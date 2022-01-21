23 Affordable and Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Holiday | Shopping

The day of love is quickly approaching, aka Valentine’s Day, so get your heart ready for romance and shopping! Here at Savings.com, we rounded up a diverse collection of thoughtful and unique Valentine’s Day gifts at every price point. From the latest Converse All Star V-Day shoes and luxury apparel to an ice cream maker machine and delectable teacup set, there’s something for everyone — be it for your girlfriend, wife, mother, or best gal pal. But remember: Love is the best gift anyone could receive!

V-Day Gift Ideas

When Is Valentine's Day 2022?

Valentine’s Day always lands on Feb. 14, so start thinking of gifts for your partner now before it’s too late to place orders that will arrive before or on the holiday.

Best Valentine's Day Sales in 2022

Whether you’re shopping online or visiting in-store, here are several retailers with some of the best Valentine’s Day sales that you’ll want to check out:

Cheap Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Price: $19.99 at Amazon



Tea addicts will probably have one or two teapot sets — or maybe not! If your partner doesn’t already own one, consider this half moon teapot set by Primula at Amazon, which includes four tea cups and a removable infuser. This specific set comes in black but has a gorgeous design that lets her see the tea leaves and flowers. It’s simple yet modern and is a great gift if she drinks tea with friends — or you!

Price: $19 at Nordstrom



Treat your partner to a MAC Lipstick in over 20 vibrant or neutral shades. Shop at Nordstrom and get a gift with your purchase: a full-size Lustre Lipstick in Hug Me on your MAC purchase of over $50. This is an online-exclusive offer, so spoil her with a MAC Cosmetics bundle with a freebie thrown in!

Price: $27 $23.99 at Barnes and Noble



Is your partner a bookworm? If yes, then make your way over to Barnes and Noble and pick up a recently published book that she might not have read yet like “Greek Myths: A New Retelling" by Charlotte Higgins. This book is a must-read for Greek mythology enthusiasts who’re looking for a retelling with the women at the forefront. It comes with beautiful illustrations by Chris Ofili, so if your partner loves words, art, and Greek mythology, this book is made for her.

Price: $29.99 $22 at Michaels



Stationery lovers and artists will gravitate toward Michaels where they can find all their supplies and get lost in inspiration. If this sounds like your partner, then give her this cart to keep her supplies organized. It comes in a wide range of colors and is easy to assemble. She can move the cart around to wherever her art calls her to sit and create. Keep her creativity flowing by avoiding clutter, thanks to this rolling cart!

Price: $15 at Uncommon Goods



Gift her a daily reminder of self-love and confidence with this self-affirming meditative card deck, which is always rooting for her in all areas of life. She just needs to light a candle, shuffle the deck, pull a card, and read aloud the “I am" statement.

Price: $20 at Target



A cute mini backpack is a must for anyone who carries more than a wallet and keys. This Wild Fable Mini Flap Backpack at Target is not only affordable but also simple and functional in design. It’s made from faux leather and can hold a book, mini tablet, accessories, and more. With the black backpack, your partner doesn’t have to worry about matching outfits — it’s versatile and will only elevate your girl’s OOTD!

Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Price: $30 at Sephora



If your partner loves baths, then she’ll love these Chill Pills by OUAI! Found at Sephora, these bath bombs are jasmine and rose-scented and infused with jojoba, safflower, and hemp seed oils. Let your girl wind down and relax after a long day at work, especially knowing that these bath bombs are free of sulfates, parabens, and other toxic ingredients.

Price: $33 at Emme Essentials



A girl can never have one too many candles, and if you want to support women-owned businesses, then pick up a wood wick candle from Emme Essentials! The silk scent has notes of cashmere, sheer vanilla, and peach blossom — perfect for when she’s feeling luxurious. All of Emme Essentials’s candles are made of soy, gluten-free, toxin-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and hand-poured in New York City. Pick other unique scents like boba, matcha, jade, and more!

Price: $42 at Amazon



Need matchsticks and a holder to go with that candle you plan to buy? This Elephant Match Strike by Jonathan Adler from Amazon is a cute decor piece to place wherever she lights candles at home. She can also use it to hold Q-tips or toothpicks — or just as is! Anyone who sees this adorable elephant figurine will want to have one of their own.

Price: $29.99 $27.11 at Amazon



Whether or not her cupboards are chock-full of coffee mugs, another one or four never hurt anyone! This ceramic mug and spoon set from Mr. Coffee at Amazon comes in light brown, teal, beige, and red — each mug is paired with its own spoon that rests inside the handle. The mugs’ design is reminiscent of a traditional coffee shop, so bring that atmosphere home to your partner if she loves her cup of joe!

Price: $27.99 at Amazon



If you’re a sweet-tooth lover, you’ll want to get this ice cream maker by Zoku! Besides ice cream, she can also make frozen yogurt, gelato, and other frozen treats, all from the comfort of her home. It takes 10-20 minutes to create the perfect serving of sugary goodness, and the recipes are simple. She can also customize her creations based on her dietary needs, whether she’s vegan or has food allergies. Know what else is sweet? Surprising her with this as a gift!

Price: $29.99-$39.99 at Macy’s



Give your partner the spa treatment without leaving the house, thanks to this neck and shoulder wrap at Macy’s! Aromatherapy helps reduce stress, and this wrap is the embodiment of relieving muscle pain, fatigue, and tension. It features heating and cooling technology with a blend of lavender, chamomile, lemongrass, peppermint, flaxseed, and wheat for a relaxing sensation. It’s the perfect gift for someone who works hard and deserves self-care.

Price: $39.99 at Amazon



Whether your partner loves to learn new things or has a knack for musical instruments, she might appreciate a kalimba like this one from Amazon to add to her list of hobbies! Easy to learn and portable, the GECKO Kalimba only requires your thumbs to play songs that sound like they’re from a music box. It comes with a tuning hammer, cleaning cloth, key stickers, a waterproof and shockproof protective case, study guide, and bag. The kalimba is so unique that it’ll be a perfect surprise Valentine’s Day gift!

Price: $32 at Kiehl’s



Treat your partner to this body lotion from Kiehl’s that will be a game changer if she has dry skin. This lotion is fast-absorbing and non-greasy and leaves skin soft, smooth, and moisturized, thanks to the cocoa butter, shea butter, and squalane leaves. One of the best things about shopping at Kiehl’s is that most of their products are paraben and fragrance-free, and they use recyclable packaging!

Price: $59.99 $34.88 at Amazon



For an all-in-one beauty tool must-have, this REVLON hot air brush at Amazon will make your partner’s hair routine simpler and easier! This tool will let her style, dry, and volumize her hair while reducing frizz and hair damage. It also features three heat and speed settings along with a cool option for whatever hairstyle your partner feels like doing for the day. You won’t find a better discount on this best-selling product than at Amazon, so grab it now while you can!

Price: $49 at Macy’s



Head over to Macy’s to find top beauty brands like Too Faced and give your partner brand-new makeup products like this eyeshadow palette. If she prefers wearing natural shades, this palette from Too Faced is the most compatible. She can choose from 16 pigmented, modern nudes that will add shimmer or shine to her eyelids. The shades are made from an easy-to-blend, creamy formula and are cruelty-free.

Price: $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy



Whether you live with your partner or visit her place often, a gift for her home is always welcome. At Best Buy, pick up this air purifier to cleanse the air and eliminate odor, pollen, mold, and dust. It’s lightweight so you can pick it up and place it anywhere in the house. Plus, it operates quietly so your partner can rest peacefully. If she doesn’t have an air purifier in her home, now’s your chance to get one for her!

Price: $85 $34 at MATCHES FASHION



Does your partner enjoy wearing slippers around the house? If so, add these slides from MATCHES FASHION to her collection! They’re made from soft organic Pima cotton terry and designed with crossover straps for a comfortable fit. For a complete set, grab the top and trousers, both of which have price markdowns for a limited time only!

Price: $48 at The Frye Company



During this wintry February, a cozy beanie is a simple yet necessary addition to one’s outfit to fight off the cold while staying stylish. Give your special someone this Cable Pom Beanie from The Frye Company in cream or black; the pom at the top of the beanie is not only adorable but also prevents her head from looking deflated and unflattering. She won’t just feel warm from the beanie; it’ll also be because it’s a gift from you!

Price: $44.50 at Macy’s



If your partner’s New Year’s resolution is to stay fit, these leggings from Macy’s are a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. It comes in three colors — withered rose, deep black, and dusty jade — and sizes range from XS to 3X. These leggings are super comfy and can also be worn to sleep. She’ll be able to reach her fitness goals with the proper activewear, given by none other than you!

Price: $100 $49.99 at Macy’s



If your partner loves drinking wine, she’ll need a wine set to go with her drink of choice. At Macy’s, pick up this five-piece wine piece set from Godinger, which comes in a traditional starburst pattern that makes the glasses sparkle and shine. The set comes with a 28 oz. decanter and four 10 oz. wine glasses — perfect for hosting a wine and dine gathering. She may love wine but she’ll love you even more for this gift!

Price: $49.99 at 1-800-Flowers.com



Try something new when it comes to giving your partner flowers this Valentine’s Day, like this Sweet Heart Bamboo from 1-800-Flowers.com! The bamboos are shaped like hearts, which is not only cute but also unique in appearance. Bamboo is low maintenance when it comes to caring for it — just give it enough water every day. Forget flowers; bamboo is the new “I love you"!

Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100

Price: $65 at Converse



For a pair of sneakers that screams “Valentine’s Day," the Chuck Taylor All Star Embroidered Hearts by Converse do just that. Crafted with love, these Chucks come in cherry blossom and white with lip prints along the lace loops. They also have a personalizable hidden tongue print that reads “Craft With Love," along with a “To" and “From" where you can put your and your partner’s names. It’s the cutest gift that fits the Valentine’s Day theme to a T!