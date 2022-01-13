Money Saver | Shopping
The Best MLK Day Weekend Sales for 2022
Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.
If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to save more while shopping, then get ready for the next major holiday sale during the first month of the year: Martin Luther King Jr. Day! This year, MLK Day falls on January 17, so expect retailers to host a weekend sale, some of which may start as early as the Friday before the holiday. Whether you missed out on the best New Year’s sales or you want to figure out what to buy and skip in January, here’s your guide on the best MLK Day sales to check out.
MLK Day Savings on Tech, Electronics, and Services
- Verizon Wireless
New Year, new phone — head over to Verizon Wireless and get up to $1,000 off the best smartphones! If you’ve been eyeing deals on the newest iPhone 13 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, now’s your chance to switch or add a new line on a Verizon Unlimited plan. This deal won’t stick around long, so treat yourself to a brand-new smartphone this year.
- Best Buy
You can always count on Best Buy for deals on electronics all year long, and though the best ones are typically on Black Friday and during Cyber Week, you’ll still find discounts during MLK Day weekend. Select TVs, computers, headphones, smartphones, and other electronics can be found in the clearance or outlet sections for up to 50% off.
- TurboTax
Already thinking about filing taxes? Start early with TurboTax and get $10 off on CD/download products when you order directly from their website. This offer is available year-round, so if you’ve been using another tax software or this is your first year filing taxes, hop on TurboTax and save money while stressing less. For additional money-saving tax tips, read our guide on How to Get the Most Out of Tax Filing Software Without Spending the Most.
- Shutterfly
Cherish the memories and find photo printing deals at Shutterfly! During last year’s MLK Day weekend, shoppers got 50% off photo books and more, plus free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Expect similar deals this year, especially if you’ve been searching for an online photo printing service that produces top-quality results!
- Amazon
By now, you’ve probably ordered a few items on Amazon. If you haven’t, you might want to shop during MLK Day weekend for flash sales and Today’s Deals for a limited time. Look for the red banner on listings that will tell you how much you save if the product is on sale. Also, don’t forget to check the box that offers a discount if the product has one on its listing page.
MLK Day Sales on Apparel, Accessories, and More
- Macy’s
From January 14 to 17, Macy’s is offering up to 60% off plus an extra 20% off select items. These could be from the clearance and closeout sections, which are already 20% to 70% off, so you could save even more with the extra 20% discount. Keep an eye out for a promo code to apply at checkout, and bring in the savings!
- JCPenney
In the past, JCPenney offered an extra 25% off select apparel, accessories, and home goods, as well as 40% off regular-priced mattresses, when you spend $750 or more. There’s a high chance that these deals will return this year during MLK Day weekend, so check back for the latest updates.
- Michael Kors
Fashionistas and trendsetters, set your eyes on Michael Kors because they might host an MLK Day sale where shoppers get up to 70% off select winter items! Boots, bags, accessories — shop must-haves and favorites during the holiday weekend.
- Walmart
If you shop at Walmart often, you’ll want to check out all the deals being offered during MLK Day weekend. From small kitchen appliances like air fryers to tech products like TVs and smartwatches, enjoy discounts on select items for three days only. The best part? You can save in almost every category!
MLK Day Weekend Sales on Furniture and Kitchen Appliances
- Home Depot
Enjoy up to $200 off outdoor furniture during Home Depot’s MLK Day Weekend Sale. It’s easy to get lost in Home Depot, but that’s what makes it a great place to find everything you need for your home! Keep an eye out for additional discounts on bath fixtures and mattresses and toppers, too.
- Target
Everyone goes to Target for different reasons, but here’s one: The MLK Day sale might include a 25% discount on furniture, lighting, and home decor. Target offered this deal last year, so expect something similar or better. The discount might even apply to other categories like apparel and electronics. Stay on the lookout!
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Join the Big Bed & Bath event for 25% off bedding and bath essentials. If you want a makeover for your home, now’s your chance to shop Bed Bath & Beyond’s best sellers and customer favorites at marked-down prices. Last year, shoppers enjoyed up to 50% off select home goods, so this deal might make a comeback.
- Sur La Table
Sur La Table typically hosts their Overstock Sale during MLK weekend, where shoppers get 40% off chef knives, glassware, and small appliances. Don’t forget to check out sale items, which are up to 60% off. Cook up tasty meals this year, especially if your New Year’s resolution is to eat healthier!
- The Container Store
Stay organized and reduce the clutter this year with The Container Store. Right now, you can get the Elfa system for 20% off on orders over $500. Whether it’s the closet or your kitchen and pantry, storage bins and containers are a must for any household that wants to keep the mess minimal.
MLK Day Beauty Deals
- Ulta Beauty
From now until January 22, Ulta is hosting the Love Your Skin event, where shoppers can find 50% off must-haves. Each day in January hosts a different set of beauty deals — they already have previews so you can mark your calendar for which products you want to snag. Diamond and Platinum rewards members get free shipping with any purchase!