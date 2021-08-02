Shop Macy’s Big Home Sale and Save up to 60% on Furniture, Mattresses, and More!

Home | Shopping

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Macy's. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

As much as we truly love our homes, when the decor gets stale, your space can feel less like a sanctuary and more like a to-do list. Luckily, bringing your interior design back to life will be a lot easier at Macy’s Big Home Sale where you can get up to 60% off home goods from July 28 to Aug. 16. Looking around to get ideas? Take a look at what we have on our shopping list to make your home beautiful inside and out.

By the way, the presell is happening right now and you can get an extra 10% off on select home products!

Save on Fabulous Furniture Finds

Price: $1,199 $799



One of the interior design trends that we can’t get enough of lately is the modern country style. This design trend puts a lot of emphasis on exposed wood, modern lines and the mixing of wood with other industrial materials –– all of which can be seen beautifully in this platform bed! Made from solid pine and powder-coated steel bars, this bed offers four spacious under-bed drawers that sit flush against the rest of the frame for a seamless appearance.

Savings Tip: Save and swipe! Get up to $100 off a purchase within your first two days of opening a Save and swipe! Get up to $100 off a purchase within your first two days of opening a Macy’s Credit Card

Price: $2,314 $1,499



Another trend we’re loving is the cottagecore, or rustic vogue, look. It harkens back to simpler times with pieces that evoke nostalgia, and this dining set is a lovely representation. This six-piece set features an extendable table (great for special occasions and full houses), four chairs and a dining bench. The worn white finish and hand-carved detailing will make it look like a family heirloom, but you’ll have all the benefits of modern construction with comfortable saddle-shaped seats and easy-glide legs.

Price: $2,299 $1,299



With its clean, contemporary lines and luxuriously textured upholstery, this sectional is stunning and sensible for any living room. Specially created for Macy’s, this sofa combines sleek design with plush cushions so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort, aesthetics or value. You can choose between right-arm facing or left-arm facing, as well as the Midnight Blue and Slate Grey material. Our favorite part? It comes fully assembled via Macy’s White Glove Delivery!

Savings Tip: Stay in touch with Macy’s via Stay in touch with Macy’s via Instagram to get everything from style inspo to upcoming sales in your feed. Now that’s something worth double-tapping!

Price: $354-$1,738 $127.77-$625.47



One of the easiest ways to cozy up your home and easily change up your space is with a new rug! And since globalism and a coastal-cool palette are trending right now, we think this beautiful rug is an ideal addition to spaces big and small. Available in two lovely blue shades and four different dimensions, these hand-tufted rugs feature a dreamy floral motif that will make you feel like you’re traipsing into a Mediterranean villa. Don’t forget to buy a non-slip rug pad!

Price: $919 $409



Soak up the rest of the summer rays with this beautiful eucalyptus lounger! The backrest is adjustable to a number of different recliner settings, and the back wheels make it easy to move around. Complete with inviting, weather-resistant cushions and a pull-out side table, you’ll have everything you need for your ideal sunbathing sesh, whether that’s homemade cocktails by the pool or your new favorite reading nook on your balcony.

Savings Tip: Want even more savings? Get a 25% discount to use toward your next purchase when you sign up for Want even more savings? Get a 25% discount to use toward your next purchase when you sign up for Macy’s email list

Price: $1,399



So. Much. Storage space! Whether you’re a minimalist who prefers a clean workspace or a maximalist who loves to display all sorts of fun, homey trinkets, you’ll love all the drawer space and exposed shelving featured in this must-have computer desk. The side shelf unit can be assembled on either side to fit your space’s needs, and the laminate finish is available in seven different neutral hues. It can easily complement the rest of the room’s color scheme or style.

Counting ZZZ’s (and Saving $$$) on Mattresses

Price: $1,469 $689



If you’re someone who thinks the best part of vacation is the resort-style beds in your hotel, take a look at the Beautyrest Harmony Maui pillow top mattress. There’s no doubt that it’s the pillow- top of the future, and features: a Targeted Support System to provide additional support for areas of heavier compression; eco-friendly TENCEL® yarn to keep you cool; Beautyrest® Gel Memory Foam to contour and hold your body; and GelTouch® Foam for comfort and breathability. It’s also made with Seaqual™ sustainable fabric, which helps promote cleaner oceans!

Savings Tip: Don’t forget to browse for all the latest and greatest Don’t forget to browse for all the latest and greatest Macy’s coupons and promo codes

Price: $499



Since 33% of our lives are spent sleeping, we think a comfortable mattress is a must! With its medium-firm surface, body-contouring material, and slight bounce, Nectar’s memory foam mattress is great for back, stomach and side sleepers alike. This mattress is compatible with an adjustable base and comes with two pillows, a 120-night Comfort Trial and a Forever Warranty. Simply roll it out of its packaging, let it decompress and get ready for some dreams that are as sweet as Nectar!

Price: $1,199 (not on sale yet)



Love the idea of a ready-to-ship mattress but want a brand that’s been in the business for years? Sealy’s new Onyx line is perfect for you. Made with three different comfort layers (two inches of Premium Response Foam to adapt, three inches of Advanced Comfort Foam to reduce sinkage, and a five-inch Ultra-Support Foam base), the Sealy Onyx was created to support all types of sleepers. The memory foam shapes around your body so you can feel totally comfortable and cradled — exactly what you need for a rejuvenating night’s sleep!

Savings Tip: Need a lift? Need a lift? Some mattress purchases qualify for a free base or box spring!

Get Cookin’ With New Kitchenware

Price: $223.99 $179.99



Cook two foods at once with this double-basket, dual-zoned air fryer from Ninja! If you’re a home cook who loves to multitask, this small but mighty appliance is for you. Not only can you air fry your favorite foods as a healthier alternative, but you also have the option to air broil, bake, dehydrate, roast and reheat. Its compact size doesn’t take up much counter space, and its two eight-quart baskets allow for quick and wholesome family dinners. Plus, its dishwasher-safe crisper plates make cleaning up a breeze.

Price: $298.99 $238.99



The Nespresso Vertuo Next, with included Aeroccino milk frother, is exactly what you need to be your own barista. Easily create a number of different coffee drinks with barcode-specific brewing, then use the frother to make airy, creamy toppings for that extra-special touch. The Vertuo Next uses centrifusion technology that rotates the capsule up to 7,000 times per minute for optimal extraction — so even the most discerning palates will fall in love. It also comes with a Vertuo sample pack and a manufacturer's one-year limited warranty.

Price: $429.95 (not on sale yet)



A must-have appliance for every kitchen, the Macy’s Big Home Sale is the perfect opportunity for you to finally add a classic KitchenAid to your kitchen toolbox. Whether you’re baking bread, rolling out pasta, grinding your own meat or mixing ice cream, there’s an add-on attachment for it. This mixer comes with a paddle, bread hook and whisk attachment, and it’s so beautiful, you’ll never want to store it away, especially when you have six fun, bold colors to choose from!