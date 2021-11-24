The Best Cyber Week Deals in 2021

Money Saver | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

While Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales have been circled on every savvy shopper’s calendar since January, there’s another event you should keep your eye out for and that’s Cyber Week.

Cyber Monday got its start in 2005, but it didn’t really catch on till the past few years, and recently, retailers have been maximizing the sale into a weeklong event!

Cyber sales originally began as an opportunity to save on all things cyber-related, such as technology and electronics, but plenty of home and apparel retailers are joining the fun.

When Is Cyber Week 2021?

During Cyber Week, shops continue to offer fantastic deals even after Cyber Monday. Typically, Cyber Week occurs the week following Black Friday; however, some businesses choose to start their own versions of the shopping event for varying lengths of time.

We've seen the focus change from Cyber Monday to Cyber Week in recent years, as companies encourage buyers to spend as much as possible throughout the week leading up to the winter holidays.

Below are some of the best Cyber Week deals to look out for.

Top Cyber Week Deals to Shop Now

AT&T Internet

Belk

Up to 60% off your order (valid Nov. 18-27)

Carhartt

Shop special Black Friday and Cyber Week discounts on sweatshirts, work boots, backpacks and more

FitFlop

Get $30 off your order of $150 or more with code SAVE15 (valid through Dec. 31)

Home Depot

Enjoy up to 25% off select appliances and save up to $750 during Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sale (valid through Dec. 1)

HP

HSN

Shop Holiday Gifts under $50 (valid through Nov. 30)

Shop early Cyber Monday deals

Journeys

Kohl’s

Earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent (valid Nov. 21-26)

Take an extra 15% off of your purchase (valid Nov. 21-26)

BOGO select toys (valid Nov. 21-26)

Macy's

Shop early Cyber Monday deals

Get an extra 20% off your Cyber Week order (valid Nov. 23-27)

Missguided

Enjoy 60% off everything, excluding New in This Week items (valid Nov. 23-24)

Keep an eye out for even bigger Cyber Week deals starting Nov. 25

Office Depot

Enjoy 25% off one regular-priced item with Office Depot-OfficeMax email signup for the latest info on Cyber Monday releases

Old Navy

Shop 50% off pajamas, sweatshirts and hoodies (valid Nov. 19-24)

Reebok

Score an extra 50% off all Cyber Week orders valid through Nov. /24

SHEIN

Receive 10% off on orders of $29 or more with code BLACKFRI

Receive 15% off on orders of $69 or more with code BLACKFRI

Receive 20% off on orders of $169 or more with code BLACKFRI

Verizon Wireless

Up to $100 off select accessories plus free two-day shipping

Shop unlimited plans starting at $35 (valid through Nov. 30)

Zales

Cyber Week Tech Deals

Price: $179.99 $129.99 at Verizon Wireless



Combine your favorite Apple devices and services to enjoy the best shows, movies, sports and live TV, all with smooth, crisp video thanks to 4K High Frame Rate HDR. Gain access to Apple Originals, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music straight to your TV with the help of the Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad.

Price: $199.99 $99.99 at Verizon Wireless



Heighten your listening experience with these JBL wireless headphones, which feature adaptive noise canceling, a long-lasting battery and further customizations via the app. Get lost in your favorite songs or podcasts with 40mm drivers for a rich, pleasant listening experience with a comfortable fabric headband and plush ear cushions for all-day comfort.

Price: $749.99 $599.99 at HP



Looking for a laptop that helps with your productivity at any angle? The HP Pavilion x360 15 convertible is just what you need. It also features HP Fast Charge and Audio by B&O-designed dual speakers which makes it a great entertainment device — you know, for when you take a break!

Price: Starting at $649.99 $549.99 at HP



Customize the gaming desktop of your dreams with HP this year! This HP Pavilion desktop was built with gaming in mind and features specs like Windows 11 Home, an AMD Ryzen™ 3 processor, AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 4GB, 8 GB Memory and 256 SSD storage. This compact, graphics-forward machine was built for legendary game play.

Price: Starting at $249.99 $75 at Belk



Take movie night with you anywhere with this portable mini projector! This projector features a super compact design and has a built-in carrying handle for easy transportation. Trust us, it’s small but mighty — the LCD display delivers crisp, brilliant images and offers an HDMI port for easy connectivity to your phone, tablet, gaming consoles or cable box.

Price: $35 per month at AT&T Internet



Combine the savings of Black Friday and Cyber Monday and shop the best internet deals of the season at AT&T. All those high-powered gifts don’t mean a thing without the internet that can keep up, but you can trust that AT&T Fiber® can get the job done. Plus, when you order online, you’ll receive a $200 rewards card!

Cyber Week Deals on Apparel and Shoes

Price: $90 at Reebok (Get up to 50% off with code CYBRWEEK)



Rep the classic 1980s tennis shoe look with this retro-inspired silhouette from Reebok. Fit with a soft leather upper and all-white colorway, and these shoes will add a low-key throwback vibe to any outfit you assemble.

Price: $45 at Reebok (Get up to 50% off with code CYBRWEEK)



You may never actually jog in them, but these Reebok Identity Joggers are set to become that casual go-to option in your wardrobe. Choose from eight versatile colors, including blue slate, medium gray heather, black, and cherry.

Price: $160 $56 at Belk



Stay warm this winter with a travel-friendly, layer-able quilted jacket. With its zip closure, stand collar and elastic drawcord inside the hem, this Tommy Hilfiger jacket is your best friend while you’re on the road or even simply commuting to the other side of town.

Price: $56 $22 at Missguided



It’s not just you — we’re living for the lightweight puffer jackets too! This jacket offers a comfy yet style-forward look that pairs perfectly with almost any outfit. Don’t be afraid to wear similar color tones, as your outfit will make the jacket stand out even more.

Price: $1599 $399.98 at Zales



Simple gold chains are back in style (did they ever really leave?), so if you’re looking for a stunning piece, check out this double-stranded 10K gold necklace. One chain is a paperclip style and the other is herringbone, and both come together in the same clasp for effortless and tangle-free layering.

Price: $8,899 $3,499 at Zales



While this is certainly a big-ticket item, this bracelet can be enjoyed and passed down for generations. Featuring a row of dazzling one-fifth carat diamonds crested in 10K white gold, this tennis bracelet is as icy as it is timeless. Plus, the rounded edges won’t catch as easily on clothing!

Price: $149.99 $127.49 at Carhartt



Working and standing on your feet all day? If you’re in need of some shoes that can keep you comfortable and safe throughout the day, give these Carhartt boots a try. The thick insole offers extra support and the waterproofed leather upper can help keep you dry even in rainy conditions.

Price: $89.99 $67.49 at Carhartt



Be ready for anything with this Force Advanced 28L Backpack. Available in three neutral colors, this backpack is roomy enough to carry all the essentials and durable enough to keep them all safe. This bag is rain-resistant and features secure storage compartments, a padded back panel and sweat-wicking shoulder straps.

Price: $28 $20 at SHEIN



Get comfy and cozy while still looking cute and put together with this v-neck jogger set. It’s available in a dark gray and a coffee-brown color, so you can grab a hue you may not already have in your loungewear repertoire without straying from that beautiful neutral palette.

Price: $16 $8 at SHEIN



Available in a deep red or crisp white color, this asymmetrical bustier-style top will be perfect for upcoming holiday parties and get-togethers. The cami straps make it easy for layering or for showing off the shoulders, and we love the subtle sheen from the fabric!

Price: $160 at FitFlop



Getting cold feet? Step into these super fluffy, ultra-soft shearling slipper clogs complete with a faux-fur footbed and a cute pompom. They feature triple-density Microwobbleboard™ midsoles for all-day coziness and rubber outsoles for traction.

Price: $80 at FitFlop



Gift them the perfect slipper clog this year with this fantastically comfy pair from FitFlop. They’re light, comfortable and offer FitFlop’s special biomechanically engineered iQushion™ air-foam midsoles. The design is sleek, comfy and supportive — it’s everything you could ever want and more!

Price: $34.99 $17.49 at Old Navy



Get the kids ready for bed in these super comfy pajamas from Old Navy. This set comes in a variety of different plaid patterns and colors and is made out of the softest, dreamiest flannel you’ve ever seen. You’ll love this set so much, you’ll want to get one for the whole fam!

Cyber Week Beauty Deals

Price: $83.95 $49.97 at HSN



Get ready for the ultimate clean! This electric toothbrush features two cleaning modes (Super Clean and Sensitive Clean) so the sonic clean can be as intense or gentle as you need. It also has a built-in timer and a sanitary docking station that charges, dries and kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Price: $39.99 $29.99 at HSN



Tackle allergens and air-borne irritants with this lightweight, portable air purifier. It can clean and purify up to 54 square feet of air from pet dander, smoke, dust, pollen and more with a two-stage process. Plus, it’s easy to travel, thanks to its compact design and easy USBC cable charging.

Cyber Week Specials on Kids’ Games and Fun

Price: $89.95 $79.95 at HSN



This scooter might be the coolest present ever! Not only does it emit a mist stream as it rolls around, but it also has light-up wheels and cool sound effects. This scooter is available in three fun, bright and playful colors and comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.

Price: $39.99 $24.99 at Kohl's



Get ready to craft! This kit is a treasure chest of all your kiddo’s crafting needs, including glue, glitter glue, sewing needles, scissors, an assortment of fuzzy sticks, an assortment of craft sticks, clothespins, felt pieces and shapes, wooden beads, pony beads, googly eyes, sticky jewels, an array of pom-poms, elastic cord, embroidery thread, assorted sequins and assorted wood pieces.

Price: $299.99 at Office Depot



Take flight up to 4,000 feet high with a high-speed quadcopter drone! Perfect for both professional or amateur photographers, this drone features a detachable gimbal for simple adjustments, which allows your camera to capture video and images from whatever angle you need. Plus, it’s made of durable plastic so it can withstand tough flying conditions.

Cyber Week Home Decor Deals

Price: $249.99 $179 at Kohl's



Take control of your home’s temperature and be as hands-on or hands-off as you want! Control temperatures with ease from your mobile device and keep your home’s heating and cooling work as efficiently as possible. This Nest Learning Thermostat also has auto-scheduling capabilities that learn your schedule and how to program itself!

Price: $379 $189 at Macy’s



Add a point of interest and beauty to your space with the Landen floor lamp from Safavieh. The design is simplistic and aesthetically beautiful, offering a sense of serenity and modernity. You’ll love the subtle lotus flower design on the slim base as well as the antiqued gold leaf finish.

Price: $268 $106.99 at Macy’s



If you’ve been eyeing this trend for a while, then now is the time to buy. This delicate sunburst mirror adds an instant pop of boho to your walls while opening up your space. Stretching to nearly 30 inches in diameter, this mirror is a rare blend of subtlety and eye-catching.