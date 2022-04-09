20 Best Easter Sales & April Deals in 2022

Holiday | Money Saver

Easter is right around the corner, and we’ve rounded up the best deals to help you prepare for the big holiday. Find can’t-miss promotions from some of your favorite stores like Macy’s, Target, Harry & David, and Verizon. There’s truly something for everyone on this list, from top discounts on tech and clothing to Easter gift baskets, flowers, toys, home upgrades, kitchen essentials, and more.

Easter Tech Sales

As part of its Outlet Event, Best Buy is offering savings of up to 50% on refurbished electronics like AirPods, Nintendo Switch, and select smart home devices. These deals are available until April 17.

Need a new computer? HP is offering 10% off select laptops and desktops over $1,099 through April 23. Gamers can also get 10% off HyperX items like headsets, gaming mice, and more through April 10.

Valid until April 17, get $40 off the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, or save up to $50 on the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Pro through April 10.

Get up to $1,000 off the latest 5G phones with an eligible trade-in, and up to $1,000 back in the form of a virtual prepaid Mastercard if you switch carriers. Verizon is also offering the Google Pixel 6 for free when you choose an Unlimited plan.

Easter Food Deals

Use the code TREATS22 to enjoy 15% off the candy company’s new Easter and spring collection. Dylan’s Candy Bar is also offering 25% off select pre-wrapped Easter Baskets.

Build the perfect Easter basket at Ghirardelli with up to 25% off on chocolate bunnies and eggs. Plus, get up to 10% off custom chocolate and candy mixes.

In addition to a wide selection of Easter-themed chocolate and fruit baskets, enjoy free shipping on select items, including the Easter Gift Bundle and the Bunny Love Gift Box.

The premier online butcher is offering 40% off Easter Dinner deals to help you create the perfect Easter feast. Choose from favorites like the Spiral-Sliced Ham Feast and the Grand Easter Feast, or select your own gourmet meats.

The beloved chocolate maker has a large selection of Easter baskets and gift sets available this month. Indulge in their chocolate Easter bunnies, chocolate eggs, and boxed chocolate assortments.

Easter Apparel Deals

The girls’ clothing store is currently offering denim shorts and jeans starting at $15 and up to 40% off clearance items. Take advantage of free shipping on orders of $35 and more.

Get up to 50% off on Levi’s clothing for kids, toddlers, and babies through April 17.

Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Sale goes through April 30 and includes up to 60% off clothing for men and women. Find great spring fashion deals on suits, jackets, hoodies, tops, bras, dresses, and more.

SHEIN is already known for its year-round low prices, but the online fashion retailer is doubling down this spring with 50% off select styles, from dresses and tops to jeans, pants, and bathing suits.

Easter Gift Deals

Spread the Easter joy with thoughtful bouquets, gift baskets, spring wreaths, and more. Plus, use the code “EASTERBUNNY" through April 10 to get 20% off your order.

Discover work from amazingly talented independent artists worldwide at Redbubble. The online art marketplace is currently offering 20% off all Redbubble orders with code “WELCOME20FORYOU-A5G3NM", including T-shirts, posters, stickers, and pillows.

Shop Target’s Easter specials, including Buy Two, Get One Free deal on select kids’ books, video games, and puzzles.

Prep for the big Easter celebration with baskets, stuffed animals, toys, and more, all starting at $1.

Easter Home Sales

Get ready for spring at Lowe’s with great deals on gas grills, lawnmowers, patio furniture, and more. Plus, save up to 40% on select vanities and enjoy free shipping on orders over $40. Want to upgrade your living space? Check out our simple, elegant, and budget-friendly Easter home decor ideas.

The home superstore is currently hosting The Beyond Cooking Event through April 18. Find cookware sets, coffeemakers, juicers, air fryers, and more for up to 20% off.

Target’s Spring Home Event lasts until April 9 and boasts a variety of storewide sales, like up to 20% off bath towels, comforters, bed sets, and pillows. Check their website for daily deals and special online-only sales.