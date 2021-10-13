October Savings at Sam’s Club You Won’t Want to Miss

Food | Money Saver

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Sam's Club. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

October-philes are rejoicing in pumpkin patches and prepping spooky costumes, but you know what will make that PSL taste even sweeter? Spooktacular discounts from Sam’s Club! This October, enjoy up to 25% off gift cards and up to 50% off of photo products for your upcoming holiday cards. Take a break from hanging up your Halloween decorations and wrap yourself in your coziest sweater — it’s time to get a head start on holiday shopping at Sam’s Club!

Food Gift Cards at Sam’s Club

Price: $50 $37.50 (25% off)



Always delivering tasty, finger-lickin’-good food, Smashburger is one of the fastest-growing chains in the country. The menu is full of various burgers made with 100% certified Angus beef, as well as turkey burgers and black bean patty burgers. They also offer an assortment of chicken sandwiches and salads. Expect kid-friendly and vegetarian-friendly items on the menu, and don’t forget to finish your meal with one of Smashburger’s famous shakes made with Haagen-Dazs ice cream.

Price: $100 $79.98 (20% off)



Can’t decide where to get dinner tonight? Let the Best of Italy gift card help you narrow it down. Use this set of gift cards at any Buca di Beppo, Bertucci’s, Brio Italian Grille, or Bravo Italian Kitchen location. Wherever you choose to go, you can look forward to heaping portions and lots of pasta. With this arrangement of gift cards, spend all four at your favorite spot, or spend one at each!

Price: $90 $74.98 (16.69% off)



Whether or not you’re a “Forrest Gump" fan, you’ll love getting a special discount on your next outing to Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Bubba Gump is known for its casual atmosphere, fun service, and expansive menu celebrating all things seafood. If you want to take it to-go for an at-home feast, the restaurant also offers family- and party-sized platters.

Price: $50 $37.50 (25% off)



Is there anything better than a hot, freshly glazed donut from Krispy Kreme? Possibly one of the most famous names in the donut biz, Krispy Kreme has been serving patrons sweet treats and delicious coffee since 1937. Try a classic option like the original glazed or one with chocolate icing, or go with something more extravagant like a Cinnamon Toast Crunch roll or a New York cheesecake.

Price: $30 $20.79 (30.7% off)



Head to Cold Stone Creamery for an afternoon pick-me-up or a sweet after-dinner treat! This famous ice cream chain offers patrons the opportunity to add their own mix-ins, which the Cold Stone crew will massage into the ice cream on a freezing slab to give it a delicious texture and a customized taste in every bite. Some locations still sing a song or have a fun cheer in response. Don’t forget to tip your worker!

Shopping Gift Cards at Sam’s Club

Price: $100 $79.98 (20% off)



From home decor to holiday decorations, Kirkland’s is an excellent choice for a gift card because the recipient can find pretty much anything they need! Shop for nearly every room in the house — including the patio and backyard. This brand has something for everyone, including your aunt who changes up her color scheme every season or your nephew who’s moving out into a dorm next semester.

Price: $100 $75 (25% off)



As one of the U.S.’s leading sportswear and lifestyle brands, Nautica is known for high-quality basics made with comfort and versatility in mind. The brand offers outerwear for men, women, and children, and often has matching styles for families that want to coordinate. Nautica also sells accessories, home items, and sustainably made clothing for men and women. With so much variety in Nautica’s inventory, you’ll spend these gift cards quickly!

Save at Sam’s Club: Check out Check out Sam’s Club’s October Holiday Guide for a sneak peek at fabulous gifts and more. Get started on holiday shopping before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Entertainment Gift Cards at Sam’s Club

Price: $50 $37.50 (25% off)



Sure, you can stream a movie or insert a Blu-ray disc at home, but why not make movie night extra special by heading out to your local theater? Movietickets.com makes it easy for shoppers to find a film, determine a time and locate the theater that works best for them. With this 25% discount, you’ll have some cash left over for that extra-large bucket of popcorn — don’t forget the butter!

Price: $50 $37.50 (25% off)



Not sure what to gift a kid who only wants to play and move around? Get them a gift card to Get Air Trampoline Park! They’ll have tons of fun seeing how high they can jump, practicing their flips, and leaping into the famous foam pit. Get Air team members monitor spaces for safety, and parents can either join or wait on one of the benches surrounding the play area.

Price: $100 $75 (25% off)



No matter what “fun" means to you, Main Event has it. This entertainment company has loads of locations across the U.S. and makes for the perfect place to host a kid’s party or even an office holiday get-together. Main Event offers bowling lanes, arcade games, laser tag, VR gaming, mini golfing, and more. It also has a tasty menu full of scrumptious food, unforgettable kid drinks, and adult cocktails.

Photo Products for Holiday Cards

Regardless of how you and your family celebrate, Sam’s Club Photo Center has the perfect customizable card template for you. From festive colors to joyful messages, Sam’s Club makes it easy for you to create a beautiful card that’s guaranteed to spread some holiday cheer.

Check out these fun templates and designs: