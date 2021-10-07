18 Fun and Creative Costume Ideas for a Spook-tacular Halloween

Holiday

There’s a crispness in the air and the smell of pumpkin spice wafting from every coffee shop. You know what that means — spooky season is finally upon us! And in preparation, we’ve rounded up the best Halloween costumes of 2021 to get you and your family ready for Oct. 31, whether you’re heading to the pumpkin patch, visiting a haunted house, or spending the night trick or treating. Plus, we’ve paired the top discounts on Halloween costumes from popular brands as well. Don’t be afraid — we have some hauntingly good deals to help everyone look spooktacular!

Halloween Costumes for Babies and Toddlers

Sweet as Pie

Price: $37.99 from The Halloween Spot



Is there any costume more classic than a pumpkin for your little one’s first Halloween? Available for infants from 6 months to 1 year old, this costume is soft and cozy and comes with a hat to keep them warm if you decide to head out for trick-or-treating.

Scary Good Deals: Don’t miss out on Don’t miss out on discounts at The Halloween Spot , like 10% off your entire order or 15% off your next purchase when you sign up for their email list.

Baby Clown Costume

Price: $17.06 from Halloween Mall



From the sweet ruffles around the collar, sleeves, and pant legs to the party hat and pom-pom details, this classic clown costume is cheap, easy, and perfect for babies and toddlers who are starting to show a goofy, fun-loving personality.

Dalmatian Costume for Toddlers

Price: $34.99 from Spirit Halloween



A dalmatian costume is a classic Halloween look, so why not kick it up a notch with one of their favorite “PAW Patrol" characters? They’ll love their fire marshal costume, and you’ll love having the cutest and bravest toddler in town!

Electrifying Pokemon Costume for Kids

Price: $49.99-$74.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com



If your toddler is obsessed with Pokemon (who can blame them?), they’ll love this classic Pikachu costume. With its soft material and slip-on hood, getting them ready for trick or treating will be faster than saying, “I choose you!"

Fun Halloween Costumes for Kids

Just Add Water

Price: $44.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com



Did your kiddo love the hit movie “Luca"? Are they like a little fish out of water? Then they’ll love flipping their fins in this brightly colored “Luca" costume, complete with shoe covers, a detachable tail, and a half mask.

No Scaredy Cats Here

Price: $31.39 from Halloween Mall



There’s no doubt about it — this famous cat burglar is bound to steal your heart! With a sleek black jumpsuit, a molded mask, and a utility belt, your girl will feel just like Gotham’s greatest antihero.

Happy Howl-oween

Price: $44.99 from Spirit Halloween



Ready for a classic monster costume with a modern twist? This werewolf costume comes with a plaid tunic, a faux-fur hood, furry gloves, and a tail that will have them feeling like a character straight out of their favorite horror movie.

Scary Good Deals: Don’t worry if there’s not enough in the budget for a whole costume this year. Simply browse through Don’t worry if there’s not enough in the budget for a whole costume this year. Simply browse through Spirit Halloween’s accessories that you can pair with clothing you already have. For additional savings, be on the lookout for available Spirit Halloween’s discounts and promo codes

Hogwarts-Ready

Price: $59.99-$74.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com



Need a spellbinding costume for your favorite little wizard? Look no further than HalloweenCostumes.com’s selection of Hogwarts robes. Don’t worry — there’s one for every house! And if you need help putting the finishing touches for your specific character, check out this list of ideas.

Cheap and Easy Halloween Costume Ideas for Adults

This Is the Way

Price: $59.99-$99.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com



Slip on the Mandalorian mask and transform into everyone’s favorite bounty hunter. Complete with a cape, belt, mask, and boot tops, this costume is sure to make anyone feel like they’re from a galaxy far, far away. Don’t forget to bring Grogu with you!

Along Came a Spider

Price: $54.99 from Spirit Halloween



Have your spidey senses been tingling this Halloween? Transform from Peter or Miles into the amazing Spider-Man by simply zipping up this brightly colored costume — no need to be bitten by a radioactive spider!

Feelin’ Foxy

Price: $26.75 from Halloween Mall



Looking for a cheap and easy last-minute costume? This foxy Kigurumi-style costume features a soft fabric, a hood with pointed ears, and a super fluffy tail. It’s perfect for events where you want to simply snap up and go, like office Halloween parties or nights out on a chilly hayride.

Hauntingly Beautiful

Price: $38.99 from The Halloween Spot



Whether you want to complete the look as Elvira, a wicked witch, or even a vampire, this sleek, fitted gown is the perfect base for a number of fantastical fashions. The zig-zag hem and long, lace sleeves add the ideal amount of spookiness to an overall beautiful silhouette.

Two-Person Halloween Costumes for Couples

Peaky Keen

Price: $68.99 from The Halloween Spot



If you’re like us, you’ve been obsessed with the Peaky Blinders’ aesthetic since the first time you saw Thomas Shelby stroll into the bar. Now with this classic costume combo, you and your sweetheart will be ready to party like it’s 1921.

Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts

Price: $59.99-$104.99, $59.99-84.99 from HalloweenCostumes.com



Nothing strange here! Whether you’re dressing up as a family or it’s only for the kids, this cult-classic costume pairing is perfect for any Halloween festivity. Your oldest will love dressing up as their favorite unlikely heroes, and your youngest will stay cuddly and warm all throughout the night.

Scary-Good Deals: Is there anything more terrifying than paying for shipping fees? Get Is there anything more terrifying than paying for shipping fees? Get free shipping from HalloweenCostumes.com when you place an order of $65 or more.

How Oz

Price: $31.28, $20.67 from Halloween Mall



Want your favorite Toto to tag along? Pair your Dorothy costume with Halloween Mall’s adorable dog basket costume! And don’t worry about carrying them — Fido will be completely comfortable and able to walk with you along the yellow brick road.

We’re All Mad Here

Price: $30.99, $52.99 from The Halloween Spot



Taking a trip to Wonderland has never been easier — no rabbit hole necessary! Perfect for fathers taking their daughters door-to-door, candy-givers will love seeing this sweet and silly combination.

A Lovely Day for a Red Wedding

Price: $59.99, $69.99 from Spirit Halloween



Say “I do" to a Halloween staple! Whether you’re newlyweds or simply love the movie, these Beetlejuice wedding costumes are fun, recognizable, and bound to be the life of the party. Plus, the red color is definitely a spooky standout.

Mystery, Inc.

Price: $39.09, $23.05 from Halloween Mall



For moms and their kids walking around collecting Scooby Snacks, consider this fun cartoon combination! Want to dress up like other members of the gang? Halloween Mall has costumes for Shaggy, Velma, and Fred, too!