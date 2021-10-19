Trick or Treat Yourself to These Halloween Savings and Save Up to 80% Off Select Deals

Holiday | Shopping

What’s the best part of Halloween? It might be the grocery aisle packed with fun-sized candy, the hayrides at the pumpkin patch, or picking out the perfect costume, but now shoppers can add one more item to that list: Halloween savings! And we’ve narrowed it down to deals that are so good, they’ll send shivers up your spine.

For decorations, look to brands like Ace Hardware and Home Depot. For costumes, try classics like Halloween Mall, HalloweenCostumes.com, and Spirit Halloween. And you can find apparel, decor, novelty items, and everything else at Macy’s, Hot Topic, and SHEIN. So get ready to shop these fantastic treats — with no tricks.

Halloween Decor Deals

Get ready to fall in love with these spooky season decorations! Whether you’re planning to create your own haunted house, decorating for a party, or simply want to make this year extra-special for trick or treaters, Ace Hardware and Home Depot can help you make your home look scary good. Browse through indoor decor, special props, and yard decorations like animatronics and inflatables.

Ace Hardware

Save up to 25% off select Halloween & Harvest Décor (until 11/1)

Halloween Sale Page (ongoing)

Enjoy 10% off your online order of over $125 or get $25 off your online order of over $200 with code AFLSAVJ21 (until 10/31)

Home Depot

Shop Halloween decorations at special values (ongoing)

Sign up via text or email to enjoy $5 off your next order (ongoing)

Online Exclusives: Get up to 50% off Deal of the Day and Special Buys (ongoing)

Cheap Halloween Costumes

Need to pick out one or more costumes this year? Don’t let the idea scare you — with great holiday deals from Halloween Mall, HalloweenCostumes.com, and Spirit Halloween, you’ll have no problem finding a costume for your next party, pumpkin patch visit, or other fun, festive outings. Keep an eye out for deals like 10% off your order, free shipping, and rental options, and you’ll be able to find a costume to fit any budget!

Halloween Mall

Get 10% off your order with the code YESUNBEATABLE (ongoing)

Take $5 off of your order with the code SALE4ME (ongoing)

Shop kids costumes starting at 80¢ and infant costumes starting at $1.56 (ongoing)

Browse through adult costumes starting at $3.29 (ongoing)

HalloweenCostumes.com

Look through the sale page for all discounted items (ongoing)

Opt for a costume rental to save costs (ongoing)

Sign up with your email to get 10% off your next purchase (ongoing)

Spirit Halloween

Enjoy up to 50% off Halloween costumes and decorations for the whole family (ongoing)

Shop up to 50% off of masks, bandanas and gaiters (ongoing)

Use code FREESHIP40 for free shipping on orders of $40 or more (ongoing)

Spooky Apparel and Accessories

Make every day spooktacular when you shop these popular brands for Halloween-inspired clothing, home decor, novelty items, and more. This is perfect for those of us who really get in the spirit of the holiday or those who like to celebrate year-round. Macy’s, Hot Topic, and SHEIN are all offering big sales at the moment, so get a boo-ve on and start shopping!

Macy’s

Hot Topic

Browse through Halloween items under $10 (ongoing)

Sign up with your email for 30% off your next Halloween purchase (ongoing)

Shop 60% off sitewide for discounts on apparel, accessories, and costumes (ongoing)

Get free shipping on your order of $60 or more (ongoing)

SHEIN