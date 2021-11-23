The 12 Biggest Black Friday Beauty Sales From Ulta, Sephora, and More

Beauty | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Ready or not, the holidays are sneaking up on us and the beauty industry is gearing up for some of the hottest Black Friday sales yet. The bustling shopping season is one of the most exciting times for beauty brands, which have historically seen a sales spike throughout the week of Thanksgiving. But it's even better for customers who benefit from getting more while spending less!

This year, Black Friday lands on Nov. 26, but expect to shop several money-saving deals at the start of the week, including some of this year's best beauty discounts below.

Black Friday Beauty Deals Under $25

Price: $30 at Target



Kids from the ‘90s will flip over this colorful blast from the past. Give the gift of nostalgia this holiday season (or keep it for yourself; we won't tell a soul!) with this Lisa Frank palette from Morphe. At 40% off, it's an absolute steal, so maybe you don't even need to feel guilty about buying one for your collection, too. These 35 bold and highly pigmented colors are perfect for playing around with fun new looks.

Price: $17.99 at Ulta



Hydration is the key to gorgeous, flowing locks, especially now as chillier temperatures arrive. This deep hydrating hair mask offers an affordable way to condition hair using nourishing black castor oil and damage-reversing biotin. It's made without sulfates, parabens, or artificial colors, so you can feel good about gifting it to a friend or loved one.

Savings Tip: Sign up for an Sign up for an Ulta account before placing your order to earn points. You'll get points for each shopping trip plus opportunities to earn bonus points throughout the year. Plus, receive the latest news on all Ulta Beauty deals and discounts

Price: $40 $20 at Sephora



Give the makeup lover in your life a new set of brushes from Sephora Collection designed to create a beautiful crease. The five-brush set offered at 50% off for Black Friday includes a tapered blending brush, precision blending brush, shader brush, angled liner brush, and a precision shadow brush for a polished look. Plus, a tutorial walks you through each step of a glam-worthy crease.

Price: Starting at $1.20 at SHEIN



It's impossible to spotlight just one SHEIN product because there are literally thousands of beauty finds the popular online retailer offers for less than $10. Shop 'til you drop this holiday season at SHEIN with rock-bottom prices on beauty gear, from makeup brushes to eyelash kits and everything in between. This Black Friday, SHEIN is gifting as much as 80% off on lip color, pocket mirrors, makeup removers, and tons of other goodies perfect for stocking stuffing.

Black Friday Beauty Deals Under $50

Price: $54.00 $39.95 at HSN



Say goodbye to sad, broken hair with this Taya gift set, including a no-breakage round brush and shampoo and conditioner that strengthens and heals brittle hair. A perfect gift for a sister, friend, or coworker, this low-price offer cuts more than $14 off the retail price.

Savings Tip: Get an Get an extra $20 off on your first HSN order!

Price: $111 $45.50 at Macy's



Save on this collagen-loving gift set from Elemis, featuring a cleansing balm, night cream, eye masks, and an SPF lotion designed to improve the appearance of skin. This hot Black Friday deal is on sale now at Macy's for early birds, so don't wait too long to snatch it up.

Price: $194 $49 at bareMinerals



Valued at $194, this gift set is available for just $49, an almost 75% savings that's sure to delight your wallet as much as it'll excite your collection of beauty goodies. The set includes must-haves like setting powder, mascara, bronzer, and lip gloss, plus a few skin-soothing items like face cleanser and serum. Bonus: All products are cruelty-free, vegan, and clean.

Price: $99.95 $28.95 at Walmart



The beautimate Ultrasonic Face Scrubber keeps facial skin cleansed, moisturized, and ageless. The spatula-shaped scraping tool gently sloughs away dead skin to let the new, healthier skin shine through. At more than 65% off the retail price, you can't beat this budget-friendly gift for a mom, daughter, sister, or other loved one on your shopping list.

Black Friday Beauty Deals Under $150

Price: $150 $127.50 at Macy's



Get your hair styled in style with this one-inch styling iron that curls, waves, or straightens hair. Thanks to titanium plates and beveled edges preventing snags, the quick-heating tool gets hair polished in a snap without damaging it. If you don't want to pay for it all upfront, opt for four installments with Klarna at checkout instead.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Macy's Star Rewards Member program to enjoy up to 1,000 bonus points on every $50 purchase when you check out using your Macy's credit card. That's an easy $10 toward another order.

Price: $78 $58.50 at Ulta



Are you struggling to tame your luscious curls? Hair products for curls can get expensive quickly. This is why we love this affordable set of conditioning products made just for heads full of beautiful curls. With 25% off the retail price, it's perfect for budget-friendly gifting or buying two to keep one in your hands, too. You can add a free note and a $3.99 gift wrap service at checkout if you are gifting.

Price: $38 $32.30 at Nordstrom



Mario Badescu is a household name in the beauty market, especially for those who prefer affordable products that work just as well as expensive brands. This limited-edition foaming cleanser set is for all skin types and brightens skin while deep-cleaning pores. It’s valued at $64, so trust us when we say this set is a steal!

Savings Tip: Open a new Open a new Nordstrom credit card account to complete your purchase, and get a $60 bonus note to spend on a future order. Plus, earn at least 2 points for every dollar you spend to redeem for Nordstrom rewards

Price: $92 $64.40 at Amazon



Save more than $27 on this Calvin Klein fragrance for women. At just over 3.5 ounces, you won't want to pass up snagging this intense, bold fragrance at this price. Or, if you're hoping to get one for yourself, sign up for a free Amazon Prime Membership account and add it to your wish list. Then, pass your list along to friends and family for affordable holiday gift ideas.