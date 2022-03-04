Enjoy 30% Off Select Kitchen Essentials at Home Depot’s Flash Dining Sale

Home | Money Saver

Whether you’re a beginner cook or an experienced chef, having the right tools in your kitchen is important. A well-stocked kitchen makes cooking and eating more pleasurable, so it might be time to upgrade your cooking basics.

If you’re scouting out basics for your kitchen, look no further. Home Depot is offering 30% off select kitchen essentials until March 9. We’ve put together a list of some of their best kitchen deals to take your home to the next level — be it appliances, cookware, storage, or more.

Price: $349 $237.15



This high-powered blender is a kitchen multitasker. The Blendtec Classic 570 has programmed cycles for smoothies, soups, and salsa so you can enjoy your culinary creations without the hard work. The blender comes with a 90-ounce blending jar and features an LCD touchpad. Use it to blend smoothies that taste professional and skip the juice bar. You’ll love using it over and over again because it’s a versatile powerhouse appliance. It’s sleek and looks great on any countertop, so keep it out for easy access. Plus, it’s Energy Star-qualified and helps you save on utilities.

Price: $199



For the cooking enthusiast, this heavy-duty air fryer and toaster oven does it all. It has preset cooking options, so you can use it for all your cooking endeavors, whether it’s toasting bagels, roasting a chicken, or baking pastries. You can even use it to dehydrate fruits and vegetables for healthy snacking. With this multitasking appliance, the possibilities are endless: It has 10 programmable cooking presets that you can customize to your needs. With this double-duty essential, you can expand your home kitchen menu to include all your favorite foods.

Price: $102.99 $89.99



Keep food fresh and save money with this vacuum sealer. With a built-in bag cutter, use it to store meat and vegetables for future use. You can even store leftovers and freeze them to have ready-made meals with little effort. Use this vacuum to preserve dry and moist foods — it has normal and extended seal modes to accommodate both. It’s a must-have for the home cook looking to minimize food waste.

Price: $149.99 $140.33



Make extra room in your kitchen with this sleek white pantry. It has five shelves and plenty of room for plates, dry goods, and small appliances. Use the adjustable shelves to customize your pantry and fit items of different heights. It’s an elegant, easy way to create space without having to renovate your kitchen. Having a pantry means less clutter in your cabinets, making your kitchen a joyful place to cook.

Price: $99.97



This 10-piece cookware set is a steal and includes two fry pans, three pots, and two utensils. It’s great as a starter set for new cooks or a staple addition for seasoned home chefs. The pots and pans feature nonstick ceramic, which is healthier and safer than most nonstick coatings. The possibilities are endless when you have all your cooking essentials on hand. Use it to create fancier dishes to impress your friends or loved ones.

Price: $99.99



With this dinnerware set, you can plate enough food for eight people. It’s suited for everyday use or entertaining large groups. Even better, it’s durable, dishwasher-safe, and you can use it in the microwave. Invest in a dishware set and you’ll save the effort of choosing and buying individual plates and bowls. It’s a must-have for your kitchen that you’ll use over and over again.

Price: $261.82 $230.65



Perfect for the amateur mixologist or sommelier, this elegant gold bar cart features mirrored shelves. Place your favorite wines and drinks in the cart for easy access and entertaining. The cart also doubles as decor and adds luxury to your home, be it the kitchen, dining room, or living room. You can move the bar cart to wherever you’re entertaining guests in the home. If you enjoy hosting guests, this cart is an essential buy.

Price: $89



Create more counter space in your kitchen with this microwave cart. You can use it as a space for your microwave and store extra bowls and dishes underneath. The contemporary design means it matches any modern kitchen. The locking functionality on the wheels means it stays securely in place where you need it. This handy cart is a convenient addition to small kitchens, adding more storage and counter space.

Price: $199.99 $185.30



Turn any space into a mini-bar with this three-piece rustic bar table set and enjoy drinks in a classy way. Made of rustic wood and steel, it makes any space feel like a professional bar. The dark wood brings warmth to any dining room or nook so you can feel more at home. The table includes a three-tier shelf to store glasses, bottles, and snacks. It’s also compact; the stools stow neatly underneath the table. Whisk guests away to their favorite bar by entertaining them with this table set.

Price: $161.01 $123.78



If you’re looking to create more storage in a small space, this storage rack is great for adding discreet, compact shelving. Featuring a natural rustic design, this rack makes any cooking space feel cozy. Hang it in the kitchen and place all your spices within reach, or place your favorite cookbooks there. The rack has two woven baskets at the bottom, perfect for storing dish towels and other small items.