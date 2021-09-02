Top 5 Retailers to Shop for Labor Day Furniture Sales 2021

Home

Labor Day (Sept. 6) is just around the corner — so it’s perfect timing for those of us looking to hit the refresh buttons on our homes. Whether it’s a new loveseat for the family room, a fresh patio set, or an upgraded kitchen table, this upcoming three-day weekend is a great opportunity for you to enjoy huge deals on whatever furniture you need. Want to know where to look? Keep an eye out for the best labor day furniture sales from some of the biggest retailers below!

Best for: Furniture You Want to Keep Forever



Until Sept. 6, Macy’s Labor Day sale is offering: 20-60% off across all major categories + up to an extra 20% off with code LABOR. Score additional markdown prices with select Macy’s coupon codes.

Price: $1,099 $899



Happiness happens over food, so why not set the scene with a stunning new dining table? Created especially for Macy’s, this dining table features a gorgeous mid-mod design and brass finishing. The best part? The product comes fully assembled with Macy’s White Glove Delivery, so all you’ll need to take care of is the food.

Price: $2,579 $1,789



Been dreaming of a leather loveseat for your living room? Now is the perfect time to check out this Chesterfield-inspired, showstopping piece. Its distinguished design exudes timeless beauty, and its top-grain leather is so buttery-smooth, you may never want to get off of it. This piece also features removable legs and was made in the USA.

Price: $539 $299



Are your wine and cocktail glasses taking up precious cupboard space in your kitchen? Are bottles of booze crowding your counters? Give your at-home cocktail hour a glow-up by presenting your drinkware and libations in a simply classic bar cabinet. This glass-door cabinet features a top shelf for pouring drinks, a rack for stemware and plenty of storage for glasses and other accessories!

Best for: DIY-Friendly Furniture

There’s no better place to score fantastic deals on home improvement tools than at The Home Depot, but did you know that your wallet can enjoy the same treatment in their furniture section? You have until Sept. 8 to take advantage of Home Depot’s Labor Day sale which includes discounts across all major categories, including furniture. Before you start shopping, don’t forget to browse through Home Depot’s online exclusive deals for extra savings!

Price: $284 $213



Dinner for two? If you need to upgrade your dining area with upholstered counter stools, you’re in the right place. These stools feature a modern slope back styling and plush cushioning, resulting in comfortable and relaxed meals without getting a sore back. They also hold up to 300 pounds in weight and have a full height of 36.02 inches. Modern elegance has never looked better in your dining room and/or kitchen!

Price: $406 $243.60



If your home’s theme is classic vintage, this writing desk fits right in. Whether you use this desk for work or to write in your journal, it has enough inspiration and charm to boost your productivity and creativity. The desk features a birch veneer top in an ash grey finish and is supported by legs made of solid poplar wood. Better yet, the desk provides just enough space to set aside some novels, stationery, candles, and basically anything to get you in the writing, studying, or working mood.

Price: $379.99 $254.99



A kitchen can never have too many spices, utensils, and other necessities to make every meal at home the best meal you’ve ever had. One solution to a kitchen with little storage space is a cart like this one from Belfast. With three drawers and three shelves, the cart provides ample and convenient storage space for all the extra kitchen items that won’t fit in your cabinets and on the countertops. It also has a towel bar, and because it’s a cart, you can easily move it around wherever you like.

Best for: Trendy Furniture



We’ve always been in love with Target’s selection of furniture! The pieces are affordable and always on-trend — and we’re looking forward to saving even more this Labor Day. Here’s the deal: you can save up to 25% off on furniture when you shop online!

Price: $191.99 $124.79



Need a simple but equally stylish writing desk for your room or office? This Jasper writing desk helps you organize and declutter, encouraging productivity and focus whenever you need them. Due to its slim design, it won’t take up too much space and the white finish and amber wood blends with almost any type of home decor. Pair your favorite writing chair and you’re all set!

Price: $290.99 $209.71



Everyone needs a comfy chair, and we’re loving this accent lounge chair created by Homelegance! The mustard yellow velvet fabric makes a bold statement for any living room and bedroom. The chair features back and seat cushions, a button-tufted chair back, and foam padding over pocket coils so you’ll never get up once you sit down! But it’s not just looks; it can hold up to 300 pounds in weight and has a plywood frame for sturdiness.

Price: $372.99 $298.39



Every living room needs a coffee table, so when we saw this one from WyndenHall, we knew it had to be on our must-have list! Aside from the high quality Mango Hardwood material, the table features a split lift up top with a large storage area and two spacious open compartments. From magazines to TV remotes, you can store just about anything that would otherwise make your living room look like it’s full of clutter.

Best for: Outdoor Furniture



As a part of its End of Summer sale last year, Walmart was offering discounts on everything customers needed to soak up the last bits of warm weather. This meant 30% off of patio furniture! In the past, Labor Day has also coincided with the retailer’s back-to-school sale and discounts on barbecue grills and accessories.

Price: $299.99



De-stress and ease into this lovely wicker hanging chair! This resin wicker chair offers a weightless feel as you curl up in the water-resistant cushion, perfect for cocooning yourself poolside or on your terrace at sunset. The long-lasting woven finish ensures that this chair will look as beautiful as it feels for years.

Price: $209.99



Say goodbye to your clunky, outdated patio furniture and say hello to this sleek wicker set! Complete with one tempered glass top coffee table, one loveseat and two armchairs, this patio set is as durable as it is beautiful. The cushions are comfy and easy to care for — ideal for lounging after a swim or enjoying cocktails al fresco!

Price: $378.09 $267.99-$280

Turn any outdoor space into a personal paradise with this contemporary and chic chaise lounge. The cushioned seat is comfortable and cozy, and won’t get too warm while you’re basking in the sun. The adjustable back is great for sitting up to read your latest page-turner, lying flat for a quick nap and everything in between. The only thing that could make this chaise any better is a fruity, tropical drink!

Best for: Deals on Discounted Furniture

Get ready to shop — Bed Bath & Beyond’s prices are dropping! From now until Sept. 6, get up to 60% off across all major categories, including furniture and home goods. Here are a few items we’re saving to our carts:

Price: $89.99 $80.99



With its roomy open shelf and chic black metal tubing, this side table adds a contemporary touch to any living room, bedroom or home office. The lower shelf provides ample storage space, and its wipe-clean laminate surface is super easy to care for — all while maintaining its beautiful look. It’s the affordable, low-maintenance side table that you’ve been dreaming of!

Price: $549.99 $467.49



Ever want to know how it feels to be completely engulfed in a reclining chair? You’ll find out if you snag this Palazzo reclining chair! With a curvy shape, padded arms, and thick cushioning, the chair offers maximum comfort. Whether you want to fall asleep in front of the TV or read a good book, this reclining chair won’t let you leave the moment you sit down!

Price: $749.99 $566.99



This is exactly what you need to organize your home’s entertainment station. Available in two distressed shades, this durable acacia wood TV stand is both stylish and functional. Not only does it feature two open shelves and two spacious cabinets, but this stand also offers openings in the back paneling for easy cord management — no wire tangling here!