Save Up to 25% Off Outdoor Furniture During Lowe’s End of Season Patio Sale

The days are starting to get brisker, the nights are getting longer, and pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu — in other words, the end of summer is swiftly approaching. And while we’ll miss the beach days and warm weather, one thing is for sure: Lowe’s End of Season Patio Sale is making the final days of summer a lot more worthwhile!

With Lowe’s deals of up to 25% off, you can shop everything you need to improve the look and feel of your outdoor space, whether you want plenty of seating to dine al fresco or cozy up and roast marshmallows around a firepit. Here are 12 items we have on our wishlist:

Price: $1,298 $973.50



No matter how you like to spend your time outside, one thing’s for sure: Your backyard or patio simply isn’t complete without the right conversation set! This four-piece metal frame set from Allen + Roth features two handwoven ebony chairs, a roomy loveseat and a glass-top coffee table — ideal for kicking back and relaxing while soaking up the sun. The Wellesley line is all about contemporary details; its Sunbrella fabric and all-weather wicker will keep this set looking beautiful for years to come!

Price: $498 $398



From its black wood-look frame chairs and end table to its green weather- and fade-resistant cushions, it’s easy to see why we’ve been keeping our eye on this Edgemere patio conversation set! The design is sleek and modern, so it definitely won’t distract from your outdoor oasis with bulky lines or cheap-looking materials. Our favorite part? You can configure the loveseat and two single-seat chairs to fit any desired arrangement. It’s the sectional you never knew you needed!

Price: $248 $174



Small space? No problem! This three-piece Style Selections Sharondale set was made with apartment balconies and petite patios in mind. The white steel frame of the chairs and the blue olefin cushions create an inviting cafe vibe, and the stamped steel mesh tabletop is perfect for outdoor use. Its neutral white color can complement any outdoor space, and we love how it looks with our favorite potted plant as the centerpiece! This set is also available in a hand-painted, wood-looking brown for $186 (on sale until Dec. 15).

Price: $1,999 $1,399.30



Whether you have a big family or love to host all of your friends, throwing an al fresco dinner party or a backyard birthday bash just got a whole lot easier. This seven-piece Villamore set from Royal Garden features six weather-resistant dining chairs and a rust-free slat-top table that provides more than enough seating for whatever fest or feast you have planned! Plus, the red olefin seat cushions are as stylish and comfortable as they are durable.

Price: $498 $348.60



With its wood-looking legs, all-weather wicker and handwoven frame, this Hembstead set from Style Selections can turn any balcony or patio into an intimate, cozy space with ease. This set consists of two metal frame armchairs, two footrests and a small round table that provides just enough room for your favorite snacks and beverages. We picture this next to a pool where you can enjoy a midday pick-me-up or on a balcony where you can stargaze before bedtime.

Price: $149 $119.20



Can’t get enough of the Style Selections Edgemere look? Tie it all together with this storage cabinet. Featuring one interior shelf, it’s ideal for storing candles, towels, outdoor dining accessories and more. It’s lightweight but also low enough that you could use the top for extra space when you’re enjoying snacks and drinks in the great outdoors. Plus, the sage green body and black frame look so sleek and contemporary, it’s definitely one of the most attractive outdoor storage cabinets we’ve ever seen!

Price: $898 $628.60



If you love the outdoors but need to escape the weather conditions for a while, then adding this semi-permanent screened gazebo from Style Selections to your backyard is just what you need. With its farmhouse design, mosquito netting and heat-transfer woodgrain posts, this gazebo was truly made with style and comfort in mind. It also features a gabled roof design for a stylish, romantic touch that will definitely elevate your backyard.

Price: $98 $74



While it’s made to go with the rest of Style Selections’ Chatham line, we think that this outdoor end table can complement almost any decor! The heavy-duty steel frame is powder-coated in a black finish for an elegant look. It’s lightweight so it’s easy to move around your backyard, whether you need more surface area for an outdoor feast or need a place to rest your book while you’re sunbathing.

Price: $148 $111



Kick up your heels and rest easy with the Wilmington ottoman from Allen + Roth. Made with all-weather wicker and topped with a gray acrylic Sunbrella cushion, this ottoman pairs perfectly with the rest of the Wilmington collection. It’s comfortable, durable and stylish: It’s everything your backyard oasis has been needing! Plus, we think this may be perfect for your four-legged friend to curl up on!

Price: $398 $358



Love the idea of a patio swing but lack the space for one? This single-seated outdoor swing is perfect for apartment balconies! Featuring a powder-coated steel frame and stylish black resin wicker, this chair makes a lovely addition to any space. The tufted olefin cushion is weather- and fade-resistant, making it as durable as it is comfy — we have a feeling that you’ll be curling up in this chair for years to come.

Price: $698 $418.80



The perfect way to end any day? Huddled around a blazing fire, of course! And with this 42-inch 55,000-BTU fire table, you can enjoy a bonfire under the stars any time you want. The stainless steel burner features an easy electric push-start ignition, and the brown aluminum and handwoven wicker were made to last. The brown woodgrain tabletop ties the piece all together so it can transition beautifully from day to night. Twenty-pound propane tank not included.

Price: $398 $318



Fair warning: Once you ease yourself into Allen + Roth’s Pointe Break chair with three plush throw pillows, you might not want to get out of it! The gray resin wicker is handwoven over a brown rust-resistant steel frame and goes beautifully with the light blue olefin cushions. Its egg-style construction lends a vibe that’s cozy yet sophisticated. It makes it the ideal spot to enjoy an outdoor bite to eat or curl up with your favorite cocktail to enjoy the sunset.