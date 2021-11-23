Shop Cyber Monday 2021 Deals on Apple Products, Gaming Laptops, and More

Holiday | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Cyber Monday is the internet’s answer to Black Friday, with deals surfacing the Monday after Thanksgiving and most major retailers extending their sales throughout the entire week. This year is no different — Cyber Week deals will kick off on Nov. 29 and continue into the first week of December. Not all retailers will offer weeklong super-savings, so check out our list and visit your favorite vendors’ homepages as Cyber Monday approaches.

Major retailers have started announcing Cyber Monday deals, with Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and most online vendors already offering Black Friday deals online. Impressive discounts are available on all sorts of popular items like laptops, TVs, toys for kids, vacuum cleaners, and even some of this year’s hottest Apple products. While Black Friday deals this year are nothing to turn your nose up at, we’re expecting Cyber Monday deals to dip even lower as retailers compete for business throughout the month.

Ready to save some money this holiday season? Not sure which stores are offering the best discounts? Keep reading for an in-depth look at the best Cyber Monday deals being offered this year.

The Best Cyber Monday Deals in 2021

Aeropostale: Enjoy 50%-70% off on clothing sitewide w/ BOGO and free shipping on select products.

Enjoy 50%-70% off on clothing sitewide w/ BOGO and free shipping on select products. Amazon: Catch daily deals and flash sales on a wide variety of products including drones, vacuum cleaners, and TVs.

Catch daily deals and flash sales on a wide variety of products including drones, vacuum cleaners, and TVs. Apple: Save on AirPods, iPad Pro 11-inch, and Apple Watches across multiple vendors.

Save on AirPods, iPad Pro 11-inch, and Apple Watches across multiple vendors. AT&T Internet: Cash in a $200 rewards card w/ select internet packages and $0 down deals on smartphones.

Cash in a $200 rewards card w/ select internet packages and $0 down deals on smartphones. Barnes & Nobles: Take 10% off sitewide w/ code SHOPEARLY.

Take 10% off sitewide w/ code SHOPEARLY. Bed Bath and Beyond: Snag up to 50% off on select kitchen and bedding products.

Snag up to 50% off on select kitchen and bedding products. Best Buy: Get daily deals on select products sitewide for My Best Buy members.

Get daily deals on select products sitewide for My Best Buy members. Dell: Find PCs, monitors, and gaming gear up to 40% off.

Find PCs, monitors, and gaming gear up to 40% off. HP: Take advantage of doorbuster deals and up to $200 off select laptops, all-in-ones, and desktops.

Take advantage of doorbuster deals and up to $200 off select laptops, all-in-ones, and desktops. Lowe’s: Enjoy up to 40% off on tool sets, refrigerators, and home appliances.

Enjoy up to 40% off on tool sets, refrigerators, and home appliances. Macy’s: Explore weekly sales and an additional 10%-20% off with code SCORE.

Explore weekly sales and an additional 10%-20% off with code SCORE. Target: Catch daily deals on LEGO sets, headphones, and smart devices.

Catch daily deals on LEGO sets, headphones, and smart devices. Walmart: Snap up a huge variety of discounted products including DJI drones, air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and GoPro products.

Apple Cyber Monday Deals on Airpods, MacBooks, and More

Price: $249.99 $197 at Amazon



AirPods are one of the hottest gifts of the past few years. Pick up a pair this year at $50 off from Amazon (Apple rarely discounts products on their website, though they do occasionally offer gift cards w/ purchase during the holiday sale season.) We recommend trying each of the included ear tips to find the most comfortable fit before you start doing sprints around the back yard.

Price: $999 at Amazon



If paying full price for Apple products sounds about as pleasant as putting mud in your coffee, then Amazon is the place for you this holiday season. Enjoy a $100 discount on a MacBook loaded with cool features this Cyber Monday. Just choose your favorite of three colors, snag the discount, and enjoy that mud-free coffee.

Price: $429.99 $379 at Walmart



We are big believers in the Apple Watch Series 5, so believe us when we say that the 6 is worth every penny for those already in the Apple ecosystem. Thank us later and snag this one today.

Cyber Monday HP Laptop Deals

Price: $1199.99 $799.99



Let’s be honest – everyone’s computers have been running on overdrive since 2020. If your old machine is all Zoomed out, snag an HP ENVY at $400 off. They’ve installed some great safety features like a fingerprint reader and camera shutter, so you can keep those hilarious mid-meeting chat logs protected.

Price: $449.99 $394.99



Creatives in the visual arts will love the vibrant colors the HP U28 offers. You’ll need your own external webcam as this monitor doesn’t come with a built-in camera, but if you’ve got one already, this is a great buy.

Best Cyber Monday Gaming Deals at Dell

For additional savings, check out our shopping guide to find the Best Black Friday Deals for Gamers in 2021.

Price: $1,268.99 $849.99



Want a gaming laptop that has just as much power and storage space to play AAA video game titles? The G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop distributes heat through four exhaust vents, letting you play longer and without worrying about overheating. It comes with 256 GB of hard drive storage, so you can store more games than the average laptop.

Price: $2,459.99 $1749.99



The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop comes with fast refresh rates to produce seamless action and crisp details. At 165Hz, it’s an impressive feat for a 15-inch laptop and even includes FHD resolution for reduced blue light emissions. Play comfortably without sacrificing performance with this powerful gaming laptop.

Cyber Monday TV Deals

Price: $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon



If someone you’re shopping for is due for a TV upgrade, 2021 is their year to shine. The vivid colors and sharp resolution from a 4K QLED TV will make this a great addition to any room.

Cyber Monday Entertainment Deals on Drones, PlayStation Plus, and More

Price: $59.99 $39.99 at Target



This deal won’t go live until Nov. 26, but sources say PlayStation Plus codes will have a price drop this year. Buy some for your clan or stack codes on your own account and save on multiple years of great games.

Price: $499 $399 at Amazon



Launch into the holidays this year with the Mavic Mini. DJI is one of the top names in the drone industry, and we’ve found the Mavic Mini easy and incredibly fun to fly. If you or a loved one has been on the fence about dronership, Cyber Monday is going to be the time to take the plunge (metaphorically – please do not stunt dive your drone).

Price: $329.99 $279.99 at Target



Make sure you can listen to your favorite Christmas jams on the go with Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones this Cyber Week. The audio on this set is crisp, and they’re designed to be comfortable for listening to hours of Mariah Carey throwbacks.

Price: $40 $31.99 at Barnes & Nobles



Fans of the hit Netflix show “Schitt’s Creek" will love this hilarious hardcover. Relive the entire wacky, wild ride with tons of fun episode reviews, behind-the-scenes notes, and Moira’s wig collection.

Price: $30 $23.99 at Barnes & Nobles



If inspirational autobiographical content is more your speed, check out “Will" by Will Smith. Follow the entertainment icon through an incredible life story in a book that promises powerful perspective as well as a few great laughs.

Cyber Monday Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances

Price: $75 $40 at Bed Bath & Beyond



Grab 46% off Our Table Dutch Ovens this Cyber Monday. Six quarts means enough room to cook for the whole family, and cast iron products ensure long-lasting quality.

Price: $119.99 $29.99 at Macy’s



Secure the future of your kitchenware with some stainless steel pieces this year. With proper care, stainless steel lasts much longer than nonstick and is better for the environment. At $90 off, it’ll be better for your wallet, too.

Price: $149 $99 at Lowe’s



A drill and an impact driver are two essential tools in any handyperson’s arsenal. With the Craftsman Combo Kit coming in at just $99, you can get both with relatively Lowe impact on your budget (sorry, couldn’t resist the dad joke).

Price: $149.99 $129.99 at Best Buy



Save $20 when you order a Canon SELPHY Square this Cyber Monday. Print your favorite holiday photos in an adorably retro Polaroid-style that’ll look great in any photo journal or scrapbook (yep, scrapbooks are back).

Price: $99.99 $49.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond



Help your child feel safe and secure this season with 50% off Therapedic’s 8-pound weighted blanket. At 40"x50", this blanket may be a bit small for adults, but kids will find it the perfect size to snuggle into.

Price: $399.99 $109.99 at Walmart



Want to get a good workout without carrying an entire home gym’s worth of weights? An adjustable dumbbell is a convenient solution for the space-conscious or those who prefer home workouts.

Price: $514.99 $278.99 at Macy’s



This is the machine your carpets have been begging you for. It’s a steal at 45% off, and you can bet this absolute behemoth will blast your pet dander problem into oblivion. Do your carpets and your allergic friends a favor this year and pick up the ProHeat Pet Pro.

Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Price: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon



Wish you had clean floors? Tired of fulfilling your own wishes for clean floors? Grab a discounted Roomba this year and get ready to kick back. For those looking for a splurge, the Roomba i6+ is also available at $250 off.

Price: $249 $179 at Lowe’s



Not every smart device feels necessary, but smart thermostats are an essential buy for any energy-conscious home. Pick one up this year and give the gift of low energy bills all year long!

Price: $109.99 $68.99 at Best Buy



If traditional string lights aren’t your thing, pick up Philips 2-meter starter kit. Add a splash of color to shelves, counters, desks, or even behind the TV for some year-round creative fun.

Aeropostale Cyber Monday Discounts

Price: $89.95 $35.98



Stay warm this winter when you take $54 off this super-soft puffer jacket. Each of the four available colors look great, and the recycled down alternative means your jacket will be eco-friendly and winter-ready.

Price: $32.95 $16



Complete your teen’s look with this comfy long-sleeved crew. It’s a steal at just over 50% off, and the slightly oversized fit leaves a bit of room to ensure a great fit for years to come.

Price: BOGO@ $49.50



Looking for a great staple to build an outfit around? With Aero’s BOGO on jeans and leggings, you can mix and match to your heart’s content. Try these black high-waisted jeggings to give some flexibility to your look.

Cyber Monday Deals on Broadband Services

Price: $35+ fees at AT&T Internet



Experience the gift of fast, stable internet this year with a $200 reward card from AT&T when you switch to AT&T Fiber 300. This deal is only available in select areas, so visit the AT&T website to check availability in your neighborhood before inviting all your friends over.