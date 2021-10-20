Savings.com Military Discounts Guide
Military personnel, including veterans, qualify for a huge range of programs, services, and retailer discounts. Often, their spouses and children are eligible, too. This guide explains which businesses offer discounts to the military community and discusses where to find other benefits such as free online classes and free tax filing.
Table of Contents
Military Benefits and Third-Party Programs
- Military OneSource
- Operation Homefront
- National Military Family Association
- Blue Star Families
- FOCUS Project
- Modern Military Association of America
- USO
- Operation Code
- Tutor.com
- SBA Office of Veterans Business Development
- MilSpouseFest
- Naval Services FamilyLine
- Amazon Jobs for Military
- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
- American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association
Business and Retailer Discounts
- Clothing and Shoes/Footwear
- Bags and Luggage
- Big-Box, Outdoor, and General Retailers
- Sports and Sporting Goods Retailers
- Baby and Child-Focused
- Jewelry
- Firearms, Knives, Tactical
- Driving, Bikes, Cars, and Vehicles
- Eyeglasses, Eyewear, Vision
- Cigarettes and Cigars
- Miscellaneous Retailers/Other
- Food, Groceries, and Restaurants
- Cell Service/Wireless Plans
- Computer and Phone Software
- Phones, Devices
- Home Security Products and Baby Monitors
- Airlines
- Buses
- Car and Truck Rentals
- Cruises
- Hotels, Resorts, and Lodging
- Skiing and Ski Resorts
- Trains
- Bookings: Trip/Vacation Packages
- Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums
- Theme and Amusement Parks
- Misc. Travel
Gyms, Trampoline Parks, Indoor Rock Climbing, Other Exercise
Homes, Furniture, Housing Services
Home Decor, Bedding, Mattresses
Relocation, Deployment, Packing
Health, Supplements, Diet, Fitness
Movie Theaters and Entertainment
Wedding Sites/Wedding Venues, Weddings
Military Benefits and Third-Party Programs
Military benefits include health care, education, and housing assistance. Life insurance, job training, a monthly annuity for life, caregiver support, credit monitoring, and counseling are also possible. Check out the options at USA.gov’s military assistance page. Similar benefit websites exist for the Air Force and Veterans Affairs, among others. Additional resources to be aware of, especially for military spouses and family members, include these:
Military OneSource
This is the official military resource for families. It offers around-the-clock consultations with peers (other folks who get what you’re going through!). Some of the many benefits worth checking out:
- Free, on-demand Udemy membership: Meet career goals through online courses
- Education and career resources for military spouses: Explore tools for any stage of career progression
- Recreation, travel, and shopping: Get the scoop on Blue Star museums, nearby campgrounds, and more
- Moving and housing: Plan your move and learn about tenants’ rights
- Financial and legal support:Get free tax filing, learn about financial protections for your family, and receive financial counseling
Operation Homefront
This organization aims to build thriving military families rather than settle for families who just get by. Its programs encompass these:
- Critical financial assistance: Apply for help with bills, home repairs, or other urgent/critical expenses.
- Housing: Four programs for temporary and permanent housing are available. For instance, the transitional (apartments) housing program offers a rent-free, utilities-free apartment for one year. Participants do pay a monthly fee that is refunded down the road.
- Veteran caregiver support: This program covers support groups and retreats for caregivers of wounded, sick, or injured service members and veterans
- Family events: These events include holiday toy drives, holiday meals, and back-to-school brigades.
National Military Family Association
This organization’s programs include child care fee relief, spouse scholarships, and Operation Purple. Offerings from the latter involve a free week of summer camp for military kids, family retreats, and three-day healing experiences after injuries. The website has information and resources on adoption, child care, kids’ needs, job licensing and certification when relocating, marriage and divorce, and much more.
Blue Star Families
Military spouses founded Blue Star Families in 2009 for military families. The organization offers resources for financial assistance, family entertainment, childcare, and more. For instance, military families can get the Headspace meditation and mindfulness app free. It normally costs $12.99 a month.
Blue Star Families also collaborates with other groups to put on Blue Star Museums so military personnel and their families can visit various museums for free from Armed Forces Day to Labor Day.
FOCUS Project
Those in the military community can learn more about resilience, communication in relationships, goal setting, emotional regulation management, trauma and other topics. There are FOCUS programs for service members, spouses/partners, children and teens, and telefocus.
Modern Military Association of America
LGBTQ+ military spouses and families can find programs and resources here. They include free and direct legal services, scholarships, and MilPride.
USO
USO programs include USO Coffee Connections for spouses to meet one another and relax, other military spouse networking events, USO Special Delivery for baby showers, and Discover Your Spark to help spouses find their passion and purpose.
Operation Code
Founded in 2014, Operation Code offers free coding programs to the military community. These programs can put students on a faster career track.
Tutor.com
Need help with schoolwork and homework? Thanks to the U.S. Department of Defense
and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, live tutors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (except a few holidays) for free. The tutoring covers K-12 and college.
SBA Office of Veterans Business Development
The U.S. Small Business Administration wants to empower military spouse entrepreneurs by giving them the same types of support available to service members and veterans. The programs are free and include the Veterans Institute for Procurement and Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Program.
MilSpouseFest
Check out free live and virtual events that are great for fun, new friendships, networking, and more.
Naval Services FamilyLine
Education, resources, and mentoring are available for Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard families. This group was founded by spouses for spouses.
Amazon Jobs for Military Spouses
Amazon encourages military spouses to apply for jobs with the company and even holds webinars where recruiters and hiring managers chat with military spouse candidates. Check out Amazon’s similar recruiting of military dependents, too.
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
Get financial assistance and education, interest-free loans, help budgeting for a baby, and other resources.
American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association
This nonprofit association offers mortgages, life insurance, wealth management, and other services.
Military Children
Many of the organizations listed above have programs and support for children. Here’s a closer look at some of the many things available.
- Our Military Kids: Funding sports, arts, and other extracurricular activities
- Blue Star Families: Discounted and free experiences at museums, theaters, parks, etc.
- Operation Homefront: Military Child of the Year awards, toy drives, baby showers, back-to-school supply collection and distribution, and other programs
- Military OneSource: Digital library for children and teens (and adults)
- Tutor.com: 24/7 tutoring and homework help
- Child Care Aware: Child care fee assistance and respite
- United Through Reading: Recordings that reduce kids’ anxiety, strengthen family bonds, and enhance literacy skills
- DoDEA Educational Partnership: Outreach initiatives to schools and local educational agencies (LEAs)
- Military Child Education Coalition: Peer-to-peer and leadership programs, among others
- National Military Family Association: A free week of summer camp, a box of goodies for camp at home, and child care fee relief
- USO: Hosts baby showers at USO locations, also has reading programs
- Amazon: Jobs for military children or dependents 18 or older
Business and Retailer Discounts
A vast amount of businesses, including airlines, clothing shops, restaurants, and infant-focused retailers, offer discounts and deals for the military community. Central places to find these bargains include:
- GovX.com: Military deals from more than 700 brands
- ID.me: Discounts for active duty, National Guard, Reserves, veterans, retirees, military spouses (including surviving spouses), immediate family members. Some discounts apply just to active duty or other specific segments
- SheerID: MIlitary discounts from a variety of retailers
- Veterans Advantage: Military discounts marketplace with thousands of companies involved
- Military Bridge: Includes local, national, and online military discounts
- Armed Forces Vacation Club: Worldwide, affordable vacations, free membership
- Caesars Rewards Salute card: Savings on hotels in a variety of cities (we go into more depth later) and other perks such as free parking and casino gift shop discounts
- ExpertVoice: Discounts of up to 70% off, 200+ brands
Below, we’ve listed many discounts. Not all, of course (that would be impossible!). With each deal, we include a link or two to more information. That lets you research particulars such as whether spouses qualify for a deal, if Canadian military members are eligible, and how to get a discount and whether it is still available. Where applicable, we included the Savings.com link since it can mean more potential savings.
Clothing and Shoes/Footwear
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|1776 United
15% sitewide military discount; sells apparel, headwear, drinkware, and more
|n/a
|https://1776united.com/pages/military-discounts
|5.11 Tactical
Up to 5% cash back on many orders; 30% off certain clothes and gear; sells professional wear, outerwear, bags, packs, and a variety of shirts, polos, and pants
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/511tactical.com
|https://www.id.me/individuals/group-discounts/militaryhttps://www.511tactical.com/govx
|Adidas
30% online and in-store discount; 20% off at factory outlets
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/adidas.com
|https://www.adidas.com/us/discount-programs
|Allen Edmonds
15% discount on clothing, accessories, shoes, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/allenedmonds.com
|https://www.allenedmonds.com/discover/exclusive-offers.html
|Alpha Industries
15% off orders of outerwear; sells flight/bomber wear, field and utility jackets, T-shirts, hoodies, etc.
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/alphaindustries.com
|https://www.alphaindustries.com/pages/alpha-military-discount?shopfwd=yes
|American Giant
20% discount on first order; sells American-made sweats, outerwear, tanks, blankets, belts, socks and lots more
|n/a
|https://www.american-giant.com/pages/thank-you-military
|Armed Forces Gear
20% discount on first order; sells Army, USMC, Navy, Air Force, USCG, Veterans T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, outwear, polos, pants, fitness wear, and hats, among other things
|n/a
|https://www.armedforcesgear.com/pages/military-discount
|Bates Footwear
15% off; sells waterproof, safety toe, military, tactical, and other types of footwear
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/batesfootwear.com
|https://shop.id.me/stores/45-bates-footwear https://www.batesfootwear.com/US/en/blog?url=%2F/batesfootwear_us/bates-now-offering-exclusive-military-discounts/
|BN3TH
20% discount on everyday wear, activewear, loungewear, underwear, etc.
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/bn3th.com
|https://www.bn3th.com/pages/military-discount
|Bob’s Stores
10% off online and in-person; sells everyday wear, activewear, workwear including overalls and coveralls, and shoes, including service and duty
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/bobstores.com
|https://www.bobstores.com/veterans-advantage
|Bonobos
20% off military offer on pants and jeans, swimwear, golfwear, sweaters
|n/a
|https://bonobos-military.sheerid.com/
|Buckle
10% everyday purchase on men’s, women’s, and youth styles, jeans, and shoes
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/buckle.com
|https://www.buckle.com/military
|Carhartt
25% off apparel and accessories online and in person; specializes in workwear such as PPE, hats, gloves, thermals, bib overalls and coveralls, boots (big and tall included)
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/carhartt.com
|https://www.carhartt.com/discount-program
|Champion
10% military discount on athleticwear/sportswear, sleepwear, and sweats, including big and tall
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/champion.com
|https://www.champion.com/military-id
|Clarks
10% off; sells many types of footwear, including originals, desert boot, athleisure, and dress
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/clarksusa.com
|https://www.clarksusa.com/troop-discount-faq
|Cole Haan
20% off every 30 days; sells oxfords, sneakers, loafers, and many other types of shoes and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/colehaan.com
|https://www.colehaan.com/military.html
|Columbia
10% off sitewide on outerwear/activewear for skiing, golf, hiking, camping, etc., fishing gear, footwear, includes big and tall and plus sizes
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/columbia.com
|https://hosted-pages.id.me/columbia-military
|Converse
15% military discount on most products; sells Chucks, skateboarding, basketball, and custom shoes, among others, and clothing and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/converse.com
|https://www.converse.com/c/military-discount
|Dagne Dover
20% off fitness and baby bags, totes, backpacks, laptop backpacks, clutches, weekenders, etc.
|n/a
|https://www.dagnedover.com/pages/dagne-heroes
|DC Shoes
15% online discount; sells an eclectic variety of shoes, including skate and snow with accessories
|n/a
|https://dcshoes.sheerid.com/
|Dickies
10% off work uniforms, coveralls and overalls, everyday men’s, women’s, and youth clothes
|n/a
|https://www.dickies.com/special-discounts.html
|Footaction
15% military discount on most in-store and online purchases; sells casual, low-key shoes and sneakers along with socks, hats, fleece, backpacks, and other products
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/footaction.com
|https://help.footaction.com/hc/en-us/articles/360034292314-Military-Discount-FAQ
|Foot Locker (plus Kids Foot Locker and Lady Foot Locker)
15% off most footwear and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/footlocker.com
|https://help.footlocker.com/hc/en-us/categories/360002167454-Military-Discount
|Hanes
10% off T-shirts, sweats, underwear, sleepwear, big and tall, plus size, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/hanes.com
|https://www.hanes.com/military-id
|Heated Clothing 4 U
15% discount; offers motorcycle and outdoor heated clothing and accessories
|n/a
|https://www.heatedclothing4u.com/
|Hylete
30% off and exclusive offers on general clothing, jackets, hoodies, and accessories
|n/a
|https://www.hylete.com/service-league
|Huk
Discount on outerwear, rain- and water-friendly clothing, shirts, dresses, accessories (good for fishing trips!)
|n/a
|https://www.hukgear.com/https://verifypass.com/offers/website/www.hukgear.com
|JackThreads
15% sitewide military discount on cool, slightly offbeat clothes, footwear, watches, bags, and other lifestyle accessories
|n/a
|https://jackthreads.com/pages/military
|Jockey
10% off thermals, scrubs, activewear, lifestyle and casualwear, cooling essentials, underwear (including big and tall), and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/jockeyinternational.com
|https://www.jockey.com/shoppingguide/home
|Jolyn
10% discount on swim and athletic gear, swimwear
|n/a
|https://jolyn.com/collections/military-discount
|Just My Size
10% military discount on bras, panties, shapewear, legwear
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/justmysize.com
|https://www.justmysize.com/military-id
|Karen Kane
20% off every purchase of dresses, jumpsuits, tops, bottoms, and other clothing (plus size and accessories included)
|n/a
|https://www.karenkane.com/pages/military-discount
|Lululemon
25% in-store discount; sells fitness and activewear-focused clothing and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/lululemon.com
|https://info.lululemon.com/help/military-military-spouses-and-first-responders
|Merrell
10% discount on every order; offers hiking and trail running gear, jackets, vests, socks, footwear, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/merrell.com
|https://www.merrell.com/US/en/content?caid=faq#idMe
|Mountain Khakis
40% off full-price apparel purchases
|n/a
|https://www.mountainkhakis.com/pages/military-discount
|Murse World
10% military discount from the men’s scrubs store
|n/a
|https://www.murseworld.com/military-first-responder-discount
|National Tuxedo Rentals
5% off thousands of tuxedos, styles, and color options
|n/a
|https://nationaltuxedorentals.com/military
|New Balance
10% military discount on athletic footwear and fitness apparel
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/newbalance.com
|https://support.newbalance.com/s/article/Does-New-Balance-Offer-a-Military-Discount
|Newton Running
Discounts available on training, racing, trail shoes, clothes, and accessories (log into newtonrunning.com to view rates)
|n/a
|https://www.newtonrunning.com/pages/military-police-fire
|Nike
10% off online and in stores on most shoes, clothing, and equipment; discount available every seven days
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/nike.com
|https://www.nike.com/help/a/military-discount
|Nitro Circus
15% discount on any purchase of clothing, headwear, underwear, socks
|n/a
|https://shop.nitrocircus.com/pages/military-discount
|One Hanes Place
10% off bras, panties, hosiery, shapewear, clothing, sleepwear
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/onehanesplace.com
|https://www.onehanesplace.com/military-id
|Operation Deploy Your Dress
Free new and gently used formal gowns and accessories at 11 locations as of Aug. 2021
|n/a
|https://operationdeployyourdress.org/ https://operationdeployyourdress.org/locations/
|Puma
10% military discount on sports-themed shoes and clothes
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/puma.com
|https://us.puma.com/en/us/service-discount-IDme.html
|Quiksilver
15% off quality surf and snowboard clothing
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/quiksilver.com
|https://quiksilver.sheerid.com/
|Rack Room Shoes
10% off a huge variety of shoes, including casual wear, performance running, sport sandals, ankle boots, hiking boots, and kids’ footwear
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/rackroomshoes.com
|https://www.rackroomshoes.com/military-discount
|Reebok
30% military discount on classic, running, casual, nursing, and other types of shoes and apparel
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/reebok.com
|https://www.reebok.com/us/discount-programs
|Roxy
15% off surf, snowboard, and fitness women’s lifestyle clothing
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/roxy.com
|https://roxy.sheerid.com/
|Southern Tide
20% military discount; sells preppy Southern-type clothes, activewear, swimwear, accessories, and collegiate wear
|n/a
|https://southerntide.com/pages/military-discount
|Sperry
15% off boat shoes, sneakers, flats, loafers, rain boots, and other footwear
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/sperry.com
|https://www.sperry.com/en/covid-19/
|Tecovas
10% military discount on cowboy, cowgirl, equestrian, ranch, roper, and other types of boots
|n/a
|https://www.tecovas.com/pages/military-discount
|The North Face
10% off; sells clothing and gear that encourages outdoor exploration and innovation
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/thenorthface.com
|https://www.thenorthface.com/help/the-north-face-military-discount-program.html
|Tread Labs
25% discount; shop by activity (cycling, running, walking, hiking, etc.), by foot issue, or by type of shoe (dress shoe or work boot)
|n/a
|https://treadlabs.com/blogs/insoles-reach-your-stride/tread-labs-offers-military-discount
|Under Armour
10% to 20% discount; sells performance apparel and sportswear
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/underarmour.com
|https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/t/troop-id-instructions.html
|UNTUCKit
25% off cool, casual, wrinkle-free wear, including dresses and shirts
|n/a
|https://www.untuckit.com/pages/idme
|UF Pro
Handsome discounts on tactical clothing and accessories
|n/a
|https://ufpro.com/us/pro-account
|Vineyard Vines
15% off almost everything; sells casual and classic clothing, ties, accessories, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/www.vineyardvines.com
|https://www.vineyardvines.com/verification-military/
|Wilsons Leather
Discounts online (call first) and in person on leather jackets, big and tall, plus sizes, handbags, and the like
|n/a
|https://www.wilsonsleather.com/category/customer-service/ordering-and-payment.do
|Wrangler
10% discount; offers jeans, Western, and rodeo apparel along with workwear, shorts and other clothing (plus sizes and big and tall available)
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/wrangler.com
|https://www.wrangler.com/military-discount.html
Bags and Luggage
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|Eagle Creek
20% off; sells wheeled luggage, including packs and duffels, and travel accessories such as money belts, luggage locks, and toiletry kits
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/eaglecreek.com
|https://www.eaglecreek.com/sheerid/discount-for-military-medical-and-first-responders.html
|King Kong Apparel
One discount code per day good on duffels, backpacks, laptop bags, and similar products
|n/a
|https://kingkongapparel.com/pages/discounts
|Ogio
15% off; sells backpacks and bags for travel and golf,
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/ogio.com
|https://www.ogio.com/military-discount-program/
|Saddleback Leather
One military discount code per 24 hours; sells travel bags, backpacks, briefcases, satchels, wallets, belts, and other leather products
|n/a
|https://saddlebackleather.com/military-first-responders-discount/
|Steel Horse Leather
Save up to 10% with one discount code a day on vintage and handmade leather bags
|n/a
|https://steelhorseleather.com/pages/military-and-first-responders-discount
|Sword & Plough
20% off signature, tote, work, travel, and handbags; veteran-owned
|n/a
|https://www.swordandplough.com/pages/military-discount
|Targus
25% off laptop bags, tablet cases, docking stations, power adapters, other accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/targus.com
|https://us.targus.com/pages/military-discount
|Vera Bradley
15% discount; sells women’s quilted backpacks, duffels, bags, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/verabradley.com
|https://verabradley.com/pages/appreciation-discount
Big-Box, Outdoor, and General Retailers
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|Bass Pro Shops
5% everyday discount in store, online, and by phone on most products; sells gear, footwear, and clothing for fishing, boating, shooting, hunting, camping, also sells home and gift items, among others
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/basspro.com
|https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/legendary-salute
|Cabela’s
Same as Bass Pro Shops (owned by same company) - 5% everyday discount in store, online, and by phone on most products; sells gear, footwear, and clothing for fishing, boating, shooting, hunting, camping, also sells home and gift items, among others
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/cabelas.com
|https://www.cabelas.com/shop/en/legendary-salute
|Dirt Cheap
10% military discount every Monday; sells bed and bath linens, home decor, electronics, housewares, nonperishable food, and more at more than 100 locations in the South
|n/a
|https://ilovedirtcheap.com/about/faq/
|Eders.com
Free military membership (membership normally costs $25 a year); members get 4% to 45% savings on archery and hunting items
|n/a
|https://www.eders.com/military.html
|Gabe’s
10% military discounts on Tuesdays, show cashier your ID; spouse using the discount must have same last name; chain of 119 stores in the East sells general merchandise
|n/a
|https://www.gabesstores.com/military-discount
|Gerber Gear
Exclusive access and pricing on knives, tools, and equipment
|n/a
|https://www.gerbergear.com/en-us/meet-gerber/pro-program
|Goodwill
Discounts at many local Goodwills. Check our linked examples and scope out the ones in your area
|n/a
|Seattle, first Wednesday of the month: https://seattlegoodwill.org/sales-and-events/special-promotions
Southern New England, Tuesdays: https://www.goodwillsne.org/special-savings/
Southwestern Pennsylvania, Tuesdays: https://www.goodwillswpa.org/discounts
Southern California, Mondays: https://www.goodwillsocal.org/events/military-discount/
|Jans
15% off ski and other outdoor gear online and in Park City, UT; free shipping to APO/FPO addresses
|n/a
|https://www.jans.com/jans-military-discounthttps://www.jans.com/shipping-information
|Leatherman
40% off all multi-tools
|n/a
|https://www.leatherman.com/military-discount.html
|Lowe’s
10% off most products; spouses eligible
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/lowes.com
|https://www.lowes.com/l/store-services.html#MilitaryDiscountProgram
|Off-Grid Knives
10% military discount on a variety of knives such as hunting, camping, survival, everyday carry, and military
|n/a
|https://www.offgridknives.com/discountprogram
|Sam’s Club
$10 off first purchase of $10 or more in the first 60 days after joining or renewing membership
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/samsclub.com
|https://help.samsclub.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/2637/~/military-memberships
|Shinola
15% off Shinola products online and in-store; offers watches, bags, accessories, eyewear, apparel, knives, small home and office products
|n/a
|https://www.shinola.com/id.me
|ROAD iD
Discount on IDs that focus on outdoorsy activities and pets. IDs available for shoes, wrist, Apple Watch, and more
|n/a
|https://www.roadid.com/pages/first-responder
|Veteran Nations
15% discount on apparel, car decor, home decor, drinkware, jewelry, and a lot more
|n/a
|https://www.veterannations.com/pages/military-discount
|Worx
10% off codes on tools for lawn and garden, power, crafting, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/worx.com
|https://www.worx.com/military-discount-program
Sports and Sporting Goods Retailers
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|Big 5 Sporting Goods
10% discount in-store only, includes spouses and dependent children
|n/a
|https://www.big5sportinggoods.com/store/ways+to+save/military+discount
|Eastbay
20% off a sheer amount of sports gear and accessories such as baseball gloves, catchers’ gear, kids and adults football cleats, natural running shoes, crossfit and cheer shoes, and compression clothing
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/eastbay.com
|https://eastbay.sheerid.com/
|Gameday for Heroes
Nonprofit offering tickets to college sporting events for military and vets
|n/a
|https://www.gamedayforheroes.org/available-sporting-events.html
|GORUCK
15% off full-priced rucking gear and 25% off all events
|n/a
|https://faq.goruck.com/hc/en-us/articles/217029986-What-is-an-Earned-Service-Discount-
|NASCAR Shop
10% discount on eligible merchandise
|n/a
|https://store.nascar.com/military-first-responder-faq/x-685
|NBA Store
15% off orders
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/nba.com
|https://store.nba.com/military-offer/x-253882+z-91832123-1978184840
|NFL Shop
15% discount
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/nflshop.com
|Sun & Ski Sports 10% off ski, snow, bike, watersports, and other gear and accessories
|n/a
|https://www.sunandski.com/salute
|SunnySports
6% off gear and accessories for water and winter sports, outdoor recreation, travel, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/sunnysports.com
|https://www.sunnysports.com/g/militarydiscount
|Tough Mudder
Up to 25% off tough and endurance outdoor events
|n/a
|https://toughmudder.com/tough-mudder-discounts/
Baby and Child-Focused
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|Baby Tula
15% off; sells baby carriers, blankets, linens, etc.
|n/a
|https://babytula.com/pages/hero-discount
|Carter’s (and OshKosh B’Gosh)
Free shipping to APO and FPO addresses on $50 and higher online orders; sells a range of preemie, baby, toddler, and kids’ clothing
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/carters.com
|https://www.carters.com/cs-pricing.html
|Enfamil
10% discount; sells formula, vitamins and supplements, feeding accessories
|n/a
|https://www.enfamil.com/professional-discounts/
|Ergobaby
20% off diaper bags, carriers, and strollers
|n/a
|https://ergobaby.com/id-me
|Kids Foot Locker
15% off most in-store and online purchases
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/kidsfootlocker.com
|https://help.kidsfootlocker.com/hc/en-us/categories/360002224573
Jewelry
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Alpine Rings
15% off; veteran-owned and operated
|https://alpinerings.com/pages/military-and-first-responder-discounts
|Antique Jewelry Mall
10% discount on most orders that includes free insured shipping to postal addresses and APO/FPO addresses; specializes in rings
|https://www.antiquejewelrymall.com/pages/military-discounts
|Arthur’s Jewelers
10% off all purchases and free shipping, including jewelry, designers, loose diamonds, wedding bands, and all engagement rings
|https://www.arthursjewelers.com/home/military-savings
|Blue Nile
Military-exclusive phone number and free shipping to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses; insured shipments; sells engagement and wedding rings, and other jewelry
|https://www.bluenile.com/policies/military
|E.M. Smith Jewelers
10% off regularly priced merchandise and one free watch battery replacement a year; specializes in rings and sells other types of jewelry
|https://www.emsmithjewelers.com/pages/free-battery-first-responders
|Global Rings Jewelry
Discounts on diamonds, designers, men’s rings, fine jewelry, and other items
|https://www.globalringsjewelry.com/law/
|Helzberg Diamonds
10% off purchases
|https://www.helzberg.com/special-discounts
https://www.savings.com/coupons/helzberg.com
|James Free Jewelers
15% off every day in store and online; sells Rolex, Patek Philippe, David Yurman, engagement rings, wedding bands, timepieces, and other jewelry
|https://www.jamesfree.com/jewelry-promotions
|Larson Jewelers
5% off plus low sales prices; sells many types of rings
|https://www.larsonjewelers.com/military-discount
|Lat & Lo
15% discount on orders; offers necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more
|https://www.latandlo.com/pages/military-discount
|Malak Jewelers
Gift certificates ($50 toward $250+ purchase; $100 toward $500+ purchase; $250 toward $1,000+ purchase; $500 toward $2,500+ purchase); present at the store in Charlotte, NC
|https://www.malakjewelers.com/pages/military-discount
|Milan on 47th
Discounts on engagement rings, wedding bands, and more
|https://www.milanon47th.com/discount-application
|Moissanite Bridal
5% military engagement ring discount; also sells pendants, earrings, bracelets, other jewelry
|https://www.moissanitebridal.com/moissanite-military-engagement-ring-discount.html
|QALO
15% discount; sells men’s and women’s silicone rings and other jewelry
|https://help.qalo.com/hc/en-us/articles/214789763-Do-you-give-military-discounts
https://www.savings.com/coupons/qalo.com
|Robbins Brothers
Up to $400 off depending on cost of product; sells diamonds, engagement rings, wedding rings, other jewelry items
|https://www.robbinsbrothers.com/military-offer
|Roger & Hollands
10% off single-item purchases for a maximum $200 discount; offers engagement rings, watches, and much more
|https://rogersandhollands.com/military-discount
|Serendipity Diamonds
10% off; sells rings, earrings, necklaces, cufflinks, etc.
|https://www.serendipitydiamonds.com/education/military-discount-engagement-rings-wedding-rings
|Since1910
10% military engagement and wedding rings discount (does not include center diamond)
|https://www.since1910.com/military-engagement-ring-discounts
|Steven Singers Jewelers
5% military discount; specializes in engagement and wedding rings, sells other jewelry types, too
|https://www.ihatestevensinger.com/guarantee/ssj-contentpage-guarantee.html
|Tiffany
10% off engagement rings and wedding bands
|https://www.tiffany.com/engagement/military-appreciation/
|The Pearl Source
10% discount; focuses on pearl jewelry
|https://www.thepearlsource.com/military-discount.php
|Wedding Rings Depot
10% discount
|https://weddingringsdepot.com/military-and-first-responder
|White Flash
1% off diamond or engagement ring total; can be combined with other promotions
|https://www.whiteflash.com/blog/military-engagement-ring-discounts/
|Wonder Jewelers
15% off diamond jewelry; 20% off settings and 1% off diamonds when purchased together
|https://wonderjewelers.com/military-discount
Firearms, Knives, Tactical
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Aero Precision
10% off orders
|https://www.aeroprecisionusa.com/military
|Bud’s Gun Shop
Military discounts available
|https://www.budsgunshop.com/qualified_professional_discounts.php
|Centennial Gun Club
Discounts may be available; ask Centennial Gun Club America’s Finest membership representative
|https://centennialgunclub.com/member-specials-2/
|CVA
20% military discount once per year on muzzleloading guns and accessories
|https://cva.com/influencer-discounts/
|Daniel Defense
Discounted pricing on firearms
|https://danieldefense.com/faq
|FN America
Discounted pricing on one firearm per year per category (pistol, carbine, or shotgun)
|https://fnamerica.com/promotions/iop/
|Geissele Automatics
10% active-duty military savings; sells firearms, parts, optics, triggers, knives, and more
|https://geissele.com/request-military-service-discount
|Gerber Gear
Exclusive access and pricing on knives, tools, and equipment
|https://www.gerbergear.com/en-us/meet-gerber/pro-program
|Glock
Local Blue Label dealer discounts but not online
|https://us.glock.com/en/buy/blue-label-program
|Joe Bob Outfitters
5% discount with coupon code; sells firearms, gun parts, optics and mounts, etc.
|https://www.joeboboutfitters.com/Military_Law_Enforcement_Discount_Information_a/239.htm
|Lancer Systems
Special military pricing available
|https://lancer-systems.com/mil-le-program/
|Leatherman
40% off all multi-tools
|https://www.leatherman.com/military-discount.html
|LeHigh Defense
10% discount; sells ammo, bullets, load data, firearms components
|https://www.lehighdefense.com/military-law-enforcement-discount-sign-up
|Lockhart Tactical
Minimum 10% savings on all products, firearms included
|https://www.lockharttactical.com/honor
|Nightforce Optics
Individual and agency discounts; sells optics, technology, accessories, other products
|https://www.nightforceoptics.com/information/mil-gov-le
|Off-Grid Knives
10% military discount on a variety of knives such as hunting, camping, survival, everyday carry, and military
|https://www.offgridknives.com/discountprogram
|Prepper Gun Shop
Discounts on certain brands when available such as XM42 Flamethrowers, PGS ManufacturingGear Head Works, X Products, SB Tactical
|https://www.preppergunshop.com/military-law-enforcement-discount
https://www.preppergunshop.com/leo-military/
|Primary Arms
10% discount on firearms and other products
|https://www.primaryarms.com/government/military-and-le-pricing
|Rainier Arms
Discounted military pricing available
|https://www.rainierarms.com/leo-mil-discounts/
|Ruger
Contact distributors for military pricing and availability
|https://www.ruger.com/LE/index.html
|Shooter’s Pro Shop
10% off; sells reloading tools, ammunition, bullets, and more
|https://www.shootersproshop.com/m-fr-discounts
|Spyderco
Discounts through the OpFocus Professional Purchase Program; sells many types of knives
|https://www.spyderco.com/resources/op-focus/
|Sig Sauer
Up to 30% savings on firearms and accessories
|https://thesigapp.com/
|SilencerCo
SPEQ Program discounts
|https://silencerco.com/silencerco-speq/
|Springfield Armory
Discounted pricing on one purchase of each type of firearm per year
|https://www.springfield-armory.com/intel/law-enforcement
|Steiner Scopes
Dollar amount, non-published discounts specific to models and items
|https://www.steiner-scopes.com/military-law-enforcement-discount
|Steyr
Discounts available; sells firearms, accessories, apparel
|https://www.steyr-arms.com/us/lemil
|Sticky Holsters
15% discount
|https://stickyholsters.com/military-discount
|Tactical Gear
10% off entire purchases; sells holsters, tactical flashlights, ballistic carriers, body armor, and other tactical gear
|https://tacticalgear.com/promotions-policy
|U.S. Optics
Sitewide military discount program
|https://www.usoptics.com/support/military-law-enforcement-first-responder-program/
|Volquartsen Firearms
10% year-round discount
|https://volquartsen.com/page/military_discount
|Vortex Optics
Discounts available; sells riflescopes, red dots, binoculars, and more
|https://vortexoptics.com/military-law-enforcement
|Wolverine Supplies
5% off purchases for active-duty personnel
|https://www.wolverinesupplies.com/mille
Driving, Bikes, Cars, and Vehicles
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Aceable
50% off driver education courses
|https://www.aceable.com/blog/military-discounts-on-teen-and-adult-drivers-education/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/aceable.com
|Amanda Products
10% discount; products sold include TrailHammer doors and bumpers, SpeedHook devices
|https://www.amandaproducts.com/military-discount/
|Ameraguard Truck Accessories
Discounts on auto and truck accessories, spray-on bedliners
|http://ameraguardsa.com/p-23745-discounts-for-military-police-and-firefighters.html
|Anthem Off-Road
15% discount on any set of regularly priced Anthem Off-Road Wheels, custom drilling fees if requested, and No Questions Asked Replacement Plan
|https://www.anthemwheels.com/ao/military.php
|Audi USA
Military AutoSource program caters to military and diplomatic community and will deliver vehicles
|https://www.audiusa.com/us/web/en/shopping-tools/special-offers.html
https://militaryautosource.com/brands/Audi
|Auto Accessories Garage
5% to 20% discounts not available to the public; sells a wide range of exterior, interior, and speciality vehicle accessories (no APO/FPO shipping, though)
|https://www.autoaccessoriesgarage.com/military-discount/
|AutoMeter
15% on factory-direct purchases online and via phone; products include gauges and test equipment
|https://www.autometer.com/military-first-responder-discount/
|Bikeberry
10% off bike accessory purchases (through Dec. 31, 2021)
|https://www.bikeberry.com/pages/discount-for-our-brave-and-dedicated-pandemic-first-responders
|BMW
$500 to $11,000 toward a lease or new vehicle purchase; can combine with most other incentives
|https://www.bmwusa.com/special-offers/military-incentive.html
|Chevrolet
$500 bonus cash on select vehicles plus retail offers
|https://www.chevrolet.com/special-offers
|CARiD.com
10% military discount on a trove of car accessories, performance parts, lighting devices, wheels, and more
|https://www.carid.com/military-discount.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/carid.com
|Chrysler
$500 bonus cash on some leases and purchases
|https://www.chrysler.com/bonus_incentives.html
|Cycle Gear
10% off most items; sells motorcycle riding gear, helmets, motorcycle parts, accessories, and more
|https://www.cyclegear.com/police-fire-military-discount
https://www.savings.com/coupons/cyclegear.com
|Element Wheels
Discount on select brands of wheels, including Ace Alloy, Blaque Diamond, and Niche
|https://www.elementwheels.com/military-discounts
|Ford
$500 military appreciation bonus cash
|https://www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com/Home/Login
|General Motors (GM)
$500 cash allowance on certain Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles; $1,000 allowance on select Cadillac vehicles
|https://www.gmmilitarydiscount.com/
|Harley-Davidson
Reduced rates with flexible terms and no down payments; free shipping to APO, FPO, DPO addresses; privileged access to new motorcycles for overseas military; motorcycle storage, and other benefits
|https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html
|Hyundai
$500 additional bonus for leases or purchases (set to end September 30, 2021)
|https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/special-programs/military
|Jiffy Lube
25% off most services at participating locations with code; does oil changes, rideshare inspections, tire services and much more
|https://www.jiffylubesocal.com/oil-change-coupons/veterans/
|KC HiLITES
10% off off-road lights, headlights, fog lights, etc. (no discount during holiday sales, though)
|https://www.kchilites.com/help/military-discounts
|Kia Motors Finance
Discount offers depend on location, examples include $1,000 cash on a new Soul 2022, 0.9% APR for 60 months on a Soul 2022, and $189 a month for a 36-month lease for a 2022 Soul LX
|https://www.kmfusa.com/offers-special-programs
|Lund
Discounts on certain boat models
|https://www.lundboats.com/promotions/military-discounts.html
|Morris 4x4
5% off and free shipping; sells bumpers, drivetrain, engine/underhood, wheels/tires, and much more
|https://www.morris4x4center.com/military-discount
https://www.savings.com/coupons/morris4x4center.com
|Nissan
$500 and $1,000 on select models plus national and regional incentives
|https://www.nissanusa.com/military-discounts.html
|Number 1 Auto Transport
$50 discount on car shipping services
|https://number1autotransport.com/military-auto-transport/
|Pep Boys
10% everyday discount at every service center; does preventative maintenance, tire services, repair, performance, and more
|https://www.pepboys.com/military-commitment
https://www.savings.com/coupons/pepboys.com
|Profox Racing
10% off regularly priced products; sells race suits, underwear, kits, and other premium race gear
|https://profoxracing.com/military-discounts/
|Subimods
5% fixed, unlimited discount on applicable purchases; sells parts related to brakes, drivetrain, cooling, engine, suspension, wheels, and much more
|https://subimods.com/military-discount
|TopGearAutosport
Call, email, or instant message live chat to get military discount; sells auto parts and accessories
|https://www.topgearautosport.com/military-discount.html
|Toyota Financial Services
$500 military rebate toward any new Toyota financed or leased through your dealer and Toyota Financial Services
|https://www.toyotafinancial.com/us/en/financing_options/rebate_finance_programs/military_rebate.html
|Tirebuyer.com
10% discount; sells tires, wheels, and more
|https://www.tirebuyer.com/military-discount-tires
|Urban Helmets
15% discount; sells urban motorcycle helmets and accessories
|https://urbanhelmetsusa.com/pages/faqs
|Volkswagen
$500 bonus on some new Volkswagen vehicles
|https://www.vw.com/en/special-offers/military-bonus.html
|Volvo
$500 incentive on new Volvo purchases or leases
|https://volvoaffinity.com/usmilitary
|Wheelfire
Military discounts year-round; specializes in wheels and tires
|https://www.wheelfire.com/ccontent/militarydiscount.cfm
Eyeglasses, Eyewear, Vision
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|AC Lens
10% off any size transaction; sells contacts, eyeglasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, etc.
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/aclens.com
|https://www.aclens.com/military-discount
|ContactsDirect
20% military discount on contact lenses
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/contactsdirect.com
|https://www.contactsdirect.com/discount-deals
|Coolframes
Extra 5% off on top of other promotions
|n/a
|https://www.coolframes.com/supports/military-families/
|Eyemart Express
20% everyday discount
|n/a
|https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/military
|Gatorz Eyewear
Discount codes for lifestyle and tactical eyewear, and more
|n/a
|https://www.gatorz.com/pages/military-discounts
|Kaiser Permanente Eye Care
20% on prescription eyeglasses; one 20% discount on contact lenses per year, per person
|n/a
|https://wa-eyecare.kaiserpermanente.org/Savings/FederalEmployeeDiscount
|Lasik Plus
20% Lasik eye treatment discount
|n/a
|https://www.lasikplus.com/lasik-for-veterans/
|Oakley Standard Issue
Exclusive eyewear, deals, and discounts
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/oakleysi.com
|https://www.oakleysi.com/en-us
|Outlaw Eyewear
25% discount on OutLaw Eyewear Aluminum sunglass purchases; spouse and large orders welcome
|n/a
|https://www.outlaweyewear.com/pages/military-first-responders-discount
|Revision
30% sitewide discount; offers various types of eyewear
|n/a
|https://www.revisionmilitary.com/en/faqs#military_and_law_enforcement_discounts
|SmartBuyGlasses USA
10% military discount on all products; sells sunglasses, glasses, contact lenses
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/smartbuyglasses.com
|https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/c/military-discount
|Spy Optic Standard Issue
Exclusive discounts available
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/spyoptic.com
|https://spyopticsi.com/
|SSPEyewear
15% military discount
|n/a
|https://sspeyewear.com/pages/military-first-responder-discount
|Sunglass Hut
15% off
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/sunglasshut.com
|https://www.sunglasshut.com/us/sunglasses/special-offers#
Cigarettes and Cigars
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Bobalu
10% off; sells factory-direct cigars with customization options
|https://www.bobalu.com/military-cigars
|Cigars International
10% discount; sells a huge array of cigars
|https://www.cigarsinternational.com/help/idme-faq/2022183/
|Holt’s Cigar Company
10% military discount on a nice range of cigars
|https://www.holts.com/militarydiscount
|G&R Premium Cigars
Military savings on cigars in Wichita Falls, TX
|http://www.gnrcigarswf.com/
|JR Cigar
10% discount; handmade, machine-made, flavored, and other types of cigars
|https://www.jrcigars.com/military-discount.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/jrcigars.com
|JUUL
Special e-cigarette offers, discounts on device replacement, auto shipping, exclusive offers, and other rewards
|https://mvfr.juul.com/
|NH Cigars
Free shipping to APO/FPO/DPO; free standard shipping with $30 minimum order for customers with “Veteran" status; sells many kinds of cigars and accessories
|https://nhcigars.com/military-and-veteran-free-shipping
|Sheepdog Cigar
Lifetime membership for $75 initiation fee
|https://sheepdogcigarclub.org/membership
|The Leaf Affair Cigar Shop
Military discounts on cigars and accessories
|https://leafaffair.com/pages/military-discount
|Thompson Cigar
10% off plus free shipping
|https://shop.id.me/stores/532-thompson-cigar
https://www.savings.com/coupons/thompsoncigar.com
Miscellaneous Retailers/Other
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|23andMe
Free shipping and 10% off additional health and ancestry service
|n/a
|https://hosted-pages.id.me/23andme-military-discount
|Apex Legal Services
Reduced prices on some services at D.C. law firm
|n/a
|https://www.apexlegalservices.net/discount-prices-current--former-military-dc-md-federal-employees-dc-college--university-students.html
|GameStop
10% in-store discount on new and preowned video games and accessories, hardware, collectibles
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/gamestop.com
|https://www.gamestop.com/military-discount
|JCPenney portraits
Discounts include free session fees and prints, 50% off photography purchases, and lower-cost prints and albums
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/jcpenney.com
|https://www.jcpportraits.com/offers/military-discount-0
|Joann
15% military discount online and in stores on a variety of fabrics, crafts, projects, and hobbies gear, and seasonal decor
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/joann.com
|https://www.joann.com/military-discount/
|Luminary Global
5% discount and free shipping on orders of $100 or more on a huge variety of first aid, trauma, and preparedness kits, and other medical supplies, and EMS, fire-rescue, and law enforcement gear
|n/a
|https://luminaryglobal.com/pages/military-veteran-discounts
|Man Crates
10% discount, ships to APO and FPO addresses; sells scrumptious grub, gadgets, DIY projects, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/mancrates.com
|https://www.mancrates.com/store/pages/military
|Michaels
15% off in store, sale items included, on most art supplies, crafts and hobbies, decor, office supplies, holidays and occasions, etc.
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/michaels.com
|https://www.michaels.com/military-discount
|Musician’s Friend
10% off a single item costing $199+; sells guitars, basses, drums, amps and effects, etc.
|n/a
|https://www.musiciansfriend.com/military-appreciation
|Northern Tool and Equipment
10% off in stores on tools and equipment including air compressors, engines, fans, generators, work clothes, and boots (Stihl brand excluded)
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/northerntool.com
|https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/stores_military-discount
|Ocean Ashes
10% discount to scatter the remains of any veteran at sea in Florida; one free scattering package every month to a veteran’s family
|n/a
|https://www.oceanashes.com/military-thanks
|SmartStyle Hair Salons
10% off services and products at participating salons
|n/a
|https://www.smartstyle.com/en-us/offers/military-offer.html
|Unique Gifts Store
20% off gifts based on occasion, type of recipient, heritage, favorite pet, etc.
|n/a
|https://uniquegiftsstore.net/pages/military-first-responder-discount
|The Washington Post
Free digital content access with .mil, or .gov email address
|n/a
|https://helpcenter.washingtonpost.com/hc/en-us/articles/115007248227-Start-a-free-subscription-with-a-valid-gov-or-mil-email-address
|The Word Among Us
Active duty, free two-year digital subscription; 80% off two years for veterans, Guard, and reserves; daily Mass readings, meditations, and more
|n/a
|https://myaccount.wau.org/page/vetsdayoffer
|Yankee Candle
10% off every day on every purchase online and in store; sells jar candles, tumble and pillar candles, home and car fragrances, air fresheners, and much more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/yankeecandle.com
|https://www.yankeecandle.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-homefragranceus-Site/en_US/Support-Show?cfid=Military-Discount-2-14
|Yeti Coolers
Discounts on most products; offers coolers, drinkware, bags, and gear
|n/a
|https://www.yeti.com/en_US/id-me.html
Food, Groceries, and Restaurants
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|Bonefish Grill
10% off your check
|n/a
|https://www.bonefishgrill.com/specials/veterans-military-discount
|Brickwood Ovens
Promotional discount codes for military available; sells DIY wood fired pizza ovens and outdoor pizza oven kits
|n/a
|https://forum.brickwoodovens.com/t/active-duty-military-and-first-responders-discount/452
|Cheryl’s Cookies
Free shipping to APO and FPO addresses; sells a wide assortment of cookies
|n/a
|https://www.cheryls.com/free-apo-fpo-military-shipping?flws_rd=1
|Coffee for Less
10% off orders; sells different brands of coffee, pods, and more
|n/a
|https://www.coffeeforless.com/pages/military
|Chuck E. Cheese
Meal and Play Points specials for military families
|n/a
|https://www.chuckecheese.com/coupons-deals/military-discounts/
|Cici's Pizza
Military discounts at some locations; contact local pizzerias to ask
|https://www.cicis.com/faq/#1549271036148-d3f5d639-44c7
|Commissary
Grocery store network for military families; has rewards program
|n/a
|https://www.commissaries.com/
|El Pollo Loco
15% discount (maximum $1.50); serves L.A. Mex tacos, burritos, bowls, and other fire-grilled fare
|n/a
|https://www.elpolloloco.com/promotions/coupon-policy.html
|Harry and David
15% discount; sells food gifts, gourmet gifts, gift baskets
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/harryanddavid.com
|https://www.harryanddavid.com/h/veteransadvantage
|Hickory Farms
Free shipping on eligible military gifts to APO, DPO, and FPO addresses (up to four weeks for delivery); sells specialty gourmet food gift baskets
|n/a
|https://www.hickoryfarms.com/gift-baskets/military-gifts/
|Golden Corral
Free thank-you dinners on Military Appreciation nights
|n/a
|https://www.goldencorral.com/military-appreciation/
|Home Chef
50% off first purchase for new customers only and $10 off following purchases; is a meal delivery service
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/homechef.com
|https://www.homechef.com/heroes
|Medieval Times
Free royalty upgrade for tickets purchased on base; discounted rates through ID.me
|n/a
|https://www.medievaltimes.com/promotion/military-discounts
|New Seasons Market
10% off most items on Military Tuesdays
|n/a
|https://www.newseasonsmarket.com/faqs/
|OldTimeCandy.com
Free shipping for military APO and FPO; $25 minimum order preferred but not required (do ship chocolate at your own risk!); sells many types and flavors of candy
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/oldtimecandy.com
|https://www.oldtimecandy.com/pages/military
|Omaha Steaks
10% military discount on steaks, other meats and food
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/omahasteaks.com
|https://www.omahasteaks.com/servlet/OnlineShopping?Dsp=5709
|Outback Steakhouse
10% off the check
|n/a
|https://www.outback.com/offers/heroes-discount
|Ponderosa Steakhouse
15% off
|n/a
|https://www.ponderosabuffet.com/specials-promotions/
|Red Robin
Military rewards with loyalty rewards
|n/a
|https://www.redrobin.com/royalty/
|Texas de Brazil
20% off dinner and lunch prices, holidays excluded
|n/a
|https://texasdebrazil.com/specials/heroes-discount/
|Texas Steakhouse
10% discount
|n/a
|https://texassteakhouse.com/support-our-troops/
|Thrive Market
Free military memberships; focus on groceries that feature quality, sustainability, and affordability
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/thrivemarket.com
|https://thrivemarket.com/thrive-gives
|Wendy’s
Exclusive WendyMail offers to Veterans Advantage members
|n/a
|https://www.wendys.com/veterans-advantage
Technology
Cell Service/Wireless Plans
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|AT&T
Unlimited plan prices starting at less than $27 per month with four lines; 25% military discount on many plans
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/wireless.att.com
https://www.savings.com/coupons/att.com
|https://www.att.com/offers/discount-program/military-discount
|C Spire
10% off shared data plans, up to 5 lines eligible
|n/a
|https://www.cspire.com/shop_and_learn/promos/offer/?id=promo-affinity
|Sprint/T-Mobile
Magenta Military plan $100 for four lines with autopay; Magenta Max Military, $140 a month for four lines with more features
|n/a
|https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone-plans/military-discount-plans
|US Cellular
15% discount on individual single line and family plans; on Shared Connect plans, 15% discount on data monthly recurring charge only
|n/a
|https://www.uscellular.com/deals/military
|Verizon
Special discounts include unlimited from $30 per line per month
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/verizon.com
|https://www.verizon.com/military/
|VirtualPBX
Discounts on Flex, Essentials, and Advanced business phone plans
|n/a
|https://www.virtualpbx.com/promo/military-veteran-discount/
|Xfinity
One-time $25 coupon or bill credit; $100 Visa prepaid card with Xfinity service with a minimum term agreement within the past 90 days
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/xfinity.com
|https://www.xfinity.com/support/articles/military-service-offers
https://military.xfinity.com/#/welcome
Computer and Phone Software: Antivirus, Online Games, Etc.
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|A Story Before Bed
Free recordings with audio and video for kids to play back
|n/a
|http://www.astorybeforebed.com/military
|ESet
25% off consumer antivirus and security products
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/eset.com
|https://www.eset.com/us/group-discounts/military/
|Games to Grunts
Discounts on digital games
|n/a
|https://gamestogrunts.org/
|LinkedIn Premium and LinkedIn Learning
One year of free access; spouses eligible
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/business.linkedin.com
|https://socialimpact.linkedin.com/programs/veterans
|Malwarebytes Premium
20% discount
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/malwarebytes.com
|https://www.malwarebytes.com/military-discount
|Norton Lifelock
30 days free then 25% off membership; can include credit monitoring, Social Security number alerts, and credit card activity alerts, among other things
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/symantec.com
|https://www.lifelock.com/store?promocode=milmb
|SiriusXM Radio
25% discount; credit card required
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/siriusxm.com
|https://www.siriusxm.com/offers/military
Phones, Devices
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|Apple
10% off SIM-free iPhones; immediate family members eligible; special pricing on other Apple products
|n/a
|https://www.apple.com/shop/browse/home/veterans_military
https://www.apple.com/us_epp_55499/shop
|Cobra
10% military discount; sells devices such as dash cams, CB radios, jump starters, power inverters
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/cobra.com
|https://www.cobra.com/pages/id-me#
|Dell
10% off PCs and electronics
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/dell.com
|https://www.dell.com/en-us/member/lp/dellmilitary
|HELM Audio
50% savings on Helm True Wireless 5 headphones, new release Sportsband HD wireless headphones, and accessories
|n/a
|https://helmaudio.com/pages/heroes
|iRobot
Up to 15% off selected robots; company is known for its robot vacuums and mops
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/irobot.com
|https://hosted-pages.id.me/irobot-military-discount
https://shop.id.me/stores/252-irobot
|Lenovo
7% off practically any product on top of existing coupons; sells PCs, tablets, accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/lenovo.com
|https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/landingpage/military/
|Microsoft
Up to 10% off certain products and services
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/microsoftstore.com
|https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/b/military
|Motorola
10% off sitewide; sells phones, accessories, and smart products, including security and surveillance
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/motorola.com
|https://www.motorola.com/us/military-discount
|Samsung
Up to 30% off phones, electronics, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/samsung.com
|https://www.samsung.com/us/shop/discount-program/military/
|Sennheiser
Savings on headphones
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/sennheiser.com
|https://en-us.sennheiser.com/id-me-faq
|Silk Smartish
15% off phone cases
|n/a
|https://smartish.com/pages/discounts
|Targus
25% off laptop bags, tablet cases, docking stations, power adapters, other accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/targus.com
|https://us.targus.com/pages/military-discount
|Tech for Troops
Affordable refurbished computers for in-need veterans and their children; scholarships available; training and networking opportunities with businesses
|n/a
|https://techfortroops.org/veterans/
Home Security Products and Baby Monitors
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discounts Info
|Armor Concepts
25% discount on everything in store; sells door security solutions for kick-in, prying, other types of protection
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/armorconcepts.com
|https://www.armorconcepts.com/military-service-discount
|Cove Security
Up to $475 of security equipment for $150, six months of professional monitoring for $14.99 or $24.99 a month, 60 days risk-free trial
|n/a
|https://www.covesmart.com/thanks/
|Guardline
15% discount; sells wireless doorbells, driveway alarms, and various accessories
|n/a
|https://www.guardlinesecurity.com/pages/military-discount
|Miku
10% military discount on purchase of new Miku Smart Baby Monitor
|n/a
|https://mikucare.com/pages/military-rewards
|Motorola
10% off sitewide; sells baby, home, and pet monitors, among other security and surveillance devices
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/motorola.com
|https://www.motorola.com/us/military-discount
|My Alarm Center
$150 credit and monthly subscription fee of $34.99 that includes alarm, cellular communicator, remote key fob, motion detector, window sensors, and door sensors
|n/a
|https://myalarmcenter.com/offers/military-and-educator-discounts/
|Ring
Discounts on security systems and doorbells
|n/a
|https://ring.com/exclusive-discounts
Travel
Airlines
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Air Transat
Canadian airline offering 25% Option Plus discounts (if available) to U.S. and Canadian military and one traveling companion plus benefits such as one piece of free baggage under 23 kilograms (about 50 pounds) and other baggage discounts; Option Plus features economy class seat selection, priority services, and other perks
|airtransat.com/en-CA/Forms/Military-personnel
|Alaska Airlines
Special military fares in some markets, five free checked bags, 15% off food purchases, early boarding, free service animal travel, pet shipping discounts, VetRewards program, and more
|https://www.alaskaair.com/content/about-us/social-responsibility/salute-to-service
|Allegiant
Up to two pieces of checked baggage, no charge for oversize checked baggage, up to one pet in cabin, and other benefits with Allegiant Honors
|https://www.allegiantair.com/military-discount
|Delta Vacations
$50 to $300 off depending on price of vacation package
|https://www.deltavacations.com/corporatepromo/index.do?corporatePromoId=USMILITARY
|Jet Blue
Discounts starting at 5% off fares for military and Veterans Advantage cardholders; other benefits include free checked baggage in some circumstances; immediate family members can qualify with or without the servicemember/veteran
|https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/military-customers
|Lufthansa
Up to 5% off certain flights; reservations limited to eight or fewer travelers
|https://www.lufthansa.com/us/en/veterans-advantage
|Silver Airways
11% off published fares, spouse and children included; book through travel agency since discount isn’t available on the website
|https://www.silverairways.com/more-information/travel-information/military-discount
|Southwest Airlines
Call to get/confirm discounts: 1-800-I-FLY-SWA; a few seats available on flights
|https://www.southwest.com/html/customer-service/how-tos/book-and-manage-air-pol.html
|Unite
d Airlines 5% off fares and extra baggage allowance
|https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/products/milgov/military-benefits.html
|United Vacations
Up to $300 savings, depending on price of vacation bought
|https://vacations.united.com/GeneralInformation/MilitaryTravelDiscounts.aspx
Buses
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Greyhound
10% discount on full-price tickets; Veterans Advantage card: 10% discount, $279 maximum trip cost for anywhere in U.S. when getting discount at the station, and 25% off Greyhound Package Express shipping with Veterans Advantage card
|https://www.greyhound.com/en/help-and-info/ticket-info/discounts
|Peter Pan Bus Lines
Military discounts subject to availability; runs in the Northeast
|https://peterpanbus.com/terms-and-conditions/
Car and Truck Rentals
Cruises
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Carnival Cruise Lines
Lower rates on cruises; must submit military proof or lose discount
|https://help.carnival.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/2856/kw/military
|Military Cruise Deals
Veteran and military cruise discounts below the cruise lines’ lowest rate; free services; military family owned
|https://www.militarycruisedeals.com/
|MSC Cruises
5% to 10% off rooms, including multiple rooms at the same time; kids sail free on some cruises; 100% redeployment cruise credit
|https://www.msccruisesusa.com/cruise-deals/military-discount-rates
|Princess
Up to $250 free onboard spending money, any cruise, any time of the year
|https://www.princess.com/military_benefit_program/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/princess.com
|Royal Caribbean
Special military rates include guests in the same stateroom as military personnel
|https://www.royalcaribbean.com/faq/questions/qualifications-special-pricing
|Vacations to Go
Find cruises with available military discounts
|https://www.vacationstogo.com/military_discounts_search.cfm
Hotels, Resorts, and Lodging
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|AFRC Resorts
Affordable Armed Forces Recreation Center Resorts for vacations in Hawaii, Florida, Germany, and Korea
|https://www.armymwr.com/travel/armed-forces-hotels-resorts
|Altoona Grand Hotel
15% discount on hotel in Altoona, PA
|https://altoonagrandhotel.com/
|American Legion Travel Center
Various hotel deals for American Legion members
|https://www.legion.org/benefits/travel
|Atlantis Casino Resort & Spa
Up to 15% off for military and families at this resort in Reno, NV
|https://atlantiscasino.com/offers/overview/military-family-rate
|Atlantis Paradise Island
Up to 25% off nightly rates in the Bahamas; free unlimited waterpark and casino
|https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/idme
|Bally’s Hotel & Casino (also includes Caesar’s, The Cromwell, Harrah’s, and Flamingo Las Vegas, among others)
Up to 30% off hotel stays; spouse discounts available; destinations include:
Nevada: Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe, Laughlin
New Jersey: Atlantic City
North Carolina: Cherokee and Murphy
Arizona: Maricopa
California: Funner
Colorado: Black Hawk
Illinois: Joilet, Metropolis
Indiana: Elizabeth
Iowa: Council Bluffs, Bettendorf, Waterloo
Louisiana: New Orleans, Bossier City
Mississippi: Biloxi, Robinsonville, Lula
Missouri: Kansas City, Boonville, St. Louis
|https://www.caesars.com/deals/military-discounts
https://www.caesars.com/cromwell
https://www.caesars.com/flamingo-las-vegas
https://www.savings.com/coupons/caesars.com
|Beaches Resorts
10% off on top of special promotions in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos
|https://www.beaches.com/deals/firefighter-military-police-savings/
|Beachwoods Resort
15% off certain rooms/bookings in Kitty Hawk, NC (Outer Banks)
|https://www.beachwoods.com/deals/military-discount
|Best Western
Discounts at or below per diem across North America
|https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/offers/hotel-discounts/military-discounts.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/bestwestern.com
|Castle Resorts & Hotels
Military and family rates at resorts in Hawaii
|https://www.castleresorts.com/special-offers/military/
|Choice Hotels
Discounted rates at hotels throughout the United States and Canada
|https://www.choicehotels.com/deals/government-rate
https://www.savings.com/coupons/choice-hotels
|Cody KOA
15% off camping and KOA stays in Cody, WY
|https://koa.com/campgrounds/cody/hot-deals/
|Department of Defense Lodging
Expanded access to military facilities
|https://www.dodlodging.net/
https://www.dodlodging.net/documents/Patron_Expansion_FAQs.pdf
|Dreams Resorts and Spas (includes Secrets Resorts & Spas)
Special 10% military discount; resort chain is in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Curacao, and Spain
|http://www.dreamsresorts.com/en_us/offers.html
https://www.secretsresorts.com/en_us/offers.html
|Embassy Suites
Special rates at more than 200 locations
|https://embassysuites3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html
|Extended Stay America
Special rates at more than 600 locations
|https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/special-offers/military-government-rates
https://www.savings.com/coupons/extendedstayamerica.com
|Foxwoods Resort & Casino
15% off rooms and $5 off scooter rentals among other offers in Mashantucket, CT
|https://www.foxwoods.com/military-offers/
|Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel
15% off train, hotel, and RV park reservations year-round with code; hotel is in Williams, AZ, about an hour from the Grand Canyon
|https://www.thetrain.com/offers-packages/discounts/
|Grande Shores
Discount on certain condo and hotel bookings in Myrtle Beach, SC
|https://www.grandeshores.com/specials
|Great Wolf Lodge
Up to 30% off at indoor water resorts throughout the United States with the Howlin’ Heroes Offer
|https://www.greatwolf.com/heroes
https://www.savings.com/coupons/greatwolf.com
|Hampton Inn & Suites
Military deals at participating sites throughout the country
|https://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html
|Hawk’s Cay Resort
Guestroom rates in the Florida Keys starting at $149 per weeknight and villa rates starting at $289 from August 22 - December 19, 2021; check hotel website for more details on rates after these dates
|https://www.hawkscay.com/special-offers
|Hilton Hotel & Resorts
Special rates, including military family rates, across the United States
|https://www3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/hilton.com
|Howard Johnson Hotels
Discounts available; call 1-800-225-3297
|https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/hojo/hotel-deals/government-discount
|InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)
Military discounts at participating IHG hotels/brands across the United States, Canada, Central, and South America
|https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/deals/hotel-offers/government/military-leisure-rate
https://www.savings.com/coupons/ihg.com
|Kingsmill Resort
15% off most nightly rates at resort in Williamsburg, VA
|https://www.kingsmill.com/packages/military-discount/
|La Quinta Inns & Suites
12% off best available rates across the United States
|https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/laquinta/hotel-deals
|Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas
10% off best available rate at Lake Powell Resort and Defiance House Lodge (Arizona/Utah)
|https://www.lakepowell.com/special-offers/specials-packages/member-programs/military-discount/
|Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Discounted rates when available
|https://help.marriott.com/s/article/Article-21993
https://www.savings.com/coupons/marriott.com
|Mermaid Cottages
5% discount with promo code in Tybee Island, GA
|https://mermaidcottages.com/Specials/Military-Discounts/
|Mesa Verde
10% off best available rate at Far View Lodge in Mesa Verde, CO
|https://www.visitmesaverde.com/special-offers/specials-packages/member-programs/military-discount/
|MGM Resorts
10% military discounts in Las Vegas at the Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, New York-New York, and many other places
|https://www.mgmresorts.com/en/offers/military.html
|Military OneSource
First-class ideas for cool military vacations; options include Coast Guard lodging, the Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area near Cape Fear, North Carolina, Kilauea Military Camp in Hawaii, and the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo
|https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/travel/recreational-lodging/vacation-first-class-using-military-lodging/
https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/Assistant-Commandant-for-Human-Resources-CG-1/Community-Services-Command-CSC/MWR/Coast-Guard-Lodging/
|Motel 6
Up to 10% savings at more than 1,400 locations in the United States and Canada
|https://www.motel6.com/en/home/promo/military-discount.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/motel6.com
|Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, RV Parks, Campgrounds
More than 22,000 guest rooms worldwide plus discounted tickets to area attractions; call Call 1-877-NAVY-BED (628-9233) for individual or group bookings
|https://ngis.dodlodging.net/
https://get.dodlodging.net/
|Oyo Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
30% off best available rates
|https://www.oyolasvegas.com/offers/offer/#FED
https://www.savings.com/coupons/oyohotels.com
|Palms Place
Room rate discounts in Las Vegas
|https://www.palms.com/palms-place-promotions/government-military/
|Pinehurst Resort
10% off select vacation packages and spa treatments in Pinehurst, NC
|https://www.pinehurst.com/faq/
|Raddison Hotels Americas (includes Country Inn & Suites by Radisson)
Special military deals throughout the United States and Canada
|https://www.radissonhotelsamericas.com/en-us/hotel-deals/military-first-offer
https://www.savings.com/coupons/countryinns.com
|Rainier Lodging
10% discount up to $100 from October through May, excluding holidays, in Ashford, WA
|https://www.rainierlodging.com/specials/
|Red Lion Hotels
15% off in the United States and Canada with promo code, extra Hello Rewards benefits
|https://www.redlion.com/offers/thank-you-to-our-heroes
|Red Roof Inn
Exclusive travel discounts good at any location nationwide; 10% off leisure travel and 10% off for friends and family visiting military
|https://www.redroof.com/deals/government-and-military/Index
https://www.redroof.com/deals/government-and-military/military_friends_and_family
https://www.savings.com/coupons/redroof.com
|Sandals Resorts
10% off on top of special promos in the Caribbean
|https://www.sandals.com/specials/firefighter-military-police-savings/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/sandals.com
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Up to 10% military discounts in Hollywood, FL
|https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/promotions/military-rates
|Shades of Green
Discounted vacation rooms and rates in January and September for veterans who received honorable discharges; book by calling 888-593-2242
|https://www.shadesofgreen.org/special-offers/monthly-specials/salute-our-veterans
https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions
|Super 8
15% off best available rates at U.S. and Canadian hotels
|https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/super-8/hotel-deals
https://www.savings.com/coupons/super-8
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Special rates for government travel
|https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/hotel-deals/government-discount
|Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park
10% to 20% off camping, exact discount depends on location
|https://www.campjellystone.com/plan-your-vacation/military-discount/
Skiing and Ski Resorts
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Cranmore Mountain Resort
$15 discount on full-priced lift tickets on non-holiday Mondays through Fridays, for both active and retired military; in North Conway, NH
|https://www.cranmore.com/Plan-Your-Trip/Tickets-Passes/Lift-Tickets#797123-do-you-offer-a-military-discount
|Grand Targhee Resort
$73 purchase at ticket window (regular tickets cost $103 online and $83 for a half-day at the ticket window); in Alta, WY
|https://www.grandtarghee.com/tickets-passes/winter-lift-tickets/?cn-reloaded=1
|Jans
15% off ski and other outdoor gear online and in Park City, UT; free shipping to APO/FPO addresses
|https://www.jans.com/jans-military-discount
https://www.jans.com/shipping-information
|Jay Peak
Free season pass and 10% off regular lodging package rates for military deployed in Vermont; otherwise, 50% off service member day lift tickets and 10% off regular lodging package rates; in Jay, VT
|https://jaypeakresort.com/resort/community-employment/community/jay-peak-military-discounts
|Loon Mountain
10% discount on select summer and fall activities such as gondola rides, disc golf, and downhill mountain biking in Lincoln, NH; $10 off lift tickets in winter at window rates Mondays through Fridays, not including holidays; valid for one personnel plus one immediate family member
|https://www.loonmtn.com/lift-tickets/military-discounts
|Monarch Mountain
$209 discounted season pass in Salida, CO; otherwise, discounted lift tickets and 15% to 50% off at various places at the resort
|https://www.skimonarch.com/military-season-pass/
|Pat’s Peak
$419 unlimited season pass in Henniker, NH
|https://www.patspeak.com/Tickets-Passes/Season-Passes.aspx
|Pico Mountain
Discounted lift ticket privileges with every visit in Killington, VT, and other benefits
|https://www.picomountain.com/plan-your-trip/tickets-passes/lift-tickets/special-offers
|Shawnee Mountain
Military Appreciation Weekend (March 19-March 21, 2022); get free lift ticket and ski or snowboard rentals for active-duty military, spouses, and children younger than 18; 50% off lift tickets and $40 rentals for retired military and reserve
|https://www.shawneemt.com/events/military-appreciation-weekend/
|Sun & Ski Sports
10% off ski, snow, bike, watersports, and other gear and accessories
|https://www.sunandski.com/salute
|Sugar Mountain Resort
Discounted slope/lift tickets in Banner Elk, NC, every day of the season for active duty, spouses, and children 17 and under
|http://www.skisugar.com/military/
|Wachusett Mountain
$229 military season pass in Princeton, MA
|https://www.wachusett.com/Tickets-Passes/Seasonal-Passes/Military-Pass.aspx
|Wildcat Mountain Ski Area
Military discount with advance purchases in Gorham, NH; ticket adjustments on full-price tickets available at the end of the day
|https://www.skiwildcat.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/tickets.aspx
Trains
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Amtrak
10% off some fares (must be the lowest available rates) for active-duty military, spouses, and dependents, and veterans; military child fares include the 10% military child discount plus the 50% everyday child discount on the lowest-priced adult fares
|https://www.amtrak.com/military-discountshttps://www.amtrak.com/deals-discounts/everyday-discounts/military-children-discounts.html
https://www.amtrak.com/deals-discounts/everyday-discounts/veterans-discount.html
|Capitol Corridor
15% off train fares between Silicon Valley/San Jose and Sacramento areas; promo codes apply to active-duty military, spouses, and children, and veterans and spouses
|https://www.capitolcorridor.org/deals-promotions/
https://www.capitolcorridor.org/veterans-discount/
Bookings: Trip/Vacation Package Sites (Flight, Hotel, Rental Car, Etc.)
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Armed Forces Vacation Club
Exclusive discounts and seven-night vacations starting at $379
|https://www.afvclub.com/
|CheapTickets
18% off travel discount through Sept. 30, 2021 (military offer may change after that)
|https://www.cheaptickets.com/military
https://www.savings.com/coupons/cheaptickets.com
|CIE Tours
5% discount for active and retired military and immediate family traveling with them; offers self-drive, private driver, and guided vacation tours
|https://www.cietours.com/offers/military-discount
|Clipper Vacations
10% off some fares for U.S. and Canadian military, including family members; 50% off some fares for children; Clipper Ferry focuses on the Pacific Northwest
|https://www.clippervacations.com/traveler-specials/#Military
|Delta Vacations
$50 to $300 off depending on price of vacation package
|https://www.deltavacations.com/corporatepromo/index.do?corporatePromoId=USMILITARY
|Expedia
Savings of 10% or more on packages, flights, stays, or car rentals
|https://www.expedia.com/lp/b/militaryoffer
https://www.savings.com/coupons/expedia.com
|Hotels.com
10% off deals
|https://www.hotels.com/page/idme-validation/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/hotels.com
|Hotwire
$10 off hotel bookings of $100 or more
|https://blog.hotwire.com/militarydiscount/https://api.id.me/en/session/newhttps://www.hotwire.com/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/hotwire.com
|United Vacations
Up to $300 savings, depending on price of vacation bought
|https://vacations.united.com/GeneralInformation/MilitaryTravelDiscounts.aspx
|USAA
Fantastic deals on resorts, car rentals, flights, and more if you have insurance through USAA
|https://www.usaa.com/inet/wc/travel-deals
Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|9/11 Memorial & Museum
Free admission for active and retired military at this museum in New York, New York
|https://www.911memorial.org/visit/visit-museum-1
|Aquarium of the Pacific
Buy discounted tickets ahead of time at MWR/ITT offices on base; in Long Beach, CA
|https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/visit/discounts/
|Art Institute of Chicago
Free military admission all year; service member households free too from Armed Forces Day in May through Labor Day in September
|https://www.artic.edu/visit/free-admission-opportunities
|Boston Children’s Museum
Free admission with advance online purchase
|https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/visit/ways-save
|Butchart Gardens
Up to 50% off for U.S. (and other foreign) military; free admission for Canadian military; in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
|https://www.butchartgardens.com/rates/
|Carnegie Science Center
Half-price general admission for themselves and up to three others; 10% discount in XPLOR Store for active military; veterans get half-price admissions for themselves only except on Veterans Day when up to three others can also get half-price; in Pittsburgh
|https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/visit/special-offers-and-discounts/
|Dallas Zoo
$2 off per general admission ticket for up to two adults and two children, excluding Jan. and Feb. $8 pricing
|https://www.dallaszoo.com/plan-your-visit/special-offers-and-discounts/
|Denver Art Museum
$8 for active military and veterans with Colorado ID; $10 for non-Colorado residents
|https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit#tickets
|Field Museum
Complimentary basic admission in Chicago
|https://www.fieldmuseum.org/visit
|Harley-Davidson Museum
Daily discounts on admission in Milwaukee
|https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html
|Houston Zoo
50% off general admission tickets
|https://www.houstonzoo.org/plan-your-visit/prices-and-discounts/
|Kennedy Space Center
Discounted rates at space center ticket windows in Merritt Island, FL, and at participating MWR/ITT Travel offices
|https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets
|Midway Museum
Free admission to this San Diego museum for active-duty military; USS Midway veterans get a complimentary Lifetime Midway Membership
|https://www.midway.org/visit/buy-tickets/
https://www.midway.org/give-join/membership/membership-overview/#1611178728956-d44c061a-ca39
|Milwaukee Public Museum
Admission for $14 vs. the regular $18 price for adults 18 to 64
|https://www.mpm.edu/plan-visit/ticket-prices
|Moody Gardens
$30 value pass for military personnel to attractions in Galveston, TX; pass admission includes Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, Discovery Museum, Colonel Paddlewheeler, and one show in each theater (MG 3D, 4D Special FX Theater, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure)
|https://www.moodygardens.com/attractions/tickets/
|Mote Aquarium
One free admission in Sarasota, FL, for active-duty military; free admissions for veterans and their dependents on Veterans Day
|https://mote.org/aquarium/hours-location
|Mount Vernon
Discount for military personnel; free admission for Purple Heart recipients
|https://www.mountvernon.org/en/ticketing
|New England Aquarium
$10 off admission for active-duty adult military personnel and dependents; $5 off for child dependents; veterans get $2 off
|https://www.neaq.org/visit/tickets/offers-discounts/
|Orlando Museum of Art
Free admission to active duty and veterans; Blue Star program also grants free admission to active-duty military and up to five family members from Memorial Day through Labor Day
|https://omart.org/visit/tickets/
|Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Free general admission in Dallas for active-duty military and veterans; $3 off for family members
|https://www.perotmuseum.org/visitor-information/discounts/index.html
|SeaWorld Orlando
One free admission per year for military and up to three dependents; veterans and up to three guests can get 50% off a single-day ticket
|https://seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/military-discount/
|Shades of Green
12% off tickets to various Orlando-area attractions, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Kennedy Space Center, and Busch Gardens Tampa
|https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions
|Shedd Aquarium
Year-round free general admission for active-duty military; Blue Star free admission for dependents and family during certain times
|https://www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit/get-tickets/discount-and-free-days#first
Go back to the list
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (and SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, SeaWorld San Antonio, Sesame Place)
Discounts include Waves of Honor complimentary admission to either SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, or Sesame Place for military personnel and as many as three direct dependents; one park and one visit only
|https://buschgardens.com/tampa/tickets/military-discount/
https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/tickets/military/
|Crayola Experience
$3 off general admission tickets in Orlando; free admission on select dates
|https://www.crayolaexperience.com/orlando/plan-your-visit/special-offers
|Diggerland
$5 off general admission for military cardholder and up to three other family members; construction and water theme park is in West Berlin, NJ
|https://www.diggerlandusa.com/discounts/
|Dollywood
30% off one-day admission tickets with upgrade to discounted military season pass (buying online is recommended to ensure availability)
|https://www.dollywood.com/Deals/Special-Offers/Military-Discount
|Kings Dominion
$39.99 admission to Kings Dominion and Soak City in Doswell, VA; 2022 Military Gold Pass for $85 with monthly payment plans available, get unlimited visits and free parking
|https://www.kingsdominion.com/military-discounts
|Knott’s Berry Farm
Tickets from $56 in Buena Park, CA
|https://www.knotts.com/military-discounts
|Legoland California
Discounts in Carlsbad, CA, on Legoland rooms and free breakfasts but tickets to the park aren't included
|https://vacations.legoland.com/california/LLCMIL/package.html
|Legoland Florida
Free admission in Winter Haven, FL, for active-duty; for families, non-active, and veterans, get 25% off online, 10% off first and second days, or a free second day and other discounted tickets at the ITT office on base; save on some room types at the hotels
|https://www.legoland.com/florida/tickets-passes/military-discounts/
|Shades of Green
12% off tickets to various Orlando-area attractions, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Kennedy Space Center, and Busch Gardens Tampa
|https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions
|Six Flags Great America (Gurnee, IL) and Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, TX)
Get discounted tickets at MWR/ITR offices; you can also get 20% off one-day tickets at guest services in Great America; Six Flags Texas sells discounted tickets at the gate, too
|https://www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/help/frequently-asked-questions/
https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/help/frequently-asked-questions/
|Space Center Houston
$5 off for active and retired military
|https://spacecenter.org/promotions-and-discounts/
|Universal Orlando Resort
Specially priced tickets and vacation packages for active and retired military
|https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/military-deals-specials
|Walt Disney World
Specially priced tickets at the park in Orlando, FL, and rates at Disney resort hotels
|https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-multi-day-tickets-2021/
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-hotel-rates-2021/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/disneyworld.disney.go.com
|Worlds of Fun
Discount on front-gate admissions at the largest amusement park complex in the Midwest (Kansas City, MO); call local ITR offices for other discount options
|https://www.worldsoffun.com/frequently-asked-questions
Misc. Travel
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|iVenture Card
Discounts on card that offers lower-rate access to many attractions around the world
|https://www.iventurecard.com/us/services-discount/
|Lite Flight Helicopters
10% off with promo code if booking online; 50% off single-rider tour; does charter helicopters, tours, and flights in Los Angeles
|https://www.liteflighthelicopters.com/la-helicopter-rides-deals-and-discounts/
|Military Tee Times
15% savings on select tee times throughout the United States
|https://www.militaryteetimes.com/
|ParkFlyRide
Extra day of free airport parking; no cancellation fees; call 1‑866‑922‑PARK (7275); discount can apply to family members
|https://www.parkrideflyusa.com/military
|USGS - America the Beautiful Pass
Free in person at sites that process the pass; $10 on USGS store, for current military, dependents, veterans, and Gold Star families
|https://store.usgs.gov/faq#US-Military
|Whitewater Rafting Adventures
Free for Gold Star and Purple Heart families in Nesquehoning, PA; 50% admission for service members on mid-tour leave; 15% off admission to military and one other person; also offers kayaking, ziplining, biking, paintball
|http://www.adventurerafting.com/military-first-responder-discount-policy/
Gyms, Trampoline Parks, Indoor Rock Climbing, Other Exercise
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|24 Hour Fitness
$0 initiation and $5 off monthly dues at gyms across the United States
|https://www.24hourfitness.com/membership/promo/military/
|Atlanta Rocks
10% climbing discount
|http://atlantarocks.com/special-discounts/
|Capital City Gymnastics
10% discount in Cayce, SC, for military families
|https://capitalcitygymnasticsinc.com/policies/
|Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park
50% off jump time, including spouses and children, in Spokane Valley, WA
|https://flyingsquirrelsports.us/spokane-valley-washington/discounts/
|Dragonfly Hot Yoga
10-class yoga pass for $150 in Madison, WI
|https://www.dragonflyhotyoga.com/classes/rates/discounts/
|Gold’s Gym
Low enrollment fees and discounted monthly dues
|https://www.goldsgym.com/join-golds-gym-now/https://shop.id.me/stores/2754-gold-s-gym
|Massage Envy
Savings on massages across the United States
|https://www.massageenvy.com/memberships?membership-drive-modal
|UFC Gyms
30-day pass
|https://www.ufc.com/news/military-offers
https://www.savings.com/coupons/ufcstore.com
|Weight Crafters
Discounted rates for weight-loss camp programs; veteran-led
|https://www.weightcrafters.com/fitness-camp-discounts-and-specials/
|YMCA
Gym memberships and respite child care services for qualified military members and families
|https://www.asymca.org/ymca-dod-military-outreach-initiative
Homes, Furniture, Housing Services
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|All-American Home Services
10% off coupon for HVAC, plumbing, or air quality testing in Tampa, FL
|https://www.allamerican-homeservices.com/our-offer/
|Armor Concepts
25% discount on everything in store; sells door security solutions for kick-in, prying, other types of protection
|https://www.armorconcepts.com/military-service-discount
https://www.savings.com/coupons/armorconcepts.com
|Bassett Furniture
30% off one item of furniture and 10% off accessories
|https://www.bassettfurniture.com/customer-service/military-first-responders-discount.asp
|BelTile
5% to 10% discount; sells ceramic, handpainted, porcelain, and stone tiles, among other products
|https://www.beltile.com/military-discount
|DEKOR
10% military discount on orders; offers lighting options for decks, pergolas, landscapes, hardscapes, interiors, and more
|https://www.dekorlighting.com/discounts-and-promotions/?_route_=military-discount
|Direct Energy
Special military offers on home energy needs, whether natural gas and/or electric
|https://www.directenergy.com/military
https://www.savings.com/coupons/directenergy.com
|E-Z UP
Up to 30% off instant shelter products and accessories for racing, camping, tailgating, beaching, festivals, trade shows, farmers markets, outdoor dining, and more
|https://www.ezup.com/serve
|Frigidaire
25% military discount on parts, accessories, and filters purchased on Frigidaire.com; 25% discount on first water subscription order; does not include appliances
|https://frigidaire.sheerid.com/
|GelPro
25% off online purchases; sells gel-filled, ergonomic floor mats
|https://www.gelpro.com/military-discounts
https://www.savings.com/coupons/gelpro.com
|Homes for Heroes
Home purchase and refinance savings
|https://www.homesforheroes.com/heroes/military/
|Husqvarna
10% off the MSRP of any Husqvarna product, including smart lawnmowers, chainsaws, and zero-turn mowers
|https://www.husqvarna.com/us/discover/military-program/
|Jacksonville Tile Pro
15% tile installation discount; business located in Duval County, FL
|http://www.jacksonvilletilepro.com/military-discount.html
|Kirkland’s
10% military discount on in-store purchases; sells home decor, furniture, textiles, accessories, and gifts
|https://www.kirklands.com/custserv/custserv.jsp?pageName=FAQDiscountPromotions
https://www.savings.com/coupons/kirklands.com
|McCoy’s Building Supply
10% year-round military discount includes active-duty and retired veterans; extended discount to veterans on Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day; $500 maximum discount limit per day and per transaction; sells building materials, doors, windows, electrical products, kitchen and bath products, and much more
|https://www.mccoys.com/military
|Overstock
Free Club O membership; get 5% rewards on purchases, free returns on select items, extra rewards, and other benefits
|https://www.overstock.com/clubomilitary
https://www.savings.com/coupons/overstock.com
|Project EverGreen
Free lawncare and snow care services in all 50 states provided by volunteers during deployments
|https://projectevergreen.org/about-the-program-military-families/
|Sherwin-Williams
15% discount on paints, stains, and painting supplies; spouses eligible
|https://www.sherwin-williams.com/homeowners/special-offers/military
|Toolbarn
5% military discount on eligible power tools, hand tools, air tools, and more
|https://www.toolbarn.com/military-discount-program/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/toolbarn.com
|The Bond Team at RSVP
Year-round discounts on military services; brokerage located in western Washington state
|http://bondteambrokers.com/purl/pg/rograms#military-banner
|Volt
Everyday 10% military discount; spouses included; offers landscape lighting products, including solar
|https://www.voltlighting.com/news/release-volt-partners-with-id-me-to-offer-military-discount
Home Decor, Bedding, Mattresses
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Bear Mattress
30% off sitewide (offer may end soon); sells mattresses such as the Bear Hybrid, bed bases, including adjustable, and accessories
|n/a
|https://www.bearmattress.com/pages/military-discount
|Brooklyn Bedding
Everyday 25% discount online and in-store, and free shipping; sells various types of mattresses such as the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid, and pillows, sheets, adjustable bases, and other accessories
|n/a
|https://brooklynbedding.com/pages/military-discount
|Eight Sleep
10% off; sells sleep fitness products, including the Pod Pro mattress with room climate and weather response
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/eightsleep.com
|https://verifypass.com/offers/website/eightsleep.com
https://members.veteransadvantage.com/offers/get-10-military-discount
|GhostBed
30% military discount; sells mattresses such as the luxe, flex, and 3D Matrix, and adjustable bases, bed frames, pillows, and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/ghostbed.com
|https://www.ghostbed.com/pages/military-discount
|LoveSac
5% off adaptable couches, sactionals (not a typo!), sacs, covers, and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/lovesac.com
|https://www.lovesac.com/heroes
|Malouf
35% military discount on designer beds, bedding, adjustable bases, bed frames, pillows
|n/a
|https://www.maloufhome.com/discount/
|Purple
10% off; sells a range of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, bedding, pet beds, and other products
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/purple.com
|https://purple.com/military-discount
Relocation, Deployment, Packing, Shipping, and Storage
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|509 Packing and Cleaning
10% off cleaning, packing, and moving services in Washington and Idaho
|https://www.509packandclean.com/
https://www.509packandclean.com/contact
|CubeSmart
5% military discount on top of other specials and promotions; enter ZIP code to find the closest location
|https://www.cubesmart.com/deals/military/
|Harley-Davidson
Motorcycle storage, among other benefits
|https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html
|Number 1 Auto Transport
$50 discount on car shipping services
|https://number1autotransport.com/military-auto-transport/
|PODS
10% discount on moves and storage
|https://www.pods.com/resource-center/military
|Project EverGreen
Free lawncare and snow care services in all 50 states provided by volunteers during deployments
|https://projectevergreen.org/about-the-program-military-families/
|SMARTBOX
$20 off moving and storage with promo code
|https://www.smartboxmovingandstorage.com/moving/military-moving-program/military-discounts
|uShip
Savings of up to 61% on moving and relocation services
|https://www.uship.com/military/
|Zippy Shell
Discounts on storage and moving solutions
|https://www.zippyshell.com/moving/military-moving
Pet Transport, Relocation, and Boarding
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|American Airlines Cargo
50% discount when traveling on orders
|https://www.aacargo.com/learn/animals-policy-and-restrictions.html
|Happy Tails Travel
Savings on pet relocation services
|https://www.happytailstravel.com/military-pet-relocation-pcs
|Pet Air Carrier
$125 discount for the first pet and a $25 discount for each additional pet for travel-abroad orders
|https://www.petaircarrier.com/about/we-support-our-military/
|Pet Palace
10% off boarding and baths; pet resort is in Webster, TX
|http://thepetpalace.net/discounts-and-rewards/
|United Airlines
Special handling, streamlined customs clearance, and other benefits (program suspended for the time being)
|https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/travel/animals/exceptions.html
Pets
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Best Bully Sticks
15% discount on bully sticks and other pet chews
|https://www.bestbullysticks.com/pages/frequently-asked-questions
|Pets For Patriots
Additional adoption benefits, discounted pet care, exclusive discounts, retailer gift cards, and other benefits
|https://www.petsforpatriots.org/adopt-a-pet/veteran-benefits/
|Pet Pros
5% discount on pet food, supplements, treats, shampoos, toys, beds, and more
|https://petpros.net/senior-military-discount/
|Pet Supermarket
10% in-store Military Day discounts the last Tuesday of every calendar month; for VIP members
|https://www.petsupermarket.com/vip-terms-and-conditions
https://www.savings.com/coupons/petsupermarket.com
|Tri-County Humane Society
Adoption fees waived for cats older than six months
|https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/adopt-a-pet/senior-veteran-adoption-discounts.html
Universities and Education
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Apex Learning Virtual School
15% discount; school is for middle and high school virtual learning
|https://www.apexlearningvs.com/full-time-enrollment/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/apexfoot.com
|Berklee Online
30% tuition reduction
|https://online.berklee.edu/military/overview
|California Southern University (CalSouthern)
15% off tuition to active-duty military, veterans, and their dependents; fully online programs available
|https://www.calsouthern.edu/military-learners
|Cambridge College Global
$250 per credit hour undergraduate discounts; other discounts for different programs; $50 or $100 application fee waived
|https://www.cambridgecollege.edu/military-tuition-and-fees
https://www.cambridgecollege.edu/military-servicemembers-veterans-dependents
|Clarion University
Tuition rate of $250 per credit hour (maximum of $3,000 per term for a full-time student); other benefits such as veteran priority scheduling, veteran lounge, tutoring assistance, and disability services; university is in western Pennsylvania and offers Clarion Online
|https://www.clarion.edu/admissions/veterans-and-military/
https://www.clarion.edu/admissions/veterans-and-military/Veterans%20and%20financial%20aid1.pdf
|DeVry University
$250 per credit hour with no application fee; potential for other military tuition assistance, depending on branch serving in; offers online and onsite programs at 40+ locations
|https://www.devry.edu/admissions/military-applicants/military-tuition-and-grants.html
https://www.devry.edu/admissions/military-applicants/service-branch-details.html
|Elite IT
Up to 20% discount; both physical and remote classes focused on business and computer training
|https://eliteitcerts.com/pages/20-discount-for-military-service
|Keystone Online School
15% tuition reduction; school is for K-12 students
|https://www.keystoneschoolonline.com/k-12/tuition/sibling-military-discounts.html
|Lee University
$250 per credit hour for undergraduate degree programs for military and veterans
|https://www.leeuniversity.edu/online/faq/
https://www.leeuniversity.edu/veterans/
|Liberty University
$250 per credit hour (undergraduate); $275 per credit hour (graduate); $300 per credit hour (doctoral); $199 technology fee for online could be waived; discounts are online-only and apply to military students and spouses
|https://www.liberty.edu/military/benefits/online-students/tuition-discount/
|Michigian State University Online
10% military tuition savings off Eli Broad College of Business online master’s degree (spouses included)
|https://www.michiganstateuniversityonline.com/admissions/military-students/military-graduate-program-tuition-aid/
|Our Lady of the Lake University
$250 per credit hour and scholarship potential to cover all tuition costs; spousal scholarship support available
|https://www.ollusa.edu/admissions/military-and-veterans/tuition-assistance.html
|Regent University
$250 per credit hour tuition cap for undergraduates; graduate program discounts; various scholarships and bookstore vouchers available
|https://www.regent.edu/military/admissions-aid/tuition-assistance/
https://www.regent.edu/military/admissions-aid/military-veteran-discounts-scholarships/
|Saint Joseph’s University Online
Full and part-time students meeting service requirements can get their tuition covered; others may qualify for partial coverage
|https://www.sju.edu/veterans-and-military
https://www.sju.edu/admission/online-learning
|Saint Louis University
$295 per credit hour reduced tuition rate on School for Professional Studies undergraduate programs
|https://www.slu.edu/online/becoming-a-student/tuition-scholarships-aid/military-first-responders.php
|Trident University
40% off associate programs; 40% off bachelor’s programs; 43% off master’s programs; 14% to 19% off doctoral programs
|https://www.trident.edu/military-and-veteran/military-education-grant/
https://www.trident.edu/military-and-veteran/
|University of Antelope Valley
20% tuition discount (includes spouses)
|https://www.uav.edu/first-responder-discount
|Western Governors University
Some scholarships exclusive to military personnel, veterans, and family members; degree programs approved for GI Bill benefits; veterans generally qualify for benefits that exceed the costs of tuition, fees, and resources
|https://www.wgu.edu/lp/programs/veterans.html
Misc. Education
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|HeartMath Institute
Free resources on self-regulation techniques for better stress tolerance, composure, and alertness; 30% discount on web store products with code
|n/a
|https://www.heartmath.org/resources/veterans/resources/
https://www.heartmath.org/resources/courses/heart/
|Hypnosis.org
20% off hypnosis certification courses
|n/a
|https://www.hypnosis.org/military-hypnosis-training-discount.php
|Fender Play
50% off annual subscription to learn how to play guitar, bass, and ukulele
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/fender.com
|https://hosted-pages.id.me/fender-military
https://www.fender.com/en-US/start
|LinkedIn Learning and LinkedIn Premium
One year of free access; spouses eligible
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/business.linkedin.com
|https://socialimpact.linkedin.com/programs/veterans
|Outward Bound
Free wilderness courses for active-duty personnel and veterans
|n/a
|https://www.outwardbound.org/expeditions/-outward-bound-for-veterans/
|Operation Code
Free coding programs for a more streamlined career track
|n/a
|https://operationcode.org/
|Precision Camera & Video
10% off photography classes in Austin; 50% off rentals if used for a class
|n/a
|https://www.precision-camera.com/classes/
|Rosetta Stone
Special military discount on multimedia language learning
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/rosettastone.com
|https://www.rosettastone.com/lp/military/military-discount/
|Tutor.com
Free 24/7 online tutoring and homework assistance
|n/a
|https://military.tutor.com/home
Health, Supplements, Diet, Fitness
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|5 Star Nutrition
5% off; sells protein, muscle-building, and other supplements, clothing, and accessories
|https://5starnutritionusa.com/pages/idme-faq
|Atera Spas
Discounts on hot tub and swim spas
|https://www.ateraspas.com/specials.html
|Atkins
15% off bars and shakes
|https://shop.atkins.com/militaryfirstresponders.aspx
|Beachbody
Waived signup fee to become Beachbody coach; monthly fee waived, too; sign up and pay first then be reimbursed
|http://coachquestions.com/beachbody-coach-military-discount/
|Bodybuilding.com
10% off protein, vitamins, and other supplements
|https://marketing.bodybuilding.com/marketing/campaign/military
https://www.savings.com/coupons/bodybuilding.com
|C4 HealthLabs
20% savings on CBD oil
|https://www.c4healthlabs.com/savings-programs/
|CVS Pharmacy
20% discount on every order and free shipping with Veterans Advantage program
|https://www.cvs.com/content/veterans-advantage-NONmember
https://www.savings.com/coupons/cvs.com
|Empower Pharmacy
25% off compounded medications
|https://www.empowerpharmacy.com/about/uniformed-support
|Fitness 4 Home
Special discounts on home fitness gear and accessories
|https://fitness4home.com/first-responders-discounts/
|Lazarus Naturals
60% discount for veterans on the first $400 spent each month; sells cannabinoid oil tinctures, gels and capsules, edibles, balms, pet treats, and more
|https://www.lazarusnaturals.com/assistance-program
https://www.savings.com/coupons/lazarusnaturals.com
|Pure Formulas
10% off and free shipping on vitamins, probiotics, immune support, sexual health products, and much more
|https://www.pureformulas.com/idme/military-discount
|Qardio
20% discount on digital health products such as smart weight scales and smart blood pressure monitors
|https://www.qardio.com/news/qardio-announces-special-pricing-veterans-members-military/
|REDCON1
25% off; sells supplements for pre-workout, muscle building, recovery, vegan, etc.
|https://redcon1.com/pages/military-discount
|Rep Fitness
5% off items such as weight benches, bars, olympic plates, dumbbell pairs and sets
|https://www.repfitness.com/police-fire-military
|Smile Direct Club
$100 off aligners with code
|https://smiledirectclub.com/discounts/military-discount/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/smiledirectclub.com
|Weight Crafters
Discounted rates for weight-loss camp programs; veteran-led
|https://www.weightcrafters.com/fitness-camp-discounts-and-specials/
|WellnessMats
25% off; sells a variety of mats for home, office, and standing desks
|https://www.wellnessmats.com/pages/wellnessmats-promos-offers
Movie Theaters and Entertainment
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|AMC Theatres
Special military pricing at theatres across the United States
|https://www.amctheatres.com/discounts
|Angelika Film Center
$11.50 box office ticket and free popcorn every Wednesday in San Diego
|https://www.angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego/special-values
|Cracked It! Escape Games
15% discount on Mondays and Thursdays in Midway Park, NC
|https://crackeditnc.com/groupon
|Ford’s Theatre
Discounted tickets to certain performances
|https://www.fords.org/performances/discounts/
|Houston Ballet
10% off some performances
|https://www.houstonballet.org/seasontickets/ticketing-offers/military-discount/
|Marcus Theatres
$7.50 cost to see any movie at any time at participating locations throughout the United States
|https://www.marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/value-pricing/military-discount
|OTL Seat Filler Club
Free and discount tickets to local music and entertainment
|https://otlseatfillers.com/ticket-discounts/
|Showcase Cinemas
$7.75 general admission pricing and other discounts at all locations except Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA
|https://www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/military-discount
https://www.showcasecinemas.com/theaters
|Theatre Development Fund (TDF)
$40 annual membership and up to 70% savings on Broadway, off-Broadway tickets, and more
|https://www.tdf.org/nyc/24/Eligibility-Requirements
|Ticket Club
Cheap tickets through this secondary ticket exchange
|https://www.ticketclub.com/military-members-discount
|Vet Tix
Discounted tickets to a wide range of sporting events, concerts, performing arts, educational, and family activities
|https://www.vettix.org/
Wedding Sites/Wedding Venues, Weddings
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|Braselton Event Center
10% discount at this wedding venue in north Georgia
|https://www.braseltoneventcenter.com/wedding-venue
|Brides Across America
Free wedding dresses to military brides
|https://www.bridesacrossamerica.com/
|Heartland Meadows
10% military discount available to bride, groom, or parents in Knoxville, TN
|https://www.heartlandmeadows.com/weddings/
|Kendall’s View
10% discount on wedding packages in Marlow, OK
|http://www.kendallsview.com/specials.html
|Magnolia Grace Ranch
5% discount in Leonard, TX
|https://magnoliagraceranch.com/pricing-%26-amenities-2
|Sugar Beach Weddings
Exclusive military savings on Florida beach/Destin weddings
|https://sugarbeachweddings.com/military-discounts/
|The Springs Events
$200 off venue reservations in Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma
|https://springsvenue.com/special-offers/
|Virginia’s House
Discount rates and flexible event planning accommodations; in Glendale, AZ
|https://www.virginiashouse.com/
|Weddings at Twin Oaks
$500 off facility rentals and free linen upgrades in San Marcos, CA
|https://www.weddingsattwinoaks.com/military/
|Wedgewood Weddings
10% off entire wedding package on non-Saturday weddings; for active-duty military; venues in:
California
Aliso Viejo
Brentwood
Camarillo
Carlsbad
Carmel
Castro Valley
Chino Hills
Claremont area
Corona
Downey
Historic Benicia
Elk Grove
Fallbrook
Fresno
Irvine
Marin County
Moraga
Placerville
Roseville
Santa Clara Valley
San Clemente
San Jose
Sacramento
San Francisco
San Ramon
Temecula
Arizona
Chandler
Gilbert
Goodyear
Mesa
Phoenix
Colorado
Boulder
Colorado Springs
Denver
Fort Collins
Littleton
Pine
Texas
Castroville
New Hampshire
Hampstead
Nevada
Las Vegas
|https://www.wedgewoodweddings.com/wedding-discounts
Flowers
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|1-800Flowers.com
20% military discount
|https://hosted-pages.id.me/1-800-flowers-military?offer_id=25245
|1st In Flowers
15% military savings
|https://www.1stinflowers.com/military_flowers.html
|From You Flowers
20% off flower arrangements, fruit gift baskets and more; free delivery coupon valued at $14.99
|https://www.fromyouflowers.com/military-discounts.htm
Financial, Insurance, Banking
|Retailer
|Links to Discounts Info
|America First Credit Union
Free $100 and other rewards
|https://www.americafirst.com/about/membership/military-offer.html
|Chase
No minimum balance required and no $25 monthly service fee with Chase Premier Plus Checking; no annual rent on some safe deposit boxes, and other benefits
|https://www.chase.com/digital/military/personal
|Channeling Stocks
50% off subscriptions; sells information on stocks
|https://www.channelingstocks.com/military-veterans-discounts-special/
|CSE Insurance Group
Lower rates and higher discounts on many types of insurance
|https://cseinsurance.com/public-employees/
|GEICO
15% off insurance premiums; emergency deployment discounts; military car insurance discounts to members of select groups
|https://www.geico.com/save/discounts/military-discounts/
|Navy Federal Credit Union
Special discounts and benefits
|https://www.navyfederal.org/membership/offers-discounts.html
|PNC Bank
Reduced deposit requirements, potential cash awards on credit cards, $300 rewards with mortgages, and other benefits
|https://www.pnc.com/en/personal-banking/banking/military-banking.html
|TaxSlayer
$0 free federal return filing
|https://www.taxslayer.com/products/taxslayer-military?rdr=/efile/discount-military-tax-filing
https://www.savings.com/coupons/taxslayer.com
|TurboTax
Free federal and state tax filing; not valid for officers
|https://turbotax.intuit.com/personal-taxes/online/military-edition.jsp
https://www.savings.com/coupons/turbotax.com
|U.S. Bank
No monthly maintenance fees and no minimum balance requirements for military checking
|https://www.usbank.com/bank-accounts/checking-accounts/military-checking-accounts.html