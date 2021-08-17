10 Energy-Efficient Fans to Buy for Maximum Cool — At Minimum Cost

Home | Tech

Summer can feel less than fun when the sweltering temperatures come on, but there’s no need to fear the heat. This time of year is when most of us start reaching for fans to cap the costs of air conditioning. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the cost of electricity power per month increased from 13.15 cents per kilowatt hour in May 2020 to 13.71 cents per kilowatt hour in May 2021.

Trust us, we know it’s easy to leave the AC running as soon as you break a sweat. That’s why we’ve put together a roundup of fans for maximum cool — at minimum cost.

Price: $32.99 at Walmart



For the home cook needing an extra boost

Window fans are great for the kitchen, and we chose this one from Comfort Zone for its low price and versatility. Range hoods don’t always provide the ventilation needed when cooking, so a window fan adds an extra boost. Use its reversible airflow control to expel the rest of the heat from your culinary endeavors. When you’re not cooking, operate the fan on its regular setting to keep air circulating. It also works beautifully at night, bringing in cool, fresh air from outside. Inexpensive and easy to install, this fan does double duty so you can have extra comfort while cooking.

Price: $60.00 $52.69 at Walmart



For the savvy buyer looking for elegant ease

The Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan is hard to beat if you want an elegant fan at a great value. Slim and easy to transport from room to room, you’ll love this tower fan for its functionality and design. It’s also quiet and has a timer, so you can keep it running overnight while you sleep. With a remote control and touch-control buttons, use it to bring airflow to small and medium rooms. Plus, it’s effortless to store because of its compact design.

Price: $21.99 at Walmart



For the sleeper who needs extra cool

This twist-top tower fan is great at cooling more surface area in your personal space. It’s delightfully discreet — a plus if you happen to be a hot sleeper but share a bed with someone who runs cool. Place this on your nightstand and you’ll get some extra cool without disturbing your partner. It also works great as a desktop fan or anywhere with limited space. This fan wins extra points for ingenuity: You can pivot the top module of the fan to direct the airflow in two places at once. As with most fans, it comes with the standard oscillation and three-speed features.

Price: $17.99 at Target



For the no-frills buyer

Box fans make for an easy solution to the heat: just place it in a window and let it cool your surroundings. This one from Holmes comes with the standard 20-inch height and width and is suited for someone who wants a no-frills purchase. It’s hard to go wrong with a classic like this three-speed box fan, and it’s known for its wind power and excellent value. Costing less than two cents an hour to use, you’ll save handsomely on your utilities in the hotter months. Using this fan is a breeze, and that’s why we love it.

Price: $59.99 $40.43 at Target



For the popular party host

If you think hosting parties means having to crank up the AC, think again. This fan is perfect for keeping your space cool, even when there are warm bodies present. Efficient at circulating air, this works great as a floor fan or a wall mounted fan and comes with a timer. You can mount it on the wall in rooms in lieu of a ceiling fan and spend less money. Its lasting power is a huge plus. Marked down from its original price, this is an investment we can get behind.

Price: $29.99 at Target



For the homebody dealing with noisy neighbors

This oscillating stand fan boasts an unexpected plus: It acts as a white noise machine. If you’re in a loud neighborhood or enjoy having white noise in the background, this is a perfect purchase. Easy to assemble and clean, it has wide-angle oscillation to cover more ground in large rooms. You can adjust the tilt head and pole height to your preference, and this fan carries a limited three-year warranty.

Price: $16.99 $14.99 at Amazon



For the air conditioning addict

The Honeywell Tabletop Air-Circulator Fan is a budget-friendly, easy way to get the most out of your air conditioning. If you still want to enjoy the AC while saving money, this pick circulates cool air so you can turn down your air conditioning and stay comfortable. The fan head also pivots up to 90 degrees for maximum versatility; use it on your table for direct cooling, or mount it on the wall to save space. Best for small or medium rooms, it features three-speed settings to choose from. This compact fan packs a punch, and it’s worth every penny.

Price: $64.99 $49.99 at Amazon



For the noise-sensitive sleeper

This pick is for the noise and light-sensitive sleepers who are looking to stay cool at night. Without the usual disturbances, this tower fan operates quietly and even has a dimming feature on its control panel. It also has an automatic timer and oscillation function that you can access with a remote control, making it easy to adjust the settings from the comfort of your bed. We’re giving this the green light: the Honeywell Quiet Set gives the desired cool while remaining invisible so you can enjoy a comfy night of sleep.

Price: $68.48 at Amazon



For the family looking for maximum cool

This duo includes an oscillating pedestal fan and a small room air circulator fan. If you’re on a quest to relieve the whole family from the summer heat, you’ve found the holy grail. The pedestal fan comes with a remote and has an adjustable height. With three power settings and a sleep mode, it’s great for any room in the house, including your bedroom or kitchen. The small room air circulator fan brings much-needed airflow to personal spaces and also comes with three speed settings. This is a fan-tastic deal that should save you money on electricity bills this season.

Price: $22.99 at Amazon



For the budget-conscious college student

Small but mighty, this personal fan is excellent for the college student getting ready to go back to school. It’s also perfect for strollers or car rides, and you can use it as a desk fan or keep it on hand as a handheld fan. This multipurpose powerhouse also works beautifully for outdoor use, like camping tents and golf carts. Boasting moderate noise levels, it delivers a strong gust for its compact size. It also has a tripod that wraps around handles with ease, and a fast-charging battery with a large capacity: You’ll get six hours out of this fan at its highest speed on a single charge.