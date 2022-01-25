Verizon Business: Shop Unlimited Plans and Get Up to $400 off Smartphones

Money Saver | Tech

In today’s entrepreneurial world, a solid business mobile plan with work-dedicated smartphones is integral to the credibility and security of your business and the productivity and work-life balance of your workforce.

Right now, Verizon Business is offering an exclusive online deal for new customers: get up to $400 off each new business smartphone (add up to 99 lines). This incredible discount applies to various smartphones, including the latest iPhone 13 series and Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Simply sign up for one of Verizon’s three Business Unlimited Mobility Plans — Start 2.0, Plus 2.0, and Pro 2.0 — and a two-year or device payment agreement to take advantage of the limited-time online exclusive deal!

Verizon Business Unlimited Mobility Plans

No matter the industry, Verizon Business plans offer a diverse scope of technology solutions, like reliable security and seamless customer experiences that cater to the growth of small, medium, and enterprise-sized businesses.

All Business Unlimited mobile plans come with:

Unlimited talk, text, and data

5G Nationwide/4G LTE

Unlimited mobile hotspot

Exclusive and reliable call filter spam blocker

More Ways to Save on Your Verizon Business Phone Plan

Sign up for paper-free billing and autopay to save $5 per month for each Verizon Business line; if you have 20 business phone lines, you’ll save $100 per month — that’s $1,200 per year! You also have the option to bring your own device. Just make sure it’s compatible with the Verizon network and Verizon will provide a SIM card at no extra cost. Discover additional ways to save with select Verizon Business coupons, and check the Deals section for the best offers on smartphones and plans that are ideal for you and your business.

Business Unlimited Start 2.0

Monthly Price: Starting at $30 per line for 5+ lines ($150 for 5 lines)



As the most affordable of the Unlimited plans, Start 2.0 covers the basics: access to Verizon’s 5G/4G LTE network, unlimited talk, text, and data, and unlimited mobile hotspot. It also comes with a call filter spam blocker which prevents robocalls and scam numbers from distracting your workflow and productivity. If you don’t have frequent Zoom meetings or video calls, then the 480p video streaming quality might not be a dealbreaker for you. If it is, Plus 2.0 and Pro 2.0 are the better choices.

Business Unlimited Plus 2.0

Monthly Price: Starting at $35 per line for 5+ lines ($175 for 5 lines)



Plus 2.0 is packed with all the features and plan perks of the Start 2.0 but goes a few steps further with access to 5G Ultra Wideband (the fastest of ultrafast speeds!), 100 GB of premium network access, and enhanced security features with Business Mobile Secure — a security bundle that protects your devices from phishing, application, network, and web risks as well as Wi-Fi protection. You can also stream videos at 480p to 720p over the 4G LTE/5G network and 4K quality over the 5G UWB. In other words, people will be able to see you clearly no matter where you are! Plus 2.0 is for businesses that frequently connect with clients, partners, and colleagues and perform tasks on the go.

Business Unlimited Pro 2.0

Monthly Price: Starting at $45 per line ($225 for 5 lines)



Enjoy everything that the Start 2.0 and Plus 2.0 offers and then some — the Pro 2.0 is the best Unlimited plan that optimizes your business’s productivity! If you sign up for the Pro 2.0, you get 50% off Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plans ($40/month per line), which are separate from the Business Unlimited Mobile plans. In short, if you want unlimited in all aspects of your business mobile plan, the Pro 2.0 is made for you.