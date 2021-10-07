Holiday

18 Fun and Creative Costume Ideas for a Spook-tacular Halloween

Written by Jordan Nishkian | October 7, 2021

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

There’s a crispness in the air and the smell of pumpkin spice wafting from every coffee shop. You know what that means — spooky season is finally upon us! And in preparation, we’ve rounded up the best Halloween costumes of 2021 to get you and your family ready for Oct. 31, whether you’re heading to the pumpkin patch, visiting a haunted house, or spending the night trick or treating. Plus, we’ve paired the top discounts on Halloween costumes from popular brands as well. Don’t be afraid — we have some hauntingly good deals to help everyone look spooktacular!

Halloween Costumes for Babies and Toddlers

Pumpkin Baby

Sweet as Pie

Pumpkin Baby

Price: $37.99 from The Halloween Spot

Is there any costume more classic than a pumpkin for your little one’s first Halloween? Available for infants from 6 months to 1 year old, this costume is soft and cozy and comes with a hat to keep them warm if you decide to head out for trick-or-treating.

Scary Good Deals: Don’t miss out on discounts at The Halloween Spot, like 10% off your entire order or 15% off your next purchase when you sign up for their email list.
Baby Bobo Clown

Baby Clown Costume

Baby Bobo Clown

Price: $17.06 from Halloween Mall

From the sweet ruffles around the collar, sleeves, and pant legs to the party hat and pom-pom details, this classic clown costume is cheap, easy, and perfect for babies and toddlers who are starting to show a goofy, fun-loving personality.

Toddler Paw Patrol Marshall

Dalmatian Costume for Toddlers

Toddler Paw Patrol Marshall

Price: $34.99 from Spirit Halloween

A dalmatian costume is a classic Halloween look, so why not kick it up a notch with one of their favorite “PAW Patrol" characters? They’ll love their fire marshal costume, and you’ll love having the cutest and bravest toddler in town!

Toddler Pikachu Costume

Electrifying Pokemon Costume for Kids

Toddler Pikachu Costume

Price: $49.99-$74.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com

If your toddler is obsessed with Pokemon (who can blame them?), they’ll love this classic Pikachu costume. With its soft material and slip-on hood, getting them ready for trick or treating will be faster than saying, “I choose you!"

Fun Halloween Costumes for Kids

Luca Costume

Just Add Water

Luca Costume

Price: $44.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com

Did your kiddo love the hit movie “Luca"? Are they like a little fish out of water? Then they’ll love flipping their fins in this brightly colored “Luca" costume, complete with shoe covers, a detachable tail, and a half mask.

Kids Catwoman Costume

No Scaredy Cats Here

Kids Catwoman Costume

Price: $31.39 from Halloween Mall

There’s no doubt about it — this famous cat burglar is bound to steal your heart! With a sleek black jumpsuit, a molded mask, and a utility belt, your girl will feel just like Gotham’s greatest antihero.

Kids Werewolf Costume

Happy Howl-oween

Kids Werewolf Costume

Price: $44.99 from Spirit Halloween

Ready for a classic monster costume with a modern twist? This werewolf costume comes with a plaid tunic, a faux-fur hood, furry gloves, and a tail that will have them feeling like a character straight out of their favorite horror movie.

Scary Good Deals: Don’t worry if there’s not enough in the budget for a whole costume this year. Simply browse through Spirit Halloween’s accessories that you can pair with clothing you already have. For additional savings, be on the lookout for available Spirit Halloween’s discounts and promo codes.
Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe for Kids

Hogwarts-Ready

Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe for Kids

Price: $59.99-$74.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com

Need a spellbinding costume for your favorite little wizard? Look no further than HalloweenCostumes.com’s selection of Hogwarts robes. Don’t worry — there’s one for every house! And if you need help putting the finishing touches for your specific character, check out this list of ideas.

Cheap and Easy Halloween Costume Ideas for Adults

Men's Mandalorian Beskar Armor

This Is the Way

Men's Mandalorian Beskar Armor

Price: $59.99-$99.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com

Slip on the Mandalorian mask and transform into everyone’s favorite bounty hunter. Complete with a cape, belt, mask, and boot tops, this costume is sure to make anyone feel like they’re from a galaxy far, far away. Don’t forget to bring Grogu with you!

Adult Spider-Man Costume

Along Came a Spider

Adult Spider-Man Costume

Price: $54.99 from Spirit Halloween

Have your spidey senses been tingling this Halloween? Transform from Peter or Miles into the amazing Spider-Man by simply zipping up this brightly colored costume — no need to be bitten by a radioactive spider!

Red Fox Costume

Feelin’ Foxy

Red Fox Costume

Price: $26.75 from Halloween Mall

Looking for a cheap and easy last-minute costume? This foxy Kigurumi-style costume features a soft fabric, a hood with pointed ears, and a super fluffy tail. It’s perfect for events where you want to simply snap up and go, like office Halloween parties or nights out on a chilly hayride.

Immortal Soul

Hauntingly Beautiful

Immortal Soul

Price: $38.99 from The Halloween Spot

Whether you want to complete the look as Elvira, a wicked witch, or even a vampire, this sleek, fitted gown is the perfect base for a number of fantastical fashions. The zig-zag hem and long, lace sleeves add the ideal amount of spookiness to an overall beautiful silhouette.

Two-Person Halloween Costumes for Couples

Blinding Gangster

Peaky Keen

Blinding Gangster

Price: $68.99 from The Halloween Spot

If you’re like us, you’ve been obsessed with the Peaky Blinders’ aesthetic since the first time you saw Thomas Shelby stroll into the bar. Now with this classic costume combo, you and your sweetheart will be ready to party like it’s 1921.

Kids Ghostbuster

Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts

Kids Ghostbuster, Baby Slimer

Price: $59.99-$104.99, $59.99-84.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com

Nothing strange here! Whether you’re dressing up as a family or it’s only for the kids, this cult-classic costume pairing is perfect for any Halloween festivity. Your oldest will love dressing up as their favorite unlikely heroes, and your youngest will stay cuddly and warm all throughout the night.

Scary-Good Deals: Is there anything more terrifying than paying for shipping fees? Get free shipping from HalloweenCostumes.com when you place an order of $65 or more.
Adult Dorothy Sequin Costume

How Oz

Adult Dorothy Sequin Costume, Dog Basket

Price: $31.28, $20.67 from Halloween Mall

Want your favorite Toto to tag along? Pair your Dorothy costume with Halloween Mall’s adorable dog basket costume! And don’t worry about carrying them — Fido will be completely comfortable and able to walk with you along the yellow brick road.

Girl’s Wonderland Princess Costume

We’re All Mad Here

Girl’s Wonderland Princess Costume, Mad Hatter Costume

Price: $30.99, $52.99 from The Halloween Spot

Taking a trip to Wonderland has never been easier — no rabbit hole necessary! Perfect for fathers taking their daughters door-to-door, candy-givers will love seeing this sweet and silly combination.

Lydia Deetz Costume

A Lovely Day for a Red Wedding

Lydia Deetz Costume, Beetlejuice Wedding Suit

Price: $59.99, $69.99 from Spirit Halloween

Say “I do" to a Halloween staple! Whether you’re newlyweds or simply love the movie, these Beetlejuice wedding costumes are fun, recognizable, and bound to be the life of the party. Plus, the red color is definitely a spooky standout.

Child Scooby-Doo Costume

Mystery, Inc.

Child Scooby-Doo Costume, Daphne

Price: $39.09, $23.05 from Halloween Mall

For moms and their kids walking around collecting Scooby Snacks, consider this fun cartoon combination! Want to dress up like other members of the gang? Halloween Mall has costumes for Shaggy, Velma, and Fred, too!

You May Also Like

Frighten up Your Home With These 15 Spooky Fun Halloween Home Decor Ideas — All Under $23
Holiday | Home

Frighten up Your Home With These 15 Spooky Fun Halloween Home Decor Ideas — All Under $23

October 5, 2021
Shop Old Navy’s Fall Fashion Sale and Save Up to 50% Off Your Entire Purchase
Fashion

Shop Old Navy’s Fall Fashion Sale and Save Up to 50% Off Your Entire Purchase

October 3, 2021
Best Things to Buy in October — and 5 Things to Skip
Shopping | Trend

Best Things to Buy in October — and 5 Things to Skip

October 1, 2021
Get Instant Savings and Cashback Rewards at Sam’s Club This Fall
Food

Get Instant Savings and Cashback Rewards at Sam’s Club This Fall

September 27, 2021

Sign up for daily deals.

Get personalized inspiration and exclusive deals from your favorite brands straight to your inbox.

We take your privacy seriously.
Read our Privacy Policy

Sign up for our newsletter