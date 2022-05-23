Verizon 5G Phone Deals: Free 5G Smartphone for All Customers

Money Saver | Tech

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Verizon Wireless. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

There’s no getting around it: smartphones aren’t cheap. We know it, you know it, and Verizon knows it. That’s why the latest Verizon smartphone deals were designed to help curb the cost of these mini-computers we love so much.

How much, you ask?

In some cases — you can get a free Apple iPhone 12 on Verizon when you choose an Unlimited plan. Newer models like the Apple iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ are eligible for up to $800 off with a valid trade-in.

Before we dive into the details, know that both of these promotions are only valid through May 30, 2022, so you may want to act fast!

How to Get a Free 5G Smartphone on Verizon

Is Verizon really handing out free 5G smartphones with no strings attached? The short answer is no. You’ll have to cover the initial retail cost of the phone at the time of purchase. Verizon will then apply a credit to your account over 36 months which equals that retail cost. When all is said and done, you’ll be responsible for your monthly plan, plus any taxes and fees from your 5G phone purchase.

New Line Required

In order to qualify for a free 5G phone, you’ll need to open a new line. If you’re not in a position to do so, check out Verizon’s Deal Page to see if there’s another offer that better suits your needs.

Unlimited Plan

You’ll also have to choose an Unlimited Plan. Unlimited plans start at $70 per month, but you can reduce this cost by adding more lines.

Trade-Ins

Some 5G phones — like the Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22 — are free with an eligible trade-in. This deal requires you to open a new line and choose an Unlimited plan. In order to qualify, your old phone must be free of battery damage.

Best 5G Smartphones From Verizon

Retail Price: Starting at $699.99

Monthly Price: Starting at $0 per month (36 months)

The Deal: Get it free with any Unlimited plan. New line required.



The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, A14 Bionic Processor, and a two-lens rear camera system. Though it doesn’t have Apple’s latest computer technology, you’re unlikely to notice any real performance issues, especially on Verizon’s super-fast 5G network. That said, if you’re looking for superior camera options, you may want to opt for the Apple iPhone 13, which has larger sensors and can operate better in low-light settings.

Retail Price: Starting at $799.99

Monthly Price: Starting at $22.22 per month (36 months)

The Deal: Get it free when you trade in your old or damaged phone with any Unlimited plan. New line required.



The Apple iPhone 13 boasts the latest A15 Bionic Processor, OLED screens, and a cinematic mode that allows you to create movie-like videos on the fly. It also features a brighter Super Retina XDR display and longer battery life compared to its predecessors. Naturally, these improvements make the iPhone 13 a slightly more expensive option than the iPhone 12, though you can save considerable money depending on your trade-in value.

If you’re looking for the most powerful Apple phone on the market, check out the iPhone 13 Pro, which has three rear cameras for improved zoom and night-mode capabilities, and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Savings Tip: Check out Check out Verizon’s best smartwatch deals , including $150 off the Apple Watch Series 7 and $120 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Retail Price: Starting at $799.99

Monthly Price: Starting at $22.22 per month (36 months)

The Deal: Get it free when you trade in your old or damaged phone with any Unlimited plan. New line required.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 is comparable in many ways to the Apple iPhone 13, as both have a starting retail price of $799.99 and 6.1-inch displays. Their cameras have similar capabilities, too, though the S22 outshines the iPhone 13, thanks to its powerful telephoto lens. The Galaxy S22 also has a responsive Nightography mode that allows you to capture stunning photos in low-light situations. On the downside, the S22’s battery life is not up to par with the improved battery of the iPhone 13.

Retail Price: Starting at $699.99

Monthly Price: $19.44 per month (36 months)

The Deal: Get it free when you trade in your old or damaged phone with any Unlimited plan. New line required.



The Google Pixel 6 is competitively priced and features an advanced camera system, intuitive photo editing tools, and an adaptive refresh rate of 90Hz. It’s also built with Google’s exclusive Tensor chip that incorporates machine learning to improve tasks like speech transcription and Live Chat Translation. It may be too early to know just how much of a game-changer machine learning will prove to be. However, until then, the Google Pixel 6 is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a 5G alternative to Apple and Samsung’s smartphones.

FAQs — Verizon 5G Smartphones

How much is a Verizon 5G Phone?

The cost of Verizon 5G phones varies and depends on the model. The cheapest Verizon 5G phones are the Motorola one 5G UW ace and the TCL 30 V 5G, which have a retail price of $299.99. The most expensive is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which has a retail price starting at $1,799.99.

What is a 5G phone?

A 5G phone is any phone that is built to run on a 5G network. 5G phones typically operate at faster speeds and with less latency than phones built for 4G LTE networks.

Will 5G work on 4G phones?

In short, no. You will need to upgrade to a 5G device to enjoy the increased speeds of the 5G network. 5G phones are backward compatible, however, and can operate outside of 5G coverage areas.

Is Verizon giving away 5G phones?

No, Verizon is not giving away 5G phones. In order to be eligible for a free phone, you must sign up for an Unlimited plan and add a new line. Your promo credit is equal to the retail price of your phone and will be applied to your account over 36 months. Some phones are available for $0 per month (after the initial purchase and Verizon promo codes are applied). These include the Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone SE, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW.

What are the best 5G smartphones from Verizon?

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Google Pixel 6 Pro are all highly rated by customers on Verizon’s website, thanks to their powerful processors, impressive camera features, and crisp displays.