Rake in the Fall Savings With New Tween Apparel and Outerwear at Justice — All Under $40

Fashion | Money Saver

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Justice. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Justice is the place to shop for new tween fashion trends and outerwear. The brand says it best: “Blankets of snow won’t keep her warm, but Justice outerwear will!" Whether you’re looking for a cozy winter jacket as a Christmas gift or a travel coat to keep your tween warm and cozy, Justice has a variety of fall and winter tween and kids’ apparel to choose from.

November promotions and discounts at Justice include:

Shop discounted hoodies and sweatshirts

Shop E-gift cards starting at $10

Up to 30% off activewear

Up to 65% off clearance items

Get a headstart on the holiday shopping at Justice with new arrivals and outerwear for your tween — all at fantastic rates!

Price: $24 $13



A perfect fit for colder weather, this stylish cotton-blend fleece pullover hoodie, adorned with a sporty Justice logo and banded cuffs, offers extra comfort and style. For extra warmth, throw on a scarf and beanie with matching Justice joggers to complete the look.

Savings Tip: Don’t want to pay for shipping fees? Enjoy Don’t want to pay for shipping fees? Enjoy free shipping on all Justice orders over $75.

Price: $28 $18



For a bold and sporty look, add this classic graphic crew neck sweatshirt to your shopping bag. This athletic sweatshirt features a signature Justice logo in bold lettering and can be worn over a cozy tee or turtleneck for extra warmth. With long sleeves and trendy color-block cuffs, it’s perfect for casual wear or styling it up during PE class. Made from 68% cotton and 32% polyester, this comfortable crew neck is easy to layer with your tween’s favorite tees.

Price: $22 $14.30



Have fun in Winter Wonderland with this fabulous Faux Sherpa Pom-Pom Beanie Hat & Gloves duo. The blankety texture keeps your tween girl warm in the snow, rain, and windy weather. They come in light blue and are made from 100% polyester. The matching gloves have a color block design along with a bright Justice logo patch.

Price: $36 $23.40



Shop this ultra soft faux Sherpa in blue or pink. It features comforting cloud-like patterns and a ring zipper for comfort. With a signature Justice logo on the front and a hoodie, this is a must-have item in every fashionista’s closet.

Savings Tip: Be the first to know about upcoming sales and promos! Get Be the first to know about upcoming sales and promos! Get exclusive Justice discounts and offers when you sign up for their email.

Price: $16 $8



These unicorn leggings are the perfect reminder to embrace your creativity and imagination. With a comfortable wide waistband and cotton-blend fabric, they’re stretchy and made with recycled materials to reduce environmental impact. The pastel unicorn print with stars gives off a magical and stylish look.

Price: $36 $23.40



This ultra soft faux Sherpa comes in subtle blush and mint pastel. The textured patterns will keep your tween girl warm throughout the day. The textured yarn effect also creates a marled knit to showcase your girl’s vibrant personality. When the sun comes out, the breathable zip-front lets your tween cool off. Made from 100% polyester material, this hoodie makes for a great outerwear piece for chillier days.

Savings Tip: Buying a holiday gift for a friend? Purchase a Buying a holiday gift for a friend? Purchase a Justice e-gift card starting at $10.

Price: $22 $14.30



Get into a fun snowball fight with friends while wearing this Tie-Dye Pom-Pom Beanie Hat & Gloves! The gloves are touch-screen capable, so your tween can easily use their smartphones. Accessories such as beanie hats and gloves are must-haves during winter travel. Have your tween girl stay warm and fashionable while making new memories with friends and family with these colorful tie-dye styled accessories.

Price: $39 $25.35



These Rhinestone Belted Jean Leggings have a flexible contour waistband for a comfortable, everyday fit. Enjoy recess or a brisk walk in style with extra stretchy jean leggings that look super retro and chic. Plus, the stretch cotton fabric is made with recycled materials, so your tween kid can walk in style knowing they’re doing their part to protect the environment. With high-low hemlines and a comfortable legging style fit, these jeans pair well with casual tees or Justice crop sweatshirts.

Savings Tip: Shop Justice’s Shop Justice’s beauty and fragrance section at fantastic markdowns!

Price: $20 $13



Sequin sparkles and horses — what’s not to love about this Sports Graphic Long Sleeve Tee? The top has extra sequins and glitter with a horseshoe print that’s perfect for equestrian enthusiasts. With side stripes on the sleeves and a scrunched look at the front hemline, this long sleeve tee is both cozy and perfect for athletic wear on cold days. If your tween goes horseback riding, don’t forget to purchase the aforementioned parka coat to complete the look.

Price: $24 $13



Tie-dye designs never go out of style, even when the weather cools down. These casual Tie-Dye Girls Joggers add pizzazz to your tween’s wardrobe. With a stretchy waistband for ultimate comfort and movement, these joggers come in a variety of funky tie-dye colors to match your tween girl’s mood. Whether she’s heading into PE class or staying home for the weekend for a movie marathon, they’ll love these extra soft and funky joggers.

Savings Tip: Become a Club Justice member for access to exclusive offers, order tracking, and more. Members get 50 points just for signing up!

Price: $22 $14.30



This beanie hat and scarf combo is a seasonal favorite for snowball fights and hot cocoa nights. The fuzzy pom-pom and antlers on top of the beanie go along with the Justice logo at the front. With textured ribbed knits and a matching fringe scarf, your tween won’t want to leave the house without this accessory pair.