Our Guide to the Best Summer Hotel Deals in 2021

Travel

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Summer travel is making a comeback this year as vacationers venture out of their homes and into planes, rental cars, and hotel rooms for the first time in months (or even years). While there are numerous ways to save on your long-awaited summer holiday, finding a great deal on a hotel is a fantastic place to start.

Many of the top hotel brands and booking sites are offering summer promotions to get you excited about traveling again. We’ve gathered some of the best hotel deals as of late, from major discounts on island escapes to free nights at the best economy hotels across the country, and much more! Also, if you want to double down on your savings, check out our guide on how to save money on flights: A Travel Blogger’s Top Secrets for Finding Cheap Flights.

Where to Find Cheap Hotel Deals & Discounts

Hilton

Summer Deal: One free night with select reservations

Promotion Period: Must book by December 31, 2021



Hilton is hoping to get you out of the house this summer by adding an extra night onto your reservation, free of charge! A sizable chunk of the hotels available for this promotion are in Hawaii, including the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu and the Grand Wailea Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui. Other destination sites include the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas. We recommend this deal if you’ve already decided on a sunny, beachside vacation but haven’t yet nailed down your location. Just make sure you review the terms and conditions carefully, as the required minimum stay differs depending on your hotel choice.

Savings Tip: Consider joining hotel rewards programs, even if you’re not a frequent traveler. Consider joining hotel rewards programs, even if you’re not a frequent traveler. Hilton Honors is a free-to-join program that lets you use earned points toward discounted and free hotel stays. You also become eligible for exclusive offers and promotions.

Hyatt

Summer Deal: Up to 25% off your room and free nights on select hotels

Promotion Period: Must book by July 31, 2021, for stays through September 30, 2021



This promotion from Hyatt includes a variety of money-saving options on a wide number of destinations. The discounts are all contingent on where you stay, but essentially you can either get up to 25% off your stay or a complimentary free night. Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy way to know which locations are eligible for the discounts, so we had to use their search tool and select specific places to start gathering information. We found this process somewhat cumbersome. Because of this, we think it’s best if you already have a destination in mind and want to see if this promotion applies to it.

Marriott

Summer Deal: Get up to 15% off weekends at select hotels

Promotion Period: June 25, 2021 – September 16, 2021



Planning a weekend getaway? Marriott Bonvoy members can get up to 15% off select weekend stays through September 16, 2021. This deal is specifically for Thursday to Sunday nights and must include either a Friday or Saturday stayover. You can use the search tool to see if your destination is part of the promotion, or you can simply scroll down the page to see the 23 participating hotels in the U.S. It’s not the most exhaustive list, but with available locations like Chicago, San Antonio, Dallas, and Denver, it could be perfect for someone planning a regional trip or as part of a larger road trip across the States.

Radisson

Summer Deal: Up to 30% off select hotels in the Middle East and Africa

Promotion Period: Must book by July 31, 2021, for stays through August 31, 2021



If you’re looking to travel internationally this summer, Radisson is currently offering up to 30% off select hotels in the Middle East and Africa. Radisson has billed it their “Dream Deals" promotion, and it contains a truly expansive list of destinations with options in unique places like Dubai and Cape Town, South Africa. There’s also a free cancellation policy up to 24 hours before arrival should you encounter any unforeseen circumstances. It’s worth noting that your potential discounts are capped at 15% if you’re not a Radisson Rewards member, so it’s a good idea to sign up before you book.

Caesars Palace

Summer Deal: Rooms up to 25% off

Promotion Period: Must book by August 9, 2021



Vegas isn’t just about gambling and pool parties. With award-winning restaurants, shows, musical acts, and professional sporting events, there’s something for everyone along the Strip. This summer, Caesars Palace is promoting up to 25% off on all their hotel rooms if you book by August 9, 2021 (travel is good through July 2022). Amenities at the Palace include access to the pool, fitness center, and free parking. You’ll be steps away from The Forum Shops and renowned restaurants like Nobu. And if you like to dance, Caesars Palace is host to the OMNIA, one of Vegas’ premier nightclubs.

Great Wolf Lodge

Summer Deal: Save up to 50% when you stay three or more nights

Promotion Period: Valid until September 30, 2021



For a more kid-focused excursion, check out the Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest indoor water park resort. This summer you can get up to 30% off when you stay two nights at the Lodge and up to 50% off when you stay at least three nights. The Great Wolf Lodge has locations across the U.S., including spots in California, Arizona, Texas, and Illinois. Along with water park passes, the Lodge offers other kid-friendly attractions like the interactive MagiQuest adventure, an arcade, and a mini bowling alley.

Wyndham

Summer Deal: Earn a free night after staying two nights

Promotion Period: Book by September 2, 2021, for stays through September 6, 2021



This summer deal from Wyndham is exclusive to its Wyndham Rewards members. And while it’s being advertised as a free night after staying two nights, what you really get is an extra 6,500 points to use toward a future night. (This is in addition to the regular points you’d receive by booking at a Wyndham property.) It’s likely enough to get you a free night at some of their value hotels such as Days Inn, Super 8, and Travelodge, but it might not be enough to cover a night at a midscale option like the Ramada. (According to Wyndham, free night redemption ranges from 7,500 to 30,000 points per bedroom, depending on the room and the hotel.) What’s great about the deal, though, is that you can earn the 6,500 bonus points up to three times. And since Wyndham has so many different hotels under its umbrella, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to use your accrued points.

Red Roof

Summer Deal: Seniors get 10% off hotel rates

Promotion Period: Ongoing



While it’s not technically a summer deal, we wanted to alert our senior travelers to this excellent ongoing promotion from Red Roof. Any guest 59 and over can receive 10% off their hotel stay with a valid ID. Red Roof has over 650 properties in the U.S., Brazil, and Japan, and though it’s traditionally viewed as an economy hotel, they also specialize in “Upscale Economy" through their Red Roof PLUS+ brand, which comes with wood-like floors, flatscreen TVs, and larger workstations. Red Roof also offers midscale hotel options in New York and Chicago.

Savings Tip: When you become a RediRewards member, you gain access to exclusive promotions, including up to When you become a RediRewards member, you gain access to exclusive promotions, including up to 25% off participating hotels

Expedia

Summer Deal: Various savings on select hotels and dates

Promotion Period: Ongoing



Flexible travelers should always check out Expedia for discounts on vacation properties across the U.S. and Mexico. Dates and rates may vary, but you could score a massive summer deal on sought-after destinations like Puerto Vallarta or Palm Springs. For instance, the Casa Ritual in Puerto Vallarta is currently available for 60% off if you reserve for August 1-2. And if you become an Expedia Rewards member you could be eligible for even more savings, like 10% off on thousands of hotel choices. For more info on how to earn more rewards points and free upgrades, check out our latest read: Expedia Travel Hacks that You NEED to Know.