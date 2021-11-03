Savings.com’s Holiday Giveaways 2021 With Reebok, Macy’s, and More

Fashion | Money Saver

Kick this holiday season off with savings and style recommendations from Atlanta-based blogger and lifestyle expert Stacie Haight Connerty and Savings.com’s #SDCHolidayGiveaways event! During these giveaways, you’ll find amazing deals at major retailers — it’s just what you need to get into that holiday spirit. Plus, if you start your shopping now, it means fewer shopping lines for you in December and more time for family and hot cocoa.

About #SDCHolidayGiveaways Event

We can’t wait for you to see what’s in store for this giveaway event, and Stacie feels just the same. “I love holiday shopping. I tend to do it year-round but really focus in November," she says. “I'm excited to share some of my favorite finds."

Here are the brands that are participating in the event:

HSN - starting Nov. 2

Old Navy - starting Nov. 5

Reebok - starting Nov. 8

Macy’s - starting Nov. 11

Stacie Haight Connerty’s Top Holiday Picks

Don’t know where to start? Stacie can help you out! “I really enjoy helping people maximize their spending so that when you want to splurge on something, it's easier because you are saving everywhere you can," she shares. “It's not about being cheap; rather utilizing online tools, apps, and coupon/promo codes to get the best deals possible."

Take a look at Stacie’s must-have from this event’s participating brands:

Price: $36.50 from HSN



Stacie’s Review: IT Cosmetics’ cult-following brow pencil. This is the absolute best deal on this product.



Price: Varies by style, from Old Navy



Stacie’s Review: These jeans look great on every single body type and they come in so many styles and colors. I probably have five pairs that I rotate around and my teenage girls love them as well.



Price: $80 from Reebok



Stacie’s Review: These sneakers pay homage to those throwback Reeboks that I grew up with but feature a more updated, trendy look. That pink is about the most perfect pair of shoes ever!



Price: $79 from Macy’s



Stacie’s Review: Vince Camuto is one of my absolute favorite brands and I can always get deals on it at Macy's. These leggings are a staple for me in fall and winter. I have them in three different colors and LOVE them.



Q: How did you get your start as a content creator, and how long have you been one?



A: I have been a full-time content creator since 2009. I've been a writer my entire life (wrote my first book at age eight) and went to college for marketing. I'm also the person that my family and friends come to for shopping deals so these skills translated perfectly into creating content.



Q: What's your favorite part of being a content creator?



A: I love being able to really create something that speaks directly to my followers. I also love being able to work on different campaigns and lend support on causes I am passionate about.



Q: What inspires you to create content for your followers?



A: I love sharing what I am working on, as well as products I am using in my everyday life. It might be my favorite handbag or the Rubbermaid containers that we use for dinner leftovers.

