11 Ways to Update Your Wardrobe During Princess Polly’s 10% Off Sitewide Deal

With new seasons come new fashion trends that Princess Polly is adding to your closet wishlist. As we get ready to transition from summer to fall, consider creating a capsule wardrobe, or a wardrobe that contains key, timeless items that you can wear with multiple outfits. Plus, it’s a great time to take advantage of Princess Polly’s sitewide discount of 10% off.

That’s right, you won’t be limited to just one section. Plus, with the various other ways Princess Polly offers to save money, you’ll be able to score additional discounts as well. Suitable for various occasions, below are a few trending recommendations to add to your wardrobe, be it capsule or by season.

Date Night Looks

Price: $45



Turn heads at date night with this slim-fitting bodysuit. Choose from white, black, beige, or blue for the focal point of your ensemble. The mesh sleeves are perfect for a warm summer night and easy to throw a jacket over for the colder months. The bust is lined and it has an invisible zipper in the back for easy slip on.

Price: $63



The all-leather look is always in. These vegan leather pants are a great addition to your capsule collection and are a fan favorite according to the rave reviews. They’re high waisted, and feature a split at the ankle for a flattering cut. The waist is also elastic, so the pants will mold to your shape.

Price: $48



Made for struttin’, we love everything about these stilettos — the flattering placement of the straps, the pointed toe, and the perfect-sized heel. These are a Princess Polly exclusive pair, so you won’t be able to grab them anywhere else. Not only are they vegan leather, but they also can be mixed and matched with various outfits in your closet to elevate them to nighttime chic.

Price: $16



On the hunt for the perfect, chunky gold necklace? Look no further. This adorable chain necklace features a heart clasp that adds the perfect finishing touches to dress up any minimalistic look. The vintage-gold style is always in demand, so you’ll be able to keep this necklace in your jewelry rotation for years to come. Plus, it goes with everything — a cute sweatsuit, a little black dress, or even just jeans and a tee.

Work From Home Styles

Price: $53



One of the best perks of working from home is getting to wear comfortable clothing. Comfort is key — and this tee is just that: comfortable, cute, and can be worn whether you’re working or heading out to grab a quick bite. Not only does it look vintage, but the cream color will match with most pieces in your wardrobe.

Price: $53



If you’re anything like us, you probably invested in a few stylish sweatpants when the pandemic hit and have worn them to death. Now’s the time to add a new pair to your collection, and these beige pants will fit right in. Not only are they cozy and ideal for working long hours in, but they’re also cute enough to wear while you’re out and about.

Price: $59



Whether you choose to get these in cream or denim, these sandals are great for wearing around the house or taking your pups on a walk around the block. Wear them with or without socks — you can truly do no wrong when it comes to styling these. A heads up when purchasing, though: Some of the reviews suggest that you should size down, but use your best judgment.

Price: $6



Who doesn’t love just tossing their hair up in a quick pony or bun? These scrunchies are perfect for just that, and they won’t damage or tug on your strands. The lightweight fabric makes it easy to throw in your bag for when you need it, and the velvet texture adds an on-trend detail. Not exactly what you wanted? You can return it within 30 days for free.

Outdoorsy Fashion

Price: $28



Heading out for a hike on a trail, a jog on the boardwalk, or out to grab coffee? This crop top is your best friend when it comes to styling an outdoors outfit. Choose from white, brown, beige, black, and gray — or get one in each color. That's how confident we are that this will become a staple in your wardrobe.

Price: $32



Bike shorts are no longer just for working out. Whether you’re going for a run or for a night on the town, these bike shorts can really do it all. Pair with a fitted top or wear oversized. They’re high waisted and double lined, so you don’t need to worry about them being see-through. This pair also has a good amount of stretch to them, so you can comfortably move throughout your day without the limitations of restrictive material.

Price: $69



These chunky sneakers are not only stylish, but they’re great for long walks as well. The padded ankle and platform base will keep your foot locked in place and comfortable with each step. They come in nude and black, and the retro look will make them a longtime favorite.