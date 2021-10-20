Savings.com Military Discounts Guide

Military personnel, including veterans, qualify for a huge range of programs, services, and retailer discounts. Often, their spouses and children are eligible, too. This guide explains which businesses offer discounts to the military community and discusses where to find other benefits such as free online classes and free tax filing.

Table of Contents

Military Benefits and Third-Party Programs

Military Children

Business and Retailer Discounts

Travel

Gyms, Trampoline Parks, Indoor Rock Climbing, Other Exercise

Homes, Furniture, Housing Services

Home Decor, Bedding, Mattresses

Relocation, Deployment, Packing

Pet Transport, Relocation

Pets

Universities and Education

Misc. Education

Health, Supplements, Diet, Fitness

Movie Theaters and Entertainment

Wedding Sites/Wedding Venues, Weddings

Flowers

Financial, Insurance, Banking

House

Military benefits include health care, education, and housing assistance. Life insurance, job training, a monthly annuity for life, caregiver support, credit monitoring, and counseling are also possible. Check out the options at USA.gov’s military assistance page. Similar benefit websites exist for the Air Force and Veterans Affairs, among others. Additional resources to be aware of, especially for military spouses and family members, include these:

Military OneSource

This is the official military resource for families. It offers around-the-clock consultations with peers (other folks who get what you’re going through!). Some of the many benefits worth checking out:

Operation Homefront

This organization aims to build thriving military families rather than settle for families who just get by. Its programs encompass these:

  • Critical financial assistance: Apply for help with bills, home repairs, or other urgent/critical expenses.
  • Housing: Four programs for temporary and permanent housing are available. For instance, the transitional (apartments) housing program offers a rent-free, utilities-free apartment for one year. Participants do pay a monthly fee that is refunded down the road.
  • Veteran caregiver support: This program covers support groups and retreats for caregivers of wounded, sick, or injured service members and veterans
  • Family events: These events include holiday toy drives, holiday meals, and back-to-school brigades.

National Military Family Association

This organization’s programs include child care fee relief, spouse scholarships, and Operation Purple. Offerings from the latter involve a free week of summer camp for military kids, family retreats, and three-day healing experiences after injuries. The website has information and resources on adoption, child care, kids’ needs, job licensing and certification when relocating, marriage and divorce, and much more.

Blue Star Families

Military spouses founded Blue Star Families in 2009 for military families. The organization offers resources for financial assistance, family entertainment, childcare, and more. For instance, military families can get the Headspace meditation and mindfulness app free. It normally costs $12.99 a month.

Blue Star Families also collaborates with other groups to put on Blue Star Museums so military personnel and their families can visit various museums for free from Armed Forces Day to Labor Day.

FOCUS Project

Those in the military community can learn more about resilience, communication in relationships, goal setting, emotional regulation management, trauma and other topics. There are FOCUS programs for service members, spouses/partners, children and teens, and telefocus.

Modern Military Association of America

LGBTQ+ military spouses and families can find programs and resources here. They include free and direct legal services, scholarships, and MilPride.

USO

USO programs include USO Coffee Connections for spouses to meet one another and relax, other military spouse networking events, USO Special Delivery for baby showers, and Discover Your Spark to help spouses find their passion and purpose.

Operation Code

Founded in 2014, Operation Code offers free coding programs to the military community. These programs can put students on a faster career track.

Tutor.com

Need help with schoolwork and homework? Thanks to the U.S. Department of Defense

and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, live tutors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (except a few holidays) for free. The tutoring covers K-12 and college.

SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

The U.S. Small Business Administration wants to empower military spouse entrepreneurs by giving them the same types of support available to service members and veterans. The programs are free and include the Veterans Institute for Procurement and Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Program.

MilSpouseFest

Check out free live and virtual events that are great for fun, new friendships, networking, and more.

Education, resources, and mentoring are available for Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard families. This group was founded by spouses for spouses.

Amazon Jobs for Military Spouses

Amazon encourages military spouses to apply for jobs with the company and even holds webinars where recruiters and hiring managers chat with military spouse candidates. Check out Amazon’s similar recruiting of military dependents, too.

Get financial assistance and education, interest-free loans, help budgeting for a baby, and other resources.

American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association

This nonprofit association offers mortgages, life insurance, wealth management, and other services.

Military Children

Many of the organizations listed above have programs and support for children. Here’s a closer look at some of the many things available.

Military member and girl

Business and Retailer Discounts

A vast amount of businesses, including airlines, clothing shops, restaurants, and infant-focused retailers, offer discounts and deals for the military community. Central places to find these bargains include:

  • GovX.com: Military deals from more than 700 brands
  • ID.me: Discounts for active duty, National Guard, Reserves, veterans, retirees, military spouses (including surviving spouses), immediate family members. Some discounts apply just to active duty or other specific segments
  • SheerID: MIlitary discounts from a variety of retailers
  • Veterans Advantage: Military discounts marketplace with thousands of companies involved
  • Military Bridge: Includes local, national, and online military discounts
  • Armed Forces Vacation Club: Worldwide, affordable vacations, free membership
  • Caesars Rewards Salute card: Savings on hotels in a variety of cities (we go into more depth later) and other perks such as free parking and casino gift shop discounts
  • ExpertVoice: Discounts of up to 70% off, 200+ brands
Military family

Below, we’ve listed many discounts. Not all, of course (that would be impossible!). With each deal, we include a link or two to more information. That lets you research particulars such as whether spouses qualify for a deal, if Canadian military members are eligible, and how to get a discount and whether it is still available. Where applicable, we included the Savings.com link since it can mean more potential savings.

Clothing and Shoes/Footwear

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
1776 United
15% sitewide military discount; sells apparel, headwear, drinkware, and more		 n/a https://1776united.com/pages/military-discounts
5.11 Tactical
Up to 5% cash back on many orders; 30% off certain clothes and gear; sells professional wear, outerwear, bags, packs, and a variety of shirts, polos, and pants		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/511tactical.com https://www.id.me/individuals/group-discounts/militaryhttps://www.511tactical.com/govx
Adidas
30% online and in-store discount; 20% off at factory outlets		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/adidas.com https://www.adidas.com/us/discount-programs
Allen Edmonds
15% discount on clothing, accessories, shoes, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/allenedmonds.com https://www.allenedmonds.com/discover/exclusive-offers.html
Alpha Industries
15% off orders of outerwear; sells flight/bomber wear, field and utility jackets, T-shirts, hoodies, etc.		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/alphaindustries.com https://www.alphaindustries.com/pages/alpha-military-discount?shopfwd=yes
American Giant
20% discount on first order; sells American-made sweats, outerwear, tanks, blankets, belts, socks and lots more		 n/a https://www.american-giant.com/pages/thank-you-military
Armed Forces Gear
20% discount on first order; sells Army, USMC, Navy, Air Force, USCG, Veterans T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, outwear, polos, pants, fitness wear, and hats, among other things		 n/a https://www.armedforcesgear.com/pages/military-discount
Bates Footwear
15% off; sells waterproof, safety toe, military, tactical, and other types of footwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/batesfootwear.com https://shop.id.me/stores/45-bates-footwear https://www.batesfootwear.com/US/en/blog?url=%2F/batesfootwear_us/bates-now-offering-exclusive-military-discounts/
BN3TH
20% discount on everyday wear, activewear, loungewear, underwear, etc.		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bn3th.com https://www.bn3th.com/pages/military-discount
Bob’s Stores
10% off online and in-person; sells everyday wear, activewear, workwear including overalls and coveralls, and shoes, including service and duty		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bobstores.com https://www.bobstores.com/veterans-advantage
Bonobos
20% off military offer on pants and jeans, swimwear, golfwear, sweaters		 n/a https://bonobos-military.sheerid.com/
Buckle
10% everyday purchase on men’s, women’s, and youth styles, jeans, and shoes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/buckle.com https://www.buckle.com/military
Carhartt
25% off apparel and accessories online and in person; specializes in workwear such as PPE, hats, gloves, thermals, bib overalls and coveralls, boots (big and tall included)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/carhartt.com https://www.carhartt.com/discount-program
Champion
10% military discount on athleticwear/sportswear, sleepwear, and sweats, including big and tall		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/champion.com https://www.champion.com/military-id
Clarks
10% off; sells many types of footwear, including originals, desert boot, athleisure, and dress		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/clarksusa.com https://www.clarksusa.com/troop-discount-faq
Cole Haan
20% off every 30 days; sells oxfords, sneakers, loafers, and many other types of shoes and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/colehaan.com https://www.colehaan.com/military.html
Columbia
10% off sitewide on outerwear/activewear for skiing, golf, hiking, camping, etc., fishing gear, footwear, includes big and tall and plus sizes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/columbia.com https://hosted-pages.id.me/columbia-military
Converse
15% military discount on most products; sells Chucks, skateboarding, basketball, and custom shoes, among others, and clothing and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/converse.com https://www.converse.com/c/military-discount
Dagne Dover
20% off fitness and baby bags, totes, backpacks, laptop backpacks, clutches, weekenders, etc.		 n/a https://www.dagnedover.com/pages/dagne-heroes
DC Shoes
15% online discount; sells an eclectic variety of shoes, including skate and snow with accessories		 n/a https://dcshoes.sheerid.com/
Dickies
10% off work uniforms, coveralls and overalls, everyday men’s, women’s, and youth clothes		 n/a https://www.dickies.com/special-discounts.html
Footaction
15% military discount on most in-store and online purchases; sells casual, low-key shoes and sneakers along with socks, hats, fleece, backpacks, and other products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/footaction.com https://help.footaction.com/hc/en-us/articles/360034292314-Military-Discount-FAQ
Foot Locker (plus Kids Foot Locker and Lady Foot Locker)
15% off most footwear and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/footlocker.com https://help.footlocker.com/hc/en-us/categories/360002167454-Military-Discount
Hanes
10% off T-shirts, sweats, underwear, sleepwear, big and tall, plus size, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/hanes.com https://www.hanes.com/military-id
Heated Clothing 4 U
15% discount; offers motorcycle and outdoor heated clothing and accessories		 n/a https://www.heatedclothing4u.com/
Hylete
30% off and exclusive offers on general clothing, jackets,  hoodies, and accessories		 n/a https://www.hylete.com/service-league
Huk
Discount on outerwear, rain- and water-friendly clothing, shirts, dresses, accessories (good for fishing trips!)		 n/a https://www.hukgear.com/https://verifypass.com/offers/website/www.hukgear.com
JackThreads
15% sitewide military discount on cool, slightly offbeat clothes, footwear, watches, bags, and other lifestyle accessories		 n/a https://jackthreads.com/pages/military
Jockey
10% off thermals, scrubs, activewear, lifestyle and casualwear, cooling essentials, underwear (including big and tall), and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jockeyinternational.com https://www.jockey.com/shoppingguide/home
Jolyn
10% discount on swim and athletic gear, swimwear		 n/a https://jolyn.com/collections/military-discount
Just My Size
10% military discount on bras, panties, shapewear, legwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/justmysize.com https://www.justmysize.com/military-id
Karen Kane
20% off every purchase of dresses, jumpsuits, tops, bottoms, and other clothing (plus size and accessories included)		 n/a https://www.karenkane.com/pages/military-discount
Lululemon
25% in-store discount; sells fitness and activewear-focused clothing and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lululemon.com https://info.lululemon.com/help/military-military-spouses-and-first-responders
Merrell
10% discount on every order; offers hiking and trail running gear, jackets, vests, socks, footwear, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/merrell.com https://www.merrell.com/US/en/content?caid=faq#idMe
Mountain Khakis
40% off full-price apparel purchases		 n/a https://www.mountainkhakis.com/pages/military-discount
Murse World
10% military discount from the men’s scrubs store		 n/a https://www.murseworld.com/military-first-responder-discount
National Tuxedo Rentals
5% off thousands of tuxedos, styles, and color options		 n/a https://nationaltuxedorentals.com/military
New Balance
10% military discount on athletic footwear and fitness apparel		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/newbalance.com https://support.newbalance.com/s/article/Does-New-Balance-Offer-a-Military-Discount
Newton Running
Discounts available on training, racing, trail shoes, clothes, and accessories (log into newtonrunning.com to view rates)		 n/a https://www.newtonrunning.com/pages/military-police-fire
Nike
10% off online and in stores on most shoes, clothing, and equipment; discount available every seven days		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/nike.com https://www.nike.com/help/a/military-discount
Nitro Circus
15% discount on any purchase of clothing, headwear, underwear, socks		 n/a https://shop.nitrocircus.com/pages/military-discount
One Hanes Place
10% off bras, panties, hosiery, shapewear, clothing, sleepwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/onehanesplace.com https://www.onehanesplace.com/military-id
Operation Deploy Your Dress
Free new and gently used formal gowns and accessories at 11 locations as of Aug. 2021		 n/a https://operationdeployyourdress.org/ https://operationdeployyourdress.org/locations/
Puma
10% military discount on sports-themed shoes and clothes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/puma.com https://us.puma.com/en/us/service-discount-IDme.html
Quiksilver
15% off quality surf and snowboard clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/quiksilver.com https://quiksilver.sheerid.com/
Rack Room Shoes
10% off a huge variety of shoes, including casual wear, performance running, sport sandals, ankle boots, hiking boots, and kids’ footwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/rackroomshoes.com https://www.rackroomshoes.com/military-discount
Reebok
30% military discount on classic, running, casual, nursing, and other types of shoes and apparel		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/reebok.com https://www.reebok.com/us/discount-programs
Roxy
15% off surf, snowboard, and fitness women’s lifestyle clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/roxy.com https://roxy.sheerid.com/
Southern Tide
20% military discount; sells preppy Southern-type clothes, activewear, swimwear, accessories, and collegiate wear		 n/a https://southerntide.com/pages/military-discount
Sperry
15% off boat shoes, sneakers, flats, loafers, rain boots, and other footwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/sperry.com https://www.sperry.com/en/covid-19/
Tecovas
10% military discount on cowboy, cowgirl, equestrian, ranch, roper, and other types of boots		 n/a https://www.tecovas.com/pages/military-discount
The North Face
10% off; sells clothing and gear that encourages outdoor exploration and innovation		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/thenorthface.com https://www.thenorthface.com/help/the-north-face-military-discount-program.html
Tread Labs
25% discount; shop by activity (cycling, running, walking, hiking, etc.), by foot issue, or by type of shoe (dress shoe or work boot)		 n/a https://treadlabs.com/blogs/insoles-reach-your-stride/tread-labs-offers-military-discount
Under Armour
10% to 20% discount; sells performance apparel and sportswear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/underarmour.com https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/t/troop-id-instructions.html
UNTUCKit
25% off cool, casual, wrinkle-free wear, including dresses and shirts		 n/a https://www.untuckit.com/pages/idme
UF Pro
Handsome discounts on tactical clothing and accessories		 n/a https://ufpro.com/us/pro-account
Vineyard Vines
15% off almost everything; sells casual and classic clothing, ties, accessories, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/www.vineyardvines.com https://www.vineyardvines.com/verification-military/
Wilsons Leather
Discounts online (call first) and in person on leather jackets, big and tall, plus sizes, handbags, and the like		 n/a https://www.wilsonsleather.com/category/customer-service/ordering-and-payment.do
Wrangler
10% discount; offers jeans, Western, and rodeo apparel along with workwear, shorts and other clothing (plus sizes and big and tall available)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wrangler.com https://www.wrangler.com/military-discount.html

Bags and Luggage

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
Eagle Creek
20% off; sells wheeled luggage, including packs and duffels, and travel accessories such as money belts, luggage locks, and toiletry kits		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eaglecreek.com https://www.eaglecreek.com/sheerid/discount-for-military-medical-and-first-responders.html
King Kong Apparel
One discount code per day good on duffels, backpacks, laptop bags, and similar products		 n/a https://kingkongapparel.com/pages/discounts
Ogio
15% off; sells backpacks and bags for travel and golf,		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/ogio.com https://www.ogio.com/military-discount-program/
Saddleback Leather
One military discount code per 24 hours; sells travel bags, backpacks, briefcases, satchels, wallets, belts, and other leather products		 n/a https://saddlebackleather.com/military-first-responders-discount/
Steel Horse Leather
Save up to 10% with one discount code a day on vintage and handmade leather bags		 n/a https://steelhorseleather.com/pages/military-and-first-responders-discount
Sword & Plough
20% off signature, tote, work, travel, and handbags; veteran-owned		 n/a https://www.swordandplough.com/pages/military-discount
Targus
25% off laptop bags, tablet cases, docking stations, power adapters, other accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/targus.com https://us.targus.com/pages/military-discount
Vera Bradley
15% discount; sells women’s quilted backpacks, duffels, bags, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/verabradley.com https://verabradley.com/pages/appreciation-discount

Big-Box, Outdoor, and General Retailers

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
Bass Pro Shops
5% everyday discount in store, online, and by phone on most products; sells gear, footwear, and clothing for fishing, boating, shooting, hunting, camping, also sells home and gift items, among others		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/basspro.com https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/legendary-salute
Cabela’s
Same as Bass Pro Shops (owned by same company) - 5% everyday discount in store, online, and by phone on most products; sells gear, footwear, and clothing for fishing, boating, shooting, hunting, camping, also sells home and gift items, among others		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/cabelas.com https://www.cabelas.com/shop/en/legendary-salute
Dirt Cheap
10% military discount every Monday; sells bed and bath linens, home decor, electronics, housewares, nonperishable food, and more at more than 100 locations in the South		 n/a https://ilovedirtcheap.com/about/faq/
Eders.com
Free military membership (membership normally costs $25 a year); members get 4% to 45% savings on archery and hunting items		 n/a https://www.eders.com/military.html
Gabe’s
10% military discounts on Tuesdays, show cashier your ID; spouse using the discount must have same last name; chain of 119 stores in the East sells general merchandise		 n/a https://www.gabesstores.com/military-discount
Gerber Gear
Exclusive access and pricing on knives, tools, and equipment		 n/a https://www.gerbergear.com/en-us/meet-gerber/pro-program
Goodwill
Discounts at many local Goodwills. Check our linked examples and scope out the ones in your area		 n/a Seattle, first Wednesday of the month: https://seattlegoodwill.org/sales-and-events/special-promotions
Southern New England, Tuesdays: https://www.goodwillsne.org/special-savings/
Southwestern Pennsylvania, Tuesdays: https://www.goodwillswpa.org/discounts
Southern California, Mondays: https://www.goodwillsocal.org/events/military-discount/
Jans
15% off ski and other outdoor gear online and in Park City, UT; free shipping to APO/FPO addresses		 n/a https://www.jans.com/jans-military-discounthttps://www.jans.com/shipping-information
Leatherman
40% off all multi-tools		 n/a https://www.leatherman.com/military-discount.html
Lowe’s
10% off most products; spouses eligible		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lowes.com https://www.lowes.com/l/store-services.html#MilitaryDiscountProgram
Off-Grid Knives
10% military discount on a variety of knives such as hunting, camping, survival, everyday carry, and military		 n/a https://www.offgridknives.com/discountprogram
Sam’s Club
$10 off first purchase of $10 or more in the first 60 days after joining or renewing membership		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/samsclub.com https://help.samsclub.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/2637/~/military-memberships
Shinola
15% off Shinola products online and in-store; offers watches, bags, accessories, eyewear, apparel, knives, small home and office products		 n/a https://www.shinola.com/id.me
ROAD iD
Discount on IDs that focus on outdoorsy activities and pets. IDs available for shoes, wrist, Apple Watch, and more		 n/a https://www.roadid.com/pages/first-responder
Veteran Nations
15% discount on apparel, car decor, home decor, drinkware, jewelry, and a lot more		 n/a https://www.veterannations.com/pages/military-discount
Worx
10% off codes on tools for lawn and garden, power, crafting, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/worx.com https://www.worx.com/military-discount-program

Sports and Sporting Goods Retailers

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
Big 5 Sporting Goods
10% discount in-store only, includes spouses and dependent children		 n/a https://www.big5sportinggoods.com/store/ways+to+save/military+discount
Eastbay
20% off a sheer amount of sports gear and accessories such as baseball gloves, catchers’ gear, kids and adults football cleats, natural running shoes, crossfit and cheer shoes, and compression clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eastbay.com https://eastbay.sheerid.com/
Gameday for Heroes
Nonprofit offering tickets to college sporting events for military and vets		 n/a https://www.gamedayforheroes.org/available-sporting-events.html
GORUCK
15% off full-priced rucking gear and 25% off all events		 n/a https://faq.goruck.com/hc/en-us/articles/217029986-What-is-an-Earned-Service-Discount-
NASCAR Shop
10% discount on eligible merchandise		 n/a https://store.nascar.com/military-first-responder-faq/x-685
NBA Store
15% off orders		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/nba.com https://store.nba.com/military-offer/x-253882+z-91832123-1978184840
NFL Shop
15% discount		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/nflshop.com
Sun & Ski Sports 10% off ski, snow, bike, watersports, and other gear and accessories n/a https://www.sunandski.com/salute
SunnySports
6% off gear and accessories for water and winter sports, outdoor recreation, travel, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/sunnysports.com https://www.sunnysports.com/g/militarydiscount
Tough Mudder
Up to 25% off tough and endurance outdoor events		 n/a https://toughmudder.com/tough-mudder-discounts/

Baby and Child-Focused

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
Baby Tula
15% off; sells baby carriers, blankets, linens, etc.		 n/a https://babytula.com/pages/hero-discount
Carter’s (and OshKosh B’Gosh)
Free shipping to APO and FPO addresses on $50 and higher online orders; sells a range of preemie, baby, toddler, and kids’ clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/carters.com https://www.carters.com/cs-pricing.html
Enfamil
10% discount; sells formula, vitamins and supplements, feeding accessories		 n/a https://www.enfamil.com/professional-discounts/
Ergobaby
20% off diaper bags, carriers, and strollers		 n/a https://ergobaby.com/id-me
Kids Foot Locker
15% off most in-store and online purchases		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/kidsfootlocker.com https://help.kidsfootlocker.com/hc/en-us/categories/360002224573

Jewelry

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Alpine Rings
15% off; veteran-owned and operated		 https://alpinerings.com/pages/military-and-first-responder-discounts
Antique Jewelry Mall
10% discount on most orders that includes free insured shipping to postal addresses and APO/FPO addresses; specializes in rings		 https://www.antiquejewelrymall.com/pages/military-discounts
Arthur’s Jewelers
10% off all purchases and free shipping, including jewelry, designers, loose diamonds, wedding bands, and all engagement rings		 https://www.arthursjewelers.com/home/military-savings
Blue Nile
Military-exclusive phone number and free shipping to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses; insured shipments; sells engagement and wedding rings, and other jewelry		 https://www.bluenile.com/policies/military
E.M. Smith Jewelers
10% off regularly priced merchandise and one free watch battery replacement a year; specializes in rings and sells other types of jewelry		 https://www.emsmithjewelers.com/pages/free-battery-first-responders
Global Rings Jewelry
Discounts on diamonds, designers, men’s rings, fine jewelry, and other items		 https://www.globalringsjewelry.com/law/
Helzberg Diamonds
10% off purchases		 https://www.helzberg.com/special-discounts
https://www.savings.com/coupons/helzberg.com
James Free Jewelers
15% off every day in store and online; sells Rolex, Patek Philippe, David Yurman, engagement rings, wedding bands, timepieces, and other jewelry		 https://www.jamesfree.com/jewelry-promotions
Larson Jewelers
5% off plus low sales prices; sells many types of rings		 https://www.larsonjewelers.com/military-discount
Lat & Lo
15% discount on orders; offers necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more		 https://www.latandlo.com/pages/military-discount
Malak Jewelers
Gift certificates ($50 toward $250+ purchase; $100 toward $500+ purchase; $250 toward $1,000+ purchase; $500 toward $2,500+ purchase); present at the store in Charlotte, NC		 https://www.malakjewelers.com/pages/military-discount
Milan on 47th
Discounts on engagement rings, wedding bands, and more		 https://www.milanon47th.com/discount-application
Moissanite Bridal
5% military engagement ring discount; also sells pendants, earrings, bracelets, other jewelry		 https://www.moissanitebridal.com/moissanite-military-engagement-ring-discount.html
QALO
15% discount; sells men’s and women’s silicone rings and other jewelry		 https://help.qalo.com/hc/en-us/articles/214789763-Do-you-give-military-discounts
https://www.savings.com/coupons/qalo.com
Robbins Brothers
Up to $400 off depending on cost of product; sells diamonds, engagement rings, wedding rings, other jewelry items		 https://www.robbinsbrothers.com/military-offer
Roger & Hollands
10% off single-item purchases for a maximum $200 discount; offers engagement rings, watches, and much more		 https://rogersandhollands.com/military-discount
Serendipity Diamonds
10% off; sells rings, earrings, necklaces, cufflinks, etc.		 https://www.serendipitydiamonds.com/education/military-discount-engagement-rings-wedding-rings
Since1910
10% military engagement and wedding rings discount (does not include center diamond)		 https://www.since1910.com/military-engagement-ring-discounts
Steven Singers Jewelers
5% military discount; specializes in engagement and wedding rings, sells other jewelry types, too		 https://www.ihatestevensinger.com/guarantee/ssj-contentpage-guarantee.html
Tiffany
10% off engagement rings and wedding bands		 https://www.tiffany.com/engagement/military-appreciation/
The Pearl Source
10% discount; focuses on pearl jewelry		 https://www.thepearlsource.com/military-discount.php
Wedding Rings Depot
10% discount		 https://weddingringsdepot.com/military-and-first-responder
White Flash
1% off diamond or engagement ring total; can be combined with other promotions		 https://www.whiteflash.com/blog/military-engagement-ring-discounts/
Wonder Jewelers
15% off diamond jewelry; 20% off settings and 1% off diamonds when purchased together		 https://wonderjewelers.com/military-discount

Firearms, Knives, Tactical

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Aero Precision
10% off orders		 https://www.aeroprecisionusa.com/military
Bud’s Gun Shop
Military discounts available		 https://www.budsgunshop.com/qualified_professional_discounts.php
Centennial Gun Club
Discounts may be available; ask Centennial Gun Club America’s Finest membership representative		 https://centennialgunclub.com/member-specials-2/
CVA
20% military discount once per year on muzzleloading guns and accessories		 https://cva.com/influencer-discounts/
Daniel Defense
Discounted pricing on firearms		 https://danieldefense.com/faq
FN America
Discounted pricing on one firearm per year per category (pistol, carbine, or shotgun)		 https://fnamerica.com/promotions/iop/
Geissele Automatics
10% active-duty military savings; sells firearms, parts, optics, triggers, knives, and more		 https://geissele.com/request-military-service-discount
Gerber Gear
Exclusive access and pricing on knives, tools, and equipment		 https://www.gerbergear.com/en-us/meet-gerber/pro-program
Glock
Local Blue Label dealer discounts but not online		 https://us.glock.com/en/buy/blue-label-program
Joe Bob Outfitters
5% discount with coupon code; sells firearms, gun parts, optics and mounts, etc.		 https://www.joeboboutfitters.com/Military_Law_Enforcement_Discount_Information_a/239.htm
Lancer Systems
Special military pricing available		 https://lancer-systems.com/mil-le-program/
Leatherman
40% off all multi-tools		 https://www.leatherman.com/military-discount.html
LeHigh Defense
10% discount; sells ammo, bullets, load data, firearms components		 https://www.lehighdefense.com/military-law-enforcement-discount-sign-up
Lockhart Tactical
Minimum 10% savings on all products, firearms included		 https://www.lockharttactical.com/honor
Nightforce Optics
Individual and agency discounts; sells optics, technology, accessories, other products		 https://www.nightforceoptics.com/information/mil-gov-le
Off-Grid Knives
10% military discount on a variety of knives such as hunting, camping, survival, everyday carry, and military		 https://www.offgridknives.com/discountprogram
Prepper Gun Shop
Discounts on certain brands when available such as XM42 Flamethrowers, PGS ManufacturingGear Head Works, X Products, SB Tactical		 https://www.preppergunshop.com/military-law-enforcement-discount
https://www.preppergunshop.com/leo-military/
Primary Arms
10% discount on firearms and other products		 https://www.primaryarms.com/government/military-and-le-pricing
Rainier Arms
Discounted military pricing available		 https://www.rainierarms.com/leo-mil-discounts/
Ruger
Contact distributors for military pricing and availability		 https://www.ruger.com/LE/index.html
Shooter’s Pro Shop
10% off; sells reloading tools, ammunition, bullets, and more		 https://www.shootersproshop.com/m-fr-discounts
Spyderco
Discounts through the OpFocus Professional Purchase Program; sells many types of knives		 https://www.spyderco.com/resources/op-focus/
Sig Sauer
Up to 30% savings on firearms and accessories		 https://thesigapp.com/
SilencerCo
SPEQ Program discounts		 https://silencerco.com/silencerco-speq/
Springfield Armory
Discounted pricing on one purchase of each type of firearm per year		 https://www.springfield-armory.com/intel/law-enforcement
Steiner Scopes
Dollar amount, non-published discounts specific to models and items		 https://www.steiner-scopes.com/military-law-enforcement-discount
Steyr
Discounts available; sells firearms, accessories, apparel		 https://www.steyr-arms.com/us/lemil
Sticky Holsters
15% discount		 https://stickyholsters.com/military-discount
Tactical Gear
10% off entire purchases; sells holsters, tactical flashlights, ballistic carriers, body armor, and other tactical gear		 https://tacticalgear.com/promotions-policy
U.S. Optics
Sitewide military discount program		 https://www.usoptics.com/support/military-law-enforcement-first-responder-program/
Volquartsen Firearms
10% year-round discount		 https://volquartsen.com/page/military_discount
Vortex Optics
Discounts available; sells riflescopes, red dots, binoculars, and more		 https://vortexoptics.com/military-law-enforcement
Wolverine Supplies
5% off purchases for active-duty personnel		 https://www.wolverinesupplies.com/mille

Driving, Bikes, Cars, and Vehicles

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Aceable
50% off driver education courses		 https://www.aceable.com/blog/military-discounts-on-teen-and-adult-drivers-education/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/aceable.com
Amanda Products
10% discount; products sold include TrailHammer doors and bumpers, SpeedHook devices		 https://www.amandaproducts.com/military-discount/
Ameraguard Truck Accessories
Discounts on auto and truck accessories, spray-on bedliners		 http://ameraguardsa.com/p-23745-discounts-for-military-police-and-firefighters.html
Anthem Off-Road
15% discount on any set of regularly priced Anthem Off-Road Wheels, custom drilling fees if requested, and No Questions Asked Replacement Plan		 https://www.anthemwheels.com/ao/military.php
Audi USA
Military AutoSource program caters to military and diplomatic community and will deliver vehicles		 https://www.audiusa.com/us/web/en/shopping-tools/special-offers.html
https://militaryautosource.com/brands/Audi
Auto Accessories Garage
5% to 20% discounts not available to the public; sells a wide range of exterior, interior, and speciality vehicle accessories (no APO/FPO shipping, though)		 https://www.autoaccessoriesgarage.com/military-discount/
AutoMeter
15% on factory-direct purchases online and via phone; products include gauges and test equipment		 https://www.autometer.com/military-first-responder-discount/
Bikeberry
10% off bike accessory purchases (through Dec. 31, 2021)		 https://www.bikeberry.com/pages/discount-for-our-brave-and-dedicated-pandemic-first-responders
BMW
$500 to $11,000 toward a lease or new vehicle purchase; can combine with most other incentives		 https://www.bmwusa.com/special-offers/military-incentive.html
Chevrolet
$500 bonus cash on select vehicles plus retail offers		 https://www.chevrolet.com/special-offers
CARiD.com
10% military discount on a trove of car accessories, performance parts, lighting devices, wheels, and more		 https://www.carid.com/military-discount.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/carid.com
Chrysler
$500 bonus cash on some leases and purchases		 https://www.chrysler.com/bonus_incentives.html
Cycle Gear
10% off most items; sells motorcycle riding gear, helmets, motorcycle parts, accessories, and more		 https://www.cyclegear.com/police-fire-military-discount
https://www.savings.com/coupons/cyclegear.com
Element Wheels
Discount on select brands of wheels, including Ace Alloy, Blaque Diamond, and Niche		 https://www.elementwheels.com/military-discounts
Ford
$500 military appreciation bonus cash		 https://www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com/Home/Login
General Motors (GM)
$500 cash allowance on certain Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles; $1,000 allowance on select Cadillac vehicles		 https://www.gmmilitarydiscount.com/
Harley-Davidson
Reduced rates with flexible terms and no down payments; free shipping to APO, FPO, DPO addresses; privileged access to new motorcycles for overseas military; motorcycle storage, and other benefits		 https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html
Hyundai
$500 additional bonus for leases or purchases (set to end September 30, 2021)		 https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/special-programs/military
Jiffy Lube
25% off most services at participating locations with code; does oil changes, rideshare inspections, tire services and much more		 https://www.jiffylubesocal.com/oil-change-coupons/veterans/
KC HiLITES
10% off off-road lights, headlights, fog lights, etc. (no discount during holiday sales, though)		 https://www.kchilites.com/help/military-discounts
Kia Motors Finance
Discount offers depend on location, examples include $1,000 cash on a new Soul 2022, 0.9% APR for 60 months on a Soul 2022, and $189 a month for a 36-month lease for a 2022 Soul LX		 https://www.kmfusa.com/offers-special-programs
Lund
Discounts on certain boat models		 https://www.lundboats.com/promotions/military-discounts.html
Morris 4x4
5% off and free shipping; sells bumpers, drivetrain, engine/underhood, wheels/tires, and much more		 https://www.morris4x4center.com/military-discount
https://www.savings.com/coupons/morris4x4center.com
Nissan
$500 and $1,000 on select models plus national and regional incentives		 https://www.nissanusa.com/military-discounts.html
Number 1 Auto Transport
$50 discount on car shipping services		 https://number1autotransport.com/military-auto-transport/
Pep Boys
10% everyday discount at every service center; does preventative maintenance, tire services, repair, performance, and more		 https://www.pepboys.com/military-commitment
https://www.savings.com/coupons/pepboys.com
Profox Racing
10% off regularly priced products; sells race suits, underwear, kits, and other premium race gear		 https://profoxracing.com/military-discounts/
Subimods
5% fixed, unlimited discount on applicable purchases; sells parts related to brakes, drivetrain, cooling, engine, suspension, wheels, and much more		 https://subimods.com/military-discount
TopGearAutosport
Call, email, or instant message live chat to get military discount; sells auto parts and accessories		 https://www.topgearautosport.com/military-discount.html
Toyota Financial Services
$500 military rebate toward any new Toyota financed or leased through your dealer and Toyota Financial Services		 https://www.toyotafinancial.com/us/en/financing_options/rebate_finance_programs/military_rebate.html
Tirebuyer.com
10% discount; sells tires, wheels, and more		 https://www.tirebuyer.com/military-discount-tires
Urban Helmets
15% discount; sells urban motorcycle helmets and accessories		 https://urbanhelmetsusa.com/pages/faqs
Volkswagen
$500 bonus on some new Volkswagen vehicles		 https://www.vw.com/en/special-offers/military-bonus.html
Volvo
$500 incentive on new Volvo purchases or leases		 https://volvoaffinity.com/usmilitary
Wheelfire
Military discounts year-round; specializes in wheels and tires		 https://www.wheelfire.com/ccontent/militarydiscount.cfm

Eyeglasses, Eyewear, Vision

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
AC Lens
10% off any size transaction; sells contacts, eyeglasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, etc.		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/aclens.com https://www.aclens.com/military-discount
ContactsDirect
20% military discount on contact lenses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/contactsdirect.com https://www.contactsdirect.com/discount-deals
Coolframes
Extra 5% off on top of other promotions		 n/a https://www.coolframes.com/supports/military-families/
Eyemart Express
20% everyday discount		 n/a https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/military
Gatorz Eyewear
Discount codes for lifestyle and tactical eyewear, and more		 n/a https://www.gatorz.com/pages/military-discounts
Kaiser Permanente Eye Care
20% on prescription eyeglasses; one 20% discount on contact lenses per year, per person		 n/a https://wa-eyecare.kaiserpermanente.org/Savings/FederalEmployeeDiscount
Lasik Plus
20% Lasik eye treatment discount		 n/a https://www.lasikplus.com/lasik-for-veterans/
Oakley Standard Issue
Exclusive eyewear, deals, and discounts		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/oakleysi.com https://www.oakleysi.com/en-us
Outlaw Eyewear
25% discount on OutLaw Eyewear Aluminum sunglass purchases; spouse and large orders welcome		 n/a https://www.outlaweyewear.com/pages/military-first-responders-discount
Revision
30% sitewide discount; offers various types of eyewear		 n/a https://www.revisionmilitary.com/en/faqs#military_and_law_enforcement_discounts
SmartBuyGlasses USA
10% military discount on all products; sells sunglasses, glasses, contact lenses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/smartbuyglasses.com https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/c/military-discount
Spy Optic Standard Issue
Exclusive discounts available		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/spyoptic.com https://spyopticsi.com/
SSPEyewear
15% military discount		 n/a https://sspeyewear.com/pages/military-first-responder-discount
Sunglass Hut
15% off		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/sunglasshut.com https://www.sunglasshut.com/us/sunglasses/special-offers#

Cigarettes and Cigars

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Bobalu
10% off; sells factory-direct cigars with customization options		 https://www.bobalu.com/military-cigars
Cigars International
10% discount; sells a huge array of cigars		 https://www.cigarsinternational.com/help/idme-faq/2022183/
Holt’s Cigar Company
10% military discount on a nice range of cigars		 https://www.holts.com/militarydiscount
G&R Premium Cigars
Military savings on cigars in Wichita Falls, TX		 http://www.gnrcigarswf.com/
JR Cigar
10% discount; handmade, machine-made, flavored, and other types of cigars		 https://www.jrcigars.com/military-discount.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/jrcigars.com
JUUL
Special e-cigarette offers, discounts on device replacement, auto shipping, exclusive offers, and other rewards		 https://mvfr.juul.com/
NH Cigars
Free shipping to APO/FPO/DPO; free standard shipping with $30 minimum order for customers with “Veteran" status; sells many kinds of cigars and accessories		 https://nhcigars.com/military-and-veteran-free-shipping
Sheepdog Cigar
Lifetime membership for $75 initiation fee		 https://sheepdogcigarclub.org/membership
The Leaf Affair Cigar Shop
Military discounts on cigars and accessories		 https://leafaffair.com/pages/military-discount
Thompson Cigar
10% off plus free shipping		 https://shop.id.me/stores/532-thompson-cigar
https://www.savings.com/coupons/thompsoncigar.com

Miscellaneous Retailers/Other

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
23andMe
Free shipping and 10% off additional health and ancestry service		 n/a https://hosted-pages.id.me/23andme-military-discount
Apex Legal Services
Reduced prices on some services at D.C. law firm		 n/a https://www.apexlegalservices.net/discount-prices-current--former-military-dc-md-federal-employees-dc-college--university-students.html
GameStop
10% in-store discount on new and preowned video games and accessories, hardware, collectibles		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/gamestop.com https://www.gamestop.com/military-discount
JCPenney portraits
Discounts include free session fees and prints, 50% off photography purchases, and lower-cost prints and albums		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jcpenney.com https://www.jcpportraits.com/offers/military-discount-0
Joann
15% military discount online and in stores on a variety of fabrics, crafts, projects, and hobbies gear, and seasonal decor		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/joann.com https://www.joann.com/military-discount/
Luminary Global
5% discount and free shipping on orders of $100 or more on a huge variety of first aid, trauma, and preparedness kits, and other medical supplies, and EMS, fire-rescue, and law enforcement gear		 n/a https://luminaryglobal.com/pages/military-veteran-discounts
Man Crates
10% discount, ships to APO and FPO addresses; sells scrumptious grub, gadgets, DIY projects, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/mancrates.com https://www.mancrates.com/store/pages/military
Michaels
15% off in store, sale items included, on most art supplies, crafts and hobbies, decor, office supplies, holidays and occasions, etc.		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/michaels.com https://www.michaels.com/military-discount
Musician’s Friend
10% off a single item costing $199+; sells guitars, basses, drums, amps and effects, etc.		 n/a https://www.musiciansfriend.com/military-appreciation
Northern Tool and Equipment
10% off in stores on tools and equipment including air compressors, engines, fans, generators, work clothes, and boots (Stihl brand excluded)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/northerntool.com https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/stores_military-discount
Ocean Ashes
10% discount to scatter the remains of any veteran at sea in Florida; one free scattering package every month to a veteran’s family		 n/a https://www.oceanashes.com/military-thanks
SmartStyle Hair Salons
10% off services and products at participating salons		 n/a https://www.smartstyle.com/en-us/offers/military-offer.html
Unique Gifts Store
20% off gifts based on occasion, type of recipient, heritage, favorite pet, etc.		 n/a https://uniquegiftsstore.net/pages/military-first-responder-discount
The Washington Post
Free digital content access with .mil, or .gov email address		 n/a https://helpcenter.washingtonpost.com/hc/en-us/articles/115007248227-Start-a-free-subscription-with-a-valid-gov-or-mil-email-address
The Word Among Us
Active duty, free two-year digital subscription; 80% off two years for veterans, Guard, and reserves; daily Mass readings, meditations, and more		 n/a https://myaccount.wau.org/page/vetsdayoffer
Yankee Candle
10% off every day on every purchase online and in store; sells jar candles, tumble and pillar candles, home and car fragrances, air fresheners, and much more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/yankeecandle.com https://www.yankeecandle.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-homefragranceus-Site/en_US/Support-Show?cfid=Military-Discount-2-14
Yeti Coolers
Discounts on most products; offers coolers, drinkware, bags, and gear		 n/a https://www.yeti.com/en_US/id-me.html

Food, Groceries, and Restaurants

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
Bonefish Grill
10% off your check		 n/a https://www.bonefishgrill.com/specials/veterans-military-discount
Brickwood Ovens
Promotional discount codes for military available; sells DIY wood fired pizza ovens and outdoor pizza oven kits		 n/a https://forum.brickwoodovens.com/t/active-duty-military-and-first-responders-discount/452
Cheryl’s Cookies
Free shipping to APO and FPO addresses; sells a wide assortment of cookies		 n/a https://www.cheryls.com/free-apo-fpo-military-shipping?flws_rd=1
Coffee for Less
10% off orders; sells different brands of coffee, pods, and more		 n/a https://www.coffeeforless.com/pages/military
Chuck E. Cheese
Meal and Play Points specials for military families		 n/a https://www.chuckecheese.com/coupons-deals/military-discounts/
Cici's Pizza
Military discounts at some locations; contact local pizzerias to ask		 https://www.cicis.com/faq/#1549271036148-d3f5d639-44c7
Commissary
Grocery store network for military families; has rewards program		 n/a https://www.commissaries.com/
El Pollo Loco
15% discount (maximum $1.50); serves L.A. Mex tacos, burritos, bowls, and other fire-grilled fare		 n/a https://www.elpolloloco.com/promotions/coupon-policy.html
Harry and David
15% discount; sells food gifts, gourmet gifts, gift baskets		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/harryanddavid.com https://www.harryanddavid.com/h/veteransadvantage
Hickory Farms
Free shipping on eligible military gifts to APO, DPO, and FPO addresses (up to four weeks for delivery); sells specialty gourmet food gift baskets		 n/a https://www.hickoryfarms.com/gift-baskets/military-gifts/
Golden Corral
Free thank-you dinners on Military Appreciation nights		 n/a https://www.goldencorral.com/military-appreciation/
Home Chef
50% off first purchase for new customers only and $10 off following purchases; is a meal delivery service		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/homechef.com https://www.homechef.com/heroes
Medieval Times
Free royalty upgrade for tickets purchased on base; discounted rates through ID.me		 n/a https://www.medievaltimes.com/promotion/military-discounts
New Seasons Market
10% off most items on Military Tuesdays		 n/a https://www.newseasonsmarket.com/faqs/
OldTimeCandy.com
Free shipping for military APO and FPO; $25 minimum order preferred but not required (do ship chocolate at your own risk!); sells many types and flavors of candy		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/oldtimecandy.com https://www.oldtimecandy.com/pages/military
Omaha Steaks
10% military discount on steaks, other meats and food		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/omahasteaks.com https://www.omahasteaks.com/servlet/OnlineShopping?Dsp=5709
Outback Steakhouse
10% off the check		 n/a https://www.outback.com/offers/heroes-discount
Ponderosa Steakhouse
15% off		 n/a https://www.ponderosabuffet.com/specials-promotions/
Red Robin
Military rewards with loyalty rewards		 n/a https://www.redrobin.com/royalty/
Texas de Brazil
20% off dinner and lunch prices, holidays excluded		 n/a https://texasdebrazil.com/specials/heroes-discount/
Texas Steakhouse
10% discount		 n/a https://texassteakhouse.com/support-our-troops/
Thrive Market
Free military memberships; focus on groceries that feature quality, sustainability, and affordability		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/thrivemarket.com https://thrivemarket.com/thrive-gives
Wendy’s
Exclusive WendyMail offers to Veterans Advantage members		 n/a https://www.wendys.com/veterans-advantage

Technology

Cell Service/Wireless Plans

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
AT&T
Unlimited plan prices starting at less than $27 per month with four lines; 25% military discount on many plans		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wireless.att.com
https://www.savings.com/coupons/att.com		 https://www.att.com/offers/discount-program/military-discount
C Spire
10% off shared data plans, up to 5 lines eligible		 n/a https://www.cspire.com/shop_and_learn/promos/offer/?id=promo-affinity
Sprint/T-Mobile
Magenta Military plan $100 for four lines with autopay; Magenta Max Military, $140 a month for four lines with more features		 n/a https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone-plans/military-discount-plans
US Cellular
15% discount on individual single line and family plans; on Shared Connect plans, 15% discount on data monthly recurring charge only		 n/a https://www.uscellular.com/deals/military
Verizon
Special discounts include unlimited from $30 per line per month		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/verizon.com https://www.verizon.com/military/
VirtualPBX
Discounts on Flex, Essentials, and Advanced business phone plans		 n/a https://www.virtualpbx.com/promo/military-veteran-discount/
Xfinity
One-time $25 coupon or bill credit; $100 Visa prepaid card with Xfinity service with a minimum term agreement within the past 90 days		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/xfinity.com https://www.xfinity.com/support/articles/military-service-offers
https://military.xfinity.com/#/welcome

Computer and Phone Software: Antivirus, Online Games, Etc.

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
A Story Before Bed
Free recordings with audio and video for kids to play back		 n/a http://www.astorybeforebed.com/military
ESet
25% off consumer antivirus and security products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eset.com https://www.eset.com/us/group-discounts/military/
Games to Grunts
Discounts on digital games		 n/a https://gamestogrunts.org/
LinkedIn Premium and LinkedIn Learning
One year of free access; spouses eligible		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/business.linkedin.com https://socialimpact.linkedin.com/programs/veterans
Malwarebytes Premium
20% discount		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/malwarebytes.com https://www.malwarebytes.com/military-discount
Norton Lifelock
30 days free then 25% off membership; can include credit monitoring, Social Security number alerts, and credit card activity alerts, among other things		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/symantec.com https://www.lifelock.com/store?promocode=milmb
SiriusXM Radio
25% discount; credit card required		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/siriusxm.com https://www.siriusxm.com/offers/military

Phones, Devices

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
Apple
10% off SIM-free iPhones; immediate family members eligible; special pricing on other Apple products		 n/a https://www.apple.com/shop/browse/home/veterans_military
https://www.apple.com/us_epp_55499/shop
Cobra
10% military discount; sells devices such as dash cams, CB radios, jump starters, power inverters		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/cobra.com https://www.cobra.com/pages/id-me#
Dell
10% off PCs and electronics		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/dell.com https://www.dell.com/en-us/member/lp/dellmilitary
HELM Audio
50% savings on Helm True Wireless 5 headphones, new release Sportsband HD wireless headphones, and accessories		 n/a https://helmaudio.com/pages/heroes
iRobot
Up to 15% off selected robots; company is known for its robot vacuums and mops		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/irobot.com https://hosted-pages.id.me/irobot-military-discount
https://shop.id.me/stores/252-irobot
Lenovo
7% off practically any product on top of existing coupons; sells PCs, tablets, accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lenovo.com https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/landingpage/military/
Microsoft
Up to 10% off certain products and services		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/microsoftstore.com https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/b/military
Motorola
10% off sitewide; sells phones, accessories, and smart products, including security and surveillance		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/motorola.com https://www.motorola.com/us/military-discount
Samsung
Up to 30% off phones, electronics, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/samsung.com https://www.samsung.com/us/shop/discount-program/military/
Sennheiser
Savings on headphones		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/sennheiser.com https://en-us.sennheiser.com/id-me-faq
Silk Smartish
15% off phone cases		 n/a https://smartish.com/pages/discounts
Targus
25% off laptop bags, tablet cases, docking stations, power adapters, other accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/targus.com https://us.targus.com/pages/military-discount
Tech for Troops
Affordable refurbished computers for in-need veterans and their children; scholarships available; training and networking opportunities with businesses		 n/a https://techfortroops.org/veterans/

Home Security Products and Baby Monitors

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
Armor Concepts
25% discount on everything in store; sells door security solutions for kick-in, prying, other types of protection		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/armorconcepts.com https://www.armorconcepts.com/military-service-discount
Cove Security
Up to $475 of security equipment for $150, six months of professional monitoring for $14.99 or $24.99 a month, 60 days risk-free trial		 n/a https://www.covesmart.com/thanks/
Guardline
15% discount; sells wireless doorbells, driveway alarms, and various accessories		 n/a https://www.guardlinesecurity.com/pages/military-discount
Miku
10% military discount on purchase of new Miku Smart Baby Monitor		 n/a https://mikucare.com/pages/military-rewards
Motorola
10% off sitewide; sells baby, home, and pet monitors, among other security and surveillance devices		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/motorola.com https://www.motorola.com/us/military-discount
My Alarm Center
$150 credit and monthly subscription fee of $34.99 that includes alarm, cellular communicator, remote key fob, motion detector, window sensors, and door sensors		 n/a https://myalarmcenter.com/offers/military-and-educator-discounts/
Ring
Discounts on security systems and doorbells		 n/a https://ring.com/exclusive-discounts

Travel

Airlines

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Air Transat
Canadian airline offering 25% Option Plus discounts (if available) to U.S. and Canadian military and one traveling companion plus benefits such as one piece of free baggage under 23 kilograms (about 50 pounds) and other baggage discounts; Option Plus features economy class seat selection, priority services, and other perks		 airtransat.com/en-CA/Forms/Military-personnel
Alaska Airlines
Special military fares in some markets, five free checked bags, 15% off food purchases, early boarding, free service animal travel, pet shipping discounts, VetRewards program, and more		 https://www.alaskaair.com/content/about-us/social-responsibility/salute-to-service
Allegiant
Up to two pieces of checked baggage, no charge for oversize checked baggage, up to one pet in cabin, and other benefits with Allegiant Honors		 https://www.allegiantair.com/military-discount
Delta Vacations
$50 to $300 off depending on price of vacation package		 https://www.deltavacations.com/corporatepromo/index.do?corporatePromoId=USMILITARY
Jet Blue
Discounts starting at 5% off fares for military and Veterans Advantage cardholders; other benefits include free checked baggage in some circumstances; immediate family members can qualify with or without the servicemember/veteran		 https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/military-customers
Lufthansa
Up to 5% off certain flights; reservations limited to eight or fewer travelers		 https://www.lufthansa.com/us/en/veterans-advantage
Silver Airways
11% off published fares, spouse and children included; book through travel agency since discount isn’t available on the website		 https://www.silverairways.com/more-information/travel-information/military-discount
Southwest Airlines
Call to get/confirm discounts: 1-800-I-FLY-SWA; a few seats available on flights		 https://www.southwest.com/html/customer-service/how-tos/book-and-manage-air-pol.html
Unite
d Airlines 5% off fares and extra baggage allowance		 https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/products/milgov/military-benefits.html
United Vacations
Up to $300 savings, depending on price of vacation bought		 https://vacations.united.com/GeneralInformation/MilitaryTravelDiscounts.aspx

Buses

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Greyhound
10% discount on full-price tickets; Veterans Advantage card: 10% discount, $279 maximum trip cost for anywhere in U.S. when getting discount at the station, and 25% off Greyhound Package Express shipping with Veterans Advantage card		 https://www.greyhound.com/en/help-and-info/ticket-info/discounts
Peter Pan Bus Lines
Military discounts subject to availability; runs in the Northeast		 https://peterpanbus.com/terms-and-conditions/

Car and Truck Rentals

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info
Alamo
Discounts for leisure trips and travel without official orders; discounts for dependents with appropriate ID		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/alamo.com https://www.alamo.com/en/car-rental-deals/government-military-leisure-travel.html
Avis
Up to 25% savings on base rates with discount code		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/avis.com https://www.avis.com/en/offers/partners/veterans-advantage
Budget Rent a Car
Up to 25% off  with discount code		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/budget.com https://www.budget.com/en/offers/partner-offers/25-off-car-rentals-for-military-veterans
Budget Truck Rental
20% discount with code		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/budgettruck.com https://www.budgettruck.com/deals/military-discounts
Dollar Car Rental
5% off retail rates, free car upgrades, unlimited mileage, and other benefits		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/dollar.com https://www.dollar.com/Business/Government.aspx
Enterprise
Discounted rates on car rental travel; company founded by Navy veteran		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/enterprise.com https://www.enterprise.com/en/about/supporting-veterans.html
https://www.enterprise.com/en/car-rental/deals/military-government-rental-discounts.html
Hertz
Discounted rates, free Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, space available upgrades, and other benefits		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/hertz.com https://www.hertz.com/rentacar/misc/index.jsp?targetPage=governmentandmilitary.xml
National Car Rental
Discounted rates include family members, frequent airline travel benefits with airline partners		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/nationalcar.com https://www.nationalcar.com/en/car-rental/business-program/government-programs.html
Penske Truck Rental
10% off truck rental with code; specialized call center for military and family discounts: 1-844-4TROOPS (1-844-487-6677)		 n/a https://www.pensketruckrental.com/discounts/military/
Rental Cover
30% off rental insurance		 n/a https://www.rentalcover.com/en-us/military-car-rental-discount
Sixt
5% off luxury rentals		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/sixt.com https://www.sixt.com/military-car-rental/#/
Thrifty Car Rental
5% off rentals; free Blue Chips membership		 n/a https://www.thrifty.com/Programs/Government.aspx
https://www.thrifty.com/Programs/Government/VeteransAdvantage.aspx

Cruises

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Carnival Cruise Lines
Lower rates on cruises; must submit military proof or lose discount		 https://help.carnival.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/2856/kw/military
Military Cruise Deals
Veteran and military cruise discounts below the cruise lines’ lowest rate; free services; military family owned		 https://www.militarycruisedeals.com/
MSC Cruises
5% to 10% off rooms, including multiple rooms at the same time; kids sail free on some cruises; 100% redeployment cruise credit		 https://www.msccruisesusa.com/cruise-deals/military-discount-rates
Princess
Up to $250 free onboard spending money, any cruise, any time of the year		 https://www.princess.com/military_benefit_program/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/princess.com
Royal Caribbean
Special military rates include guests in the same stateroom as military personnel		 https://www.royalcaribbean.com/faq/questions/qualifications-special-pricing
Vacations to Go
Find cruises with available military discounts		 https://www.vacationstogo.com/military_discounts_search.cfm

Hotels, Resorts, and Lodging

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
AFRC Resorts
Affordable Armed Forces Recreation Center Resorts for vacations in Hawaii, Florida, Germany, and Korea		 https://www.armymwr.com/travel/armed-forces-hotels-resorts
Altoona Grand Hotel
15% discount on hotel in Altoona, PA		 https://altoonagrandhotel.com/
American Legion Travel Center
Various hotel deals for American Legion members		 https://www.legion.org/benefits/travel
Atlantis Casino Resort & Spa
Up to 15% off for military and families at this resort in Reno, NV		 https://atlantiscasino.com/offers/overview/military-family-rate
Atlantis Paradise Island
Up to 25% off nightly rates in the Bahamas; free unlimited waterpark and casino		 https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/idme
Bally’s Hotel & Casino (also includes Caesar’s, The Cromwell, Harrah’s, and Flamingo Las Vegas, among others)
Up to 30% off hotel stays; spouse discounts available; destinations include:
Nevada: Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe, Laughlin
New Jersey: Atlantic City
North Carolina: Cherokee and Murphy
Arizona: Maricopa
California: Funner
Colorado: Black Hawk
Illinois: Joilet, Metropolis
Indiana: Elizabeth
Iowa: Council Bluffs, Bettendorf, Waterloo
Louisiana: New Orleans, Bossier City
Mississippi: Biloxi, Robinsonville, Lula
Missouri: Kansas City, Boonville, St. Louis		 https://www.caesars.com/deals/military-discounts
https://www.caesars.com/cromwell
https://www.caesars.com/flamingo-las-vegas
https://www.savings.com/coupons/caesars.com
Beaches Resorts
10% off on top of special promotions in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos		 https://www.beaches.com/deals/firefighter-military-police-savings/
Beachwoods Resort
15% off certain rooms/bookings in Kitty Hawk, NC (Outer Banks)		 https://www.beachwoods.com/deals/military-discount
Best Western
Discounts at or below per diem across North America		 https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/offers/hotel-discounts/military-discounts.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/bestwestern.com
Castle Resorts & Hotels
Military and family rates at resorts in Hawaii		 https://www.castleresorts.com/special-offers/military/
Choice Hotels
Discounted rates at hotels throughout the United States and Canada		 https://www.choicehotels.com/deals/government-rate
https://www.savings.com/coupons/choice-hotels
Cody KOA
15% off camping and KOA stays in Cody, WY		 https://koa.com/campgrounds/cody/hot-deals/
Department of Defense Lodging
Expanded access to military facilities		 https://www.dodlodging.net/
https://www.dodlodging.net/documents/Patron_Expansion_FAQs.pdf
Dreams Resorts and Spas (includes Secrets Resorts & Spas)
Special 10% military discount; resort chain is in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Curacao, and Spain		 http://www.dreamsresorts.com/en_us/offers.html
https://www.secretsresorts.com/en_us/offers.html
Embassy Suites
Special rates at more than 200 locations		 https://embassysuites3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html
Extended Stay America
Special rates at more than 600 locations		 https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/special-offers/military-government-rates
https://www.savings.com/coupons/extendedstayamerica.com
Foxwoods Resort & Casino
15% off rooms and $5 off scooter rentals among other offers in Mashantucket, CT		 https://www.foxwoods.com/military-offers/
Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel
15% off train, hotel, and RV park reservations year-round with code; hotel is in Williams, AZ, about an hour from the Grand Canyon		 https://www.thetrain.com/offers-packages/discounts/
Grande Shores
Discount on certain condo and hotel bookings in Myrtle Beach, SC		 https://www.grandeshores.com/specials
Great Wolf Lodge
Up to 30% off at indoor water resorts throughout the United States with the Howlin’ Heroes Offer		 https://www.greatwolf.com/heroes
https://www.savings.com/coupons/greatwolf.com
Hampton Inn & Suites
Military deals at participating sites throughout the country		 https://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html
Hawk’s Cay Resort
Guestroom rates in the Florida Keys starting at $149 per weeknight and villa rates starting at $289 from August 22 - December 19, 2021; check hotel website for more details on rates after these dates		 https://www.hawkscay.com/special-offers
Hilton Hotel & Resorts
Special rates, including military family rates, across the United States		 https://www3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/hilton.com
Howard Johnson Hotels
Discounts available; call 1-800-225-3297		 https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/hojo/hotel-deals/government-discount
InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)
Military discounts at participating IHG hotels/brands across the United States, Canada, Central, and South America		 https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/deals/hotel-offers/government/military-leisure-rate
https://www.savings.com/coupons/ihg.com
Kingsmill Resort
15% off most nightly rates at resort in Williamsburg, VA		 https://www.kingsmill.com/packages/military-discount/
La Quinta Inns & Suites
12% off best available rates across the United States		 https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/laquinta/hotel-deals
Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas
10% off best available rate at Lake Powell Resort and Defiance House Lodge (Arizona/Utah)		 https://www.lakepowell.com/special-offers/specials-packages/member-programs/military-discount/
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Discounted rates when available		 https://help.marriott.com/s/article/Article-21993
https://www.savings.com/coupons/marriott.com
Mermaid Cottages
5% discount with promo code in Tybee Island, GA		 https://mermaidcottages.com/Specials/Military-Discounts/
Mesa Verde
10% off best available rate at Far View Lodge in Mesa Verde, CO		 https://www.visitmesaverde.com/special-offers/specials-packages/member-programs/military-discount/
MGM Resorts
10% military discounts in Las Vegas at the Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, New York-New York, and many other places		 https://www.mgmresorts.com/en/offers/military.html
Military OneSource
First-class ideas for cool military vacations; options include Coast Guard lodging, the Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area near Cape Fear, North Carolina, Kilauea Military Camp in Hawaii, and the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo		 https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/travel/recreational-lodging/vacation-first-class-using-military-lodging/
https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/Assistant-Commandant-for-Human-Resources-CG-1/Community-Services-Command-CSC/MWR/Coast-Guard-Lodging/
Motel 6
Up to 10% savings at more than 1,400 locations in the United States and Canada		 https://www.motel6.com/en/home/promo/military-discount.html
https://www.savings.com/coupons/motel6.com
Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, RV Parks, Campgrounds
More than 22,000 guest rooms worldwide plus discounted tickets to area attractions; call Call 1-877-NAVY-BED (628-9233) for individual or group bookings		 https://ngis.dodlodging.net/
https://get.dodlodging.net/
Oyo Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
30% off best available rates		 https://www.oyolasvegas.com/offers/offer/#FED
https://www.savings.com/coupons/oyohotels.com
Palms Place
Room rate discounts in Las Vegas		 https://www.palms.com/palms-place-promotions/government-military/
Pinehurst Resort
10% off select vacation packages and spa treatments in Pinehurst, NC		 https://www.pinehurst.com/faq/
Raddison Hotels Americas (includes Country Inn & Suites by Radisson)
Special military deals throughout the United States and Canada		 https://www.radissonhotelsamericas.com/en-us/hotel-deals/military-first-offer
https://www.savings.com/coupons/countryinns.com
Rainier Lodging
10% discount up to $100 from October through May, excluding holidays, in Ashford, WA		 https://www.rainierlodging.com/specials/
Red Lion Hotels
15% off in the United States and Canada with promo code, extra Hello Rewards benefits		 https://www.redlion.com/offers/thank-you-to-our-heroes
Red Roof Inn
Exclusive travel discounts good at any location nationwide; 10% off leisure travel and 10% off for friends and family visiting military		 https://www.redroof.com/deals/government-and-military/Index
https://www.redroof.com/deals/government-and-military/military_friends_and_family
https://www.savings.com/coupons/redroof.com
Sandals Resorts
10% off on top of special promos in the Caribbean		 https://www.sandals.com/specials/firefighter-military-police-savings/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/sandals.com
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Up to 10% military discounts in Hollywood, FL		 https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/promotions/military-rates
Shades of Green
Discounted vacation rooms and rates in January and September for veterans who received honorable discharges; book by calling 888-593-2242		 https://www.shadesofgreen.org/special-offers/monthly-specials/salute-our-veterans
https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions
Super 8
15% off best available rates at U.S. and Canadian hotels		 https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/super-8/hotel-deals
https://www.savings.com/coupons/super-8
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Special rates for government travel		 https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/hotel-deals/government-discount
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park
10% to 20% off camping, exact discount depends on location		 https://www.campjellystone.com/plan-your-vacation/military-discount/

Skiing and Ski Resorts

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Cranmore Mountain Resort
$15 discount on full-priced lift tickets on non-holiday Mondays through Fridays, for both active and retired military; in North Conway, NH		 https://www.cranmore.com/Plan-Your-Trip/Tickets-Passes/Lift-Tickets#797123-do-you-offer-a-military-discount
Grand Targhee Resort
$73 purchase at ticket window (regular tickets cost $103 online and $83 for a half-day at the ticket window); in Alta, WY		 https://www.grandtarghee.com/tickets-passes/winter-lift-tickets/?cn-reloaded=1
Jans
15% off ski and other outdoor gear online and in Park City, UT; free shipping to APO/FPO addresses		 https://www.jans.com/jans-military-discount
https://www.jans.com/shipping-information
Jay Peak
Free season pass and 10% off regular lodging package rates for military deployed in Vermont; otherwise, 50% off service member day lift tickets and 10% off regular lodging package rates; in Jay, VT		 https://jaypeakresort.com/resort/community-employment/community/jay-peak-military-discounts
Loon Mountain
10% discount on select summer and fall activities such as gondola rides, disc golf, and downhill mountain biking in Lincoln, NH; $10 off lift tickets in winter at window rates Mondays through Fridays, not including holidays; valid for one personnel plus one immediate family member		 https://www.loonmtn.com/lift-tickets/military-discounts
Monarch Mountain
$209 discounted season pass in Salida, CO; otherwise, discounted lift tickets and 15% to 50% off at various places at the resort		 https://www.skimonarch.com/military-season-pass/
Pat’s Peak
$419 unlimited season pass in Henniker, NH		 https://www.patspeak.com/Tickets-Passes/Season-Passes.aspx
Pico Mountain
Discounted lift ticket privileges with every visit in Killington, VT, and other benefits		 https://www.picomountain.com/plan-your-trip/tickets-passes/lift-tickets/special-offers
Shawnee Mountain
Military Appreciation Weekend (March 19-March 21, 2022); get free lift ticket and ski or snowboard rentals for active-duty military, spouses, and children younger than 18; 50% off lift tickets and $40 rentals for retired military and reserve		 https://www.shawneemt.com/events/military-appreciation-weekend/
Sun & Ski Sports
10% off ski, snow, bike, watersports, and other gear and accessories		 https://www.sunandski.com/salute
Sugar Mountain Resort
Discounted slope/lift tickets in Banner Elk, NC, every day of the season for active duty, spouses, and children 17 and under		 http://www.skisugar.com/military/
Wachusett Mountain
$229 military season pass in Princeton, MA		 https://www.wachusett.com/Tickets-Passes/Seasonal-Passes/Military-Pass.aspx
Wildcat Mountain Ski Area
Military discount with advance purchases in Gorham, NH; ticket adjustments on full-price tickets available at the end of the day		 https://www.skiwildcat.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/tickets.aspx

Trains

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Amtrak
10% off some fares (must be the lowest available rates) for active-duty military, spouses, and dependents, and veterans; military child fares include the 10% military child discount plus the 50% everyday child discount on the lowest-priced adult fares		 https://www.amtrak.com/military-discountshttps://www.amtrak.com/deals-discounts/everyday-discounts/military-children-discounts.html
https://www.amtrak.com/deals-discounts/everyday-discounts/veterans-discount.html
Capitol Corridor
15% off train fares between Silicon Valley/San Jose and Sacramento areas; promo codes apply to active-duty military, spouses, and children, and veterans and spouses		 https://www.capitolcorridor.org/deals-promotions/
https://www.capitolcorridor.org/veterans-discount/

Bookings: Trip/Vacation Package Sites (Flight, Hotel, Rental Car, Etc.)

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Armed Forces Vacation Club
Exclusive discounts and seven-night vacations starting at $379		 https://www.afvclub.com/
CheapTickets
18% off travel discount through Sept. 30, 2021 (military offer may change after that)		 https://www.cheaptickets.com/military
https://www.savings.com/coupons/cheaptickets.com
CIE Tours
5% discount for active and retired military and immediate family traveling with them; offers self-drive, private driver, and guided vacation tours		 https://www.cietours.com/offers/military-discount
Clipper Vacations
10% off some fares for U.S. and Canadian military, including family members; 50% off some fares for children; Clipper Ferry focuses on the Pacific Northwest		 https://www.clippervacations.com/traveler-specials/#Military
Delta Vacations
$50 to $300 off depending on price of vacation package		 https://www.deltavacations.com/corporatepromo/index.do?corporatePromoId=USMILITARY
Expedia
Savings of 10% or more on packages, flights, stays, or car rentals		 https://www.expedia.com/lp/b/militaryoffer
https://www.savings.com/coupons/expedia.com
Hotels.com
10% off deals		 https://www.hotels.com/page/idme-validation/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/hotels.com
Hotwire
$10 off hotel bookings of $100 or more		 https://blog.hotwire.com/militarydiscount/https://api.id.me/en/session/newhttps://www.hotwire.com/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/hotwire.com
United Vacations
Up to $300 savings, depending on price of vacation bought		 https://vacations.united.com/GeneralInformation/MilitaryTravelDiscounts.aspx
USAA
Fantastic deals on resorts, car rentals, flights, and more if you have insurance through USAA		 https://www.usaa.com/inet/wc/travel-deals

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
9/11 Memorial & Museum
Free admission for active and retired military at this museum in New York, New York		 https://www.911memorial.org/visit/visit-museum-1
Aquarium of the Pacific
Buy discounted tickets ahead of time at MWR/ITT offices on base; in Long Beach, CA		 https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/visit/discounts/
Art Institute of Chicago
Free military admission all year; service member households free too from Armed Forces Day in May through Labor Day in September		 https://www.artic.edu/visit/free-admission-opportunities
Boston Children’s Museum
Free admission with advance online purchase		 https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/visit/ways-save
Butchart Gardens
Up to 50% off for U.S. (and other foreign) military; free admission for Canadian military; in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada		 https://www.butchartgardens.com/rates/
Carnegie Science Center
Half-price general admission for themselves and up to three others; 10% discount in XPLOR Store for active military; veterans get half-price admissions for themselves only except on Veterans Day when up to three others can also get half-price; in Pittsburgh		 https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/visit/special-offers-and-discounts/
Dallas Zoo
$2 off per general admission ticket for up to two adults and two children, excluding Jan. and Feb. $8 pricing		 https://www.dallaszoo.com/plan-your-visit/special-offers-and-discounts/
Denver Art Museum
$8 for active military and veterans with Colorado ID; $10 for non-Colorado residents		 https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit#tickets
Field Museum
Complimentary basic admission in Chicago		 https://www.fieldmuseum.org/visit
Harley-Davidson Museum
Daily discounts on admission in Milwaukee		 https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html
Houston Zoo
50% off general admission tickets		 https://www.houstonzoo.org/plan-your-visit/prices-and-discounts/
Kennedy Space Center
Discounted rates at space center ticket windows in Merritt Island, FL, and at participating MWR/ITT Travel offices		 https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets
Midway Museum
Free admission to this San Diego museum for active-duty military; USS Midway veterans get a  complimentary Lifetime Midway Membership		 https://www.midway.org/visit/buy-tickets/
https://www.midway.org/give-join/membership/membership-overview/#1611178728956-d44c061a-ca39
Milwaukee Public Museum
Admission for $14 vs. the regular $18 price for adults 18 to 64		 https://www.mpm.edu/plan-visit/ticket-prices
Moody Gardens
$30 value pass for military personnel to attractions in Galveston, TX; pass admission includes Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, Discovery Museum, Colonel Paddlewheeler, and one show in each theater (MG 3D, 4D Special FX Theater, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure)		 https://www.moodygardens.com/attractions/tickets/
Mote Aquarium
One free admission in Sarasota, FL, for active-duty military; free admissions for veterans and their dependents on Veterans Day		 https://mote.org/aquarium/hours-location
Mount Vernon
Discount for military personnel; free admission for Purple Heart recipients		 https://www.mountvernon.org/en/ticketing
New England Aquarium
$10 off admission for active-duty adult military personnel and dependents; $5 off for child dependents; veterans get $2 off		 https://www.neaq.org/visit/tickets/offers-discounts/
Orlando Museum of Art
Free admission to active duty and veterans; Blue Star program also grants free admission to active-duty military and up to five family members from Memorial Day through Labor Day		 https://omart.org/visit/tickets/
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Free general admission in Dallas for active-duty military and veterans; $3 off for family members		 https://www.perotmuseum.org/visitor-information/discounts/index.html
SeaWorld Orlando
One free admission per year for military and up to three dependents; veterans and up to three guests can get 50% off a single-day ticket		 https://seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/military-discount/
Shades of Green
12% off tickets to various Orlando-area attractions, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Kennedy Space Center, and Busch Gardens Tampa		 https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions
Shedd Aquarium
Year-round free general admission for active-duty military; Blue Star free admission for dependents and family during certain times		 https://www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit/get-tickets/discount-and-free-days#first

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (and SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, SeaWorld San Antonio, Sesame Place)
Discounts include Waves of Honor complimentary admission to either SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, or Sesame Place for military personnel and as many as three direct dependents; one park and one visit only		 https://buschgardens.com/tampa/tickets/military-discount/
https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/tickets/military/
Crayola Experience
$3 off general admission tickets in Orlando; free admission on select dates		 https://www.crayolaexperience.com/orlando/plan-your-visit/special-offers
Diggerland
$5 off general admission for military cardholder and up to three other family members; construction and water theme park is in West Berlin, NJ		 https://www.diggerlandusa.com/discounts/
Dollywood
30% off one-day admission tickets with upgrade to discounted military season pass (buying online is recommended to ensure availability)		 https://www.dollywood.com/Deals/Special-Offers/Military-Discount
Kings Dominion
$39.99 admission to Kings Dominion and Soak City in Doswell, VA; 2022 Military Gold Pass for $85 with monthly payment plans available, get unlimited visits and free parking		 https://www.kingsdominion.com/military-discounts
Knott’s Berry Farm
Tickets from $56 in Buena Park, CA		 https://www.knotts.com/military-discounts
Legoland California
Discounts in Carlsbad, CA, on Legoland rooms and free breakfasts but tickets to the park aren't included		 https://vacations.legoland.com/california/LLCMIL/package.html
Legoland Florida
Free admission in Winter Haven, FL, for active-duty; for families, non-active, and veterans, get 25% off online, 10% off first and second days, or a free second day and other discounted tickets at the ITT office on base; save on some room types at the hotels		 https://www.legoland.com/florida/tickets-passes/military-discounts/
Shades of Green
12% off tickets to various Orlando-area attractions, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Kennedy Space Center, and Busch Gardens Tampa		 https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions
Six Flags Great America (Gurnee, IL) and Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, TX)
Get discounted tickets at MWR/ITR offices; you can also get 20% off one-day tickets at guest services in Great America; Six Flags Texas sells discounted tickets at the gate, too		 https://www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/help/frequently-asked-questions/
https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/help/frequently-asked-questions/
Space Center Houston
$5 off for active and retired military		 https://spacecenter.org/promotions-and-discounts/
Universal Orlando Resort
Specially priced tickets and vacation packages for active and retired military		 https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/military-deals-specials
Walt Disney World
Specially priced tickets at the park in Orlando, FL, and rates at Disney resort hotels		 https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-multi-day-tickets-2021/
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-hotel-rates-2021/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/disneyworld.disney.go.com
Worlds of Fun
Discount on front-gate admissions at the largest amusement park complex in the Midwest (Kansas City, MO); call local ITR offices for other discount options		 https://www.worldsoffun.com/frequently-asked-questions

Misc. Travel

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
iVenture Card
Discounts on card that offers lower-rate access to many attractions around the world		 https://www.iventurecard.com/us/services-discount/
Lite Flight Helicopters
10% off with promo code if booking online; 50% off single-rider tour; does charter helicopters, tours, and flights in Los Angeles		 https://www.liteflighthelicopters.com/la-helicopter-rides-deals-and-discounts/
Military Tee Times
15% savings on select tee times throughout the United States		 https://www.militaryteetimes.com/
ParkFlyRide
Extra day of free airport parking; no cancellation fees; call 1‑866‑922‑PARK (7275); discount can apply to family members		 https://www.parkrideflyusa.com/military
USGS - America the Beautiful Pass
Free in person at sites that process the pass; $10 on USGS store, for current military, dependents, veterans, and Gold Star families		 https://store.usgs.gov/faq#US-Military
Whitewater Rafting Adventures
Free for Gold Star and Purple Heart families in Nesquehoning, PA; 50% admission for service members on mid-tour leave; 15% off admission to  military and one other person; also offers kayaking, ziplining, biking, paintball		 http://www.adventurerafting.com/military-first-responder-discount-policy/

Gyms, Trampoline Parks, Indoor Rock Climbing, Other Exercise

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
24 Hour Fitness
$0 initiation and $5 off monthly dues at gyms across the United States		 https://www.24hourfitness.com/membership/promo/military/
Atlanta Rocks
10% climbing discount		 http://atlantarocks.com/special-discounts/
Capital City Gymnastics
10% discount in Cayce, SC, for military families		 https://capitalcitygymnasticsinc.com/policies/
Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park
50% off jump time, including spouses and children, in Spokane Valley, WA		 https://flyingsquirrelsports.us/spokane-valley-washington/discounts/
Dragonfly Hot Yoga
10-class yoga pass for $150 in Madison, WI		 https://www.dragonflyhotyoga.com/classes/rates/discounts/
Gold’s Gym
Low enrollment fees and discounted monthly dues		 https://www.goldsgym.com/join-golds-gym-now/https://shop.id.me/stores/2754-gold-s-gym
Massage Envy
Savings on massages across the United States		 https://www.massageenvy.com/memberships?membership-drive-modal
UFC Gyms
30-day pass		 https://www.ufc.com/news/military-offers
https://www.savings.com/coupons/ufcstore.com
Weight Crafters
Discounted rates for weight-loss camp programs; veteran-led		 https://www.weightcrafters.com/fitness-camp-discounts-and-specials/
YMCA
Gym memberships and respite child care services for qualified military members and families		 https://www.asymca.org/ymca-dod-military-outreach-initiative

Homes, Furniture, Housing Services

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
All-American Home Services
10% off coupon for HVAC, plumbing, or air quality testing in Tampa, FL		 https://www.allamerican-homeservices.com/our-offer/
Armor Concepts
25% discount on everything in store; sells door security solutions for kick-in, prying, other types of protection		 https://www.armorconcepts.com/military-service-discount
https://www.savings.com/coupons/armorconcepts.com
Bassett Furniture
30% off one item of furniture and 10% off accessories		 https://www.bassettfurniture.com/customer-service/military-first-responders-discount.asp
BelTile
5% to 10% discount; sells ceramic, handpainted, porcelain, and stone tiles, among other products		 https://www.beltile.com/military-discount
DEKOR
10% military discount on orders; offers lighting options for decks, pergolas, landscapes, hardscapes, interiors, and more		 https://www.dekorlighting.com/discounts-and-promotions/?_route_=military-discount
Direct Energy
Special military offers on home energy needs, whether natural gas and/or electric		 https://www.directenergy.com/military
https://www.savings.com/coupons/directenergy.com
E-Z UP
Up to 30% off instant shelter products and accessories for racing, camping, tailgating, beaching, festivals, trade shows, farmers markets, outdoor dining, and more		 https://www.ezup.com/serve
Frigidaire
25% military discount on parts, accessories, and filters purchased on Frigidaire.com; 25% discount on first water subscription order; does not include appliances		 https://frigidaire.sheerid.com/
GelPro
25% off online purchases; sells gel-filled, ergonomic floor mats		 https://www.gelpro.com/military-discounts
https://www.savings.com/coupons/gelpro.com
Homes for Heroes
Home purchase and refinance savings		 https://www.homesforheroes.com/heroes/military/
Husqvarna
10% off the MSRP of any Husqvarna product, including smart lawnmowers, chainsaws, and zero-turn mowers		 https://www.husqvarna.com/us/discover/military-program/
Jacksonville Tile Pro
15% tile installation discount; business located in Duval County, FL		 http://www.jacksonvilletilepro.com/military-discount.html
Kirkland’s
10% military discount on in-store purchases; sells home decor, furniture, textiles, accessories, and gifts		 https://www.kirklands.com/custserv/custserv.jsp?pageName=FAQDiscountPromotions
https://www.savings.com/coupons/kirklands.com
McCoy’s Building Supply
10% year-round military discount includes active-duty and retired veterans; extended discount to veterans on Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day; $500 maximum discount limit per day and per transaction; sells building materials, doors, windows, electrical products, kitchen and bath products, and much more		 https://www.mccoys.com/military
Overstock
Free Club O membership; get 5% rewards on purchases, free returns on select items, extra rewards, and other benefits		 https://www.overstock.com/clubomilitary
https://www.savings.com/coupons/overstock.com
Project EverGreen
Free lawncare and snow care services in all 50 states provided by volunteers during deployments		 https://projectevergreen.org/about-the-program-military-families/
Sherwin-Williams
15% discount on paints, stains, and painting supplies; spouses eligible		 https://www.sherwin-williams.com/homeowners/special-offers/military
Toolbarn
5% military discount on eligible power tools, hand tools, air tools, and more		 https://www.toolbarn.com/military-discount-program/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/toolbarn.com
The Bond Team at RSVP
Year-round discounts on military services; brokerage located in western Washington state		 http://bondteambrokers.com/purl/pg/rograms#military-banner
Volt
Everyday 10% military discount; spouses included; offers landscape lighting products, including solar		 https://www.voltlighting.com/news/release-volt-partners-with-id-me-to-offer-military-discount

Home Decor, Bedding, Mattresses

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Bear Mattress
30% off sitewide (offer may end soon); sells mattresses such as the Bear Hybrid, bed bases, including adjustable, and accessories		 n/a https://www.bearmattress.com/pages/military-discount
Brooklyn Bedding
Everyday 25% discount online and in-store, and free shipping; sells various types of mattresses such as the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid, and pillows, sheets, adjustable bases, and other accessories		 n/a https://brooklynbedding.com/pages/military-discount
Eight Sleep
10% off; sells sleep fitness products, including the Pod Pro mattress with room climate and weather response		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eightsleep.com https://verifypass.com/offers/website/eightsleep.com
https://members.veteransadvantage.com/offers/get-10-military-discount
GhostBed
30% military discount; sells mattresses such as the luxe, flex, and 3D Matrix, and adjustable bases, bed frames, pillows, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/ghostbed.com https://www.ghostbed.com/pages/military-discount
LoveSac
5% off adaptable couches, sactionals (not a typo!), sacs, covers, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lovesac.com https://www.lovesac.com/heroes
Malouf
35% military discount on designer beds, bedding, adjustable bases, bed frames, pillows		 n/a https://www.maloufhome.com/discount/
Purple
10% off; sells a range of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, bedding, pet beds, and other products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/purple.com https://purple.com/military-discount

Relocation, Deployment, Packing, Shipping, and Storage

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
509 Packing and Cleaning
10% off cleaning, packing, and moving services in Washington and Idaho		 https://www.509packandclean.com/
https://www.509packandclean.com/contact
CubeSmart
5% military discount on top of other specials and promotions; enter ZIP code to find the closest location		 https://www.cubesmart.com/deals/military/
Harley-Davidson
Motorcycle storage, among other benefits		 https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html
Number 1 Auto Transport
$50 discount on car shipping services		 https://number1autotransport.com/military-auto-transport/
PODS
10% discount on moves and storage		 https://www.pods.com/resource-center/military
Project EverGreen
Free lawncare and snow care services in all 50 states provided by volunteers during deployments		 https://projectevergreen.org/about-the-program-military-families/
SMARTBOX
$20 off moving and storage with promo code		 https://www.smartboxmovingandstorage.com/moving/military-moving-program/military-discounts
uShip
Savings of up to 61% on moving and relocation services		 https://www.uship.com/military/
Zippy Shell
Discounts on storage and moving solutions		 https://www.zippyshell.com/moving/military-moving

Pet Transport, Relocation, and Boarding

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
American Airlines Cargo
50% discount when traveling on orders		 https://www.aacargo.com/learn/animals-policy-and-restrictions.html
Happy Tails Travel
Savings on pet relocation services		 https://www.happytailstravel.com/military-pet-relocation-pcs
Pet Air Carrier
$125 discount for the first pet and a $25 discount for each additional pet for travel-abroad orders		 https://www.petaircarrier.com/about/we-support-our-military/
Pet Palace
10% off boarding and baths; pet resort is in Webster, TX		 http://thepetpalace.net/discounts-and-rewards/
United Airlines
Special handling, streamlined customs clearance, and other benefits (program suspended for the time being)		 https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/travel/animals/exceptions.html

Pets

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Best Bully Sticks
15% discount on bully sticks and other pet chews		 https://www.bestbullysticks.com/pages/frequently-asked-questions
Pets For Patriots
Additional adoption benefits, discounted pet care, exclusive discounts, retailer gift cards, and other benefits		 https://www.petsforpatriots.org/adopt-a-pet/veteran-benefits/
Pet Pros
5% discount on pet food, supplements, treats, shampoos, toys, beds, and more		 https://petpros.net/senior-military-discount/
Pet Supermarket
10% in-store Military Day discounts the last Tuesday of every calendar month; for VIP members		 https://www.petsupermarket.com/vip-terms-and-conditions
https://www.savings.com/coupons/petsupermarket.com
Tri-County Humane Society
Adoption fees waived for cats older than six months		 https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/adopt-a-pet/senior-veteran-adoption-discounts.html

Universities and Education

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Apex Learning Virtual School
15% discount; school is for middle and high school virtual learning		 https://www.apexlearningvs.com/full-time-enrollment/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/apexfoot.com
Berklee Online
30% tuition reduction		 https://online.berklee.edu/military/overview
California Southern University (CalSouthern)
15% off tuition to active-duty military, veterans, and their dependents; fully online programs available		 https://www.calsouthern.edu/military-learners
Cambridge College Global
$250 per credit hour undergraduate discounts; other discounts for different programs; $50 or $100 application fee waived		 https://www.cambridgecollege.edu/military-tuition-and-fees
https://www.cambridgecollege.edu/military-servicemembers-veterans-dependents
Clarion University
Tuition rate of $250 per credit hour (maximum of $3,000 per term for a full-time student); other benefits such as veteran priority scheduling, veteran lounge, tutoring assistance, and disability services; university is in western Pennsylvania and offers Clarion Online		 https://www.clarion.edu/admissions/veterans-and-military/
https://www.clarion.edu/admissions/veterans-and-military/Veterans%20and%20financial%20aid1.pdf
DeVry University
$250 per credit hour with no application fee; potential for other military tuition assistance, depending on branch serving in; offers online and onsite programs at 40+ locations		 https://www.devry.edu/admissions/military-applicants/military-tuition-and-grants.html
https://www.devry.edu/admissions/military-applicants/service-branch-details.html
Elite IT
Up to 20% discount; both physical and remote classes focused on business and computer training		 https://eliteitcerts.com/pages/20-discount-for-military-service
Keystone Online School
15% tuition reduction; school is for K-12 students		 https://www.keystoneschoolonline.com/k-12/tuition/sibling-military-discounts.html
Lee University
$250 per credit hour for undergraduate degree programs for military and veterans		 https://www.leeuniversity.edu/online/faq/
https://www.leeuniversity.edu/veterans/
Liberty University
$250 per credit hour (undergraduate); $275 per credit hour (graduate); $300 per credit hour (doctoral); $199 technology fee for online could be waived; discounts are online-only and apply to military students and spouses		 https://www.liberty.edu/military/benefits/online-students/tuition-discount/
Michigian State University Online
10% military tuition savings off Eli Broad College of Business online master’s degree (spouses included)		 https://www.michiganstateuniversityonline.com/admissions/military-students/military-graduate-program-tuition-aid/
Our Lady of the Lake University
$250 per credit hour and scholarship potential to cover all tuition costs; spousal scholarship support available		 https://www.ollusa.edu/admissions/military-and-veterans/tuition-assistance.html
Regent University
$250 per credit hour tuition cap for undergraduates; graduate program discounts; various scholarships and bookstore vouchers available		 https://www.regent.edu/military/admissions-aid/tuition-assistance/
https://www.regent.edu/military/admissions-aid/military-veteran-discounts-scholarships/
Saint Joseph’s University Online
Full and part-time students meeting service requirements can get their tuition covered; others may qualify for partial coverage		 https://www.sju.edu/veterans-and-military
https://www.sju.edu/admission/online-learning
Saint Louis University
$295 per credit hour reduced tuition rate on School for Professional Studies undergraduate programs		 https://www.slu.edu/online/becoming-a-student/tuition-scholarships-aid/military-first-responders.php
Trident University
40% off associate programs; 40% off bachelor’s programs; 43% off master’s programs; 14% to 19% off doctoral programs		 https://www.trident.edu/military-and-veteran/military-education-grant/
https://www.trident.edu/military-and-veteran/
University of Antelope Valley
20% tuition discount (includes spouses)		 https://www.uav.edu/first-responder-discount
Western Governors University
Some scholarships exclusive to military personnel, veterans, and family members; degree programs approved for GI Bill benefits; veterans generally qualify for benefits that exceed the costs of tuition, fees, and resources		 https://www.wgu.edu/lp/programs/veterans.html

Misc. Education

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
HeartMath Institute
Free resources on self-regulation techniques for better stress tolerance, composure, and alertness; 30% discount on web store products with code		 n/a https://www.heartmath.org/resources/veterans/resources/
https://www.heartmath.org/resources/courses/heart/
Hypnosis.org
20% off hypnosis certification courses		 n/a https://www.hypnosis.org/military-hypnosis-training-discount.php
Fender Play
50% off annual subscription to learn how to play guitar, bass, and ukulele		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/fender.com https://hosted-pages.id.me/fender-military
https://www.fender.com/en-US/start
LinkedIn Learning and LinkedIn Premium
One year of free access; spouses eligible		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/business.linkedin.com https://socialimpact.linkedin.com/programs/veterans
Outward Bound
Free wilderness courses for active-duty personnel and veterans		 n/a https://www.outwardbound.org/expeditions/-outward-bound-for-veterans/
Operation Code
Free coding programs for a more streamlined career track		 n/a https://operationcode.org/
Precision Camera & Video
10% off photography classes in Austin; 50% off rentals if used for a class		 n/a https://www.precision-camera.com/classes/
Rosetta Stone
Special military discount on multimedia language learning		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/rosettastone.com https://www.rosettastone.com/lp/military/military-discount/
Tutor.com
Free 24/7 online tutoring and homework assistance		 n/a https://military.tutor.com/home

Health, Supplements, Diet, Fitness

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
5 Star Nutrition
5% off; sells protein, muscle-building, and other supplements, clothing, and accessories		 https://5starnutritionusa.com/pages/idme-faq
Atera Spas
Discounts on hot tub and swim spas		 https://www.ateraspas.com/specials.html
Atkins
15% off bars and shakes		 https://shop.atkins.com/militaryfirstresponders.aspx
Beachbody
Waived signup fee to become Beachbody coach; monthly fee waived, too; sign up and pay first then be reimbursed		 http://coachquestions.com/beachbody-coach-military-discount/
Bodybuilding.com
10% off protein, vitamins, and other supplements		 https://marketing.bodybuilding.com/marketing/campaign/military
https://www.savings.com/coupons/bodybuilding.com
C4 HealthLabs
20% savings on CBD oil		 https://www.c4healthlabs.com/savings-programs/
CVS Pharmacy
20% discount on every order and free shipping with Veterans Advantage program		 https://www.cvs.com/content/veterans-advantage-NONmember
https://www.savings.com/coupons/cvs.com
Empower Pharmacy
25% off compounded medications		 https://www.empowerpharmacy.com/about/uniformed-support
Fitness 4 Home
Special discounts on home fitness gear and accessories		 https://fitness4home.com/first-responders-discounts/
Lazarus Naturals
60% discount for veterans on the first $400 spent each month; sells cannabinoid oil tinctures, gels and capsules, edibles, balms, pet treats, and more		 https://www.lazarusnaturals.com/assistance-program
https://www.savings.com/coupons/lazarusnaturals.com
Pure Formulas
10% off and free shipping on vitamins, probiotics, immune support, sexual health products, and much more		 https://www.pureformulas.com/idme/military-discount
Qardio
20% discount on digital health products such as smart weight scales and smart blood pressure monitors		 https://www.qardio.com/news/qardio-announces-special-pricing-veterans-members-military/
REDCON1
25% off; sells supplements for pre-workout, muscle building, recovery, vegan, etc.		 https://redcon1.com/pages/military-discount
Rep Fitness
5% off items such as weight benches, bars, olympic plates, dumbbell pairs and sets		 https://www.repfitness.com/police-fire-military
Smile Direct Club
$100 off aligners with code		 https://smiledirectclub.com/discounts/military-discount/
https://www.savings.com/coupons/smiledirectclub.com
Weight Crafters
Discounted rates for weight-loss camp programs; veteran-led		 https://www.weightcrafters.com/fitness-camp-discounts-and-specials/
WellnessMats
25% off; sells a variety of mats for home, office, and standing desks		 https://www.wellnessmats.com/pages/wellnessmats-promos-offers

Movie Theaters and Entertainment

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
AMC Theatres
Special military pricing at theatres across the United States		 https://www.amctheatres.com/discounts
Angelika Film Center
$11.50 box office ticket and free popcorn every Wednesday in San Diego		 https://www.angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego/special-values
Cracked It! Escape Games
15% discount on Mondays and Thursdays in Midway Park, NC		 https://crackeditnc.com/groupon
Ford’s Theatre
Discounted tickets to certain performances		 https://www.fords.org/performances/discounts/
Houston Ballet
10% off some performances		 https://www.houstonballet.org/seasontickets/ticketing-offers/military-discount/
Marcus Theatres
$7.50 cost to see any movie at any time at participating locations throughout the United States		 https://www.marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/value-pricing/military-discount
OTL Seat Filler Club
Free and discount tickets to local music and entertainment		 https://otlseatfillers.com/ticket-discounts/
Showcase Cinemas
$7.75 general admission pricing and other discounts at all locations except Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA		 https://www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/military-discount
https://www.showcasecinemas.com/theaters
Theatre Development Fund (TDF)
$40 annual membership and up to 70% savings on Broadway, off-Broadway tickets, and more		 https://www.tdf.org/nyc/24/Eligibility-Requirements
Ticket Club
Cheap tickets through this secondary ticket exchange		 https://www.ticketclub.com/military-members-discount
Vet Tix
Discounted tickets to a wide range of sporting events, concerts, performing arts, educational, and family activities		 https://www.vettix.org/

Wedding Sites/Wedding Venues, Weddings

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
Braselton Event Center
10% discount at this wedding venue in north Georgia		 https://www.braseltoneventcenter.com/wedding-venue
Brides Across America
Free wedding dresses to military brides		 https://www.bridesacrossamerica.com/
Heartland Meadows
10% military discount available to bride, groom, or parents in Knoxville, TN		 https://www.heartlandmeadows.com/weddings/
Kendall’s View
10% discount on wedding packages in Marlow, OK		 http://www.kendallsview.com/specials.html
Magnolia Grace Ranch
5% discount in Leonard, TX		 https://magnoliagraceranch.com/pricing-%26-amenities-2
Sugar Beach Weddings
Exclusive military savings on Florida beach/Destin weddings		 https://sugarbeachweddings.com/military-discounts/
The Springs Events
$200 off venue reservations in Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma		 https://springsvenue.com/special-offers/
Virginia’s House
Discount rates and flexible event planning accommodations; in Glendale, AZ		 https://www.virginiashouse.com/
Weddings at Twin Oaks
$500 off facility rentals and free linen upgrades in San Marcos, CA		 https://www.weddingsattwinoaks.com/military/
Wedgewood Weddings
10% off entire wedding package on non-Saturday weddings; for active-duty military; venues in:
California
Aliso Viejo
Brentwood
Camarillo
Carlsbad
Carmel
Castro Valley
Chino Hills
Claremont area
Corona
Downey
Historic Benicia
Elk Grove
Fallbrook
Fresno
Irvine
Marin County
Moraga
Placerville
Roseville
Santa Clara Valley
San Clemente
San Jose
Sacramento
San Francisco
San Ramon
Temecula
Arizona
Chandler
Gilbert
Goodyear
Mesa
Phoenix
Colorado
Boulder
Colorado Springs
Denver
Fort Collins
Littleton
Pine
Texas
Castroville
New Hampshire
Hampstead
Nevada
Las Vegas		 https://www.wedgewoodweddings.com/wedding-discounts

Flowers

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
1-800Flowers.com
20% military discount		 https://hosted-pages.id.me/1-800-flowers-military?offer_id=25245
1st In Flowers
15% military savings		 https://www.1stinflowers.com/military_flowers.html
From You Flowers
20% off flower arrangements, fruit gift baskets and more; free delivery coupon valued at $14.99		 https://www.fromyouflowers.com/military-discounts.htm

Financial, Insurance, Banking

Retailer Links to Discounts Info
America First Credit Union
Free $100 and other rewards		 https://www.americafirst.com/about/membership/military-offer.html
Chase
No minimum balance required and no $25 monthly service fee with Chase Premier Plus Checking; no annual rent on some safe deposit boxes, and other benefits		 https://www.chase.com/digital/military/personal
Channeling Stocks
50% off subscriptions; sells information on stocks		 https://www.channelingstocks.com/military-veterans-discounts-special/
CSE Insurance Group
Lower rates and higher discounts on many types of insurance		 https://cseinsurance.com/public-employees/
GEICO
15% off insurance premiums; emergency deployment discounts; military car insurance discounts to members of select groups		 https://www.geico.com/save/discounts/military-discounts/
Navy Federal Credit Union
Special discounts and benefits		 https://www.navyfederal.org/membership/offers-discounts.html
PNC Bank
Reduced deposit requirements, potential cash awards on credit cards, $300 rewards with mortgages, and other benefits		 https://www.pnc.com/en/personal-banking/banking/military-banking.html
TaxSlayer
$0 free federal return filing		 https://www.taxslayer.com/products/taxslayer-military?rdr=/efile/discount-military-tax-filing
https://www.savings.com/coupons/taxslayer.com
TurboTax
Free federal and state tax filing; not valid for officers		 https://turbotax.intuit.com/personal-taxes/online/military-edition.jsp
https://www.savings.com/coupons/turbotax.com
U.S. Bank
No monthly maintenance fees and no minimum balance requirements for military checking		 https://www.usbank.com/bank-accounts/checking-accounts/military-checking-accounts.html

