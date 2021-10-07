Holiday
18 Fun and Creative Costume Ideas for a Spook-tacular Halloween
Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.
There’s a crispness in the air and the smell of pumpkin spice wafting from every coffee shop. You know what that means — spooky season is finally upon us! And in preparation, we’ve rounded up the best Halloween costumes of 2021 to get you and your family ready for Oct. 31, whether you’re heading to the pumpkin patch, visiting a haunted house, or spending the night trick or treating. Plus, we’ve paired the top discounts on Halloween costumes from popular brands as well. Don’t be afraid — we have some hauntingly good deals to help everyone look spooktacular!
Halloween Costumes for Babies and Toddlers
Sweet as Pie
Pumpkin Baby
Price: $37.99 from The Halloween Spot
Is there any costume more classic than a pumpkin for your little one’s first Halloween? Available for infants from 6 months to 1 year old, this costume is soft and cozy and comes with a hat to keep them warm if you decide to head out for trick-or-treating.
Baby Clown Costume
Baby Bobo Clown
Price: $17.06 from Halloween Mall
From the sweet ruffles around the collar, sleeves, and pant legs to the party hat and pom-pom details, this classic clown costume is cheap, easy, and perfect for babies and toddlers who are starting to show a goofy, fun-loving personality.
Dalmatian Costume for Toddlers
Toddler Paw Patrol Marshall
Price: $34.99 from Spirit Halloween
A dalmatian costume is a classic Halloween look, so why not kick it up a notch with one of their favorite “PAW Patrol" characters? They’ll love their fire marshal costume, and you’ll love having the cutest and bravest toddler in town!
Electrifying Pokemon Costume for Kids
Toddler Pikachu Costume
Price: $49.99-$74.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com
If your toddler is obsessed with Pokemon (who can blame them?), they’ll love this classic Pikachu costume. With its soft material and slip-on hood, getting them ready for trick or treating will be faster than saying, “I choose you!"
Fun Halloween Costumes for Kids
Just Add Water
Luca Costume
Price: $44.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com
Did your kiddo love the hit movie “Luca"? Are they like a little fish out of water? Then they’ll love flipping their fins in this brightly colored “Luca" costume, complete with shoe covers, a detachable tail, and a half mask.
No Scaredy Cats Here
Kids Catwoman Costume
Price: $31.39 from Halloween Mall
There’s no doubt about it — this famous cat burglar is bound to steal your heart! With a sleek black jumpsuit, a molded mask, and a utility belt, your girl will feel just like Gotham’s greatest antihero.
Happy Howl-oween
Kids Werewolf Costume
Price: $44.99 from Spirit Halloween
Ready for a classic monster costume with a modern twist? This werewolf costume comes with a plaid tunic, a faux-fur hood, furry gloves, and a tail that will have them feeling like a character straight out of their favorite horror movie.
Hogwarts-Ready
Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe for Kids
Price: $59.99-$74.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com
Need a spellbinding costume for your favorite little wizard? Look no further than HalloweenCostumes.com’s selection of Hogwarts robes. Don’t worry — there’s one for every house! And if you need help putting the finishing touches for your specific character, check out this list of ideas.
Cheap and Easy Halloween Costume Ideas for Adults
This Is the Way
Men's Mandalorian Beskar Armor
Price: $59.99-$99.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com
Slip on the Mandalorian mask and transform into everyone’s favorite bounty hunter. Complete with a cape, belt, mask, and boot tops, this costume is sure to make anyone feel like they’re from a galaxy far, far away. Don’t forget to bring Grogu with you!
Along Came a Spider
Adult Spider-Man Costume
Price: $54.99 from Spirit Halloween
Have your spidey senses been tingling this Halloween? Transform from Peter or Miles into the amazing Spider-Man by simply zipping up this brightly colored costume — no need to be bitten by a radioactive spider!
Feelin’ Foxy
Red Fox Costume
Price: $26.75 from Halloween Mall
Looking for a cheap and easy last-minute costume? This foxy Kigurumi-style costume features a soft fabric, a hood with pointed ears, and a super fluffy tail. It’s perfect for events where you want to simply snap up and go, like office Halloween parties or nights out on a chilly hayride.
Hauntingly Beautiful
Immortal Soul
Price: $38.99 from The Halloween Spot
Whether you want to complete the look as Elvira, a wicked witch, or even a vampire, this sleek, fitted gown is the perfect base for a number of fantastical fashions. The zig-zag hem and long, lace sleeves add the ideal amount of spookiness to an overall beautiful silhouette.
Two-Person Halloween Costumes for Couples
Peaky Keen
Blinding Gangster
Price: $68.99 from The Halloween Spot
If you’re like us, you’ve been obsessed with the Peaky Blinders’ aesthetic since the first time you saw Thomas Shelby stroll into the bar. Now with this classic costume combo, you and your sweetheart will be ready to party like it’s 1921.
Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts
Kids Ghostbuster, Baby Slimer
Price: $59.99-$104.99, $59.99-84.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com
Nothing strange here! Whether you’re dressing up as a family or it’s only for the kids, this cult-classic costume pairing is perfect for any Halloween festivity. Your oldest will love dressing up as their favorite unlikely heroes, and your youngest will stay cuddly and warm all throughout the night.
How Oz
Adult Dorothy Sequin Costume, Dog Basket
Price: $31.28, $20.67 from Halloween Mall
Want your favorite Toto to tag along? Pair your Dorothy costume with Halloween Mall’s adorable dog basket costume! And don’t worry about carrying them — Fido will be completely comfortable and able to walk with you along the yellow brick road.
We’re All Mad Here
Girl’s Wonderland Princess Costume, Mad Hatter Costume
Price: $30.99, $52.99 from The Halloween Spot
Taking a trip to Wonderland has never been easier — no rabbit hole necessary! Perfect for fathers taking their daughters door-to-door, candy-givers will love seeing this sweet and silly combination.
A Lovely Day for a Red Wedding
Lydia Deetz Costume, Beetlejuice Wedding Suit
Price: $59.99, $69.99 from Spirit Halloween
Say “I do" to a Halloween staple! Whether you’re newlyweds or simply love the movie, these Beetlejuice wedding costumes are fun, recognizable, and bound to be the life of the party. Plus, the red color is definitely a spooky standout.
Mystery, Inc.
Child Scooby-Doo Costume, Daphne
Price: $39.09, $23.05 from Halloween Mall
For moms and their kids walking around collecting Scooby Snacks, consider this fun cartoon combination! Want to dress up like other members of the gang? Halloween Mall has costumes for Shaggy, Velma, and Fred, too!