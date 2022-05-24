Princess Polly’s Memorial Day Sale: Recreate These 10 Celebrity Looks and Score Deep Discounts of up to $75 Off

Shopping

We typically see celebrities strut in some of the most stylish outfits, often setting the latest fashion trends for every season. Starting May 24, you can look like a celebrity without spending like one when you shop at Princess Polly’s Memorial Day sale.

Princess Polly not only has affordable pieces to add to your wardrobe, they also carry on-trend items that mirror spring-to-summer looks worn by some of the biggest celebrities, like Paloma Elsesser and Zoë Kravitz. Or they may even be sporting a Princess Polly piece. Now is the best time to shop as they’re offering huge Memorial Day promotions starting May 24.

At Princess Polly, you can easily copy your favorite celebrity’s outfits just by browsing their website. The fashion brand is always adding fan favorites. From the wardrobe essentials to statement pieces, Princess Polly has it all, and we’ll show you exactly where to look below.

A breezy white dress is a quintessential summer look for a beach outing or brunch with friends. As seen here on Paloma Elsesser, it’s versatile and perfect for the season.

Recreate Paloma’s elegant look:

Love Lies Mini Dress White

Price: $60

This minidress features puff sleeves and lace trim. The side slit adds a flirty quality and is fully lined so you don’t need to worry about it being too sheer.

Billini Silas Heel White

Price: $70

Pair these heels with your white dress to complete the look. The square toe and abstract straps are on-trend and can be paired with a diverse range of looks.

We’ve been a fan of this trend for a while now, and love how Matilda Djerf put this fit together. The simplicity of the neutral tones and classic feel gives it a timeless element. These staple pieces are sure to get plenty of use in your wardrobe for years to come.

Recreate Matilda’s business-chic look:

Welcome To The Jungle Blazer

Price: $75

This oversized blazer comes in three colors: bone, beige, and brown. With a single- button fastening and two front pockets, it’s a versatile piece that can be paired with trousers or a dress.

Tanis Corset Off White

Price: $58

Choose from an off-white color or a patterned version of this corset top. A great option for summer, this top is mostly linen and has adjustable straps so you can decide how cropped you want to wear it.

Amalia Pants Beige

Price: $55

If you haven’t already purchased the perfect pair of trousers, now is the time to do so. These beige pants also come in cream and have a relaxed fit. The light material is unlined so you won’t get too hot.

Creeper Sunglasses Tortoiseshell

Price: $36

Every summer wardrobe needs a pair of sunglasses and we’re sure you’ll want to buy these in every color. The vintage vibe and smoked lenses are stunning and will set the glam look from the top down.

There’s nothing Zoë Kravitz can’t make cool, and this outfit is no exception. The slouchy jeans, tight tank, and oversized bag will become your go-to summer look.

Recreate Zoë’s minimalistic look:

Organic Wild Eyes Tank Top

Price: $30

This slim-fitting cotton tank is cropped at just the right spot. It has a ribbed texture with a good fabric stretch and supportive straps, too. Buy it in black or brown, or both — you can’t go wrong.

Kalinda Denim Jeans

Price: $68

We’re a huge fan of boyfriend jeans — especially this pair. The raw hem and light wash are a classic combo. We’re confident these will be worn on repeat.

Jensen Tote Grey

Price: $25

Throw all your summer essentials in this oversized tote bag that comes in cream and grey. It’s 100% corduroy and has fixed handles. There’s also a small internal pocket for your phone or wallet.

Recycled Metal How Do We Hoop Pack

Price: $14

Wrap up your look with a pair of gold hoops. This pack comes with a set of three. You’ll be able to choose from a small, medium, and dual-hoop option daily.

We love Hailey’s bucket hat combined with an oversized flannel. Whether you wear this out for a bike ride or a beach bonfire, this outfit is great for a summer day. Pair it with your favorite shorts and you’re ready to go.

Recreate Hailey’s retro look:

Sahara Bucket Hat

Price: $22

You truly can’t get through summer without a solid hat and this is one you’ll want to add to your cart. The contrast stitching gives it a unique flare.

The Sunnie Jacket Black Check

Price: $90

For those summer nights, this jacket will keep you warm and stylish. Size up for an even more oversized look.

The Classic Cropped Tee

Price: $28

You’ll want to buy this cropped tee in every color. It features a scoop neck, ribbed material, and capped sleeves.

Miniskirts are the ultimate spring and summer fashion trend, and we’re loving Lauren Caruso’s rendition with the chain detailing. Paired with a simple white tank and chunky sandals, it’s the perfect look for the season. You can dress it up or down for any occasion.

Recreate Lauren’s summer look:

Organic Cotton Classic Tank Top

Price: $30

This tank comes in a variety of colors including white, black, brown, beige, and green. The cropped length is flattering and will look great paired with a miniskirt, low-rise jeans, or even sweats to lounge in at home.

Mekaila Skort Black

Price: $50

While this may look like a skirt from the front and back, it actually has a pair of built-in shorts allowing you to move however you’d like. Made with stretchy material for a comfortable fit, the embedded silver belt adds the perfect touch of sass.

Halsey Sandals Black

Price: $55

Exclusively sold at Princess Polly, these square-toe platform sandals have a padded base lending you extra comfort wherever the day (or night) may take you.

This romantic outfit on Rainey Qualley is great for a date or girl’s night out. The mesh sleeves will keep you cool during the hot days and can be worn well into fall as well. Pair it with gold jewelry and you’re ready for your close-up.

Recreate Rainey’s sheer look:

Recycled Fibers Lillian Long Sleeve Top

Price: $48

Look no further than the Lillian top when trying to recreate Rainey’s look — plus, it’s made from recycled fibers. The hook-and-eye fastening allows you to control how cropped you want the top to be.

Alabama Jean

Price: $74

The perfect pair of jeans doesn't exi … stop right there. These jeans are the perfect combination of baggy and fitted with cute side slits on the outside of each ankle.

Recycled Metal Taren Necklace

Price: $12

This gold chain necklace has a toggle fastening in the front and is made from recycled steel. Pair it with your white mesh sleeve top for the perfect going-out look.

Looking to add a little black dress to your wardrobe? HoYeon Jung did it right with this dress and boot combination. This look is sure to last you all year long.

Recreate HoYeon Jung’s elevated look:

Alya Midi Dress

Price: $64

This black mid-length dress has a high-rise slit along the side of the left leg and a flattering opening in the back. Made with mostly cotton, the fully-lined dress has a nice stretch to it.

Renae Croc Boot Black

Price: $70

Add these versatile boots to your closet to pair with a dress, jeans, and more. This pair features a croc print and a block heel with a padded-square toe.

The second we saw Emily’s red, tube top dress, we knew we had to recreate it. The simple shape with a pop of color is a great addition to any wardrobe. Throw on a pair of comfortable heels, and you’re set for the night.

Recreate Emily’s lady-in-red look:

Henriette Mini Dress

Price: $60

Paint the town red in this minidress that is sure to turn heads. The thin, delicate knit material is flattering and is fully lined as well.

Clair De Lune Heels

Price: $55

As a guaranteed heel staple, these white rectangular pumps with a square-toe style will add a modern finish to any outfit.

Nothing says summer quite like a sundress and we’re living for this floral one on Rosalía paired with platform loafers. This will be a repeat summer favorite!

Recreate Rosalía’s floral look:

Recycled Fibers Celena Mini Dress

Price: $55

This dress is one you won’t want to pass up. Made from recycled materials, this Insta-worthy minidress features an open, lace-up back, cowl neck, and a hidden zipper on the side.

Mia Shoes Black

Price: $70

Designed with PETA-approved vegan material, these platform loafers with a chunky sole will add a touch of school-girl-rebel edge. The ankle is padded for comfort, too!

Whether you’re hitting the courts or just love this look like we do, Kendall’s tennis outfit is worth the buy this summer. The preppy, sporty look is trending so jump on it while you can. Plus, each piece can be paired with other looks so you get the most out of your wardrobe.

Recreate Kendall’s sporty look

Recycled Plastic Janney Sunglasses

Price: $20

You likely have a pair of black or tortoise sunglasses, but if you haven’t purchased a white set, now is the time. These glasses are also made with recycled plastic and have UV 400 protection.

Recycled Fibers Jane Cardigan

Price: $67

Opt for cream or green in this sustainable-forward vegan cardigan. The front-button fastening neckline is the perfect warm-weather top!

Rescue Me Pleat Mini Skirt

Price: $46

The cherry on top of this outfit is the pleated high-waisted miniskirt that comes in white, denim, and black.