid Herringbone and Hollow Paper Clip Link Chain Double Strand Necklace in 10K Gold

Price: $1599 $399.98 at Zales

Simple gold chains are back in style (did they ever really leave?), so if you’re looking for a stunning piece, check out this double-stranded 10K gold necklace. One chain is a paperclip style and the other is herringbone, and both come together in the same clasp for effortless and tangle-free layering.

10 CT. T.W. Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 10K White Gold

10 CT. T.W. Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 10K White Gold

Price: $8,899 $3,499 at Zales

While this is certainly a big-ticket item, this bracelet can be enjoyed and passed down for generations. Featuring a row of dazzling one-fifth carat diamonds crested in 10K white gold, this tennis bracelet is as icy as it is timeless. Plus, the rounded edges won’t catch as easily on clothing!

6-Inch Non-safety Toe Wedge Boot

6-Inch Non-safety Toe Wedge Boot

Price: $149.99 $127.49 at Carhartt

Working and standing on your feet all day? If you’re in need of some shoes that can keep you comfortable and safe throughout the day, give these Carhartt boots a try. The thick insole offers extra support and the waterproofed leather upper can help keep you dry even in rainy conditions.

Force Advanced 28L Backpack

Force Advanced 28L Backpack

Price: $89.99 $67.49 at Carhartt

Be ready for anything with this Force Advanced 28L Backpack. Available in three neutral colors, this backpack is roomy enough to carry all the essentials and durable enough to keep them all safe. This bag is rain-resistant and features secure storage compartments, a padded back panel and sweat-wicking shoulder straps.

V-neck Drop Shoulder Solid Pullover & Joggers Set

V-neck Drop Shoulder Solid Pullover & Joggers Set

Price: $28 $20 at SHEIN

Get comfy and cozy while still looking cute and put together with this v-neck jogger set. It’s available in a dark gray and a coffee-brown color, so you can grab a hue you may not already have in your loungewear repertoire without straying from that beautiful neutral palette.

Ruffle Hem Bustier Zipper Back Cami Top

Ruffle Hem Bustier Zipper Back Cami Top

Price: $16 $8 at SHEIN

Available in a deep red or crisp white color, this asymmetrical bustier-style top will be perfect for upcoming holiday parties and get-togethers. The cami straps make it easy for layering or for showing off the shoulders, and we love the subtle sheen from the fabric!

Shuv Pom-Pom Shearling Clog Slippers

Shuv Pom-Pom Shearling Clog Slippers

Price: $160 at FitFlop

Getting cold feet? Step into these super fluffy, ultra-soft shearling slipper clogs complete with a faux-fur footbed and a cute pompom. They feature triple-density Microwobbleboard™ midsoles for all-day coziness and rubber outsoles for traction.

Shove Men's Quilted Slippers

Shove Men’s Quilted Slippers

Price: $80 at FitFlop

Gift them the perfect slipper clog this year with this fantastically comfy pair from FitFlop. They’re light, comfortable and offer FitFlop’s special biomechanically engineered iQushion™ air-foam midsoles. The design is sleek, comfy and supportive — it’s everything you could ever want and more!

Gender-Neutral Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set For Kids

Gender-Neutral Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set For Kids

Price: $34.99 $17.49 at Old Navy

Get the kids ready for bed in these super comfy pajamas from Old Navy. This set comes in a variety of different plaid patterns and colors and is made out of the softest, dreamiest flannel you’ve ever seen. You’ll love this set so much, you’ll want to get one for the whole fam!

Cyber Week Beauty Deals

TAO Super Clean Sonic Toothbrush with Base and 5 Heads

TAO Super Clean Sonic Toothbrush with Base and 5 Heads

Price: $83.95 $49.97 at HSN

Get ready for the ultimate clean! This electric toothbrush features two cleaning modes (Super Clean and Sensitive Clean) so the sonic clean can be as intense or gentle as you need. It also has a built-in timer and a sanitary docking station that charges, dries and kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Personal Portable True HEPA Air Purifier

Pure Enrichment PureZone Personal Portable True HEPA Air Purifier

Price: $39.99 $29.99 at HSN

Tackle allergens and air-borne irritants with this lightweight, portable air purifier. It can clean and purify up to 54 square feet of air from pet dander, smoke, dust, pollen and more with a two-stage process. Plus, it’s easy to travel, thanks to its compact design and easy USBC cable charging.

Cyber Week Specials on Kids’ Games and Fun

Voyager Streamer Kick Scooter

Voyager Streamer Kick Scooter

Price: $89.95 $79.95 at HSN

This scooter might be the coolest present ever! Not only does it emit a mist stream as it rolls around, but it also has light-up wheels and cool sound effects. This scooter is available in three fun, bright and playful colors and comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.

Kid Made Modern Ultimate Craft Kit

Kid Made Modern Ultimate Craft Kit

Price: $39.99 $24.99 at Kohl's

Get ready to craft! This kit is a treasure chest of all your kiddo’s crafting needs, including glue, glitter glue, sewing needles, scissors, an assortment of fuzzy sticks, an assortment of craft sticks, clothespins, felt pieces and shapes, wooden beads, pony beads, googly eyes, sticky jewels, an array of pom-poms, elastic cord, embroidery thread, assorted sequins and assorted wood pieces.

AEE AP9 Quadcopter Drone

AEE AP9 Quadcopter Drone

Price: $299.99 at Office Depot

Take flight up to 4,000 feet high with a high-speed quadcopter drone! Perfect for both professional or amateur photographers, this drone features a detachable gimbal for simple adjustments, which allows your camera to capture video and images from whatever angle you need. Plus, it’s made of durable plastic so it can withstand tough flying conditions.

Cyber Week Home Decor Deals

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Price: $249.99 $179 at Kohl's

Take control of your home’s temperature and be as hands-on or hands-off as you want! Control temperatures with ease from your mobile device and keep your home’s heating and cooling work as efficiently as possible. This Nest Learning Thermostat also has auto-scheduling capabilities that learn your schedule and how to program itself!

Safavieh Landen Floor Lamp

Safavieh Landen Floor Lamp

Price: $379 $189 at Macy’s

Add a point of interest and beauty to your space with the Landen floor lamp from Safavieh. The design is simplistic and aesthetically beautiful, offering a sense of serenity and modernity. You’ll love the subtle lotus flower design on the slim base as well as the antiqued gold leaf finish.

JLA Home Madison Park Fiore Sunburst Large Mirror

JLA Home Madison Park Fiore Sunburst Large Mirror

Price: $268 $106.99 at Macy’s

If you’ve been eyeing this trend for a while, then now is the time to buy. This delicate sunburst mirror adds an instant pop of boho to your walls while opening up your space. Stretching to nearly 30 inches in diameter, this mirror is a rare blend of subtlety and eye-catching.

