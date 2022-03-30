10 Ways To Save On Your Next Food Delivery Order

Food | Money Saver

It’s hard to imagine food delivery was once a luxury reserved almost exclusively for pizza chains. Thanks to the rise of apps like Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates, you can now enjoy meals from many of your favorite restaurants without ever leaving your home. There are even up-and-coming delivery services like Caviar that provide curated restaurant lists based on dietary preferences.

Of course, the convenience provided by these companies often comes at a price, usually from delivery charges for the driver or service charges from the app. Some restaurants even raise the prices of their menu items — many times to offset the commission fees from these platforms. Much of this gets passed down to us consumers, though there are a number of ways to make sure you’re getting the best food delivery deal. We’ve compiled a list of the top food delivery coupons available below, along with ten tips for saving the most on food delivery.

Best Food Delivery Coupons Available Now

Caviar

Get 50% off your first two orders.

Enjoy $10 off orders over $40.

DoorDash

Enjoy free delivery on your first order.

Grubhub

Get $9 off orders over $15.

Join Grubhub+ and get unlimited free shipping on orders over $12.

Postmates

New customers get $150 delivery fee credits.

Get $5 off your first five orders.

Seamless

Sign up for Seamless emails and get $10 off your first order over $15.

Get $10 off your first order when you refer a friend.

Uber Eats

How to Save the Most on Food Delivery Services

1. Sign up for DashPass from DoorDash.

DashPass users enjoy many perks, including $0 delivery fees on restaurant orders of $12 or more, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, and other exclusive offers and promo deals. The cost to join is currently $9.99 per month, and you can always cancel at any time. Deciding whether you need DashPass may come down to how much you pay for delivery fees in a month. If it’s over $10, DashPass is probably worth a shot.

2. Use a cashback credit card.

We’re not recommending you get a rewards-based credit card just for delivery services. But if you already have one, you may be surprised at how much you can save by using the right app. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve card lets you enjoy a free year of DashPass from DoorDash, while many cards offer points back on dining purchases, including delivery. It’s a bit of a long game, but you can eventually put some of that delivery money back into your pocket.

3. Check multiple apps before ordering.

This admittedly requires a bit of research and the use of multiple apps, but we suggest checking more than one service before finalizing your delivery order. For one, the difference in service charges and delivery fees could make the exact same meal significantly more expensive on one app compared to another. There’s also the chance one app is offering a promo that applies to your restaurant of choice. Spend a couple of extra minutes, and you’ll likely save some money.

4. Apply coupon codes.

There’s heavy competition in the world of food delivery services. Thankfully for us, this often translates into regular coupons and promotions designed to woo us to a particular app. We recommend staying open about which service you prefer so you can take advantage of all the deals at your disposal. It also pays to be flexible about what — and how much — you order. If the promotion saves you considerable money but is more food than you wanted, incorporate the leftovers into your meal prep for the rest of the week.

5. Set up app notifications on your phone.

Notifications help you stay on top of the best deals, while limiting the amount of research you have to do. If you don’t like being constantly pinged, however, consider signing up for emails from your favorite service, or visit Savings.com to find all the current promotions and coupons.

6. Take advantage of BOGO deals.

Again, it’s all about being flexible on what you order and whom you order it from. Buy one, get one deals are a fantastic way to save money on group meals or stock up on food for the week. Uber Eats, in particular, is known for offering BOGO deals at select restaurants.

7. Become an unlimited member at Postmates.

Unlimited members at Postmates enjoy $0 delivery fees and 5% off the service fee on restaurant orders over $15. That said, the $9.99 monthly cost is the same as DoorDash’s DashPass, and we don’t really recommend doubling up on subscription services. Consider whether you also order delivery for groceries and other non-food items, as Postmates users typically have a wider variety of stores to choose from.

8. Take advantage of Grubhub’s price match guarantee.

That’s right, Grubhub actually has a price match guarantee. All you have to do is submit your order on the app and follow the instructions provided. You should get a response within 24 hours. If accepted, you’ll receive the difference in cost and an additional $5 off your next order.

9. Prioritize restaurants that offer free delivery.

Not all restaurants charge for delivery. Some hire their own drivers and use services like Grubhub as their online ordering platform, while others offer free delivery as a limited-time promotion. Do a quick scan on your apps the next time you’re about to order to see if any of your favorite spots are offering this perk.

10. Choose pickup to skip delivery fees.

If you have some time to spare, skip the delivery altogether and schedule a pickup on your app instead. Or just contact the restaurant directly. This especially makes sense when you’re ordering from a place that’s down the street or within walking distance. After all, delivery fees add up over time, so why not avoid them when you can?