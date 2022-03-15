Celebrate Women's History Month by Supporting These 4 Big Brands Led by Women

Shopping

March not only celebrates International Women’s Day but also Women’s History Month, a commemoration of all the women who’ve made an impact on history, culture, and society.

While only seven percent of CEOs at Fortune 500 companies are women, some of the biggest brands are currently led by CEOs who identify as women, including:

We still have a ways to go in gender equality, but at the moment, we’re giving major props to the current CEOs of the aforementioned brands. Let’s meet the women of these big brands and give you a rundown of their products and, of course, deals!

In 1998, Sara Blakely got creative when she couldn’t find anything that would make the white pants she’d planned to wear to a party look smooth. So, she grabbed a pair of scissors and snipped away the feet of her pantyhose — and that was how SPANX was created! The brand grew to include bras, underwear, leggings, activewear, and more in their product lineup. They currently have retail stores in more than 50 countries and continue “to help women feel great about themselves and their potential."

Blakely was named the world’s youngest, self-made female billionaire by Forbes Magazine and one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in March 2012. In 2017, she surprised Oprah by donating $1 million to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation in South Africa.

Michelle Gass stepped up as the CEO of Kohl’s in 2018, and prior to that, she was the chief customer officer in 2013. With more than 30 years of experience working in retail and consumer goods, Gass was listed as one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business and Businessperson of the Year, as well as The Visionary 2020 by the National Retail Federation. She currently oversees Kohl’s 1,160 store based and e-commerce business, and 100,000 associates across the U.S. Gass continues to promote diversity and inclusion, along with a strong purpose-driven culture, in the brand’s ESG strategies and goals.

Kohl’s first opened their department store in 1962 in Brookfield, Wisconsin. By the time the company went public in 1992, 76 Kohl’s stores populated the Midwest. The store website launched in 2001 and from there, the brand evolved into a well-known and powerful retailer both in-store and online. They have a wide range of departments with products like clothing, furniture, and electronics at affordable price points.

Sonia Syngal was recently given the CEO title and joined The Gap Inc. Board of Directors in 2020. Prior to her new role, Syngal joined the company in 2004, serving in key leadership and management positions. She also led Old Navy from $7 billion to $8 billion in sales in three years while expanding the brand to more than 1,200 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. She has worked for Fortune 500 product companies and is a member of the Boys & Girls Club of America’s Board of Governors.

In addition to housing its own brand, the global retailer houses other brands like Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City. The GAP was created in San Francisco, California, in 1969 and has grown to more than 1,700 company-operated and franchise retail locations in 70 countries. The brand promotes individuality, inclusion, and culture, to name a few. Their clothes sizes range from babies and kids to adults.

Since 2019, Corie Barry has led Best Buy to greater heights as the CEO, with a portfolio of executive positions prior to the role. Barry’s goals include increasing the store’s customer relationship events to 50 million as well as generating annual revenue to $50 billion by 2025. She was the company’s chief financial and strategic transformation officer. Her history with Best Buy began in 1999, and over the years, she has climbed up the ranks to eventually become the brand’s CEO. Before Best Buy, Barry worked as an auditor for Deloitte & Touche.

Best Buy is the leading provider in consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment products, appliances, and more. The brand was established in 1966 and is currently headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota. Tech services are also available, with repairs for a wide variety of products. The company offers daily deals and hosts major sales like Black Friday where shoppers get the most savings on electronics like laptops and TVs.