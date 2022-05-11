Where to Find the Top 2022 Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Home | Shopping

Memorial Day arrives at the end of May, which means noteworthy deals for the long weekend. With plenty of 2022 Memorial Day sales going on, consider shopping for a new mattress, especially if you’ve been sleeping on the same one for quite some time! After all, we spend a third of our lives in bed, so why not make all those hours count?

According to Healthline, mattresses have an average lifespan of eight years. If you’re experiencing heightened allergies at night, feeling muscle stiffness, or noticing visible wear and tear on your mattress, it’s time for a new one. We’ve scouted the best deals, so whether you’re dealing with back pain or are devoted to side sleeping, you can find the right mattress for the best deal this holiday!

Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2022

While mattress deals for Memorial Day 2022 haven’t been released yet, here are some of last year’s promotions:

Mattress Firm is known for major discounts on mattresses around Memorial Day, including a king mattress for the price of a queen mattress, and a free adjustable base with purchase.

Tempur-Pedic has offered mattresses at 30% off in past Memorial Day sales.

Nolah Mattress is notorious for giving markdowns up to $300 off mattresses plus free pillows.

NECTAR Sleep slashed prices by up to $800 and offered up to $499 in free gifts with purchase.

Bed Bath & Beyond took 30% off select bedding.

Purple Mattress marked down up to $100 on their flagship Purple mattress last year.

Tuft & Needle discounted its products by 20% during its sitewide Memorial Day sale.

10 Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals Available Now

1. Essentials Sudley 8.5" Firm Mattress, Twin — Best Firm Mattress Deal

Price: $499.99 $279.99



Perfect for back sleepers, this firm mattress features a coil system with a gel foam layer that is sturdy yet plush. Made to relieve pressure points while providing maximum comfort, the Essentials Sudley firm mattress helps align your body. Plus, it’s made of breathable material and is designed to stay cool while you sleep. This mattress has a major Memorial Day discount, so you won’t want to miss out!

Price: $278.99 - $432.99 $223.19-$346.39



Boasting rave reviews and a sizable markdown, the Modway Aveline 8-inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam mattress is great for sleepers who tend to run warm at night. Featuring medium-soft support, the mattress gives a comfortable night’s sleep at a budget-friendly price. Many who have purchased it report that the mattress turned out to be higher quality and more comfortable than they thought it would be. If you’re looking for a cool, tranquil night of sleep for less money, this memory foam mattress is the way to go.

3. Slumber 1 by Zinus Cool Touch Comfort — Best Mattress Deal for Side Sleepers

Price: $249.99-$309.99 at Walmart



A plush hybrid mattress, the Cool Touch Comfort mattress is great for side sleepers because it supports the body with ease. This soft spring mattress provides motion separation; the independent coil springs keep movements from disturbing you at night, so it’s also ideal for couples sharing a bed. The pillowtop is made of foam that supports your back and spine, so you can continue sleeping on your side and wake up feeling refreshed.

4. GranRest 11 Inch Luxury Comfort Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full, Queen, King — Best Luxury Mattress Deal

Price: $209.04-$362.61 at Walmart



This gel hybrid king mattress provides luxury at a fraction of the price — so there’s no need to book a hotel room for a grand night of sleep. Boasting a plethora of kudos, our pick held up in reviews: Those who purchased the memory foam mattress loved the comfort level for the price and reported improved quality of sleep. Though listed as medium firmness, note that it runs on the firmer side. The gel memory foam is perfect for sleepers that tend to run warm and provides back support. Plus, it's backed with a 10-year warranty!



Price: $2,099 $1,469.30



Equipped with layers of support, the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress relieves pressure and has a moisture-wicking cover for a comfortable night of sleep. The mattress is great for regulating temperatures so you feel at ease in bed. One reviewer reported that the mattress retained warmth during colder nights and prevented sweating on hotter nights. Plus, the general consensus was that the mattress gives a luxurious feel and a deep night of rest. Even better, the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress has a 10-year full replacement limited warranty, so you can count on this mattress to last for a long time.

6. Nolah Original 10" — Best Mattress for Back Pain Relief

Price: $1,149 $899



The Original 10" mattress is Nolah’s best-selling, award-winning mattress. Designed to relieve pain, this mattress has foam with microscopic air bubbles to give optimal pressure relief. Armed with four layers of foam, it provides medium firmness and is ideal for side and back sleepers. The mattress also has cooling features for a comfortable night’s sleep. Best of all, it comes in a box that ships straight to your door, so unwrap it on your bed and let it expand.

7. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — Best Foam Mattress in a Box

Price: $873-$2,086 $499-$1,338



The Nectar Memory Foam mattress gets our pick for the best foam mattress-in-a-box for many reasons. Great for pain relief and delivering comfort, it has adaptive memory foam that helps you get a better spinal alignment as you sleep. This mattress also features gel-infused memory foam that comes with minimal motion transfer, so it’s also perfect if you share a bed with a partner. Plus, it fits on a wide variety of bed frames, including traditional frames, box springs, and adjustable bases. As a bonus, this mattress also comes with two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector. Even better it comes with a forever warranty, so you can count on your mattress to last.



8. Spa Sensations by Zinus 8" Memory Foam Mattress, Twin — Best Hypoallergenic Mattress Deal for Allergy-Prone Sleepers

Price: $250 at Walmart



The twin-size Spa Sensations Comfort Memory Foam mattress gets our vote for one of the best hypoallergenic mattresses at an amazing value. It offers a layer of plush support through its knitted jacquard cover, and the memory foam relieves pressure for supported sleep. This plush pick is made with natural green tea extract and charcoal to absorb moisture. It’s designed to keep your bed clean and free of odors and has open-air pockets in the middle to promote airflow and prevent overheating.

9. Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime, Hybrid Mattress, King — Best Plush Mattress Deal for Maximum Comfort

Price: $624.96 at Walmart



This king-size hybrid mattress is extra-plush and super popular. Great for side sleepers, this mattress has high-density gel memory foam that conforms to your body’s contours for full support. It has an extra layer of padding attached to the top of the mattress for ultimate softness and comfort, so you’ll feel cushioned while sleeping at night. Our pick has a 10-year limited warranty — and it tends to sell out, so snag it while it’s in stock.

10. Nap Queen Victoria Hybrid Mattress — Best Overall Mattress Deal at a Fraction of the Cost

Price: $169-$339 at Walmart



Hybrid mattresses combine foam and innerspring coils for support, bringing the best of both worlds. This one includes an extra layer of padding and a deeply-quilted cover for plush comfort, which feels like a dream according to the reviews. Reviewers report feeling so comfortable that they don’t want to get out of bed in the morning. Great for both side and back sleepers, its open design provides airflow and breathability and prevents dryness.

If you’re looking for an impressive mattress-in-a-box that is comfortable and comes at a great price, try this one out. Plus, Walmart offers free delivery for its mattresses!