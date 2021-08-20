Where to Find Paw-Dropping Pet Deals to Celebrate National Dog Day 2021

Pets

It’s not hard to love our fur babies 24/7, but for some extra lovin’, get ready to spoil them on National Dog Day (Aug. 26)! The U.S. pet market has increased in value every year, with a jump from $95.7 billion in 2019 to $99 billion in 2020; those numbers are projected to grow even more this year. This means that the market can be overwhelming when you’re on the hunt for top-quality treats and interactive toys for your pup — and don’t want to empty your wallet.

If you’re looking for paw-some pet deals on #NationalDogDay, look no further: We’ve listed brands you should check out for money-savin’ and dog-lovin’ discounts!

The Deal: Get a free month with a multi-month subscription.

Until: Ongoing



If you’re a subscription service fanatic, did you know there’s a dog version of a monthly mystery box? Introducing BarkBox! For dog owners who don’t want to go out of their way to buy toys, chews, and treats at the store or just want to spoil their pup with a nice surprise every month, BarkBox is the easy solution to receiving the aforementioned items straight to your door. With fun monthly themes and A+ customer service, your fur baby will be wagging their tail once they see their BarkBox in the mailbox or at the front door. If your pup isn’t happy with their items, just let customer service know and they’ll be happy to send a free replacement. Sign up for a multi-month subscription and get an extra month for free! Woofs all around!

The Deal: Get 50% off your first multi-month subscription plan.

Until: Ongoing



For the tough chewers, Super Chewer is the alternative to BarkBox — and they’re under the same family! If you’ve got a fur baby that tears through their toys in minutes, you’ll be relieved to know that Super Chewer offers the monthly mystery boxes but instead fills them with durable toys and meaty chews made for aggressive chewers. Don’t want your pup to miss out on all the fun monthly surprises? Sign up for a multi-month subscription plan and get 50% off! Similar to BarkBox, Super Chewer’s 100% Happiness Guarantee means they’ll replace your dog’s toys, chews, or treats if he or she wasn’t satisfied with them.

The Deal: Get 35% off your first autoship and 5% off repeat deliveries.

Until: Ongoing



Think Amazon but exclusively for pets — that’s Chewy for you! From bags of premium food to cozy beds for any sized dogs, Chewy has almost everything and anything you need related to your fur baby. They even have an online pharmacy! If you want to save time and money on buying the necessities for your pup, choose autoship on your first order and save 35% off, plus 5% off repeat deliveries. Not only does this save you money but also the time that it takes to head to the store every month for refills or replacements. You can schedule your autoship orders and change or cancel them anytime.

Savings Tip: Check out Check out Today’s Deals for updated freebies and discounts. For additional savings, be on the lookout for Chewy coupons to apply during checkout.

The Deal: Get 25% off orders of $50 or more.

Until: Ongoing



Petco is one of the top pet brands to shop at, and it’s no surprise that they have plenty of deals to offer. Whether you’re a first-time dog owner or you’ve shopped the brand a few times, keep a close eye on your order total. If your order is $50 or more, you get 25% off! Shop for irresistible treats and squeaky toys on National Dog Day and give your best friend, well, the best day of their life! You’ll also get free shipping if you order online; the order minimum is $35, which you’ll have already met if you want to take advantage of the 25% off deal. Plus, you can find a local Petco near you if you want to take your pup shopping!

Savings Tip: Don’t forget to price match items if you’re shopping in-store! Many of the same items listed on the website are cheaper, so just let the cashier know at checkout and show them the product listing for a price change. Check out Don’t forget to price match items if you’re shopping in-store! Many of the same items listed on the website are cheaper, so just let the cashier know at checkout and show them the product listing for a price change. Check out Petco promo codes for extra discounts!

The Deal: Get $17 off plus free shipping on orders over $99.

Until: Ongoing



This year is Only Natural Pet’s 17th anniversary, so a deal is already in the works for those who shop for natural pet products! If your order totals $99 or more, you get $17 off plus free shipping. Only Natural Pet is an alternative online pet shop if you’re looking for products made from natural ingredients or prefer the holistic approach. Sustainability is the brand’s mission and they work with other brands that are transparent about their processes and use top quality ingredients. Give only the best to your best friend on National Dog Day by joining the cause and becoming not only a more responsible dog owner but also a more eco-conscious human being!

The Deal: Sign up for the newsletter and save 10% on your order.

Until: Ongoing



As the creators of the first dog kennel, Petmate has become an online retailer exclusively for pets. If you’re looking for top quality travel crates or kennels for your canine, Petmate is your ideal place to shop. First-time shoppers who subscribe to the newsletter will get a 10% discount off their order! Why should you opt into marketing emails, you ask? You’ll get the latest announcements, new product arrivals, and exclusive offers straight to your inbox. Don’t forget to check out the sale section for up to 70% off on select items if you want to stack up on savings!

The Deal: Get 15% off all orders.

Until: Ongoing



Your fur baby’s quality of life is important, and that includes a top quality bed for their most restful sleep! FurHaven Pet Products is known to offer a whole slew of pet beds of all sizes, colors, shapes, comfort levels, and more. If your pup’s current bed is looking worn down, maybe it’s time to surprise them with a brand-new bed! From soft style to goliath beds, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. If your pup is picky with their bed, you’ll have an easier time shopping at FurHaven Pet Products. You get 15% off all orders, plus free shipping — so don’t sleep on this FurHaven pet discount!

The Deal: Get 5% off every order during the Summer Sale event.

Until: Aug. 27



Most dogs are food-driven, and if yours is included, set your eyes on Raw Paws Pet Food for pet food, bones, chews, and treats! The brand also has supplements for your pup’s health needs, including digestion, hip and joint, skin and coat, and immunity. Whether it’s for training or just to give your best friend a delicious snack, you’ll find plenty of options that suit your furry pal’s taste buds. With the Summer Sale going on, you’ll want to take advantage of the 5% discount before the sale ends the day after National Dog Day! Oh, and don’t worry if your dog has a special diet; you’ll find a selection of grain-free, grass-fed, single ingredient, and other dietary exceptions!

Savings Tip: Enjoy up to 15% off premium quality dog food with select Enjoy up to 15% off premium quality dog food with select Raw Paws Pet Food promo codes

The Deal: Get up to $20 off your order.

Until: Ongoing



We understand that pet medication can get expensive, so if you’re looking for deals or discounts from a pet pharmacy, in celebration of National Dog Day, give 1-800 PetMeds a try! The more you spend, the more you save; if you spend $220 or more, you get $20 off plus free shipping. Orders that are $170 or more get $15 off, $120 or more gets $10 off, and $49 or more gets $5 off. At 1-800 PetMeds, you’ll find popular brands like Frontline and NexGard, so rather than visit your vet every month, just order online and save, and get your pet’s medication delivered to your door!

The Deal: Get up to $20 off your order.

Until: Ongoing



Another online retailer for pet supplies is Entirely Pets, and if you’re a bargain hunter, you’ll find the Go for Gold sale, which basically means the more you spend, the more you save. Orders of $50 or more get $5 off, $100 or more gets $10 off, and $125 or more gets $20 off. You’ll find all the typical pet supplies like food, medication, toys, treats, beds, and more on the site. Go for a shopping haul and stock up on your fur baby’s favorite chews and toys to celebrate National Dog Day!