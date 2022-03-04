Shop Macy’s Weekend Sale for 20% Off Spring Fashion, Cleaning Essentials, Cookware, and More

Shopping

Macy’s BIG Weekend Sale is happening now through March 6. Find huge deals on everything from spring fashion and bedding to cleaning essentials, cookware, and luggage. It’s the perfect time to get ready for the spring season!

To top things off, Macy’s is also offering 20% off select items sitewide with the code READY (valid March 4-6).

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite offerings from the Weekend Sale and more ways to save at Macy’s, but check out our article on the Best Things to Buy in March for general spring shopping advice.

Spring Fashion Deals

Spring is coming, so get ready to bust out the floral prints! This ruched top from BCX pairs a V-neck in the front with a square-back neckline and smocked back panel, while its tiered flutter sleeves offer a relaxed fit that’s ideal for warmer weather. It’s also machine-washable, thanks to its Rayon and polyester blend.

These wide-leg pants from BCBGMAXAZRIA boast a solid, light blue color that instantly conjures up feelings of clear skies and sunny days, while the tastefully placed pleats provide elegant versatility. Obviously, we love the pastel blue shade, but you can also get these pants in a simple black that is no less striking.

Loosen up a bit with these relaxed taper chino pants from Levi’s. Available in Mineral Black and True Chino, these pants offer a soft twill feel and built-in stretch to maximize both comfort and mobility. Those with athletic builds will especially appreciate the roomy seat that slims down into a stylish tapered-leg style.

This set of oxford custom fit shirts from Tommy Hilfiger screams spring — not to mention Easter brunch — with its thoughtful variety of pastel colors. Get one in pink, green, blue, or yellow, or buy a few to expand your wardrobe. Despite their crisp appearance, these shirts will have no problem going through the washing machine.

Discounts on Spring Cleaning Essentials

Not everyone needs a heavy-duty (emphasis on heavy) vacuum cleaner. If you’re looking for something to help with smaller, everyday cleaning tasks, consider the Tzumi ionvac Zip Vac. This two-in-one machine operates like a traditional corded vacuum and can effortlessly switch to a portable handheld version. It’s also lightweight, so you can seamlessly pull it out of the closet.

If you’d rather leave the cleaning to the robots, check out the ionvac SmartClean 2000 from Tzumi. This little vacuum comes with Anti-Collision and Cliff Sensors and offers four cleaning modes: Auto Clean, Spot Clean, Edge Clean, and Manual Control. To operate the SmartClean 2000, simply use the included remote or communicate through Alexa or Google Assistant. You’ll also enjoy its operating noise of 62 dB, which makes it quieter than some other smart vacuums.

It’s fair to say that Swiffer products changed the way many people mop. And while the convenience of disposable pads is undeniable, it also forces consumers into an endless buying loop. The Spray-250 Spray Mop from True & Tidy offers an eco-friendlier and more economical alternative to the traditional Swiffer mops. The microfiber scrubbing pad is reusable and machine-washable, while the removable water tank allows you to use your favorite floor cleaner.

Once you’ve tackled the surfaces of your home, it’s time to think about the air you breathe. This five-in-one Air Purifier from Homedics offers exceptional value and versatility, capturing up to 99% of airborne contaminants, including allergens, dust, smoke, mold spores, and germs. It also comes with a UV-C light that can kill bacteria and viruses. After you’re finished purifying, put in one of your favorite essential oils to enjoy your clean environment.

Kitchen and Cookware Deals

Spring is often the best time to enjoy your favorite citrus fruits, like grapefruits, lemons, limes, and navel oranges. If you love fresh juice, why not make your own? This citrus juicer from Elite Cuisine can make two cups of your favorite juice in seconds with its self-reversing reamer cone. It also has a strainer that separates seeds and unnecessary pulp. Now you can have fresh juice daily that’s free of the added sugar found in many store-bought brands.

Ready to upgrade your cookware? This 8-quart Dutch Oven from the Martha Stewart Collection is perfect for hearty baked dishes, soups, slow-cooked roasts, and much more. It’s sturdy too, with a versatile cast-iron exterior that can easily handle temperatures up to 500 degrees F. Choose from six colors, including white, black, lemon, and cherry.

Luggage Discounts

It’s not unusual to find markdowns on luggage in the spring, due to the relative lull in travel between New Year’s and Memorial Day. Look for deals on quality items like this 20-inch suitcase from Samsonite, which comes with an adjustable pull handle and eight spinner wheels for easy transport. Available in six fashionable colors, this suitcase has a durable hard-case shell and is small enough to comply with most airline carry-on requirements.

Combining style with functionality, this luggage bag from London Fog is made to fit underneath the seat of most airlines. It can also be used as a rolling tote or business case and can easily be placed on top of your larger suitcase. Currently available in Rose Charcoal Herringbone, this multipurpose bag goes well with any option from the Newcastle Softside Collection.

Bed and Bath Deals

We’re convinced this plush flannel throw from UGG was made for cooler spring nights spent on the couch. Get cozy under its super soft fabric and enjoy an oversized design that’s ideal for naps or snuggling. With 11 colors to choose from, you’ll be able to pick the perfect accent for any piece of furniture.

Fully commit to your epic spring-cleaning session by upgrading your bathroom towel collection. This six-piece set from Lauren Ralph Lauren comes in seven colors and includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two wash towels. Made from high-quality cotton, these towels are soft and absorbent, and contain antimicrobial properties to fight off odors.

As we transition into spring, you may want to replace your thick winter comforter for something better suited for milder nights. This three-piece duvet cover set stands out for its softness, while its linen material helps to limit excess moisture. Choose from six available colors, including light blue, beige, gray, and white. For those living in hotter climates, check out our article on summer bedding ideas to help you stay cool throughout the night.