Save at Factor: Get $120 off Gourmet Ready-made Meals

Food | Shopping

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Factor. All services featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Life moves pretty fast sometimes, and making health-conscious food choices is often easier said than done. If you aren’t lucky enough to get paid to make food for yourself or have someone whose favorite pastime is making you hearty, great-tasting meals, Factor may be the savory solution you’ve been seeking. Eliminate all that pesky chopping, slicing, and time-consuming grocery shopping by signing up for Factor.

Join today for $120 off your first 5 Factor boxes and make healthy eating easier than ever!

Designed by dietitians to meet your nutritional requirements and lifestyle needs, enjoy amazing meals like jalapeno beef mac and cheese or creamy mushroom marsala over a bed of hearty grains delivered right to your door. The best part? You can tell your friends the 100% true story of your recent rise to culinary greatness.

Best Factor Deals Available Now

Get $120 off your next purchase — this Factor code is good for any purchase, so you don’t have to be a new customer to enjoy the discount.

— this Factor code is good for any purchase, so you don’t have to be a new customer to enjoy the discount. Order more to save more. Factor’s meals start at $15 per serving if you order four meals for the week, but you can get the same great meals for even lower prices when you order more at once. Order up to 18 meals a week and get each one for just $11 — no code necessary.

Factor’s meals start at $15 per serving if you order four meals for the week, but you can get the same great meals for even lower prices when you order more at once. Order up to 18 meals a week and get each one for just $11 — no code necessary. Sign up for emails. Receive exclusive savings and promotions when you sign up for Factor's email list. Stay up to date on the latest recipes and make positive changes with Factor’s lifestyle content. New customers can even get up to a total of $90 off their first three orders on sign-up.

Receive exclusive savings and promotions when you sign up for Factor's email list. Stay up to date on the latest recipes and make positive changes with Factor’s lifestyle content. New customers can even get up to a total of $90 off their first three orders on sign-up. Schedule a free nutritional consultation. Not sure which meals are best for your goals? Book a free online nutritional consultation today to talk to a member of Factor’s nutrition team and explore the healthiest options for you.

How Does Factor Work?

With a list of perks including professional chefs, nutritional consults, and flexible, no-commitment plans, Factor may sound like some sort of fantastical dream company, but don’t worry. We’ve checked, and they’re a real company, which helps real people attain their health goals.

Custom Chef-Crafted Meals

Choose from keto, calorie-conscious, and vegan options, or pick Chef’s Choice for savory meal plan selections from all three categories.

Easy Sign-Up and Delivery Process

Even better, the process of getting your food from their store to your stovetop is incredibly simple. Once you start the process by choosing from over 29 dietitian-designed meal options, Factor’s chefs get to work while you kick back. They lovingly peel, chop, and slice their way through the prep work — they even do part of the cooking for you!

Once all the prep is finished, the ingredients are carefully cooled, packaged in individual BPA-free plastic containers, boxed up, and shipped in insulated boxes straight to your door. The boxes are kept at a frosty 41 degrees Fahrenheit, thanks to blocks of cooling gel inside the boxes.

The meals are dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at your door — all you have to do is unpack them directly into the fridge and follow a few simple instructions (i.e., pop the container into the oven or microwave) to officially earn the title of “home cook."

Factor Meals’ FAQs

Are Factor’s packages recyclable?

Factor has put a lot of effort into avoiding packaging waste. Their shipping boxes and food containers are 100% recyclable. The cooling gel is reusable as well, so throw those packs in the freezer! If you’d rather ditch the gel, you can safely drain it into the trash (do not drain into the sink or toilet as it may cause a clog).

How long will my Factor meals last?

Every Factor meal comes with an “Enjoy By" date stamped on the side of the meal packaging. Meals will last in the fridge for about one week before losing their freshness.

Does Factor deliver to my area?

Factor delivers to all 48 contiguous states in the U.S. (sorry, Alaska and Hawaii). For specific information on delivery to your area, call 888-573-5727 to reach the Factor customer experience team.

How often does Factor change their meal offerings?

Factor likes to keep the menu as fresh as their ingredients — their menus change every Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. CT, so you’ll have something new to look forward to as you continue to order.

Can I freeze my meals?

Factor operates with fresh, never-frozen ingredients, but that doesn’t mean you can’t freeze your meals.. Frittatas, frittata cups, and uncooked greens should be eaten fresh for the best taste and texture, but you can freeze most other meals — just increase the heating time to make sure your food is piping hot when you’re ready to enjoy it.