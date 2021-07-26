Enjoy the Latest Styles at the Lowest Prices During Old Navy’s Back-to-School Sale

Fashion

It’s true: all good things, including summer vacation, must come to an end. But don’t worry, Old Navy has a back-to-school sale that’s sure to lift everyone’s spirits and get your favorite student excited for the new semester.

From July 26 to Aug. 9, shoppers can expect 50% off plus daily kids deals, so whether you’re looking for the newest styles, tried-and-true basics or uniform staples, you’ll be able to give your child’s school clothes a refresh without putting a strain on your wallet. Here are 14 of our favorite back-to-school kids’ styles from Old Navy!

Tiered Rib-Knit Short-Sleeve Dress for Girls

Price: $12



Whether your girl is pairing it with sneakers or dressing it up with a cardigan, one of our favorite things about this rib-knit cotton-blend dress is how effortless it is! It’s fitted in the bodice, and the skirt flares out from the waist and hits just above the knee. This frock is cool and easy to layer, and it comes in three colors that are perfect for transitioning from summer to fall.

Vintage Slouchy Raw-Hem Cropped Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Girls

Price: $29.99



With its raw hem and super-soft French terry material, this cropped tie-dye hoodie is as snuggly as it is cute. This piece is part of Old Navy’s Vintage Vibes line, so it’ll feel cozy and lived-in from the moment you take off the tags. To complete the look, she can pull it over her favorite pair of denim or wear it as a set with the matching sweatpants!

Textured Canvas Non-Stretch Jogger Shorts for Boys

Price: $10



Easy to slip on and go, these canvas jogger shorts will keep your little guy relaxed and stylish in and out of the classroom. The shorts hit above the knee and feature an elasticized drawstring waistband, and the canvas material is versatile enough to pair with a simple tee or a button-up shirt. We’re sure they’re going to be his favorite summer-to-fall fashion staple!

Short-Sleeve Button-Front Jean Workwear Shirt for Boys

Price: $19.99



No matter if he’s wearing it buttoned up with some khakis or layering it over his favorite t-shirt, this jean workwear shirt is on-trend and timeless. It’s made from super-soft light-washed denim and features ring snap buttons that add a rustic element to the shirt. It also has a relaxed fit through the body so you know that he’ll be comfortable throughout the school day.

Gender-Neutral Twill Lace-Up Sneakers for Kids

Price: $22.99



Every kid needs a classic white sneaker in their wardrobe! With their durable twill upper, vulcanized outsole and cushy interior, these shoes will keep your kiddo’s feet feeling good, from walking through the hallways to running on the playground. You can also replace the laces with their favorite color for an even more customized look. And don’t worry if they get a little dirty — this pair is super easy to spot-clean!

Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie for Kids

Price: $15



Available in six fun patterns and colors, a cozy, gender-neutral hoodie is a back-to-school basic that should be in every student’s backpack! Chilly classrooms don’t stand a chance against the unbelievably soft fleece, which is made with 10% recycled polyester. As a part of Old Navy’s gender-neutral Clothes in Common line, this pullover hoodie features an easy, relaxed fit that’s ideal for every body and style.

Ballerina 360° Stretch Medium-Wash Jeggings

Price: $34.99



For the girl that never likes to sit still, these stretchy, medium-wash jeggings will move with her no matter how she likes to play. But don’t let their flexibility fool you — these jeggings are made with Built-In Tough technology, giving them twice the strength of regular jeans. They’re virtually indestructible, and with the interior adjustable waistband, she’ll be able to wear these well into the next school year!

Short-Sleeve Graphic Tee for Girls

Price: $6



There’s nothing like a fun graphic tee to help your girl express herself! There are so many to choose from, but we’re personally all about the Seasons of the Northern Hemisphere tee in the peachy Fiji color. Who knew science could look so sweet? But, don’t worry if you can’t pick a favorite. At only $6 a pop, you’ll be able to get her whichever soft cotton jersey tee she likes.

Built-In Flex Relaxed Slim Taper Jeans for Boys

Price: $26.99



Don’t miss out on this online exclusive because these slim taper jeans are sure to be your boy’s new go-to for the school year! The medium wash is a classic neutral that he can wear throughout every season, and the slight fading at the thigh gives a lived-in, played-in look. Not only are they super comfortable with their soft denim and Flex-Max technology, but they’re super tough and durable too.

Softest Short-Sleeve Printed Tee for Boys

Price: $5



These tees are so comfy and cozy, they might take the struggle out of getting your little guy out of bed in the morning! He’ll love how easy to wear the incredibly soft lightweight jersey is, and you’ll love introducing the five fun, all-over prints to his wardrobe. Simply pair with his favorite jeans or pair of shorts and he’ll be ready to go.

Uniform Built-In Flex Pique Polo for Boys and for Girls

Price: $9.99 $7



Whether or not they have a uniform dress code, this pique polo is a style staple that every student should have in their wardrobe! Made from 97% cotton, this soft shirt features built-in Flex Stretch technology so they’ll be just as comfortable raising their hand in class as they are playing kickball at recess. Oh, and did we mention that it comes in lots of school-friendly colors?

Skinny Built-In Flex Uniform Pants for Boys

Price: $24.99 $19



Available in five neutral hues, these skinny uniform pants offer a classic silhouette with modern construction. They may be fitted through the hip and leg, but he’ll still be able to move with ease thanks to the built-in Flex Stretch technology. Plus, you don’t need to worry about how well they handle playtime — the knees are reinforced and super durable.



Uniform Pleated Twill Skort for Girls

Price: $16.99



Back in our day, we had to wear bike shorts under our uniform skirts! With this adorable pleated twill skort, your little lady won’t have to worry about that. It offers the cute look of a pleated skirt with decorative buttons at the front, but it has built-in briefs on the inside, so she can sit, run and play comfortably all day long.