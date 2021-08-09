Shop All the Latest School Supplies and Apparel Trends at Macy’s Back-to-School Sale

Shopping

Now that summer is ending, it’s time to start shopping for back-to-school sales and classroom essentials for the kids! From school and office supplies to trendy back-to-school apparel and backpacks, Macy’s has all of your favorite styles in stock from head to toe. Whether you’re dressing the part for remote learning, in-person, or hybrid learning, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals from Macy’s Back-to-School Sale to help you find a fashionable first-day-of-school outfit.

If you need to buy a new backpack or setting powder for that yearbook photo — you’ll want to bookmark this page to help you save on your favorite brands. After all, the average back-to-school spending in the U.S. can be as high as $789.49, which can easily put a dent in your wallet.

Backpacks

Price: $35 $26.25



Get back to school in style with this retro neon backpack. With an eclectic look, the adidas Classic 3S Backpack holds all your books, tech gadgets, and even your lunch (don’t worry, the material is wipe-friendly and has been designed for easy cleaning!). If you have a habit of doodling and writing your name on notepads, this backpack has an internal woven label that’s perfect for personalization. With comfortable padded shoulder straps and a one-size-fits-all design, this backpack is both durable and lightweight. Plus, this backpack comes with two water bottle pocket compartments, reminding you to stay hydrated throughout the school day.

Also, we love that this backpack has a cooler lined front patch pocket for safekeeping snacks when you get hungry in between passing periods.

Price: $42



This holographic magic sequin backpack is a lovely tribute to your kid’s favorite furry animal, the llama! With a front pocket perfect for storing school essentials, this backpack has a ton of personality and sparkly details to brighten your day. We love all of the vibrant features of this full-size backpack, but we especially love the rainbow metallic zipper that comes with a pom-pom. What’s not to love when it comes to sparkly backpacks with plenty of space to store books, school supplies, and snacks? As a bonus, this backpack comes with two hair scrunchies so your child will always have a spare.

Price: $80



This minimalistic backpack does a great job of protecting your laptop. Designed with water-repellent coating, you don’t have to constantly worry about water or other liquids seeping through your tech gadgets and books. This backpack also has a handy front organizer pocket and side mesh pockets to store smaller items that you need to reach right away. With adjustable padded shoulder straps, this backpack has a five-year limited warranty, so you’re getting quite a deal. The laptop compartment for this backpack fits 11"-15.6" laptops/Ultrabooks and 11"-15" Macbooks.

Makeup

Price: $39



Ready for back-to-school yearbook photos or picture day? For a flawless finish, don’t forget to apply a tiny bit of Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder. This loose setting powder is lightweight and provides exceptional sheer coverage without compromising or spoiling your makeup. It goes on super smooth and blends well to enhance your natural beauty. With inclusive shades ranging from olive, gold, and translucent honey to medium deep, this dermatologist-tested setting powder belongs in everyone’s makeup bag.

Price: $48



Enjoy a selection of matte, metallic, and shimmering eye shadow shades to help you express your creativity at school. This Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette features 16 shades that are perfect for fall’s back-to-school beauty styles. Some of our favorite shades include Seashell (peachy cream matte) and Maple (warm caramel brown matte). Plus, we love that these highly pigmented nude eyeshadow shades are infused with coconut water, alpine rose, and hyaluronic acid to soothe and leave a natural, dewy look. The shades are easily blendable and long-lasting, so you can come up with so many wonderful combos throughout the school week.

Price: $22



Practice the perfect cat eye with this thick and dramatic eyeliner that dries quickly and glides effortlessly on the eyelids. For the perfect smudge-proof liquid liner that lasts through the entire school day, the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is a flawless choice. Instead of constantly reapplying your old eyeliner, this formula has a user-friendly marker-like tip to make it easier to create stunning and on-point bold lines.

Apparel

Price: $49



For an elegant and sophisticated look, choose this beautiful crochet-trim dress and pair it with a jean jacket or cardigan on top. This short-sleeve dress has a flared and flowy design and intricate details along the neckline. With a dark blue color, this dress is a fashionable and fun choice for back to school or college.

Price: $25 $15



If your school requires uniforms, it’s always great to have plenty of comfortable short sleeve polos in handy. This lightweight performance polo from Nautica is great for everyday wear. With a comfortable collar neckline and polished look, we could always use more polos in our closet.

Price: $55 $33



Stay cozy and warm in this soft fleece hoodie in misty jade designed by The North Face. With a drawstring hood for easy adjusting, this hoodie is super comfortable and made with cotton and ribbed cuffs for a classic look. With a signature screen print logo and a large pocket to store all your essentials, this hoodie makes a stylish statement as you return back to school.

Price: $30



Back-to-school styles don’t always have to be boring. Add some tie-dye fun to your wardrobe with this Sun + Stone Men’s Dip-Dye Henley Shirt, created exclusively for Macy’s. Showcase your vibrant personality with a two-tone ombre design, which is super cool and comfortable for school.

Price: $55



Going back to college or a university? This rugged long sleeve shirt is great for casual wear or dressing it up with jeans. The shirt, made exclusively for Macy’s, has great features like the two-button flap pockets in the front and faint lines. With roll tab cuffs and a comfortable cotton design, this shirt is definitely a great addition to your wardrobe.

Price: $16



Rawr! Dress up your little one with this cool gossamer green dinosaur tee by Epic Threads. The crew neck tee reads, “The Valley of Dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus/66 Million Years Ago." Make it a fun educational moment by reading them their favorite dinosaur story before they go to school!

Price: $28 $21



Ready for intramural sports? It’s time to upgrade your kid’s wardrobe with this fierce signature 3-stripes signature adidas short. With a comfortable drawcord and on-seam pockets, these shorts move with your little one throughout recess and the school day while helping them hit a slam dunk with confidence. With a knit mesh and lightweight feel, they’re a great back-to-school find.

Price: $38



Rock a pair of new dark denim jeans with fashionable whiskering and fading details. Created exclusively for Macy’s, this jean features five-pocket styling and has a durable button closure and belt loops to keep you looking cool throughout the school day. Plus, it comes in your choice of three colors: Wooster Wash, Thompson Wash, and Lafayette Wash.

Shoes and Accessories

Price: $50 $45



For some floral inspiration, wear these Puma Big Girls Carina Floral Casual Sneakers from Finish Line on the first week of school. With a secure fit and soft foam for extra comfort, the extra pink floral design details wrap delicately around the shoe. For a casual sneaker style, these shoes offer elegance and comfort for all-day wear, both during and after school.

Price: $59





When you’re in a rush, slip-on sneakers are the obvious choice. These classic Tommy Hilfiger Anni Slip-on Sneakers can help your little one feel confident and ready to tackle the school day without laces on. With a cushioned insole and laceless slip-on features, this classic look is too cool for back to school.

Price: $55



Shoes are the next best back-to-school shopping list item. Go back in style with these classic and beloved Converse Chuck Taylors. Available in a variety of colors ranging from black to navy, this classic style never gets old. With a comfortable lace-up style and rubber outsole, you can dress it up or down in these Chucks and personalize it by etching your name on the side.

Price: $74.99 $60



Run to the finish line this school year with aesthetically pleasing Puma Men’s Axelion Running Sneakers. These breathable and durable athletic sneakers are great for all-day comfort with a modern and edgy look. With a secure lace closure, a SoftFoam footbed, and carbon rubber outsole, it’s no wonder these sneakers are a runner’s dream.