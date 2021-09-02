Lowe’s Labor Day Sale 2021: Enjoy Huge Savings on Household Appliances

Home

Every year without fail, you can expect to find a wide variety of home appliance deals during Lowe’s Labor Day sale. In the coming weeks leading up to Sept. 6, Lowe’s will drop prices on hundreds of items, including household appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, and more! Now is a fantastic time to take advantage of early Labor Day discounts while investing in big-ticket upgrades for your home.

We’ve assembled a list of some of the best Labor Day appliance sales we’ve seen recently at Lowe’s. Though we don’t know what offers will drop closer to the holiday, we expect many of these items — as well as similar products — to maintain their fantastic discounts.

Labor Day Sales on Refrigerators, Large and Small

Price: $2,349



This Lowe’s exclusive refrigerator has a French door style with a stainless-steel finish that is resistant to fingerprints. Not only does the fridge include an ice maker, its water filters remove 99.3% of lead and 99.9% of cysts from your H20. Inside you’ll find LED lighting and crisper drawers for your fresh fruit and veggies. Easy-to-arrange shelves and spacious bins allow you to store large items and get the most out of your fridge.

Price: $349



Ideal for dorm life or your home office, this mini fridge from Maxximum has a reversible door to fit the layout of your room. On the outside you’ll admire its sleek stainless-steel finish. Inside, you’ll get two adjustable glass shelves that can slide out and a crisper drawer. This fridge is also ENERGY STAR-rated so you’ll be saving money on your electric bills.

Dishwashers on Sale

Price: $579



This dishwasher from Samsung has an adjustable upper rack that gives you the flexibility you need to wash all kinds of dishes — in a variety of sizes. Pots and pans are easily cleaned with its Advanced Wash System, and its various options allow you to customize your desired pressure and temperature. With an operating volume at 55 decibels, you won’t disturb your favorite show or family dinner. And its sleek stainless-steel door provides more durability than basic plastic.

Price: $479



For a more budget-friendly dishwasher with the same dimensions, check out this 24-inch front control built-in dishwasher from Frigidaire. Multiple cleaning options let you choose between energy saver, light, and heavy washes. It also has a self-cleaning filter that rids your dishes of any food particles. It’s worth noting, however, that the Frigidaire has less cleaning options than the Samsung above, and it’s also slightly louder when running.

Deals on Microwaves and Toaster Ovens

Price: $309



This microwave from GE boasts 1,000 watts of cooking power and a 13.5-inch turntable to ensure your food is heated evenly and thoroughly. Auto and manual defrost options help you become more efficient in the kitchen. Parents with small children will love the child safety lock that prevents the microwave from accidentally starting. Just keep in mind this microwave is specifically made to be installed above your cooking range.

Price: $149 $119



As far as affordable cooking appliances go, the toaster oven is one of the most versatile. This 6-slice convection oven from GE can toast, bake, or broil foods in minutes, and it’s spacious enough to fit a 12-inch pizza! (There’s even a specific pizza cooking mode.) In addition to the oven, you’ll get a baking pan and air fryer accessories.

Discounts on Washing Machines and Dryers

Price: $949



Simplify laundry days with this LG front load washer that has AI technology and advanced sensors to lessen your load. Through the ThinQ mobile app, the washer can let the dryer know which drying cycle to use so you can just sit back and relax. The ColdWash technology allows for a deeper clean and saves you energy and money with each load. If you hate doing chores or just laundry, why not let an intelligent washer do the work for you?

Price: $649



Large loads are no problem with the 7.0 cubic feet of space offered by this dryer from Whirlpool. With an AutoDry™ system that stops the cycle as soon as clothes are dry, you won’t have to worry about damaged or shrunken fabrics. Need to dry a large or heavy item? The Whirlpool’s heavy-duty cycle can handle it. This dryer also has an option that tumbles your clothes after the cycle ends to prevent wrinkles from building up.

Labor Day Deals on Vacuums

Price: $239.99



Put away those scissors and say goodbye to tangled hair in your brushroll. The Shark Navigator comes with the Zero-M cleaner head that actively removes hair from the brushroll while you vacuum. Choose between upright mode or use the Lift-Away ® feature to vacuum furniture, stairs, or other harder to reach areas. This vacuum is also great at preventing allergens and dust from escaping while being used.

Price: $799



For those people who are exceptionally busy (or folks who just think vacuums should do their own cleaning), consider the iRobot Roomba i7 robotic vacuum. With the power of Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, simply direct the iRobot where to clean and watch it happen. That’s because this vacuum uses smart-mapping to learn the layout of your home. It’s also perfect for pet owners, as its brushes avoid tangles when sucking up pet hair.

For more recommendations on items that will clean your home for you, check out our list of the Best High-Tech Appliances in 2021.