23 Affordable Christmas Gifts for Coworkers – Ideas Under $10, $25, $50, and More

Ah, December — the month of holiday office parties and work gift exchanges. With Christmas just around the corner, it can get stressful to shop for your favorite coworkers on top of shopping for friends and family. Luckily, we’ve put together a diverse list of Christmas gift ideas for coworkers at every price range with holiday savings, too! Get ready for white elephant and Secret Santa because, with this gift guide, you’re guaranteed to get a present that your coworkers will love.

Gift Ideas Under $10

Price: $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon



This phone stand is handy and can be useful for the busy coworker who loses track of their phone or tablet all the time. Also perfect for keeping on the nightstand, this dock makes it easy to keep a tab on tech. It’s sleek and comes in multiple stylish shades, so choose the one that fits the person best.

Price: $5.94 at Walmart



Festive and delicious, these Peppermint Bark Chocolate Squares are individually wrapped and make a delightful present for coworkers with a sweet tooth. If the holidays came wrapped in a piece of chocolate, this would be it.

Price: $2.50 at Target



If you have a coworker who loves avocados, these socks make the ultimate stocking stuffer. Emblazoned with happy avocados, this gift is sure to make them laugh. Get multiple pairs for them and score bonus points for generosity.

Price: $9.95 at Amazon



Give this to the coworker who may have dry hands from having the heater on during the winter season. This oil prevents cuticles from splitting, and is an excellent addition to any self-care routine. They’ll be glad they have this on hand during colder months.

Price: $10.99 $6.94 at Walmart



Relaxing and soothing, this jasmine-scented candle is guaranteed to bring a sense of peace whenever it’s lit. The delicate aroma is suited for the desktop or on the nightstand. Candles make an excellent gift – who doesn’t like the soothing smell of a burning candle?

Gift Ideas Under $25

Price: $65.99 $15 at Walmart



This personal blender is suited for the health nut who lives off smoothies. It’s small enough to keep discreetly in the workplace kitchen, and it makes smoothie-making a breeze. Need we say more? This gift is a steal.

Price: $12.99 $10 at Target



It’s hard to pass on this appliance when shopping for office stocking stuffers: This adorable waffle maker comes in different colors and makes waffles suited for breakfast or snacking. Best of all, you can freeze waffles after making batches and reheat them for future snacking.

Price: $24.95 at Target



For the astrology enthusiasts, this affirmation card set brings uplifting messages in a beautiful, minimalist design. It’s perfect for the office mystic or the coworker who somehow knows everyone’s astrology signs. Plus, it’s a fun way to encourage your coworker to manifest their dreams.

Price: $25.99 $22.09 at Amazon



This handy slicer makes cutting bagels effortless; with a super sharp blade, it’s a breakfast essential that streamlines morning meal prep. It ensures perfectly cut bagels every time and is a delight to use. A bagel guillotine is a thoughtful present for frequent bagel-eaters.

Price: Price varies at Amazon



When it comes to stocking stuffers, you can’t go wrong with a classic board game. Monopoly is nostalgic and guarantees hours of fun. Give this to the coworker who enjoys board games and loves to play with officemates – it’s great for some competitive bonding.

Gift Ideas Under $50

Price: $31.99 at Amazon



Snag this for the coworker who needs a backpack upgrade: The Volher Travel Laptop Backpack is sturdy enough for the morning commute or more extensive travel. Roomy and complete with laptop-protective cushioning, it has multiple pockets for notebooks and tech accessories. Plus, it’s sleek and stylish!

Price: $39.99 $35.99 at Amazon



This portable bluetooth speaker packs a mighty punch for its size. It's waterproof and boasts a long battery life, making it perfect for the party animals at work. They’ll be able to enjoy music wherever they go since it’s hardy and built for travel.



Price: $48.98 $39 at Amazon



For the skin care enthusiasts, this Instant Detox mask delivers a pampering treatment at the end of the day. The formula is made of clay to clean impurities and leave skin feeling tight, clean, and refreshed. Even better, it’s lavender-scented, so it doubles as an aromatic treatment to relax all the senses.

Price: $49.95 at Amazon



This cast iron skillet set is a staple for any kitchen, making it a great gift for the amateur cook or the culinary hobbyist. Already seasoned and built to last, these cast iron skillets will give your coworkers lots of opportunities for usage and become indispensable cooking essentials.



Price: $25 at Amazon



Compact and lightweight, this crossbody bag carries the basics: a phone, a wallet, keys, and small items. This one is for the savvy, stylish coworker who could use a small bag for casual occasions. The classic black-and-white colors make it versatile, so it’s sure to please whoever receives it.

Price: $34.96 $31.44 at Walmart



For the coffee-addict, this appliance doles out hot coffee in a single serving for maximum freshness. It’s small enough to become a permanent addition to the office desk. No need to hog all the coffee; this present will keep them going through the end of the year.

Gift Ideas Under $75

Price: $89.99 $54.99 at Target



At 39% off, this is a steal for a tablet: gift this to the coworker who likes entertainment on the go. It’s great for streaming movies, watching videos, reading, and playing games. Plus it’s lightweight, fast, and packs a punch for a tablet at this price, which makes it a no-brainer when it comes to gifts.

Price: $69.99 at Amazon



Know someone in your office who loves to host parties and gatherings? Give them this all-in-one bamboo board and knife set. It’s the ultimate cheese board that adjusts for serving big or small parties. You can even choose it as a white elephant gift; it’s a welcome addition to any home.

Price: $139.99 $68.57 at Walmart



When it comes to gifts, you can never go wrong with a projector. From turning blank walls into movie screens for outdoor movies, the possibilities are endless. Gift a projector and present infinite options for fun, whether it’s for gaming or streaming. It’s a foolproof gift.

Gift Ideas Under $100

Price: $119.99 $84.99 at Target



Get this for the entertainment-obsessed coworker who is always on top of the latest shows and movies. At $35 off the original price, this is the latest Fire TV Cube out. They’ll enjoy the built-in Alexa features and the infinite possibilities of streaming – all in one place.

Price: $79.99 at Amazon



Great for the audiophile who likes to listen to music while working, these noise cancelling headphones deliver high-resolution sound for a full-bodied experience. Wireless and easy to carry to and from the office, these headphones have up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge – perfect for staying productive or for non-stop listening entertainment.

Price: $119.99 $86.99 at Amazon



The Renpho Leg Massager is perfect for the coworker who needs relaxation at the end of the day by offsetting the hours spent sitting or at standing desks. The pressure applied by the massager relaxes muscles and aids circulation. With an adjustable leg wrap and auto shut-off feature, they just need to put it on and let the rest of the day float away.

Price: $149.95 $89.99 at Amazon



For the culinary enthusiast in your office, give the gift of fresh herbs year-round with this indoor garden. It features basil, parsley, dill, thyme, basil, and mint. Whether they like chopped parsley on top of pasta or a garnish of mint on top of drinks, they’ll appreciate being able to grow herbs from scratch easily and delightfully.