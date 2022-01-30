Get More From Your 2022 Tax Return With H&R Block

Money Saver

This year, the IRS started processing tax returns on Monday, Jan. 24, marking an earlier tax season than the previous year. Since new tax relief measures went into effect beginning March 2021, there are new considerations to take into account when filing your taxes in 2022. These include tax breaks such as the advanced child tax credit and the earned income tax credit. Whether you’re completing your taxes by meeting with a CPA or DIY-ing it by using tax filing software, it’s important to know how these changes affect you.

Though some parts of the tax filing process may be slightly different, there are ways to make sure your taxes are in order. If you’ve decided to file taxes by yourself, you can ensure a maximum tax refund and accurate calculations with H&R Block. Their tax prep software keeps the tax filing process easy and simple, and they offer different packages based on your needs.

From now until April 18 (the tax filing deadline), save on your tax prep and get 20% off H&R Block’s tax filing products.

We’ve put together a list of things to know when filing your 2022 taxes with H&R Block so you don’t have to. If you’re looking for more ways to save when filing your taxes, read up on essential tax tips to prepare yourself!

1. Find a Plan for Every Tax Situation

H&R Block gives you the option to choose between filing taxes online by yourself or filing with a tax pro. The difference? If your taxes are simple, you can file using H&R Block’s online tax filing service. If they’re more complex or you’re looking for someone to walk you through the entire tax filing process, it’s easier to get help from a tax pro.

If you prefer to do your own taxes, H&R Block even has an online tax filing quiz that helps you choose the best option. Their plans vary based on the tax deductions you’ll need: choose the Deluxe plan if you have kids or an HSA, or the Self-Employed plan if you own your own business.

2. Make Things Easier by Importing Tax Docs

If you have many documents you need to prepare your taxes, put them all in one place without breaking a sweat. H&R Block has a function that allows you to automatically import PDF or photo versions of your tax forms, whether it’s from your employer or bank. Even better, they’ll store your documents for up to six months in case you need to access them. Plus, H&R Block also stores completed tax returns in your account for up to six years, so you have easy access to them if needed.

3. Breathe Easy With Guarantees on Your Taxes

The process of filing taxes can be nerve-racking, so take advantage of H&R Block’s guarantees to make sure everything is taken care of, even after you’ve filed your taxes with them. They promise to help you get your maximum refund or your tax prep is free. The terms exclude any situations where you’ve provided incomplete or inaccurate information. They also have an accuracy guarantee: the company pays for penalties and fees for calculation errors up to $10,000, as long as you’ve entered your information correctly.

4. Enjoy Tax Services Outside the Country

Need to file your taxes from abroad? You can get your taxes done as a U.S. expat with H&R Block’s expat tax services, either by yourself using their software or with an international tax expert. With your tax return, you can get year-round audit support, free extension filing, and local tax return preparation in certain countries. The benefits of electronic tax filing are endless: be where you want, get the tax service you need, and have your taxes done from the comfort of your home.

5. Get Professional Support On-Demand

When filing with a tax pro, you can connect virtually or in-person during your scheduled appointment, or drop off your tax documents and get your completed return online. It even includes a free midyear check-in to prepare for the following year.

If you’ve chosen to file on your own instead, you can get unlimited support by adding Online Assist to your plan: get the guidance of a tax expert whenever you need it by video or live chat. With the service, you can share your screen at any point during your tax filing process to get your questions answered. You can also head to a nearby H&R Block branch if you decide you want in-person support.

6. Stress Less About Audits and Notices

Off-load the frenzy of tax season by letting someone else take care of everything after your tax filing. H&R Block offers protection for the life of your tax return through the Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan. If you get a letter, you can send it to H&R Block to handle, and they’ll provide you with tax audit representation if needed. In the event that H&R Block makes a mistake on your tax return that causes you to owe additional taxes, they’ll reimburse you, too.