Enjoy a 10% Discount on These 15 Fall Fashion Must-Haves From Princess Polly

Fashion

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as refreshing your wardrobe for the coming season. Enter Princess Polly, your one-stop shop for fall wardrobe essentials — from tops and coats to boots and jewelry in preparation for the autumn season! Not only can you buy their items at reasonable prices, but there are always a multitude of ways to snag Princess Polly discounts.

Right now you can enjoy 10% off all Princess Polly orders. Below, we’ve compiled a list of fall fashion must-haves you’ll need to add to your wardrobe ASAP — you can thank us later.

Tops

Price: $46



Heading out for date night or grabbing happy hour drinks with friends? The color scheme and long sleeves on this top make it perfect for fall. The button detailing and cropped hem give it a flirty feel that you’ll reach for before your night out. Its slim-fitting style is something to keep in mind when selecting your size.

Price: $49



This sheer, sparkly brown top is versatile for seasonal occasions like holiday parties and can be dressed up or down depending on your outing. You can even opt to wear it over a T-shirt or wear it on its own. While it has a tighter fit, the material is stretchy and reviews say it fits true to size.

Price: $62



This adorable sweater features a turtleneck, heart design in the center, and a chunky knit material. Not only will this keep you warm during the cooler days, it’s also the perfect trendy piece to add to your closet. Plan for it to be on rotation throughout the fall.

Jackets

Price: $80



If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect brown leather jacket, look no further. The removable belt and oversized biker style make this a jacket you’ll want to pair with every outfit. Plus, the weight of it will keep you from catching a chill. You can also choose to purchase it in black or cream.

Price: $63



Nothing says fall quite like this houndstooth patterned jacket in beige and brown. The material is made up of polyester and wool and is fully lined — great for bonfire nights and chilly days! You can choose to button it up or leave it open to show off your outfit underneath.

Price: $90



This calf-length trench coat will instantly make any outfit stylish and you can purchase it in beige or cream — or both! A Princess Polly exclusive, this coat is double-breasted with a removable belt as well as pockets on the hips. Pair it with your favorite sweats set or wear it over trousers and a cute top.

Pants

Price: $45



These checkered, high-waisted pants will become your go-to pair for the fall. Available in black and white, the relaxed leg and lightweight fabric give them a flowy look and feel and they pair great with a cropped long sleeve. Throw on a pair of sneakers or heeled booties and you’re ready for the day!

Price: $73



These eye-catching pants are made of polyurethane leather and polyester. The contrasted stitching on the knee and along the seams gives them a unique look. Plus, you won’t feel constricted as they have a good stretch to them. The color and material will instantly compel you to add it to your cart!

Price: $40



The ultimate piece to complete your fall date night look, these mid-rise pants come in brown, black, and cream and are ribbed as well. The slim-fit, stretchy material and flare leg are extremely flattering and are sure to turn heads! Wear the ties around your hips or in a bow at the front.

Shoes

Price: $115



Add some flair to your shoe collection with these white cowboy boots. With a stacked Cuban heel standing at just over two inches, this pair is comfortable enough to walk in. Plus, they look great with shorts, skirts, and pants. However you choose to wear them, you’ll take photos of your look everywhere you go!

Price: $63



Get ready for fall with these brown boots! The chunky sole and platform will bring a little bit of edge to your fit. They come up to your ankle, so you can choose to wear longer socks that peek out or go with no-show socks. They also have pull tabs to get the shoes on and off with ease.

Price: $79 $55



These sneakers feature an adorable butterfly decal at the top of the ankle. The high tops are made of canvas and you can only find this pair on Princess Polly. Plus, they’re currently $24 off, so hurry and grab them before they sell out!

Accessories

Price: $14



We know you’re in love with snake chains — we are too! Fortunately, Princess Polly has a beautiful, gold snake chain for under $15. Plus, you can have it delivered to you in two days for only $4.99. Style it by itself or layer it with necklaces of varying lengths.

Price: $18



Whether it’s with boots, slides, or sneakers, high socks are currently in and we’re in love with these colors. For just $18, you get two pairs of socks in both brown and beige. They’re ribbed and elasticated so they’ll stay up on your calves.

Price: $30



These earrings are the perfect addition to any outfit — whether it’s with a dress for a special occasion or jeans and a sweatshirt for hanging with friends. The 18K-gold-plated mini hoops have a dangling faux diamond that gives them a little extra something.