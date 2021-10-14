Top Fall 2021 Fashion Trends for the Ladies

Fashion

Fall is here and while you may be enjoying the cool weather, warm drinks, and changing colors, you may also be aching for a new fall wardrobe. Fortunately, updating your closet doesn’t have to mean going over budget. We put together a list with a variety of pieces that can work for any wallet, ranging from under $25 to $100. Plus, we offer a look into some of the biggest trends this season, including colorful sweaters, suits, and more.

Affordable Fall Sweaters Under $25

Striped apparel is in this season, and SHEIN is delivering on its promise to offer on-trend pieces with this sweater. Choose from 15 different colorways with everything from neutral beige to bright green. Hoping for a more oversized look? Opt for a size up to nail two trends in one.

Believe it or not — bright pops of color aren’t just for the summer. Fun hues of pink, purple, green, and more are here to stay for fall. This Old Navy sweater is great for when you’re working from home, running errands, or meeting up with friends. Throw it over your favorite tee and you’ll be ready for the day.

Gen Z has spoken and the midriff-baring tops from the early 2000s are back. This cropped long sleeve is perfect to stay on trend and keep you warm. Choose from black, white, or rust to pair with your perfect fall fit.

Grab this sweater vest at Charlotte Russe and throw it over a long sleeve, collared button-up, or T-shirt. Whether you buy it in taupe or blue, this sweater will look great and keep you warm. For a chillier night, pair it with a leather blazer or coat.

Stylish Fall Accessories and Staples Under $50

Shine this season in shimmering sequins and glitter. This clutch from Macy’s adds the perfect amount of sparkle to your wardrobe. Select from five different colors depending on which one will work best with the outfits you have in your closet. Plus, it’s big enough to fit your phone, lipstick, and credit cards.

Looking for a sweater that gives off a high-end vibe at a low cost? Knitwear is hot this season and so is this Who What Wear sweater. Choose from cream or purple in this unique cut to pair with wide-leg denim or trousers.

Not only is this scarf perfect for the fall, but it’s also sustainable as it’s made from recycled materials. We love this yellow-and-blue plaid color, but there are several for you to choose from. If you didn’t notice, this scarf is currently on sale at the Gap, so snag it while you can.

The runways have spoken and bright colors should be on your shopping list. This color-blocked hoodie from Journeys will keep you both on trend and warm when the nights get chilly. The retro-feeling style of this piece is fun and will become your go-to. Also, don’t forget to check out the diverse selection of shoes at Journeys to keep you warm, comfortable, and stylin’ from the bottom up.

Trendy Fall Shoes and More Under $75

Whether you’re heading back into the office or you’re going for a chic look while you’re out and about, trousers are popular for this season. Choose from brown or cream in these pleated pants. Not sure which color to swing for? Right now, enjoy huge savings at Kohl’s when you buy one pair and get the second half off.

Neutrals have been a fan favorite for the majority of the year, and this season is no different. Not only does this color palette go with almost everything, it’s also an easy way to create a capsule wardrobe where you can mix and match your various pieces. These shoes feature a light beige hue and the leather material upgrades them from your normal chucks.

Looking to accessorize with the perfect necklace for the season? We promise you won’t want to take off this chain necklace from Kendra Scott. The necklace comes in both gold and rhodium and you can even purchase a chain extender if you like to wear your necklaces longer. Can’t pay for it all at once? Opt for the four interest-free payments with Affirm.

This season, cozy Sherpa fabric has been spotted on the runway and we’re here for it. These PUMA slippers are covered in top-quality Sherpa material, which not only makes them extremely comfortable but also stylish. Choose from black or white and check the size guide to convert your size from men’s sizing.

Fall Fashion Under $100

Everyone needs a solid button-up in their closet and Banana Republic always delivers. This also fits nicely within the “suit" trend for the season. Whether you wear it under a sweater vest, a blazer, or even half-tucked into a skirt, this top is versatile enough for you to pair it with any look.

Did you know it’s important for your clothes to protect you from UV rays? This pullover sweater by Lilly Pulitzer features UPF 50+ so you don’t have to worry about sun damage while you’re out on a run. The material is silky and comes in four different prints as well.

This classic beanie by rag & bone will look great on anyone and comes in several colors for you to pick from. The 100% wool knit material will keep you from catching a chill and the fine-ribbed texture adds a fashion element as well.

Midi skirts are all the rage right now and we’re loving this microdot pattern on bright red. Pair it with booties and a cable knit sweater for the ultimate fall outfit. The best part? You’ll have this skirt on rotation for warmer seasons as well.