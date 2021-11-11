11 Black Friday Deals at Home Depot You Don’t Want to Miss — $150 Off on Select Tools

Home | Shopping

Attention home improvement enthusiasts and true DIYers: Home Depot has started their Black Friday Sale early this year! Right now, take advantage of Black Friday price markdowns on a variety of items across the store, from major appliances and furniture to power equipment and home décor. The best part? These Black Friday prices will stick around until Dec. 1, giving you weeks to secure the perfect deal (though you may want to act fast while supplies last!).

Home Depot has also released a handful of promotions for their early Black Friday customers, including:

Up to $150 off Select Tools (Valid through 12/26)

Free 2-Day Delivery, No Minimum Required (Valid through 12/26)

We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Black Friday bargains and Home Depot deals available now. But don’t forget to check out all the deals Home Depot has to offer during November.

Black Friday Home Depot Tool Deals

Price: $229 $149



Dewalt pairs its 20-Volt MAX Brushless Cordless Drill Driver with the ATOMIC Impact Driver to form this high-end combo kit, which also comes with two lithium-ion batteries and a charger. You’ll also get a contractor bag for easy transport. Both the drill and impact driver have brushless motors that operate more efficiently than traditional brushed motors while also generating less heat and noise. The combo kit also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

If you’re a casual DIYer, you might be wondering if an impact driver is necessary for your kit. The answer will depend on the scale of your projects. If you’re taking on a task like building a wooden deck, you’ll definitely want an impact driver to quickly drill in dozens of wood screws. If you just need to drill in a few holes or screws, though, you might want to opt for the drill driver combo kit instead, which excludes the impact driver.

Price: $84.97 $49.97



This rolling tool bag from Husky is the perfect companion for your next big project or on-site job. With 13 pockets and 100 cubic inches of holding capacity, organize all of your tools for easy access and storage. Made with water-resistant materials, this bag protects your valuable items during a messy job or rainy weather. And don’t forget, this bag has wheels, so no need to worry about lugging your tools around and instead focus more of your energy on the task at hand!

Price: $189 $99



Milwaukee has been making high-quality tools for nearly a century, and Home Depot is currently offering their 56-piece drive ratchet and socket set for half off its original price. You’ll get 27 sockets and 25 deep well sockets, along with a 90-tooth ratchet tool that allows for four degrees of arc swing. The ratchet tool also has a slim design that’s ideal for smaller spaces like under the hood of your car. This set also comes with a removable inner tray meant for storage in a steel chest, as well as a portable carrying case.

Who needs a ratchet and socket tool set? For starters, any car owner who wants to make their own repairs, or any home DIYer who regularly works on different-sized bolts in various conditions.

Price: $169



While we love the sight of autumn leaves piling onto the driveway and backyard, it makes for quite the cleanup. This fall, save yourself time and trouble by investing in a blower, like this cordless handheld option from Milwaukee. The M18 FUEL Blower has the power to clean leaves and debris from up to 15 feet away, and it can reach full throttle in under one second. It’s also lighter than the average blower and has an ergonomic handle that lets you go hard on your leaves while taking it easy on your wrist.

Discounted Smart Home Gadgets

Price: $329.99



This Google Nest Cam two-pack is both battery-powered and wireless, making it a versatile home security option for you and your family. It’s weather-resistant, so feel free to put it indoors or outdoors. Installation is also a breeze, as its magnetic mount makes positioning the camera as simple as adjusting it with your hand.

Once you’re all set up, check live HD video and recordings or speak to visitors through the Google Home app. If your Wi-Fi goes out, don’t worry — your Nest Cam security cameras can store up to an hour of recorded events.

Price: $129.99



Smart thermostats like the Google Nest aren’t just great for turning up the heat when you’re chilling on the couch. They can also help you save energy by automatically adjusting the temperature when you leave the house, or by monitoring your system to ensure it’s running effectively. To control the Google Nest Thermostat, simply use your voice or the Google Home app. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa on other smart devices.

Price: $39.99



Act fast during Black Friday to get $15 dollars off this Amazon Echo Dot speaker that comes in a neutral charcoal color. The Echo Dot is like the Swiss Army Knife of smart speakers. Use it to play music, get the weather, make calls, or set a timer for cooking, all with the sound of your voice. You can also use it to control other smart home devices, like lights or your smart TV.

Kitchen Appliance Black Friday Savings at Home Depot

Price: $129.99 $79.88



What’s better than a toaster oven? A toaster oven that doubles as an air fryer! This six-slice toaster oven from Galanz has a total of eight preset cooking options, including broiling, dehydration, baking, and even pizza. It’s perfect for foodies who lack the space for large cooking appliances, or busy people who still want to cook their own food. Along with a crumb tray, you get a baking/roasting tray, air fry basket, full-size air rack, and an oven rack.

Price: $199.99 $149



This lightweight and easily transportable vacuum cleaner from Shark allows you to “lift away" the vacuum’s canister so you can reach harder-to-clean areas like stairs, high corners, or under furniture. It has a HEPA filter that helps trap virtually all dust and allergens inside the vacuum. The different brushes and extensions, like the pet power brush, are perfect for sucking up pesky pet hair and debris.

Price: $1,999 $1,498



We realize selecting a refrigerator has as much to do with the layout of your kitchen as it does the fridge itself. That said, some Black Friday deals are too good not to mention, like this Samsung French Door option that comes in a sleek and smudge-resistant stainless steel. It has almost everything you’d want in a modern fridge, including adjustable shelving, an ice maker, and humidity-controlled crispers. It’s also ADA compliant, with controls that are fully accessible.

Black Friday Home Decor Deals

Price: $225 $157.50



If it’s your turn to host family over the holidays, refresh your bathroom towels with this luxurious Turkish cotton set from the Home Decorators Collection. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, these super absorbent towels are extra soft and low linting. They’re also very durable and get softer with each wash. This set includes six bath sheets, six hand towels, and six washcloths, and is currently available in five color options, including aqua, charcoal, and navy.