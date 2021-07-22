The 10 Cheapest Summer Flight Deals To Check Out Right Now

Travel

Travel is back, and paired with summer, it’s the perfect time to book flights and embark on a much-needed vacation! However, with inflation already hitting consumer brands and gas stations, you might be wondering if it’s even possible to find cheap flights right now. The answer is yes, and we’ve compiled all the best flight deals at affordable rates so you can travel to destinations both known and unknown!

Just keep in mind that COVID-19 protocols and safety measures are still in place. Check the CDC travel guidelines so you’re prepared for your trip. Also, don’t forget to check out other travel coupons to stack up even more savings. Below are all the best cheap flight deals that we found for this summer. For more tips, check out our guide on how to save (more) money on finding cheap flights.



Airlines

Summer Deal: Save up to $375 when you bundle flight and hotel

Promotion Period: Dates vary



If there’s one thing to know about booking cheap flights, it’s that you’ll find better deals when you purchase bundles or packages. Southwest Airlines is currently offering up to $375 off when you bundle flights and hotel rooms. Departure dates vary, but a handful of these packages take place during the summer like the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with a departure date of August 23, 2021. Night stays also vary but generally range between three to seven nights. Have specific dates and locations in mind? Check out the low fare calendar to find the cheapest flights by month.

Savings Tip: Join the Rapid Rewards program to get limited-time offers and promotions, earn points toward travel, and more.

2. Delta Air Lines

Summer Deal: Basic Economy roundtrip fares as low as $126

Promotion Period: Travel periods from July 30, 2021, to October 26, 2021



Looking for more fun in the sun? Delta Air Lines knows everyone’s itching to travel this summer, which is why they’re offering affordable roundtrip fares for Basic Economy to destinations across the U.S. If you’re flying out of LAX, the cheapest flight is for Tucson, Arizona, priced at $126. The travel date is from August 25-31, 2021, which is near the end of summer. Other flights have travel periods in October, so if you can’t plan a summer trip, you can plan ahead and book a flight for a post-summer vacay!

Savings Tip: Apply for Delta SkyMiles American Express cards and earn bonus miles for a limited time! Offer ends on July 28, 2021.

3. United Airlines

Summer Deal: 5% discounts for 18- to 22-year-olds; 15% off at top beach destinations

Promotion Period: 5% discount ends July 31, 2021; 15% off discount by July 15, 2021



Young adults get special treatment when they book their flights at United Airlines. Why? They receive a 5% discount when they book a trip on the United app! Not just that, but they also get 15% off top beach destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Bahamas. If you’re between the ages of 18 to 22, you qualify for these limited-time discounts. The 5% discount offer ends on July 31, 2021, but you need to book a flight to select beach destinations by July 15, 2021 to get the 15% discount. Whether your travel was a graduation gift or you just need to get away before heading back to school, this promotion is great for those who want to save money too!

Savings Tip: Become a United MileagePlus member and enjoy deals and offers such as bonus miles.

4. American Airlines

Summer Deal: Earn up to 90,000 bonus miles

Promotion Period: Ends July 31, 2021



If you’re a frequent flyer on American Airlines, you’ll want to take advantage of the bonus miles promotion! For every mile you buy, American Airlines will donate one mile to the United Service Organizations (USO). You’ll earn more miles when you purchase with your AAdvantage credit card (eligibility varies). All the miles you accumulate can be redeemed for rewards and future flights and hotel stays. You can also get upgrades and luxury experiences with more miles. If traveling has always been a part of your routine, booking a flight before July 31, 2021, is your chance to earn more points and redeem them for future trips!

Savings Tip: U.S. military veterans and their families save up to 10% off on domestic and international flights. Just sign up for VetRewards to enjoy the benefits!

5. Allegiant Air

Summer Deal: Save up to 40% off or get a free night on vacation packages (air + hotel)

Promotion Period: Book flights between July 8, 2021, to December 31, 2021



Flights and hotels go hand-in-hand, so it’s not surprising to find deals via packages. Allegiant Air is currently offering up to 40% off or a free night on vacation packages that include air and hotel, so you get one price for two! Depending on your destination, you may get one or the other. If you’d rather focus on finding a cheap flight, be sure to check out their low cost flights to popular destinations like Las Vegas, Houston, and Chicago. Whenever a promotion for packages pops up, it’s better to take advantage of them as you’re basically killing two birds with one stone!

Savings Tip: Apply for an Apply for an Allegiant World Mastercard and earn up to 15,000 bonus points which equals $150 off a future Allegiant trip.

Airline Booking Sites

6. Expedia

Summer Deal: Flight + hotel packages under $499 per person

Promotion Period: Dates vary



Expedia is a popular booking site for all things travel: flights, hotel rooms, car rentals, cruises, and more. If you want vacation packages, you’ll find flight and hotel packages for under $499 per person! Flights are generally economy seats and hotel stays average between two to four nights. Popular destinations include New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Guadalajara. Travel periods take place from August to October, but double-check these dates when you select your departure and arrival destinations.

Don’t forget to check out our article on all the best Expedia Travel Hacks You Need to Know to save even more!

Savings Tip: Get up to Get up to 75% off last-minute Expedia deals when you book your trip two weeks prior.

7. CheapOair

Summer Deal: Up to $60 off on flight fees

Promotion Period: Until July 31, 2021



Another booking site to keep an eye on for cheap flights is CheapOair. Whenever you travel, you may incur service fees on flights. CheapOair is running a promotion where you can get up to $60 off their fees. Up to six passengers may redeem the coupon code “SAVINGS60" when booking a flight in order to receive the full savings amount. A maximum of $10 per person can be saved with the code, and CheapOair’s fees are generally $35 per person for one-way and roundtrip economy tickets. Not only will you be able to save on service fees, but you’ll also get discounted domestic and international tickets to popular U.S. cities! Travel periods range between August to October.

Savings Tip: Need to plan for a fall trip? Get Need to plan for a fall trip? Get up to $30 off on service fees on flights as an early fall season deal.

8. Travelocity

Summer Deal: Find flights under $200

Promotion Period: Dates vary, limited to availability



As you do your research on cheap flights, you’ll probably run into Travelocity, another reliable booking site when it comes to your hotel stays and flights. Discover flights for under $200 from airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and more. And yes, these are prices for roundtrip tickets! Common travel routes are from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and Ontario to Seattle. If these aren’t your ideal destinations, just type in your departure and arrival locations to see what flights come up for under $200. Note that travel periods are extremely short, ranging from the same day to two days.

Savings Tip: Are you more of a last-minute planner? Enjoy Are you more of a last-minute planner? Enjoy up to 22% off on last-minute deals on hotels and more.

9. Orbitz

Summer Deal: Discover airfares under $199

Promotion Period: Dates vary, limited to availability



Orbitz is similar to Travelocity and it’s another option if you want to compare prices for cheap flight deals. You’ll come across deals from United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and more. Travel periods range between August and October, with prices as low as $47 per person for an economy roundtrip ticket from Orange County to Las Vegas. Destinations won’t be as far and travel periods will be short, but if you just want a quick getaway to the next state over, then you don’t want to miss out on these flights under $199! Be aware of individual service fees from your airline of choice.

Savings Tip: Join Join Orbitz Rewards for $60 off, plus 4% back and bonus rewards.

10. KAYAK

Summer Deal: Earn 2,000 bonus points by joining KAYAK Explorer on the KAYAK mobile app

Promotion Period: Ongoing



If you’re not having any luck finding cheap flights from airlines or booking sites, give KAYAK a try! Plus, avoid paying service fees by using the no-change fees filter in the search bar. When you join KAYAK Explorer on the KAYAK mobile app, you’ll instantly earn 2,000 bonus points to redeem for future trips! Get electronic gift cards, discounts on dining and travel, and more exclusive rewards. The best part is you can access these rewards on the mobile app for easy access. If you frequently use KAYAK, joining the loyalty rewards program will result in plenty of perks and goodies!