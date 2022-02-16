Shop at Home Depot Today for Up to 25% Off Select Vanity Lights

If you’re like us, you may be searching for ways to brighten up your home or add a spark to your living space. Sometimes the best approach is also the most literal. In other words, maybe you need to change your lights! You may not realize it but updating your light fixtures can greatly impact your surroundings, providing a fresh burst of color or a new style that is calming, uplifting, or simply pleasing to the eye.

Not sure where to begin? Start with the bathroom! Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select vanity lights through March 27. We’ve compiled a list of our favorites — organized by fixture colors — that includes simple classics, rustic designs, and elegant pieces sure to wow you and your guests.

Jump to Vanity Lighting Deals:

Discover the Best Home Depot Coupons in 2022

Along with the markdown prices on vanity lights, discover evergreen and seasonal discounts to stack up on even more savings. Check out the best Home Depot coupons below:

Shop and save up to 50% off on Deal of the Day and Special Buys

Get $5 off your next order with text or email signup

Enjoy up to 35% off custom blinds and shades

Cut the costs of shipping and get free delivery on most orders over $45

Choose subscription orders and get 5% off

Get rebates on over 2,500 products

Black Vanity Lighting

Price: $225.75 $180.60



This three-light option from Golden Lighting combines an industrial flavor with a classic fixture meant to last for years. Currently available in various colors, we like the versatility of the matte black shade. Position these lights over your bathroom mirror or vanity, and enjoy their ability to pivot for directional lighting.

Price: $108



Another classic and minimalistic design from Golden Lighting, this vanity light showcases three cylindrical glass shades with vertical lines that diffuse the light to create an attractive bathroom ambiance. The fixture is equally striking when positioned up or down, depending on your preference.

Price: $49.97 $31.97



Hand-crafted black metal is the highlight of this two-light piece from the Home Decorators Collection. Perfect for pairing with the modern farmhouse aesthetic, this dimmable vanity light emphasizes simplicity with solid lines and an open design that nonetheless commands your attention. Fit it with vintage Edison bulbs to complete the rustic look.

Price: $200.32 $135.99



Admirers of midcentury design should take note of this brass and black vanity light from LNC. The antique bronze frame contains brass accents that conjure up nostalgic feelings of a different time, while the glass globe shades provide ample light for your bathroom. Multiple lights are compatible, but we suggest vintage Edison LED bulbs to round out the vibe. Customers can also enjoy LNC’s two-year limited warranty.

Brass Gold Vanity Lighting

Price: $104.99 $95.29



Shifting our fixtures to the brass gold variety, this vanity light from Uolfin is guaranteed to add a modern look to your bathroom. And while we think two of these sconces are destined to be placed on opposite sides of a bathroom mirror, we’re not against using them in the living room or even the kitchen. Just make sure you grab more than one. Installation is easy, too, with a half-assembled construction and mounting hardwires included in your purchase.

Price: $184.20 $158.40



Similar in design to our previous recommendation from LNC, this vanity light from Uolfin swaps the antique accents for a bright brass gold fixture that flows well with nearly any bathroom style. Use it as part of a modern layout, or let it complement your midcentury vanity. Compatible bulb types include CFL, incandescent, and LED.

Brushed Nickel Vanity Lighting

Price: $39.97



Frosted glass, brushed nickel, and conical shades are the defining features of this art deco vanity light. This style works well with many types of furniture and decorations. Mount it above your bathroom counter and direct the lighting upward or downward. It’s compatible with incandescent and LED bulbs.

Price: $194.95



For a truly contemporary design, look to this brushed nickel linear light bar from KICHLER. Featuring an integrated LED bulb, this dimmable light offers warm white color thanks to its white acrylic diffuser. Feel free to mount it horizontally or vertically.

Chrome Vanity Lighting

Price: $115 $97.75



This five-light chrome vanity light from the Home Decorators Collection features hand-crafted crystals that produce a truly dazzling bathroom experience. Despite its fragile appearance, this fixture is damp rated and designed to be placed above your vanity. It’s also worth noting that halogen bulbs are recommended.

Bronze Vanity Lighting

Price: $222.49 $149.99



We dabbled in the farmhouse aesthetic before, but now we’re going all in with this oil-rubbed bronze vanity light from LNC. This rustic three-light look comes with mason jar glass shades and faux-wood accents and is fully dimmable. It may not fit every type of bathroom, but it’s perfect for anyone looking to put the finishing touches on their vintage décor.

Coal Vanity Lighting

Price: $159.00 $127.20



Elegant in design, this four-light coal vanity bar from the Home Decorators Collection features cube-shaped glass shades and sturdy metal construction. Backed by a five-year limited warranty, this light bar uses integrated LED bulbs that will save you considerable energy and money.