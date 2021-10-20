Savings.com Military Discounts Guide

Military personnel, including veterans, qualify for a huge range of programs, services, and retailer discounts. Often, their spouses and children are eligible, too. This guide explains which businesses offer discounts to the military community and discusses where to find other benefits such as free online classes and free tax filing.

Table of Contents

Military Benefits and Third-Party Programs

Military Children

Business and Retailer Discounts

Travel

Gyms, Trampoline Parks, Indoor Rock Climbing, Other Exercise

Homes, Furniture, Housing Services

Home Decor, Bedding, Mattresses

Relocation, Deployment, Packing

Pet Transport, Relocation

Pets

Universities and Education

Misc. Education

Health, Supplements, Diet, Fitness

Movie Theaters and Entertainment

Wedding Sites/Wedding Venues, Weddings

Flowers

Financial, Insurance, Banking

Military Benefits and Third-Party Programs

Military benefits include health care, education, and housing assistance. Life insurance, job training, a monthly annuity for life, caregiver support, credit monitoring, and counseling are also possible. Check out the options at USA.gov’s military assistance page. Similar benefit websites exist for the Air Force and Veterans Affairs, among others. Additional resources to be aware of, especially for military spouses and family members, include these:

This is the official military resource for families. It offers around-the-clock consultations with peers (other folks who get what you’re going through!). Some of the many benefits worth checking out:

This organization aims to build thriving military families rather than settle for families who just get by. Its programs encompass these:

Critical financial assistance: Apply for help with bills, home repairs, or other urgent/critical expenses.

Apply for help with bills, home repairs, or other urgent/critical expenses. Housing: Four programs for temporary and permanent housing are available. For instance, the transitional (apartments) housing program offers a rent-free, utilities-free apartment for one year. Participants do pay a monthly fee that is refunded down the road.

Four programs for temporary and permanent housing are available. For instance, the transitional (apartments) housing program offers a rent-free, utilities-free apartment for one year. Participants do pay a monthly fee that is refunded down the road. Veteran caregiver support: This program covers support groups and retreats for caregivers of wounded, sick, or injured service members and veterans

This program covers support groups and retreats for caregivers of wounded, sick, or injured service members and veterans Family events: These events include holiday toy drives, holiday meals, and back-to-school brigades.

This organization’s programs include child care fee relief, spouse scholarships, and Operation Purple. Offerings from the latter involve a free week of summer camp for military kids, family retreats, and three-day healing experiences after injuries. The website has information and resources on adoption, child care, kids’ needs, job licensing and certification when relocating, marriage and divorce, and much more.

Military spouses founded Blue Star Families in 2009 for military families. The organization offers resources for financial assistance, family entertainment, childcare, and more. For instance, military families can get the Headspace meditation and mindfulness app free. It normally costs $12.99 a month.

Blue Star Families also collaborates with other groups to put on Blue Star Museums so military personnel and their families can visit various museums for free from Armed Forces Day to Labor Day.

Those in the military community can learn more about resilience, communication in relationships, goal setting, emotional regulation management, trauma and other topics. There are FOCUS programs for service members, spouses/partners, children and teens, and telefocus.

LGBTQ+ military spouses and families can find programs and resources here. They include free and direct legal services, scholarships, and MilPride.

USO programs include USO Coffee Connections for spouses to meet one another and relax, other military spouse networking events, USO Special Delivery for baby showers, and Discover Your Spark to help spouses find their passion and purpose.

Founded in 2014, Operation Code offers free coding programs to the military community. These programs can put students on a faster career track.

Need help with schoolwork and homework? Thanks to the U.S. Department of Defense

and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, live tutors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (except a few holidays) for free. The tutoring covers K-12 and college.

The U.S. Small Business Administration wants to empower military spouse entrepreneurs by giving them the same types of support available to service members and veterans. The programs are free and include the Veterans Institute for Procurement and Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Program.

Check out free live and virtual events that are great for fun, new friendships, networking, and more.

Education, resources, and mentoring are available for Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard families. This group was founded by spouses for spouses.

Amazon encourages military spouses to apply for jobs with the company and even holds webinars where recruiters and hiring managers chat with military spouse candidates. Check out Amazon’s similar recruiting of military dependents, too.

Get financial assistance and education, interest-free loans, help budgeting for a baby, and other resources.

This nonprofit association offers mortgages, life insurance, wealth management, and other services.

Military Children

Many of the organizations listed above have programs and support for children. Here’s a closer look at some of the many things available.

Business and Retailer Discounts

A vast amount of businesses, including airlines, clothing shops, restaurants, and infant-focused retailers, offer discounts and deals for the military community. Central places to find these bargains include:

GovX.com: Military deals from more than 700 brands

ID.me: Discounts for active duty, National Guard, Reserves, veterans, retirees, military spouses (including surviving spouses), immediate family members. Some discounts apply just to active duty or other specific segments

SheerID: MIlitary discounts from a variety of retailers

Veterans Advantage: Military discounts marketplace with thousands of companies involved

Military Bridge: Includes local, national, and online military discounts

Armed Forces Vacation Club: Worldwide, affordable vacations, free membership

Caesars Rewards Salute card: Savings on hotels in a variety of cities (we go into more depth later) and other perks such as free parking and casino gift shop discounts

ExpertVoice: Discounts of up to 70% off, 200+ brands

Below, we’ve listed many discounts. Not all, of course (that would be impossible!). With each deal, we include a link or two to more information. That lets you research particulars such as whether spouses qualify for a deal, if Canadian military members are eligible, and how to get a discount and whether it is still available. Where applicable, we included the Savings.com link since it can mean more potential savings.

Clothing and Shoes/Footwear

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info 1776 United

15% sitewide military discount; sells apparel, headwear, drinkware, and more n/a https://1776united.com/pages/military-discounts 5.11 Tactical

Up to 5% cash back on many orders; 30% off certain clothes and gear; sells professional wear, outerwear, bags, packs, and a variety of shirts, polos, and pants https://www.savings.com/coupons/511tactical.com https://www.id.me/individuals/group-discounts/militaryhttps://www.511tactical.com/govx Adidas

30% online and in-store discount; 20% off at factory outlets https://www.savings.com/coupons/adidas.com https://www.adidas.com/us/discount-programs Allen Edmonds

15% discount on clothing, accessories, shoes, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/allenedmonds.com https://www.allenedmonds.com/discover/exclusive-offers.html Alpha Industries

15% off orders of outerwear; sells flight/bomber wear, field and utility jackets, T-shirts, hoodies, etc. https://www.savings.com/coupons/alphaindustries.com https://www.alphaindustries.com/pages/alpha-military-discount?shopfwd=yes American Giant

20% discount on first order; sells American-made sweats, outerwear, tanks, blankets, belts, socks and lots more n/a https://www.american-giant.com/pages/thank-you-military Armed Forces Gear

20% discount on first order; sells Army, USMC, Navy, Air Force, USCG, Veterans T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, outwear, polos, pants, fitness wear, and hats, among other things n/a https://www.armedforcesgear.com/pages/military-discount Bates Footwear

15% off; sells waterproof, safety toe, military, tactical, and other types of footwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/batesfootwear.com https://shop.id.me/stores/45-bates-footwear https://www.batesfootwear.com/US/en/blog?url=%2F/batesfootwear_us/bates-now-offering-exclusive-military-discounts/ BN3TH

20% discount on everyday wear, activewear, loungewear, underwear, etc. https://www.savings.com/coupons/bn3th.com https://www.bn3th.com/pages/military-discount Bob’s Stores

10% off online and in-person; sells everyday wear, activewear, workwear including overalls and coveralls, and shoes, including service and duty https://www.savings.com/coupons/bobstores.com https://www.bobstores.com/veterans-advantage Bonobos

20% off military offer on pants and jeans, swimwear, golfwear, sweaters n/a https://bonobos-military.sheerid.com/ Buckle

10% everyday purchase on men’s, women’s, and youth styles, jeans, and shoes https://www.savings.com/coupons/buckle.com https://www.buckle.com/military Carhartt

25% off apparel and accessories online and in person; specializes in workwear such as PPE, hats, gloves, thermals, bib overalls and coveralls, boots (big and tall included) https://www.savings.com/coupons/carhartt.com https://www.carhartt.com/discount-program Champion

10% military discount on athleticwear/sportswear, sleepwear, and sweats, including big and tall https://www.savings.com/coupons/champion.com https://www.champion.com/military-id Clarks

10% off; sells many types of footwear, including originals, desert boot, athleisure, and dress https://www.savings.com/coupons/clarksusa.com https://www.clarksusa.com/troop-discount-faq Cole Haan

20% off every 30 days; sells oxfords, sneakers, loafers, and many other types of shoes and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/colehaan.com https://www.colehaan.com/military.html Columbia

10% off sitewide on outerwear/activewear for skiing, golf, hiking, camping, etc., fishing gear, footwear, includes big and tall and plus sizes https://www.savings.com/coupons/columbia.com https://hosted-pages.id.me/columbia-military Converse

15% military discount on most products; sells Chucks, skateboarding, basketball, and custom shoes, among others, and clothing and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/converse.com https://www.converse.com/c/military-discount Dagne Dover

20% off fitness and baby bags, totes, backpacks, laptop backpacks, clutches, weekenders, etc. n/a https://www.dagnedover.com/pages/dagne-heroes DC Shoes

15% online discount; sells an eclectic variety of shoes, including skate and snow with accessories n/a https://dcshoes.sheerid.com/ Dickies

10% off work uniforms, coveralls and overalls, everyday men’s, women’s, and youth clothes n/a https://www.dickies.com/special-discounts.html Footaction

15% military discount on most in-store and online purchases; sells casual, low-key shoes and sneakers along with socks, hats, fleece, backpacks, and other products https://www.savings.com/coupons/footaction.com https://help.footaction.com/hc/en-us/articles/360034292314-Military-Discount-FAQ Foot Locker (plus Kids Foot Locker and Lady Foot Locker)

15% off most footwear and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/footlocker.com https://help.footlocker.com/hc/en-us/categories/360002167454-Military-Discount Hanes

10% off T-shirts, sweats, underwear, sleepwear, big and tall, plus size, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/hanes.com https://www.hanes.com/military-id Heated Clothing 4 U

15% discount; offers motorcycle and outdoor heated clothing and accessories n/a https://www.heatedclothing4u.com/ Hylete

30% off and exclusive offers on general clothing, jackets, hoodies, and accessories n/a https://www.hylete.com/service-league Huk

Discount on outerwear, rain- and water-friendly clothing, shirts, dresses, accessories (good for fishing trips!) n/a https://www.hukgear.com/https://verifypass.com/offers/website/www.hukgear.com JackThreads

15% sitewide military discount on cool, slightly offbeat clothes, footwear, watches, bags, and other lifestyle accessories n/a https://jackthreads.com/pages/military Jockey

10% off thermals, scrubs, activewear, lifestyle and casualwear, cooling essentials, underwear (including big and tall), and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/jockeyinternational.com https://www.jockey.com/shoppingguide/home Jolyn

10% discount on swim and athletic gear, swimwear n/a https://jolyn.com/collections/military-discount Just My Size

10% military discount on bras, panties, shapewear, legwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/justmysize.com https://www.justmysize.com/military-id Karen Kane

20% off every purchase of dresses, jumpsuits, tops, bottoms, and other clothing (plus size and accessories included) n/a https://www.karenkane.com/pages/military-discount Lululemon

25% in-store discount; sells fitness and activewear-focused clothing and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/lululemon.com https://info.lululemon.com/help/military-military-spouses-and-first-responders Merrell

10% discount on every order; offers hiking and trail running gear, jackets, vests, socks, footwear, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/merrell.com https://www.merrell.com/US/en/content?caid=faq#idMe Mountain Khakis

40% off full-price apparel purchases n/a https://www.mountainkhakis.com/pages/military-discount Murse World

10% military discount from the men’s scrubs store n/a https://www.murseworld.com/military-first-responder-discount National Tuxedo Rentals

5% off thousands of tuxedos, styles, and color options n/a https://nationaltuxedorentals.com/military New Balance

10% military discount on athletic footwear and fitness apparel https://www.savings.com/coupons/newbalance.com https://support.newbalance.com/s/article/Does-New-Balance-Offer-a-Military-Discount Newton Running

Discounts available on training, racing, trail shoes, clothes, and accessories (log into newtonrunning.com to view rates) n/a https://www.newtonrunning.com/pages/military-police-fire Nike

10% off online and in stores on most shoes, clothing, and equipment; discount available every seven days https://www.savings.com/coupons/nike.com https://www.nike.com/help/a/military-discount Nitro Circus

15% discount on any purchase of clothing, headwear, underwear, socks n/a https://shop.nitrocircus.com/pages/military-discount One Hanes Place

10% off bras, panties, hosiery, shapewear, clothing, sleepwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/onehanesplace.com https://www.onehanesplace.com/military-id Operation Deploy Your Dress

Free new and gently used formal gowns and accessories at 11 locations as of Aug. 2021 n/a https://operationdeployyourdress.org/ https://operationdeployyourdress.org/locations/ Puma

10% military discount on sports-themed shoes and clothes https://www.savings.com/coupons/puma.com https://us.puma.com/en/us/service-discount-IDme.html Quiksilver

15% off quality surf and snowboard clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/quiksilver.com https://quiksilver.sheerid.com/ Rack Room Shoes

10% off a huge variety of shoes, including casual wear, performance running, sport sandals, ankle boots, hiking boots, and kids’ footwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/rackroomshoes.com https://www.rackroomshoes.com/military-discount Reebok

30% military discount on classic, running, casual, nursing, and other types of shoes and apparel https://www.savings.com/coupons/reebok.com https://www.reebok.com/us/discount-programs Roxy

15% off surf, snowboard, and fitness women’s lifestyle clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/roxy.com https://roxy.sheerid.com/ Southern Tide

20% military discount; sells preppy Southern-type clothes, activewear, swimwear, accessories, and collegiate wear n/a https://southerntide.com/pages/military-discount Sperry

15% off boat shoes, sneakers, flats, loafers, rain boots, and other footwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/sperry.com https://www.sperry.com/en/covid-19/ Tecovas

10% military discount on cowboy, cowgirl, equestrian, ranch, roper, and other types of boots n/a https://www.tecovas.com/pages/military-discount The North Face

10% off; sells clothing and gear that encourages outdoor exploration and innovation https://www.savings.com/coupons/thenorthface.com https://www.thenorthface.com/help/the-north-face-military-discount-program.html Tread Labs

25% discount; shop by activity (cycling, running, walking, hiking, etc.), by foot issue, or by type of shoe (dress shoe or work boot) n/a https://treadlabs.com/blogs/insoles-reach-your-stride/tread-labs-offers-military-discount Under Armour

10% to 20% discount; sells performance apparel and sportswear https://www.savings.com/coupons/underarmour.com https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/t/troop-id-instructions.html UNTUCKit

25% off cool, casual, wrinkle-free wear, including dresses and shirts n/a https://www.untuckit.com/pages/idme UF Pro

Handsome discounts on tactical clothing and accessories n/a https://ufpro.com/us/pro-account Vineyard Vines

15% off almost everything; sells casual and classic clothing, ties, accessories, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/www.vineyardvines.com https://www.vineyardvines.com/verification-military/ Wilsons Leather

Discounts online (call first) and in person on leather jackets, big and tall, plus sizes, handbags, and the like n/a https://www.wilsonsleather.com/category/customer-service/ordering-and-payment.do Wrangler

10% discount; offers jeans, Western, and rodeo apparel along with workwear, shorts and other clothing (plus sizes and big and tall available) https://www.savings.com/coupons/wrangler.com https://www.wrangler.com/military-discount.html

Bags and Luggage

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info Eagle Creek

20% off; sells wheeled luggage, including packs and duffels, and travel accessories such as money belts, luggage locks, and toiletry kits https://www.savings.com/coupons/eaglecreek.com https://www.eaglecreek.com/sheerid/discount-for-military-medical-and-first-responders.html King Kong Apparel

One discount code per day good on duffels, backpacks, laptop bags, and similar products n/a https://kingkongapparel.com/pages/discounts Ogio

15% off; sells backpacks and bags for travel and golf, https://www.savings.com/coupons/ogio.com https://www.ogio.com/military-discount-program/ Saddleback Leather

One military discount code per 24 hours; sells travel bags, backpacks, briefcases, satchels, wallets, belts, and other leather products n/a https://saddlebackleather.com/military-first-responders-discount/ Steel Horse Leather

Save up to 10% with one discount code a day on vintage and handmade leather bags n/a https://steelhorseleather.com/pages/military-and-first-responders-discount Sword & Plough

20% off signature, tote, work, travel, and handbags; veteran-owned n/a https://www.swordandplough.com/pages/military-discount Targus

25% off laptop bags, tablet cases, docking stations, power adapters, other accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/targus.com https://us.targus.com/pages/military-discount Vera Bradley

15% discount; sells women’s quilted backpacks, duffels, bags, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/verabradley.com https://verabradley.com/pages/appreciation-discount

Big-Box, Outdoor, and General Retailers

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info Bass Pro Shops

5% everyday discount in store, online, and by phone on most products; sells gear, footwear, and clothing for fishing, boating, shooting, hunting, camping, also sells home and gift items, among others https://www.savings.com/coupons/basspro.com https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/legendary-salute Cabela’s

Same as Bass Pro Shops (owned by same company) - 5% everyday discount in store, online, and by phone on most products; sells gear, footwear, and clothing for fishing, boating, shooting, hunting, camping, also sells home and gift items, among others https://www.savings.com/coupons/cabelas.com https://www.cabelas.com/shop/en/legendary-salute Dirt Cheap

10% military discount every Monday; sells bed and bath linens, home decor, electronics, housewares, nonperishable food, and more at more than 100 locations in the South n/a https://ilovedirtcheap.com/about/faq/ Eders.com

Free military membership (membership normally costs $25 a year); members get 4% to 45% savings on archery and hunting items n/a https://www.eders.com/military.html Gabe’s

10% military discounts on Tuesdays, show cashier your ID; spouse using the discount must have same last name; chain of 119 stores in the East sells general merchandise n/a https://www.gabesstores.com/military-discount Gerber Gear

Exclusive access and pricing on knives, tools, and equipment n/a https://www.gerbergear.com/en-us/meet-gerber/pro-program Goodwill

Discounts at many local Goodwills. Check our linked examples and scope out the ones in your area n/a Seattle, first Wednesday of the month: https://seattlegoodwill.org/sales-and-events/special-promotions

Southern New England, Tuesdays: https://www.goodwillsne.org/special-savings/

Southwestern Pennsylvania, Tuesdays: https://www.goodwillswpa.org/discounts

Southern California, Mondays: https://www.goodwillsocal.org/events/military-discount/ Jans

15% off ski and other outdoor gear online and in Park City, UT; free shipping to APO/FPO addresses n/a https://www.jans.com/jans-military-discounthttps://www.jans.com/shipping-information Leatherman

40% off all multi-tools n/a https://www.leatherman.com/military-discount.html Lowe’s

10% off most products; spouses eligible https://www.savings.com/coupons/lowes.com https://www.lowes.com/l/store-services.html#MilitaryDiscountProgram Off-Grid Knives

10% military discount on a variety of knives such as hunting, camping, survival, everyday carry, and military n/a https://www.offgridknives.com/discountprogram Sam’s Club

$10 off first purchase of $10 or more in the first 60 days after joining or renewing membership https://www.savings.com/coupons/samsclub.com https://help.samsclub.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/2637/~/military-memberships Shinola

15% off Shinola products online and in-store; offers watches, bags, accessories, eyewear, apparel, knives, small home and office products n/a https://www.shinola.com/id.me ROAD iD

Discount on IDs that focus on outdoorsy activities and pets. IDs available for shoes, wrist, Apple Watch, and more n/a https://www.roadid.com/pages/first-responder Veteran Nations

15% discount on apparel, car decor, home decor, drinkware, jewelry, and a lot more n/a https://www.veterannations.com/pages/military-discount Worx

10% off codes on tools for lawn and garden, power, crafting, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/worx.com https://www.worx.com/military-discount-program

Sports and Sporting Goods Retailers

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info Big 5 Sporting Goods

10% discount in-store only, includes spouses and dependent children n/a https://www.big5sportinggoods.com/store/ways+to+save/military+discount Eastbay

20% off a sheer amount of sports gear and accessories such as baseball gloves, catchers’ gear, kids and adults football cleats, natural running shoes, crossfit and cheer shoes, and compression clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/eastbay.com https://eastbay.sheerid.com/ Gameday for Heroes

Nonprofit offering tickets to college sporting events for military and vets n/a https://www.gamedayforheroes.org/available-sporting-events.html GORUCK

15% off full-priced rucking gear and 25% off all events n/a https://faq.goruck.com/hc/en-us/articles/217029986-What-is-an-Earned-Service-Discount- NASCAR Shop

10% discount on eligible merchandise n/a https://store.nascar.com/military-first-responder-faq/x-685 NBA Store

15% off orders https://www.savings.com/coupons/nba.com https://store.nba.com/military-offer/x-253882+z-91832123-1978184840 NFL Shop

15% discount https://www.savings.com/coupons/nflshop.com Sun & Ski Sports 10% off ski, snow, bike, watersports, and other gear and accessories n/a https://www.sunandski.com/salute SunnySports

6% off gear and accessories for water and winter sports, outdoor recreation, travel, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/sunnysports.com https://www.sunnysports.com/g/militarydiscount Tough Mudder

Up to 25% off tough and endurance outdoor events n/a https://toughmudder.com/tough-mudder-discounts/

Baby and Child-Focused

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info Baby Tula

15% off; sells baby carriers, blankets, linens, etc. n/a https://babytula.com/pages/hero-discount Carter’s (and OshKosh B’Gosh)

Free shipping to APO and FPO addresses on $50 and higher online orders; sells a range of preemie, baby, toddler, and kids’ clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/carters.com https://www.carters.com/cs-pricing.html Enfamil

10% discount; sells formula, vitamins and supplements, feeding accessories n/a https://www.enfamil.com/professional-discounts/ Ergobaby

20% off diaper bags, carriers, and strollers n/a https://ergobaby.com/id-me Kids Foot Locker

15% off most in-store and online purchases https://www.savings.com/coupons/kidsfootlocker.com https://help.kidsfootlocker.com/hc/en-us/categories/360002224573

Jewelry

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Alpine Rings

15% off; veteran-owned and operated https://alpinerings.com/pages/military-and-first-responder-discounts Antique Jewelry Mall

10% discount on most orders that includes free insured shipping to postal addresses and APO/FPO addresses; specializes in rings https://www.antiquejewelrymall.com/pages/military-discounts Arthur’s Jewelers

10% off all purchases and free shipping, including jewelry, designers, loose diamonds, wedding bands, and all engagement rings https://www.arthursjewelers.com/home/military-savings Blue Nile

Military-exclusive phone number and free shipping to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses; insured shipments; sells engagement and wedding rings, and other jewelry https://www.bluenile.com/policies/military E.M. Smith Jewelers

10% off regularly priced merchandise and one free watch battery replacement a year; specializes in rings and sells other types of jewelry https://www.emsmithjewelers.com/pages/free-battery-first-responders Global Rings Jewelry

Discounts on diamonds, designers, men’s rings, fine jewelry, and other items https://www.globalringsjewelry.com/law/ Helzberg Diamonds

10% off purchases https://www.helzberg.com/special-discounts

https://www.savings.com/coupons/helzberg.com James Free Jewelers

15% off every day in store and online; sells Rolex, Patek Philippe, David Yurman, engagement rings, wedding bands, timepieces, and other jewelry https://www.jamesfree.com/jewelry-promotions Larson Jewelers

5% off plus low sales prices; sells many types of rings https://www.larsonjewelers.com/military-discount Lat & Lo

15% discount on orders; offers necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more https://www.latandlo.com/pages/military-discount Malak Jewelers

Gift certificates ($50 toward $250+ purchase; $100 toward $500+ purchase; $250 toward $1,000+ purchase; $500 toward $2,500+ purchase); present at the store in Charlotte, NC https://www.malakjewelers.com/pages/military-discount Milan on 47th

Discounts on engagement rings, wedding bands, and more https://www.milanon47th.com/discount-application Moissanite Bridal

5% military engagement ring discount; also sells pendants, earrings, bracelets, other jewelry https://www.moissanitebridal.com/moissanite-military-engagement-ring-discount.html QALO

15% discount; sells men’s and women’s silicone rings and other jewelry https://help.qalo.com/hc/en-us/articles/214789763-Do-you-give-military-discounts

https://www.savings.com/coupons/qalo.com Robbins Brothers

Up to $400 off depending on cost of product; sells diamonds, engagement rings, wedding rings, other jewelry items https://www.robbinsbrothers.com/military-offer Roger & Hollands

10% off single-item purchases for a maximum $200 discount; offers engagement rings, watches, and much more https://rogersandhollands.com/military-discount Serendipity Diamonds

10% off; sells rings, earrings, necklaces, cufflinks, etc. https://www.serendipitydiamonds.com/education/military-discount-engagement-rings-wedding-rings Since1910

10% military engagement and wedding rings discount (does not include center diamond) https://www.since1910.com/military-engagement-ring-discounts Steven Singers Jewelers

5% military discount; specializes in engagement and wedding rings, sells other jewelry types, too https://www.ihatestevensinger.com/guarantee/ssj-contentpage-guarantee.html Tiffany

10% off engagement rings and wedding bands https://www.tiffany.com/engagement/military-appreciation/ The Pearl Source

10% discount; focuses on pearl jewelry https://www.thepearlsource.com/military-discount.php Wedding Rings Depot

10% discount https://weddingringsdepot.com/military-and-first-responder White Flash

1% off diamond or engagement ring total; can be combined with other promotions https://www.whiteflash.com/blog/military-engagement-ring-discounts/ Wonder Jewelers

15% off diamond jewelry; 20% off settings and 1% off diamonds when purchased together https://wonderjewelers.com/military-discount

Firearms, Knives, Tactical

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Aero Precision

10% off orders https://www.aeroprecisionusa.com/military Bud’s Gun Shop

Military discounts available https://www.budsgunshop.com/qualified_professional_discounts.php Centennial Gun Club

Discounts may be available; ask Centennial Gun Club America’s Finest membership representative https://centennialgunclub.com/member-specials-2/ CVA

20% military discount once per year on muzzleloading guns and accessories https://cva.com/influencer-discounts/ Daniel Defense

Discounted pricing on firearms https://danieldefense.com/faq FN America

Discounted pricing on one firearm per year per category (pistol, carbine, or shotgun) https://fnamerica.com/promotions/iop/ Geissele Automatics

10% active-duty military savings; sells firearms, parts, optics, triggers, knives, and more https://geissele.com/request-military-service-discount Gerber Gear

Exclusive access and pricing on knives, tools, and equipment https://www.gerbergear.com/en-us/meet-gerber/pro-program Glock

Local Blue Label dealer discounts but not online https://us.glock.com/en/buy/blue-label-program Joe Bob Outfitters

5% discount with coupon code; sells firearms, gun parts, optics and mounts, etc. https://www.joeboboutfitters.com/Military_Law_Enforcement_Discount_Information_a/239.htm Lancer Systems

Special military pricing available https://lancer-systems.com/mil-le-program/ Leatherman

40% off all multi-tools https://www.leatherman.com/military-discount.html LeHigh Defense

10% discount; sells ammo, bullets, load data, firearms components https://www.lehighdefense.com/military-law-enforcement-discount-sign-up Lockhart Tactical

Minimum 10% savings on all products, firearms included https://www.lockharttactical.com/honor Nightforce Optics

Individual and agency discounts; sells optics, technology, accessories, other products https://www.nightforceoptics.com/information/mil-gov-le Off-Grid Knives

10% military discount on a variety of knives such as hunting, camping, survival, everyday carry, and military https://www.offgridknives.com/discountprogram Prepper Gun Shop

Discounts on certain brands when available such as XM42 Flamethrowers, PGS ManufacturingGear Head Works, X Products, SB Tactical https://www.preppergunshop.com/military-law-enforcement-discount

https://www.preppergunshop.com/leo-military/ Primary Arms

10% discount on firearms and other products https://www.primaryarms.com/government/military-and-le-pricing Rainier Arms

Discounted military pricing available https://www.rainierarms.com/leo-mil-discounts/ Ruger

Contact distributors for military pricing and availability https://www.ruger.com/LE/index.html Shooter’s Pro Shop

10% off; sells reloading tools, ammunition, bullets, and more https://www.shootersproshop.com/m-fr-discounts Spyderco

Discounts through the OpFocus Professional Purchase Program; sells many types of knives https://www.spyderco.com/resources/op-focus/ Sig Sauer

Up to 30% savings on firearms and accessories https://thesigapp.com/ SilencerCo

SPEQ Program discounts https://silencerco.com/silencerco-speq/ Springfield Armory

Discounted pricing on one purchase of each type of firearm per year https://www.springfield-armory.com/intel/law-enforcement Steiner Scopes

Dollar amount, non-published discounts specific to models and items https://www.steiner-scopes.com/military-law-enforcement-discount Steyr

Discounts available; sells firearms, accessories, apparel https://www.steyr-arms.com/us/lemil Sticky Holsters

15% discount https://stickyholsters.com/military-discount Tactical Gear

10% off entire purchases; sells holsters, tactical flashlights, ballistic carriers, body armor, and other tactical gear https://tacticalgear.com/promotions-policy U.S. Optics

Sitewide military discount program https://www.usoptics.com/support/military-law-enforcement-first-responder-program/ Volquartsen Firearms

10% year-round discount https://volquartsen.com/page/military_discount Vortex Optics

Discounts available; sells riflescopes, red dots, binoculars, and more https://vortexoptics.com/military-law-enforcement Wolverine Supplies

5% off purchases for active-duty personnel https://www.wolverinesupplies.com/mille

Driving, Bikes, Cars, and Vehicles

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Aceable

50% off driver education courses https://www.aceable.com/blog/military-discounts-on-teen-and-adult-drivers-education/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/aceable.com Amanda Products

10% discount; products sold include TrailHammer doors and bumpers, SpeedHook devices https://www.amandaproducts.com/military-discount/ Ameraguard Truck Accessories

Discounts on auto and truck accessories, spray-on bedliners http://ameraguardsa.com/p-23745-discounts-for-military-police-and-firefighters.html Anthem Off-Road

15% discount on any set of regularly priced Anthem Off-Road Wheels, custom drilling fees if requested, and No Questions Asked Replacement Plan https://www.anthemwheels.com/ao/military.php Audi USA

Military AutoSource program caters to military and diplomatic community and will deliver vehicles https://www.audiusa.com/us/web/en/shopping-tools/special-offers.html

https://militaryautosource.com/brands/Audi Auto Accessories Garage

5% to 20% discounts not available to the public; sells a wide range of exterior, interior, and speciality vehicle accessories (no APO/FPO shipping, though) https://www.autoaccessoriesgarage.com/military-discount/ AutoMeter

15% on factory-direct purchases online and via phone; products include gauges and test equipment https://www.autometer.com/military-first-responder-discount/ Bikeberry

10% off bike accessory purchases (through Dec. 31, 2021) https://www.bikeberry.com/pages/discount-for-our-brave-and-dedicated-pandemic-first-responders BMW

$500 to $11,000 toward a lease or new vehicle purchase; can combine with most other incentives https://www.bmwusa.com/special-offers/military-incentive.html Chevrolet

$500 bonus cash on select vehicles plus retail offers https://www.chevrolet.com/special-offers CARiD.com

10% military discount on a trove of car accessories, performance parts, lighting devices, wheels, and more https://www.carid.com/military-discount.html

https://www.savings.com/coupons/carid.com Chrysler

$500 bonus cash on some leases and purchases https://www.chrysler.com/bonus_incentives.html Cycle Gear

10% off most items; sells motorcycle riding gear, helmets, motorcycle parts, accessories, and more https://www.cyclegear.com/police-fire-military-discount

https://www.savings.com/coupons/cyclegear.com Element Wheels

Discount on select brands of wheels, including Ace Alloy, Blaque Diamond, and Niche https://www.elementwheels.com/military-discounts Ford

$500 military appreciation bonus cash https://www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com/Home/Login General Motors (GM)

$500 cash allowance on certain Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles; $1,000 allowance on select Cadillac vehicles https://www.gmmilitarydiscount.com/ Harley-Davidson

Reduced rates with flexible terms and no down payments; free shipping to APO, FPO, DPO addresses; privileged access to new motorcycles for overseas military; motorcycle storage, and other benefits https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html Hyundai

$500 additional bonus for leases or purchases (set to end September 30, 2021) https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/special-programs/military Jiffy Lube

25% off most services at participating locations with code; does oil changes, rideshare inspections, tire services and much more https://www.jiffylubesocal.com/oil-change-coupons/veterans/ KC HiLITES

10% off off-road lights, headlights, fog lights, etc. (no discount during holiday sales, though) https://www.kchilites.com/help/military-discounts Kia Motors Finance

Discount offers depend on location, examples include $1,000 cash on a new Soul 2022, 0.9% APR for 60 months on a Soul 2022, and $189 a month for a 36-month lease for a 2022 Soul LX https://www.kmfusa.com/offers-special-programs Lund

Discounts on certain boat models https://www.lundboats.com/promotions/military-discounts.html Morris 4x4

5% off and free shipping; sells bumpers, drivetrain, engine/underhood, wheels/tires, and much more https://www.morris4x4center.com/military-discount

https://www.savings.com/coupons/morris4x4center.com Nissan

$500 and $1,000 on select models plus national and regional incentives https://www.nissanusa.com/military-discounts.html Number 1 Auto Transport

$50 discount on car shipping services https://number1autotransport.com/military-auto-transport/ Pep Boys

10% everyday discount at every service center; does preventative maintenance, tire services, repair, performance, and more https://www.pepboys.com/military-commitment

https://www.savings.com/coupons/pepboys.com Profox Racing

10% off regularly priced products; sells race suits, underwear, kits, and other premium race gear https://profoxracing.com/military-discounts/ Subimods

5% fixed, unlimited discount on applicable purchases; sells parts related to brakes, drivetrain, cooling, engine, suspension, wheels, and much more https://subimods.com/military-discount TopGearAutosport

Call, email, or instant message live chat to get military discount; sells auto parts and accessories https://www.topgearautosport.com/military-discount.html Toyota Financial Services

$500 military rebate toward any new Toyota financed or leased through your dealer and Toyota Financial Services https://www.toyotafinancial.com/us/en/financing_options/rebate_finance_programs/military_rebate.html Tirebuyer.com

10% discount; sells tires, wheels, and more https://www.tirebuyer.com/military-discount-tires Urban Helmets

15% discount; sells urban motorcycle helmets and accessories https://urbanhelmetsusa.com/pages/faqs Volkswagen

$500 bonus on some new Volkswagen vehicles https://www.vw.com/en/special-offers/military-bonus.html Volvo

$500 incentive on new Volvo purchases or leases https://volvoaffinity.com/usmilitary Wheelfire

Military discounts year-round; specializes in wheels and tires https://www.wheelfire.com/ccontent/militarydiscount.cfm

Eyeglasses, Eyewear, Vision

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info AC Lens

10% off any size transaction; sells contacts, eyeglasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, etc. https://www.savings.com/coupons/aclens.com https://www.aclens.com/military-discount ContactsDirect

20% military discount on contact lenses https://www.savings.com/coupons/contactsdirect.com https://www.contactsdirect.com/discount-deals Coolframes

Extra 5% off on top of other promotions n/a https://www.coolframes.com/supports/military-families/ Eyemart Express

20% everyday discount n/a https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/military Gatorz Eyewear

Discount codes for lifestyle and tactical eyewear, and more n/a https://www.gatorz.com/pages/military-discounts Kaiser Permanente Eye Care

20% on prescription eyeglasses; one 20% discount on contact lenses per year, per person n/a https://wa-eyecare.kaiserpermanente.org/Savings/FederalEmployeeDiscount Lasik Plus

20% Lasik eye treatment discount n/a https://www.lasikplus.com/lasik-for-veterans/ Oakley Standard Issue

Exclusive eyewear, deals, and discounts https://www.savings.com/coupons/oakleysi.com https://www.oakleysi.com/en-us Outlaw Eyewear

25% discount on OutLaw Eyewear Aluminum sunglass purchases; spouse and large orders welcome n/a https://www.outlaweyewear.com/pages/military-first-responders-discount Revision

30% sitewide discount; offers various types of eyewear n/a https://www.revisionmilitary.com/en/faqs#military_and_law_enforcement_discounts SmartBuyGlasses USA

10% military discount on all products; sells sunglasses, glasses, contact lenses https://www.savings.com/coupons/smartbuyglasses.com https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/c/military-discount Spy Optic Standard Issue

Exclusive discounts available https://www.savings.com/coupons/spyoptic.com https://spyopticsi.com/ SSPEyewear

15% military discount n/a https://sspeyewear.com/pages/military-first-responder-discount Sunglass Hut

15% off https://www.savings.com/coupons/sunglasshut.com https://www.sunglasshut.com/us/sunglasses/special-offers#

Cigarettes and Cigars

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Bobalu

10% off; sells factory-direct cigars with customization options https://www.bobalu.com/military-cigars Cigars International

10% discount; sells a huge array of cigars https://www.cigarsinternational.com/help/idme-faq/2022183/ Holt’s Cigar Company

10% military discount on a nice range of cigars https://www.holts.com/militarydiscount G&R Premium Cigars

Military savings on cigars in Wichita Falls, TX http://www.gnrcigarswf.com/ JR Cigar

10% discount; handmade, machine-made, flavored, and other types of cigars https://www.jrcigars.com/military-discount.html

https://www.savings.com/coupons/jrcigars.com JUUL

Special e-cigarette offers, discounts on device replacement, auto shipping, exclusive offers, and other rewards https://mvfr.juul.com/ NH Cigars

Free shipping to APO/FPO/DPO; free standard shipping with $30 minimum order for customers with “Veteran" status; sells many kinds of cigars and accessories https://nhcigars.com/military-and-veteran-free-shipping Sheepdog Cigar

Lifetime membership for $75 initiation fee https://sheepdogcigarclub.org/membership The Leaf Affair Cigar Shop

Military discounts on cigars and accessories https://leafaffair.com/pages/military-discount Thompson Cigar

10% off plus free shipping https://shop.id.me/stores/532-thompson-cigar

https://www.savings.com/coupons/thompsoncigar.com

Miscellaneous Retailers/Other

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info 23andMe

Free shipping and 10% off additional health and ancestry service n/a https://hosted-pages.id.me/23andme-military-discount Apex Legal Services

Reduced prices on some services at D.C. law firm n/a https://www.apexlegalservices.net/discount-prices-current--former-military-dc-md-federal-employees-dc-college--university-students.html GameStop

10% in-store discount on new and preowned video games and accessories, hardware, collectibles https://www.savings.com/coupons/gamestop.com https://www.gamestop.com/military-discount JCPenney portraits

Discounts include free session fees and prints, 50% off photography purchases, and lower-cost prints and albums https://www.savings.com/coupons/jcpenney.com https://www.jcpportraits.com/offers/military-discount-0 Joann

15% military discount online and in stores on a variety of fabrics, crafts, projects, and hobbies gear, and seasonal decor https://www.savings.com/coupons/joann.com https://www.joann.com/military-discount/ Luminary Global

5% discount and free shipping on orders of $100 or more on a huge variety of first aid, trauma, and preparedness kits, and other medical supplies, and EMS, fire-rescue, and law enforcement gear n/a https://luminaryglobal.com/pages/military-veteran-discounts Man Crates

10% discount, ships to APO and FPO addresses; sells scrumptious grub, gadgets, DIY projects, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/mancrates.com https://www.mancrates.com/store/pages/military Michaels

15% off in store, sale items included, on most art supplies, crafts and hobbies, decor, office supplies, holidays and occasions, etc. https://www.savings.com/coupons/michaels.com https://www.michaels.com/military-discount Musician’s Friend

10% off a single item costing $199+; sells guitars, basses, drums, amps and effects, etc. n/a https://www.musiciansfriend.com/military-appreciation Northern Tool and Equipment

10% off in stores on tools and equipment including air compressors, engines, fans, generators, work clothes, and boots (Stihl brand excluded) https://www.savings.com/coupons/northerntool.com https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/stores_military-discount Ocean Ashes

10% discount to scatter the remains of any veteran at sea in Florida; one free scattering package every month to a veteran’s family n/a https://www.oceanashes.com/military-thanks SmartStyle Hair Salons

10% off services and products at participating salons n/a https://www.smartstyle.com/en-us/offers/military-offer.html Unique Gifts Store

20% off gifts based on occasion, type of recipient, heritage, favorite pet, etc. n/a https://uniquegiftsstore.net/pages/military-first-responder-discount The Washington Post

Free digital content access with .mil, or .gov email address n/a https://helpcenter.washingtonpost.com/hc/en-us/articles/115007248227-Start-a-free-subscription-with-a-valid-gov-or-mil-email-address The Word Among Us

Active duty, free two-year digital subscription; 80% off two years for veterans, Guard, and reserves; daily Mass readings, meditations, and more n/a https://myaccount.wau.org/page/vetsdayoffer Yankee Candle

10% off every day on every purchase online and in store; sells jar candles, tumble and pillar candles, home and car fragrances, air fresheners, and much more https://www.savings.com/coupons/yankeecandle.com https://www.yankeecandle.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-homefragranceus-Site/en_US/Support-Show?cfid=Military-Discount-2-14 Yeti Coolers

Discounts on most products; offers coolers, drinkware, bags, and gear n/a https://www.yeti.com/en_US/id-me.html

Food, Groceries, and Restaurants

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info Bonefish Grill

10% off your check n/a https://www.bonefishgrill.com/specials/veterans-military-discount Brickwood Ovens

Promotional discount codes for military available; sells DIY wood fired pizza ovens and outdoor pizza oven kits n/a https://forum.brickwoodovens.com/t/active-duty-military-and-first-responders-discount/452 Cheryl’s Cookies

Free shipping to APO and FPO addresses; sells a wide assortment of cookies n/a https://www.cheryls.com/free-apo-fpo-military-shipping?flws_rd=1 Coffee for Less

10% off orders; sells different brands of coffee, pods, and more n/a https://www.coffeeforless.com/pages/military Chuck E. Cheese

Meal and Play Points specials for military families n/a https://www.chuckecheese.com/coupons-deals/military-discounts/ Cici's Pizza

Military discounts at some locations; contact local pizzerias to ask https://www.cicis.com/faq/#1549271036148-d3f5d639-44c7 Commissary

Grocery store network for military families; has rewards program n/a https://www.commissaries.com/ El Pollo Loco

15% discount (maximum $1.50); serves L.A. Mex tacos, burritos, bowls, and other fire-grilled fare n/a https://www.elpolloloco.com/promotions/coupon-policy.html Harry and David

15% discount; sells food gifts, gourmet gifts, gift baskets https://www.savings.com/coupons/harryanddavid.com https://www.harryanddavid.com/h/veteransadvantage Hickory Farms

Free shipping on eligible military gifts to APO, DPO, and FPO addresses (up to four weeks for delivery); sells specialty gourmet food gift baskets n/a https://www.hickoryfarms.com/gift-baskets/military-gifts/ Golden Corral

Free thank-you dinners on Military Appreciation nights n/a https://www.goldencorral.com/military-appreciation/ Home Chef

50% off first purchase for new customers only and $10 off following purchases; is a meal delivery service https://www.savings.com/coupons/homechef.com https://www.homechef.com/heroes Medieval Times

Free royalty upgrade for tickets purchased on base; discounted rates through ID.me n/a https://www.medievaltimes.com/promotion/military-discounts New Seasons Market

10% off most items on Military Tuesdays n/a https://www.newseasonsmarket.com/faqs/ OldTimeCandy.com

Free shipping for military APO and FPO; $25 minimum order preferred but not required (do ship chocolate at your own risk!); sells many types and flavors of candy https://www.savings.com/coupons/oldtimecandy.com https://www.oldtimecandy.com/pages/military Omaha Steaks

10% military discount on steaks, other meats and food https://www.savings.com/coupons/omahasteaks.com https://www.omahasteaks.com/servlet/OnlineShopping?Dsp=5709 Outback Steakhouse

10% off the check n/a https://www.outback.com/offers/heroes-discount Ponderosa Steakhouse

15% off n/a https://www.ponderosabuffet.com/specials-promotions/ Red Robin

Military rewards with loyalty rewards n/a https://www.redrobin.com/royalty/ Texas de Brazil

20% off dinner and lunch prices, holidays excluded n/a https://texasdebrazil.com/specials/heroes-discount/ Texas Steakhouse

10% discount n/a https://texassteakhouse.com/support-our-troops/ Thrive Market

Free military memberships; focus on groceries that feature quality, sustainability, and affordability https://www.savings.com/coupons/thrivemarket.com https://thrivemarket.com/thrive-gives Wendy’s

Exclusive WendyMail offers to Veterans Advantage members n/a https://www.wendys.com/veterans-advantage

Technology

Cell Service/Wireless Plans

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info AT&T

Unlimited plan prices starting at less than $27 per month with four lines; 25% military discount on many plans https://www.savings.com/coupons/wireless.att.com

https://www.savings.com/coupons/att.com https://www.att.com/offers/discount-program/military-discount C Spire

10% off shared data plans, up to 5 lines eligible n/a https://www.cspire.com/shop_and_learn/promos/offer/?id=promo-affinity Sprint/T-Mobile

Magenta Military plan $100 for four lines with autopay; Magenta Max Military, $140 a month for four lines with more features n/a https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone-plans/military-discount-plans US Cellular

15% discount on individual single line and family plans; on Shared Connect plans, 15% discount on data monthly recurring charge only n/a https://www.uscellular.com/deals/military Verizon

Special discounts include unlimited from $30 per line per month https://www.savings.com/coupons/verizon.com https://www.verizon.com/military/ VirtualPBX

Discounts on Flex, Essentials, and Advanced business phone plans n/a https://www.virtualpbx.com/promo/military-veteran-discount/ Xfinity

One-time $25 coupon or bill credit; $100 Visa prepaid card with Xfinity service with a minimum term agreement within the past 90 days https://www.savings.com/coupons/xfinity.com https://www.xfinity.com/support/articles/military-service-offers

https://military.xfinity.com/#/welcome

Computer and Phone Software: Antivirus, Online Games, Etc.

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info A Story Before Bed

Free recordings with audio and video for kids to play back n/a http://www.astorybeforebed.com/military ESet

25% off consumer antivirus and security products https://www.savings.com/coupons/eset.com https://www.eset.com/us/group-discounts/military/ Games to Grunts

Discounts on digital games n/a https://gamestogrunts.org/ LinkedIn Premium and LinkedIn Learning

One year of free access; spouses eligible https://www.savings.com/coupons/business.linkedin.com https://socialimpact.linkedin.com/programs/veterans Malwarebytes Premium

20% discount https://www.savings.com/coupons/malwarebytes.com https://www.malwarebytes.com/military-discount Norton Lifelock

30 days free then 25% off membership; can include credit monitoring, Social Security number alerts, and credit card activity alerts, among other things https://www.savings.com/coupons/symantec.com https://www.lifelock.com/store?promocode=milmb SiriusXM Radio

25% discount; credit card required https://www.savings.com/coupons/siriusxm.com https://www.siriusxm.com/offers/military

Phones, Devices

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info Apple

10% off SIM-free iPhones; immediate family members eligible; special pricing on other Apple products n/a https://www.apple.com/shop/browse/home/veterans_military

https://www.apple.com/us_epp_55499/shop Cobra

10% military discount; sells devices such as dash cams, CB radios, jump starters, power inverters https://www.savings.com/coupons/cobra.com https://www.cobra.com/pages/id-me# Dell

10% off PCs and electronics https://www.savings.com/coupons/dell.com https://www.dell.com/en-us/member/lp/dellmilitary HELM Audio

50% savings on Helm True Wireless 5 headphones, new release Sportsband HD wireless headphones, and accessories n/a https://helmaudio.com/pages/heroes iRobot

Up to 15% off selected robots; company is known for its robot vacuums and mops https://www.savings.com/coupons/irobot.com https://hosted-pages.id.me/irobot-military-discount

https://shop.id.me/stores/252-irobot Lenovo

7% off practically any product on top of existing coupons; sells PCs, tablets, accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/lenovo.com https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/landingpage/military/ Microsoft

Up to 10% off certain products and services https://www.savings.com/coupons/microsoftstore.com https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/b/military Motorola

10% off sitewide; sells phones, accessories, and smart products, including security and surveillance https://www.savings.com/coupons/motorola.com https://www.motorola.com/us/military-discount Samsung

Up to 30% off phones, electronics, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/samsung.com https://www.samsung.com/us/shop/discount-program/military/ Sennheiser

Savings on headphones https://www.savings.com/coupons/sennheiser.com https://en-us.sennheiser.com/id-me-faq Silk Smartish

15% off phone cases n/a https://smartish.com/pages/discounts Targus

25% off laptop bags, tablet cases, docking stations, power adapters, other accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/targus.com https://us.targus.com/pages/military-discount Tech for Troops

Affordable refurbished computers for in-need veterans and their children; scholarships available; training and networking opportunities with businesses n/a https://techfortroops.org/veterans/

Home Security Products and Baby Monitors

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info Armor Concepts

25% discount on everything in store; sells door security solutions for kick-in, prying, other types of protection https://www.savings.com/coupons/armorconcepts.com https://www.armorconcepts.com/military-service-discount Cove Security

Up to $475 of security equipment for $150, six months of professional monitoring for $14.99 or $24.99 a month, 60 days risk-free trial n/a https://www.covesmart.com/thanks/ Guardline

15% discount; sells wireless doorbells, driveway alarms, and various accessories n/a https://www.guardlinesecurity.com/pages/military-discount Miku

10% military discount on purchase of new Miku Smart Baby Monitor n/a https://mikucare.com/pages/military-rewards Motorola

10% off sitewide; sells baby, home, and pet monitors, among other security and surveillance devices https://www.savings.com/coupons/motorola.com https://www.motorola.com/us/military-discount My Alarm Center

$150 credit and monthly subscription fee of $34.99 that includes alarm, cellular communicator, remote key fob, motion detector, window sensors, and door sensors n/a https://myalarmcenter.com/offers/military-and-educator-discounts/ Ring

Discounts on security systems and doorbells n/a https://ring.com/exclusive-discounts

Travel

Airlines

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Air Transat

Canadian airline offering 25% Option Plus discounts (if available) to U.S. and Canadian military and one traveling companion plus benefits such as one piece of free baggage under 23 kilograms (about 50 pounds) and other baggage discounts; Option Plus features economy class seat selection, priority services, and other perks airtransat.com/en-CA/Forms/Military-personnel Alaska Airlines

Special military fares in some markets, five free checked bags, 15% off food purchases, early boarding, free service animal travel, pet shipping discounts, VetRewards program, and more https://www.alaskaair.com/content/about-us/social-responsibility/salute-to-service Allegiant

Up to two pieces of checked baggage, no charge for oversize checked baggage, up to one pet in cabin, and other benefits with Allegiant Honors https://www.allegiantair.com/military-discount Delta Vacations

$50 to $300 off depending on price of vacation package https://www.deltavacations.com/corporatepromo/index.do?corporatePromoId=USMILITARY Jet Blue

Discounts starting at 5% off fares for military and Veterans Advantage cardholders; other benefits include free checked baggage in some circumstances; immediate family members can qualify with or without the servicemember/veteran https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/military-customers Lufthansa

Up to 5% off certain flights; reservations limited to eight or fewer travelers https://www.lufthansa.com/us/en/veterans-advantage Silver Airways

11% off published fares, spouse and children included; book through travel agency since discount isn’t available on the website https://www.silverairways.com/more-information/travel-information/military-discount Southwest Airlines

Call to get/confirm discounts: 1-800-I-FLY-SWA; a few seats available on flights https://www.southwest.com/html/customer-service/how-tos/book-and-manage-air-pol.html Unite

d Airlines 5% off fares and extra baggage allowance https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/products/milgov/military-benefits.html United Vacations

Up to $300 savings, depending on price of vacation bought https://vacations.united.com/GeneralInformation/MilitaryTravelDiscounts.aspx

Buses

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Greyhound

10% discount on full-price tickets; Veterans Advantage card: 10% discount, $279 maximum trip cost for anywhere in U.S. when getting discount at the station, and 25% off Greyhound Package Express shipping with Veterans Advantage card https://www.greyhound.com/en/help-and-info/ticket-info/discounts Peter Pan Bus Lines

Military discounts subject to availability; runs in the Northeast https://peterpanbus.com/terms-and-conditions/

Car and Truck Rentals

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discounts Info Alamo

Discounts for leisure trips and travel without official orders; discounts for dependents with appropriate ID https://www.savings.com/coupons/alamo.com https://www.alamo.com/en/car-rental-deals/government-military-leisure-travel.html Avis

Up to 25% savings on base rates with discount code https://www.savings.com/coupons/avis.com https://www.avis.com/en/offers/partners/veterans-advantage Budget Rent a Car

Up to 25% off with discount code https://www.savings.com/coupons/budget.com https://www.budget.com/en/offers/partner-offers/25-off-car-rentals-for-military-veterans Budget Truck Rental

20% discount with code https://www.savings.com/coupons/budgettruck.com https://www.budgettruck.com/deals/military-discounts Dollar Car Rental

5% off retail rates, free car upgrades, unlimited mileage, and other benefits https://www.savings.com/coupons/dollar.com https://www.dollar.com/Business/Government.aspx Enterprise

Discounted rates on car rental travel; company founded by Navy veteran https://www.savings.com/coupons/enterprise.com https://www.enterprise.com/en/about/supporting-veterans.html

https://www.enterprise.com/en/car-rental/deals/military-government-rental-discounts.html Hertz

Discounted rates, free Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, space available upgrades, and other benefits https://www.savings.com/coupons/hertz.com https://www.hertz.com/rentacar/misc/index.jsp?targetPage=governmentandmilitary.xml National Car Rental

Discounted rates include family members, frequent airline travel benefits with airline partners https://www.savings.com/coupons/nationalcar.com https://www.nationalcar.com/en/car-rental/business-program/government-programs.html Penske Truck Rental

10% off truck rental with code; specialized call center for military and family discounts: 1-844-4TROOPS (1-844-487-6677) n/a https://www.pensketruckrental.com/discounts/military/ Rental Cover

30% off rental insurance n/a https://www.rentalcover.com/en-us/military-car-rental-discount Sixt

5% off luxury rentals https://www.savings.com/coupons/sixt.com https://www.sixt.com/military-car-rental/#/ Thrifty Car Rental

5% off rentals; free Blue Chips membership n/a https://www.thrifty.com/Programs/Government.aspx

https://www.thrifty.com/Programs/Government/VeteransAdvantage.aspx

Cruises

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Carnival Cruise Lines

Lower rates on cruises; must submit military proof or lose discount https://help.carnival.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/2856/kw/military Military Cruise Deals

Veteran and military cruise discounts below the cruise lines’ lowest rate; free services; military family owned https://www.militarycruisedeals.com/ MSC Cruises

5% to 10% off rooms, including multiple rooms at the same time; kids sail free on some cruises; 100% redeployment cruise credit https://www.msccruisesusa.com/cruise-deals/military-discount-rates Princess

Up to $250 free onboard spending money, any cruise, any time of the year https://www.princess.com/military_benefit_program/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/princess.com Royal Caribbean

Special military rates include guests in the same stateroom as military personnel https://www.royalcaribbean.com/faq/questions/qualifications-special-pricing Vacations to Go

Find cruises with available military discounts https://www.vacationstogo.com/military_discounts_search.cfm

Hotels, Resorts, and Lodging

Retailer Links to Discounts Info AFRC Resorts

Affordable Armed Forces Recreation Center Resorts for vacations in Hawaii, Florida, Germany, and Korea https://www.armymwr.com/travel/armed-forces-hotels-resorts Altoona Grand Hotel

15% discount on hotel in Altoona, PA https://altoonagrandhotel.com/ American Legion Travel Center

Various hotel deals for American Legion members https://www.legion.org/benefits/travel Atlantis Casino Resort & Spa

Up to 15% off for military and families at this resort in Reno, NV https://atlantiscasino.com/offers/overview/military-family-rate Atlantis Paradise Island

Up to 25% off nightly rates in the Bahamas; free unlimited waterpark and casino https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/idme Bally’s Hotel & Casino (also includes Caesar’s, The Cromwell, Harrah’s, and Flamingo Las Vegas, among others)

Up to 30% off hotel stays; spouse discounts available; destinations include:

Nevada: Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe, Laughlin

New Jersey: Atlantic City

North Carolina: Cherokee and Murphy

Arizona: Maricopa

California: Funner

Colorado: Black Hawk

Illinois: Joilet, Metropolis

Indiana: Elizabeth

Iowa: Council Bluffs, Bettendorf, Waterloo

Louisiana: New Orleans, Bossier City

Mississippi: Biloxi, Robinsonville, Lula

Missouri: Kansas City, Boonville, St. Louis https://www.caesars.com/deals/military-discounts

https://www.caesars.com/cromwell

https://www.caesars.com/flamingo-las-vegas

https://www.savings.com/coupons/caesars.com Beaches Resorts

10% off on top of special promotions in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos https://www.beaches.com/deals/firefighter-military-police-savings/ Beachwoods Resort

15% off certain rooms/bookings in Kitty Hawk, NC (Outer Banks) https://www.beachwoods.com/deals/military-discount Best Western

Discounts at or below per diem across North America https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/offers/hotel-discounts/military-discounts.html

https://www.savings.com/coupons/bestwestern.com Castle Resorts & Hotels

Military and family rates at resorts in Hawaii https://www.castleresorts.com/special-offers/military/ Choice Hotels

Discounted rates at hotels throughout the United States and Canada https://www.choicehotels.com/deals/government-rate

https://www.savings.com/coupons/choice-hotels Cody KOA

15% off camping and KOA stays in Cody, WY https://koa.com/campgrounds/cody/hot-deals/ Department of Defense Lodging

Expanded access to military facilities https://www.dodlodging.net/

https://www.dodlodging.net/documents/Patron_Expansion_FAQs.pdf Dreams Resorts and Spas (includes Secrets Resorts & Spas)

Special 10% military discount; resort chain is in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Curacao, and Spain http://www.dreamsresorts.com/en_us/offers.html

https://www.secretsresorts.com/en_us/offers.html Embassy Suites

Special rates at more than 200 locations https://embassysuites3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html Extended Stay America

Special rates at more than 600 locations https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/special-offers/military-government-rates

https://www.savings.com/coupons/extendedstayamerica.com Foxwoods Resort & Casino

15% off rooms and $5 off scooter rentals among other offers in Mashantucket, CT https://www.foxwoods.com/military-offers/ Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel

15% off train, hotel, and RV park reservations year-round with code; hotel is in Williams, AZ, about an hour from the Grand Canyon https://www.thetrain.com/offers-packages/discounts/ Grande Shores

Discount on certain condo and hotel bookings in Myrtle Beach, SC https://www.grandeshores.com/specials Great Wolf Lodge

Up to 30% off at indoor water resorts throughout the United States with the Howlin’ Heroes Offer https://www.greatwolf.com/heroes

https://www.savings.com/coupons/greatwolf.com Hampton Inn & Suites

Military deals at participating sites throughout the country https://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html Hawk’s Cay Resort

Guestroom rates in the Florida Keys starting at $149 per weeknight and villa rates starting at $289 from August 22 - December 19, 2021; check hotel website for more details on rates after these dates https://www.hawkscay.com/special-offers Hilton Hotel & Resorts

Special rates, including military family rates, across the United States https://www3.hilton.com/en/portals/govt/index.html

https://www.savings.com/coupons/hilton.com Howard Johnson Hotels

Discounts available; call 1-800-225-3297 https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/hojo/hotel-deals/government-discount InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)

Military discounts at participating IHG hotels/brands across the United States, Canada, Central, and South America https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/deals/hotel-offers/government/military-leisure-rate

https://www.savings.com/coupons/ihg.com Kingsmill Resort

15% off most nightly rates at resort in Williamsburg, VA https://www.kingsmill.com/packages/military-discount/ La Quinta Inns & Suites

12% off best available rates across the United States https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/laquinta/hotel-deals Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas

10% off best available rate at Lake Powell Resort and Defiance House Lodge (Arizona/Utah) https://www.lakepowell.com/special-offers/specials-packages/member-programs/military-discount/ Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Discounted rates when available https://help.marriott.com/s/article/Article-21993

https://www.savings.com/coupons/marriott.com Mermaid Cottages

5% discount with promo code in Tybee Island, GA https://mermaidcottages.com/Specials/Military-Discounts/ Mesa Verde

10% off best available rate at Far View Lodge in Mesa Verde, CO https://www.visitmesaverde.com/special-offers/specials-packages/member-programs/military-discount/ MGM Resorts

10% military discounts in Las Vegas at the Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, New York-New York, and many other places https://www.mgmresorts.com/en/offers/military.html Military OneSource

First-class ideas for cool military vacations; options include Coast Guard lodging, the Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area near Cape Fear, North Carolina, Kilauea Military Camp in Hawaii, and the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/travel/recreational-lodging/vacation-first-class-using-military-lodging/

https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/Assistant-Commandant-for-Human-Resources-CG-1/Community-Services-Command-CSC/MWR/Coast-Guard-Lodging/ Motel 6

Up to 10% savings at more than 1,400 locations in the United States and Canada https://www.motel6.com/en/home/promo/military-discount.html

https://www.savings.com/coupons/motel6.com Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, RV Parks, Campgrounds

More than 22,000 guest rooms worldwide plus discounted tickets to area attractions; call Call 1-877-NAVY-BED (628-9233) for individual or group bookings https://ngis.dodlodging.net/

https://get.dodlodging.net/ Oyo Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

30% off best available rates https://www.oyolasvegas.com/offers/offer/#FED

https://www.savings.com/coupons/oyohotels.com Palms Place

Room rate discounts in Las Vegas https://www.palms.com/palms-place-promotions/government-military/ Pinehurst Resort

10% off select vacation packages and spa treatments in Pinehurst, NC https://www.pinehurst.com/faq/ Raddison Hotels Americas (includes Country Inn & Suites by Radisson)

Special military deals throughout the United States and Canada https://www.radissonhotelsamericas.com/en-us/hotel-deals/military-first-offer

https://www.savings.com/coupons/countryinns.com Rainier Lodging

10% discount up to $100 from October through May, excluding holidays, in Ashford, WA https://www.rainierlodging.com/specials/ Red Lion Hotels

15% off in the United States and Canada with promo code, extra Hello Rewards benefits https://www.redlion.com/offers/thank-you-to-our-heroes Red Roof Inn

Exclusive travel discounts good at any location nationwide; 10% off leisure travel and 10% off for friends and family visiting military https://www.redroof.com/deals/government-and-military/Index

https://www.redroof.com/deals/government-and-military/military_friends_and_family

https://www.savings.com/coupons/redroof.com Sandals Resorts

10% off on top of special promos in the Caribbean https://www.sandals.com/specials/firefighter-military-police-savings/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/sandals.com Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Up to 10% military discounts in Hollywood, FL https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/promotions/military-rates Shades of Green

Discounted vacation rooms and rates in January and September for veterans who received honorable discharges; book by calling 888-593-2242 https://www.shadesofgreen.org/special-offers/monthly-specials/salute-our-veterans

https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions Super 8

15% off best available rates at U.S. and Canadian hotels https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/super-8/hotel-deals

https://www.savings.com/coupons/super-8 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Special rates for government travel https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/hotel-deals/government-discount Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park

10% to 20% off camping, exact discount depends on location https://www.campjellystone.com/plan-your-vacation/military-discount/

Skiing and Ski Resorts

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Cranmore Mountain Resort

$15 discount on full-priced lift tickets on non-holiday Mondays through Fridays, for both active and retired military; in North Conway, NH https://www.cranmore.com/Plan-Your-Trip/Tickets-Passes/Lift-Tickets#797123-do-you-offer-a-military-discount Grand Targhee Resort

$73 purchase at ticket window (regular tickets cost $103 online and $83 for a half-day at the ticket window); in Alta, WY https://www.grandtarghee.com/tickets-passes/winter-lift-tickets/?cn-reloaded=1 Jans

15% off ski and other outdoor gear online and in Park City, UT; free shipping to APO/FPO addresses https://www.jans.com/jans-military-discount

https://www.jans.com/shipping-information Jay Peak

Free season pass and 10% off regular lodging package rates for military deployed in Vermont; otherwise, 50% off service member day lift tickets and 10% off regular lodging package rates; in Jay, VT https://jaypeakresort.com/resort/community-employment/community/jay-peak-military-discounts Loon Mountain

10% discount on select summer and fall activities such as gondola rides, disc golf, and downhill mountain biking in Lincoln, NH; $10 off lift tickets in winter at window rates Mondays through Fridays, not including holidays; valid for one personnel plus one immediate family member https://www.loonmtn.com/lift-tickets/military-discounts Monarch Mountain

$209 discounted season pass in Salida, CO; otherwise, discounted lift tickets and 15% to 50% off at various places at the resort https://www.skimonarch.com/military-season-pass/ Pat’s Peak

$419 unlimited season pass in Henniker, NH https://www.patspeak.com/Tickets-Passes/Season-Passes.aspx Pico Mountain

Discounted lift ticket privileges with every visit in Killington, VT, and other benefits https://www.picomountain.com/plan-your-trip/tickets-passes/lift-tickets/special-offers Shawnee Mountain

Military Appreciation Weekend (March 19-March 21, 2022); get free lift ticket and ski or snowboard rentals for active-duty military, spouses, and children younger than 18; 50% off lift tickets and $40 rentals for retired military and reserve https://www.shawneemt.com/events/military-appreciation-weekend/ Sun & Ski Sports

10% off ski, snow, bike, watersports, and other gear and accessories https://www.sunandski.com/salute Sugar Mountain Resort

Discounted slope/lift tickets in Banner Elk, NC, every day of the season for active duty, spouses, and children 17 and under http://www.skisugar.com/military/ Wachusett Mountain

$229 military season pass in Princeton, MA https://www.wachusett.com/Tickets-Passes/Seasonal-Passes/Military-Pass.aspx Wildcat Mountain Ski Area

Military discount with advance purchases in Gorham, NH; ticket adjustments on full-price tickets available at the end of the day https://www.skiwildcat.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/tickets.aspx

Trains

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Amtrak

10% off some fares (must be the lowest available rates) for active-duty military, spouses, and dependents, and veterans; military child fares include the 10% military child discount plus the 50% everyday child discount on the lowest-priced adult fares https://www.amtrak.com/military-discountshttps://www.amtrak.com/deals-discounts/everyday-discounts/military-children-discounts.html

https://www.amtrak.com/deals-discounts/everyday-discounts/veterans-discount.html Capitol Corridor

15% off train fares between Silicon Valley/San Jose and Sacramento areas; promo codes apply to active-duty military, spouses, and children, and veterans and spouses https://www.capitolcorridor.org/deals-promotions/

https://www.capitolcorridor.org/veterans-discount/

Bookings: Trip/Vacation Package Sites (Flight, Hotel, Rental Car, Etc.)

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Armed Forces Vacation Club

Exclusive discounts and seven-night vacations starting at $379 https://www.afvclub.com/ CheapTickets

18% off travel discount through Sept. 30, 2021 (military offer may change after that) https://www.cheaptickets.com/military

https://www.savings.com/coupons/cheaptickets.com CIE Tours

5% discount for active and retired military and immediate family traveling with them; offers self-drive, private driver, and guided vacation tours https://www.cietours.com/offers/military-discount Clipper Vacations

10% off some fares for U.S. and Canadian military, including family members; 50% off some fares for children; Clipper Ferry focuses on the Pacific Northwest https://www.clippervacations.com/traveler-specials/#Military Delta Vacations

$50 to $300 off depending on price of vacation package https://www.deltavacations.com/corporatepromo/index.do?corporatePromoId=USMILITARY Expedia

Savings of 10% or more on packages, flights, stays, or car rentals https://www.expedia.com/lp/b/militaryoffer

https://www.savings.com/coupons/expedia.com Hotels.com

10% off deals https://www.hotels.com/page/idme-validation/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/hotels.com Hotwire

$10 off hotel bookings of $100 or more https://blog.hotwire.com/militarydiscount/https://api.id.me/en/session/newhttps://www.hotwire.com/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/hotwire.com United Vacations

Up to $300 savings, depending on price of vacation bought https://vacations.united.com/GeneralInformation/MilitaryTravelDiscounts.aspx USAA

Fantastic deals on resorts, car rentals, flights, and more if you have insurance through USAA https://www.usaa.com/inet/wc/travel-deals

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Retailer Links to Discounts Info 9/11 Memorial & Museum

Free admission for active and retired military at this museum in New York, New York https://www.911memorial.org/visit/visit-museum-1 Aquarium of the Pacific

Buy discounted tickets ahead of time at MWR/ITT offices on base; in Long Beach, CA https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/visit/discounts/ Art Institute of Chicago

Free military admission all year; service member households free too from Armed Forces Day in May through Labor Day in September https://www.artic.edu/visit/free-admission-opportunities Boston Children’s Museum

Free admission with advance online purchase https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/visit/ways-save Butchart Gardens

Up to 50% off for U.S. (and other foreign) military; free admission for Canadian military; in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada https://www.butchartgardens.com/rates/ Carnegie Science Center

Half-price general admission for themselves and up to three others; 10% discount in XPLOR Store for active military; veterans get half-price admissions for themselves only except on Veterans Day when up to three others can also get half-price; in Pittsburgh https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/visit/special-offers-and-discounts/ Dallas Zoo

$2 off per general admission ticket for up to two adults and two children, excluding Jan. and Feb. $8 pricing https://www.dallaszoo.com/plan-your-visit/special-offers-and-discounts/ Denver Art Museum

$8 for active military and veterans with Colorado ID; $10 for non-Colorado residents https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit#tickets Field Museum

Complimentary basic admission in Chicago https://www.fieldmuseum.org/visit Harley-Davidson Museum

Daily discounts on admission in Milwaukee https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html Houston Zoo

50% off general admission tickets https://www.houstonzoo.org/plan-your-visit/prices-and-discounts/ Kennedy Space Center

Discounted rates at space center ticket windows in Merritt Island, FL, and at participating MWR/ITT Travel offices https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets Midway Museum

Free admission to this San Diego museum for active-duty military; USS Midway veterans get a complimentary Lifetime Midway Membership https://www.midway.org/visit/buy-tickets/

https://www.midway.org/give-join/membership/membership-overview/#1611178728956-d44c061a-ca39 Milwaukee Public Museum

Admission for $14 vs. the regular $18 price for adults 18 to 64 https://www.mpm.edu/plan-visit/ticket-prices Moody Gardens

$30 value pass for military personnel to attractions in Galveston, TX; pass admission includes Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, Discovery Museum, Colonel Paddlewheeler, and one show in each theater (MG 3D, 4D Special FX Theater, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure) https://www.moodygardens.com/attractions/tickets/ Mote Aquarium

One free admission in Sarasota, FL, for active-duty military; free admissions for veterans and their dependents on Veterans Day https://mote.org/aquarium/hours-location Mount Vernon

Discount for military personnel; free admission for Purple Heart recipients https://www.mountvernon.org/en/ticketing New England Aquarium

$10 off admission for active-duty adult military personnel and dependents; $5 off for child dependents; veterans get $2 off https://www.neaq.org/visit/tickets/offers-discounts/ Orlando Museum of Art

Free admission to active duty and veterans; Blue Star program also grants free admission to active-duty military and up to five family members from Memorial Day through Labor Day https://omart.org/visit/tickets/ Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Free general admission in Dallas for active-duty military and veterans; $3 off for family members https://www.perotmuseum.org/visitor-information/discounts/index.html SeaWorld Orlando

One free admission per year for military and up to three dependents; veterans and up to three guests can get 50% off a single-day ticket https://seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/military-discount/ Shades of Green

12% off tickets to various Orlando-area attractions, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Kennedy Space Center, and Busch Gardens Tampa https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions Shedd Aquarium

Year-round free general admission for active-duty military; Blue Star free admission for dependents and family during certain times https://www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit/get-tickets/discount-and-free-days#first

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (and SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, SeaWorld San Antonio, Sesame Place)

Discounts include Waves of Honor complimentary admission to either SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, or Sesame Place for military personnel and as many as three direct dependents; one park and one visit only https://buschgardens.com/tampa/tickets/military-discount/

https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/tickets/military/ Crayola Experience

$3 off general admission tickets in Orlando; free admission on select dates https://www.crayolaexperience.com/orlando/plan-your-visit/special-offers Diggerland

$5 off general admission for military cardholder and up to three other family members; construction and water theme park is in West Berlin, NJ https://www.diggerlandusa.com/discounts/ Dollywood

30% off one-day admission tickets with upgrade to discounted military season pass (buying online is recommended to ensure availability) https://www.dollywood.com/Deals/Special-Offers/Military-Discount Kings Dominion

$39.99 admission to Kings Dominion and Soak City in Doswell, VA; 2022 Military Gold Pass for $85 with monthly payment plans available, get unlimited visits and free parking https://www.kingsdominion.com/military-discounts Knott’s Berry Farm

Tickets from $56 in Buena Park, CA https://www.knotts.com/military-discounts Legoland California

Discounts in Carlsbad, CA, on Legoland rooms and free breakfasts but tickets to the park aren't included https://vacations.legoland.com/california/LLCMIL/package.html Legoland Florida

Free admission in Winter Haven, FL, for active-duty; for families, non-active, and veterans, get 25% off online, 10% off first and second days, or a free second day and other discounted tickets at the ITT office on base; save on some room types at the hotels https://www.legoland.com/florida/tickets-passes/military-discounts/ Shades of Green

12% off tickets to various Orlando-area attractions, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Kennedy Space Center, and Busch Gardens Tampa https://www.shadesofgreen.org/experiences/attractions Six Flags Great America (Gurnee, IL) and Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, TX)

Get discounted tickets at MWR/ITR offices; you can also get 20% off one-day tickets at guest services in Great America; Six Flags Texas sells discounted tickets at the gate, too https://www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/help/frequently-asked-questions/

https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/help/frequently-asked-questions/ Space Center Houston

$5 off for active and retired military https://spacecenter.org/promotions-and-discounts/ Universal Orlando Resort

Specially priced tickets and vacation packages for active and retired military https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/military-deals-specials Walt Disney World

Specially priced tickets at the park in Orlando, FL, and rates at Disney resort hotels https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/

https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-multi-day-tickets-2021/

https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-hotel-rates-2021/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/disneyworld.disney.go.com Worlds of Fun

Discount on front-gate admissions at the largest amusement park complex in the Midwest (Kansas City, MO); call local ITR offices for other discount options https://www.worldsoffun.com/frequently-asked-questions

Misc. Travel

Retailer Links to Discounts Info iVenture Card

Discounts on card that offers lower-rate access to many attractions around the world https://www.iventurecard.com/us/services-discount/ Lite Flight Helicopters

10% off with promo code if booking online; 50% off single-rider tour; does charter helicopters, tours, and flights in Los Angeles https://www.liteflighthelicopters.com/la-helicopter-rides-deals-and-discounts/ Military Tee Times

15% savings on select tee times throughout the United States https://www.militaryteetimes.com/ ParkFlyRide

Extra day of free airport parking; no cancellation fees; call 1‑866‑922‑PARK (7275); discount can apply to family members https://www.parkrideflyusa.com/military USGS - America the Beautiful Pass

Free in person at sites that process the pass; $10 on USGS store, for current military, dependents, veterans, and Gold Star families https://store.usgs.gov/faq#US-Military Whitewater Rafting Adventures

Free for Gold Star and Purple Heart families in Nesquehoning, PA; 50% admission for service members on mid-tour leave; 15% off admission to military and one other person; also offers kayaking, ziplining, biking, paintball http://www.adventurerafting.com/military-first-responder-discount-policy/

Gyms, Trampoline Parks, Indoor Rock Climbing, Other Exercise

Retailer Links to Discounts Info 24 Hour Fitness

$0 initiation and $5 off monthly dues at gyms across the United States https://www.24hourfitness.com/membership/promo/military/ Atlanta Rocks

10% climbing discount http://atlantarocks.com/special-discounts/ Capital City Gymnastics

10% discount in Cayce, SC, for military families https://capitalcitygymnasticsinc.com/policies/ Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park

50% off jump time, including spouses and children, in Spokane Valley, WA https://flyingsquirrelsports.us/spokane-valley-washington/discounts/ Dragonfly Hot Yoga

10-class yoga pass for $150 in Madison, WI https://www.dragonflyhotyoga.com/classes/rates/discounts/ Gold’s Gym

Low enrollment fees and discounted monthly dues https://www.goldsgym.com/join-golds-gym-now/https://shop.id.me/stores/2754-gold-s-gym Massage Envy

Savings on massages across the United States https://www.massageenvy.com/memberships?membership-drive-modal UFC Gyms

30-day pass https://www.ufc.com/news/military-offers

https://www.savings.com/coupons/ufcstore.com Weight Crafters

Discounted rates for weight-loss camp programs; veteran-led https://www.weightcrafters.com/fitness-camp-discounts-and-specials/ YMCA

Gym memberships and respite child care services for qualified military members and families https://www.asymca.org/ymca-dod-military-outreach-initiative

Homes, Furniture, Housing Services

Retailer Links to Discounts Info All-American Home Services

10% off coupon for HVAC, plumbing, or air quality testing in Tampa, FL https://www.allamerican-homeservices.com/our-offer/ Armor Concepts

25% discount on everything in store; sells door security solutions for kick-in, prying, other types of protection https://www.armorconcepts.com/military-service-discount

https://www.savings.com/coupons/armorconcepts.com Bassett Furniture

30% off one item of furniture and 10% off accessories https://www.bassettfurniture.com/customer-service/military-first-responders-discount.asp BelTile

5% to 10% discount; sells ceramic, handpainted, porcelain, and stone tiles, among other products https://www.beltile.com/military-discount DEKOR

10% military discount on orders; offers lighting options for decks, pergolas, landscapes, hardscapes, interiors, and more https://www.dekorlighting.com/discounts-and-promotions/?_route_=military-discount Direct Energy

Special military offers on home energy needs, whether natural gas and/or electric https://www.directenergy.com/military

https://www.savings.com/coupons/directenergy.com E-Z UP

Up to 30% off instant shelter products and accessories for racing, camping, tailgating, beaching, festivals, trade shows, farmers markets, outdoor dining, and more https://www.ezup.com/serve Frigidaire

25% military discount on parts, accessories, and filters purchased on Frigidaire.com; 25% discount on first water subscription order; does not include appliances https://frigidaire.sheerid.com/ GelPro

25% off online purchases; sells gel-filled, ergonomic floor mats https://www.gelpro.com/military-discounts

https://www.savings.com/coupons/gelpro.com Homes for Heroes

Home purchase and refinance savings https://www.homesforheroes.com/heroes/military/ Husqvarna

10% off the MSRP of any Husqvarna product, including smart lawnmowers, chainsaws, and zero-turn mowers https://www.husqvarna.com/us/discover/military-program/ Jacksonville Tile Pro

15% tile installation discount; business located in Duval County, FL http://www.jacksonvilletilepro.com/military-discount.html Kirkland’s

10% military discount on in-store purchases; sells home decor, furniture, textiles, accessories, and gifts https://www.kirklands.com/custserv/custserv.jsp?pageName=FAQDiscountPromotions

https://www.savings.com/coupons/kirklands.com McCoy’s Building Supply

10% year-round military discount includes active-duty and retired veterans; extended discount to veterans on Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day; $500 maximum discount limit per day and per transaction; sells building materials, doors, windows, electrical products, kitchen and bath products, and much more https://www.mccoys.com/military Overstock

Free Club O membership; get 5% rewards on purchases, free returns on select items, extra rewards, and other benefits https://www.overstock.com/clubomilitary

https://www.savings.com/coupons/overstock.com Project EverGreen

Free lawncare and snow care services in all 50 states provided by volunteers during deployments https://projectevergreen.org/about-the-program-military-families/ Sherwin-Williams

15% discount on paints, stains, and painting supplies; spouses eligible https://www.sherwin-williams.com/homeowners/special-offers/military Toolbarn

5% military discount on eligible power tools, hand tools, air tools, and more https://www.toolbarn.com/military-discount-program/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/toolbarn.com The Bond Team at RSVP

Year-round discounts on military services; brokerage located in western Washington state http://bondteambrokers.com/purl/pg/rograms#military-banner Volt

Everyday 10% military discount; spouses included; offers landscape lighting products, including solar https://www.voltlighting.com/news/release-volt-partners-with-id-me-to-offer-military-discount

Home Decor, Bedding, Mattresses

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Bear Mattress

30% off sitewide (offer may end soon); sells mattresses such as the Bear Hybrid, bed bases, including adjustable, and accessories n/a https://www.bearmattress.com/pages/military-discount Brooklyn Bedding

Everyday 25% discount online and in-store, and free shipping; sells various types of mattresses such as the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid, and pillows, sheets, adjustable bases, and other accessories n/a https://brooklynbedding.com/pages/military-discount Eight Sleep

10% off; sells sleep fitness products, including the Pod Pro mattress with room climate and weather response https://www.savings.com/coupons/eightsleep.com https://verifypass.com/offers/website/eightsleep.com

https://members.veteransadvantage.com/offers/get-10-military-discount GhostBed

30% military discount; sells mattresses such as the luxe, flex, and 3D Matrix, and adjustable bases, bed frames, pillows, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/ghostbed.com https://www.ghostbed.com/pages/military-discount LoveSac

5% off adaptable couches, sactionals (not a typo!), sacs, covers, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/lovesac.com https://www.lovesac.com/heroes Malouf

35% military discount on designer beds, bedding, adjustable bases, bed frames, pillows n/a https://www.maloufhome.com/discount/ Purple

10% off; sells a range of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, bedding, pet beds, and other products https://www.savings.com/coupons/purple.com https://purple.com/military-discount

Relocation, Deployment, Packing, Shipping, and Storage

Retailer Links to Discounts Info 509 Packing and Cleaning

10% off cleaning, packing, and moving services in Washington and Idaho https://www.509packandclean.com/

https://www.509packandclean.com/contact CubeSmart

5% military discount on top of other specials and promotions; enter ZIP code to find the closest location https://www.cubesmart.com/deals/military/ Harley-Davidson

Motorcycle storage, among other benefits https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html Number 1 Auto Transport

$50 discount on car shipping services https://number1autotransport.com/military-auto-transport/ PODS

10% discount on moves and storage https://www.pods.com/resource-center/military Project EverGreen

Free lawncare and snow care services in all 50 states provided by volunteers during deployments https://projectevergreen.org/about-the-program-military-families/ SMARTBOX

$20 off moving and storage with promo code https://www.smartboxmovingandstorage.com/moving/military-moving-program/military-discounts uShip

Savings of up to 61% on moving and relocation services https://www.uship.com/military/ Zippy Shell

Discounts on storage and moving solutions https://www.zippyshell.com/moving/military-moving

Pet Transport, Relocation, and Boarding

Retailer Links to Discounts Info American Airlines Cargo

50% discount when traveling on orders https://www.aacargo.com/learn/animals-policy-and-restrictions.html Happy Tails Travel

Savings on pet relocation services https://www.happytailstravel.com/military-pet-relocation-pcs Pet Air Carrier

$125 discount for the first pet and a $25 discount for each additional pet for travel-abroad orders https://www.petaircarrier.com/about/we-support-our-military/ Pet Palace

10% off boarding and baths; pet resort is in Webster, TX http://thepetpalace.net/discounts-and-rewards/ United Airlines

Special handling, streamlined customs clearance, and other benefits (program suspended for the time being) https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/travel/animals/exceptions.html

Pets

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Best Bully Sticks

15% discount on bully sticks and other pet chews https://www.bestbullysticks.com/pages/frequently-asked-questions Pets For Patriots

Additional adoption benefits, discounted pet care, exclusive discounts, retailer gift cards, and other benefits https://www.petsforpatriots.org/adopt-a-pet/veteran-benefits/ Pet Pros

5% discount on pet food, supplements, treats, shampoos, toys, beds, and more https://petpros.net/senior-military-discount/ Pet Supermarket

10% in-store Military Day discounts the last Tuesday of every calendar month; for VIP members https://www.petsupermarket.com/vip-terms-and-conditions

https://www.savings.com/coupons/petsupermarket.com Tri-County Humane Society

Adoption fees waived for cats older than six months https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/adopt-a-pet/senior-veteran-adoption-discounts.html

Universities and Education

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Apex Learning Virtual School

15% discount; school is for middle and high school virtual learning https://www.apexlearningvs.com/full-time-enrollment/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/apexfoot.com Berklee Online

30% tuition reduction https://online.berklee.edu/military/overview California Southern University (CalSouthern)

15% off tuition to active-duty military, veterans, and their dependents; fully online programs available https://www.calsouthern.edu/military-learners Cambridge College Global

$250 per credit hour undergraduate discounts; other discounts for different programs; $50 or $100 application fee waived https://www.cambridgecollege.edu/military-tuition-and-fees

https://www.cambridgecollege.edu/military-servicemembers-veterans-dependents Clarion University

Tuition rate of $250 per credit hour (maximum of $3,000 per term for a full-time student); other benefits such as veteran priority scheduling, veteran lounge, tutoring assistance, and disability services; university is in western Pennsylvania and offers Clarion Online https://www.clarion.edu/admissions/veterans-and-military/

https://www.clarion.edu/admissions/veterans-and-military/Veterans%20and%20financial%20aid1.pdf DeVry University

$250 per credit hour with no application fee; potential for other military tuition assistance, depending on branch serving in; offers online and onsite programs at 40+ locations https://www.devry.edu/admissions/military-applicants/military-tuition-and-grants.html

https://www.devry.edu/admissions/military-applicants/service-branch-details.html Elite IT

Up to 20% discount; both physical and remote classes focused on business and computer training https://eliteitcerts.com/pages/20-discount-for-military-service Keystone Online School

15% tuition reduction; school is for K-12 students https://www.keystoneschoolonline.com/k-12/tuition/sibling-military-discounts.html Lee University

$250 per credit hour for undergraduate degree programs for military and veterans https://www.leeuniversity.edu/online/faq/

https://www.leeuniversity.edu/veterans/ Liberty University

$250 per credit hour (undergraduate); $275 per credit hour (graduate); $300 per credit hour (doctoral); $199 technology fee for online could be waived; discounts are online-only and apply to military students and spouses https://www.liberty.edu/military/benefits/online-students/tuition-discount/ Michigian State University Online

10% military tuition savings off Eli Broad College of Business online master’s degree (spouses included) https://www.michiganstateuniversityonline.com/admissions/military-students/military-graduate-program-tuition-aid/ Our Lady of the Lake University

$250 per credit hour and scholarship potential to cover all tuition costs; spousal scholarship support available https://www.ollusa.edu/admissions/military-and-veterans/tuition-assistance.html Regent University

$250 per credit hour tuition cap for undergraduates; graduate program discounts; various scholarships and bookstore vouchers available https://www.regent.edu/military/admissions-aid/tuition-assistance/

https://www.regent.edu/military/admissions-aid/military-veteran-discounts-scholarships/ Saint Joseph’s University Online

Full and part-time students meeting service requirements can get their tuition covered; others may qualify for partial coverage https://www.sju.edu/veterans-and-military

https://www.sju.edu/admission/online-learning Saint Louis University

$295 per credit hour reduced tuition rate on School for Professional Studies undergraduate programs https://www.slu.edu/online/becoming-a-student/tuition-scholarships-aid/military-first-responders.php Trident University

40% off associate programs; 40% off bachelor’s programs; 43% off master’s programs; 14% to 19% off doctoral programs https://www.trident.edu/military-and-veteran/military-education-grant/

https://www.trident.edu/military-and-veteran/ University of Antelope Valley

20% tuition discount (includes spouses) https://www.uav.edu/first-responder-discount Western Governors University

Some scholarships exclusive to military personnel, veterans, and family members; degree programs approved for GI Bill benefits; veterans generally qualify for benefits that exceed the costs of tuition, fees, and resources https://www.wgu.edu/lp/programs/veterans.html

Misc. Education

Retailer Links to Discounts Info HeartMath Institute

Free resources on self-regulation techniques for better stress tolerance, composure, and alertness; 30% discount on web store products with code n/a https://www.heartmath.org/resources/veterans/resources/

https://www.heartmath.org/resources/courses/heart/ Hypnosis.org

20% off hypnosis certification courses n/a https://www.hypnosis.org/military-hypnosis-training-discount.php Fender Play

50% off annual subscription to learn how to play guitar, bass, and ukulele https://www.savings.com/coupons/fender.com https://hosted-pages.id.me/fender-military

https://www.fender.com/en-US/start LinkedIn Learning and LinkedIn Premium

One year of free access; spouses eligible https://www.savings.com/coupons/business.linkedin.com https://socialimpact.linkedin.com/programs/veterans Outward Bound

Free wilderness courses for active-duty personnel and veterans n/a https://www.outwardbound.org/expeditions/-outward-bound-for-veterans/ Operation Code

Free coding programs for a more streamlined career track n/a https://operationcode.org/ Precision Camera & Video

10% off photography classes in Austin; 50% off rentals if used for a class n/a https://www.precision-camera.com/classes/ Rosetta Stone

Special military discount on multimedia language learning https://www.savings.com/coupons/rosettastone.com https://www.rosettastone.com/lp/military/military-discount/ Tutor.com

Free 24/7 online tutoring and homework assistance n/a https://military.tutor.com/home

Health, Supplements, Diet, Fitness

Retailer Links to Discounts Info 5 Star Nutrition

5% off; sells protein, muscle-building, and other supplements, clothing, and accessories https://5starnutritionusa.com/pages/idme-faq Atera Spas

Discounts on hot tub and swim spas https://www.ateraspas.com/specials.html Atkins

15% off bars and shakes https://shop.atkins.com/militaryfirstresponders.aspx Beachbody

Waived signup fee to become Beachbody coach; monthly fee waived, too; sign up and pay first then be reimbursed http://coachquestions.com/beachbody-coach-military-discount/ Bodybuilding.com

10% off protein, vitamins, and other supplements https://marketing.bodybuilding.com/marketing/campaign/military

https://www.savings.com/coupons/bodybuilding.com C4 HealthLabs

20% savings on CBD oil https://www.c4healthlabs.com/savings-programs/ CVS Pharmacy

20% discount on every order and free shipping with Veterans Advantage program https://www.cvs.com/content/veterans-advantage-NONmember

https://www.savings.com/coupons/cvs.com Empower Pharmacy

25% off compounded medications https://www.empowerpharmacy.com/about/uniformed-support Fitness 4 Home

Special discounts on home fitness gear and accessories https://fitness4home.com/first-responders-discounts/ Lazarus Naturals

60% discount for veterans on the first $400 spent each month; sells cannabinoid oil tinctures, gels and capsules, edibles, balms, pet treats, and more https://www.lazarusnaturals.com/assistance-program

https://www.savings.com/coupons/lazarusnaturals.com Pure Formulas

10% off and free shipping on vitamins, probiotics, immune support, sexual health products, and much more https://www.pureformulas.com/idme/military-discount Qardio

20% discount on digital health products such as smart weight scales and smart blood pressure monitors https://www.qardio.com/news/qardio-announces-special-pricing-veterans-members-military/ REDCON1

25% off; sells supplements for pre-workout, muscle building, recovery, vegan, etc. https://redcon1.com/pages/military-discount Rep Fitness

5% off items such as weight benches, bars, olympic plates, dumbbell pairs and sets https://www.repfitness.com/police-fire-military Smile Direct Club

$100 off aligners with code https://smiledirectclub.com/discounts/military-discount/

https://www.savings.com/coupons/smiledirectclub.com Weight Crafters

Discounted rates for weight-loss camp programs; veteran-led https://www.weightcrafters.com/fitness-camp-discounts-and-specials/ WellnessMats

25% off; sells a variety of mats for home, office, and standing desks https://www.wellnessmats.com/pages/wellnessmats-promos-offers

Movie Theaters and Entertainment

Retailer Links to Discounts Info AMC Theatres

Special military pricing at theatres across the United States https://www.amctheatres.com/discounts Angelika Film Center

$11.50 box office ticket and free popcorn every Wednesday in San Diego https://www.angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego/special-values Cracked It! Escape Games

15% discount on Mondays and Thursdays in Midway Park, NC https://crackeditnc.com/groupon Ford’s Theatre

Discounted tickets to certain performances https://www.fords.org/performances/discounts/ Houston Ballet

10% off some performances https://www.houstonballet.org/seasontickets/ticketing-offers/military-discount/ Marcus Theatres

$7.50 cost to see any movie at any time at participating locations throughout the United States https://www.marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/value-pricing/military-discount OTL Seat Filler Club

Free and discount tickets to local music and entertainment https://otlseatfillers.com/ticket-discounts/ Showcase Cinemas

$7.75 general admission pricing and other discounts at all locations except Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA https://www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/military-discount

https://www.showcasecinemas.com/theaters Theatre Development Fund (TDF)

$40 annual membership and up to 70% savings on Broadway, off-Broadway tickets, and more https://www.tdf.org/nyc/24/Eligibility-Requirements Ticket Club

Cheap tickets through this secondary ticket exchange https://www.ticketclub.com/military-members-discount Vet Tix

Discounted tickets to a wide range of sporting events, concerts, performing arts, educational, and family activities https://www.vettix.org/

Wedding Sites/Wedding Venues, Weddings

Retailer Links to Discounts Info Braselton Event Center

10% discount at this wedding venue in north Georgia https://www.braseltoneventcenter.com/wedding-venue Brides Across America

Free wedding dresses to military brides https://www.bridesacrossamerica.com/ Heartland Meadows

10% military discount available to bride, groom, or parents in Knoxville, TN https://www.heartlandmeadows.com/weddings/ Kendall’s View

10% discount on wedding packages in Marlow, OK http://www.kendallsview.com/specials.html Magnolia Grace Ranch

5% discount in Leonard, TX https://magnoliagraceranch.com/pricing-%26-amenities-2 Sugar Beach Weddings

Exclusive military savings on Florida beach/Destin weddings https://sugarbeachweddings.com/military-discounts/ The Springs Events

$200 off venue reservations in Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma https://springsvenue.com/special-offers/ Virginia’s House

Discount rates and flexible event planning accommodations; in Glendale, AZ https://www.virginiashouse.com/ Weddings at Twin Oaks

$500 off facility rentals and free linen upgrades in San Marcos, CA https://www.weddingsattwinoaks.com/military/ Wedgewood Weddings

10% off entire wedding package on non-Saturday weddings; for active-duty military; venues in:

California

Aliso Viejo

Brentwood

Camarillo

Carlsbad

Carmel

Castro Valley

Chino Hills

Claremont area

Corona

Downey

Historic Benicia

Elk Grove

Fallbrook

Fresno

Irvine

Marin County

Moraga

Placerville

Roseville

Santa Clara Valley

San Clemente

San Jose

Sacramento

San Francisco

San Ramon

Temecula

Arizona

Chandler

Gilbert

Goodyear

Mesa

Phoenix

Colorado

Boulder

Colorado Springs

Denver

Fort Collins

Littleton

Pine

Texas

Castroville

New Hampshire

Hampstead

Nevada

Las Vegas https://www.wedgewoodweddings.com/wedding-discounts

Flowers

Retailer Links to Discounts Info 1-800Flowers.com

20% military discount https://hosted-pages.id.me/1-800-flowers-military?offer_id=25245 1st In Flowers

15% military savings https://www.1stinflowers.com/military_flowers.html From You Flowers

20% off flower arrangements, fruit gift baskets and more; free delivery coupon valued at $14.99 https://www.fromyouflowers.com/military-discounts.htm

Financial, Insurance, Banking

Retailer Links to Discounts Info America First Credit Union

Free $100 and other rewards https://www.americafirst.com/about/membership/military-offer.html Chase

No minimum balance required and no $25 monthly service fee with Chase Premier Plus Checking; no annual rent on some safe deposit boxes, and other benefits https://www.chase.com/digital/military/personal Channeling Stocks

50% off subscriptions; sells information on stocks https://www.channelingstocks.com/military-veterans-discounts-special/ CSE Insurance Group

Lower rates and higher discounts on many types of insurance https://cseinsurance.com/public-employees/ GEICO

15% off insurance premiums; emergency deployment discounts; military car insurance discounts to members of select groups https://www.geico.com/save/discounts/military-discounts/ Navy Federal Credit Union

Special discounts and benefits https://www.navyfederal.org/membership/offers-discounts.html PNC Bank

Reduced deposit requirements, potential cash awards on credit cards, $300 rewards with mortgages, and other benefits https://www.pnc.com/en/personal-banking/banking/military-banking.html TaxSlayer

$0 free federal return filing https://www.taxslayer.com/products/taxslayer-military?rdr=/efile/discount-military-tax-filing

https://www.savings.com/coupons/taxslayer.com TurboTax

Free federal and state tax filing; not valid for officers https://turbotax.intuit.com/personal-taxes/online/military-edition.jsp

https://www.savings.com/coupons/turbotax.com U.S. Bank

No monthly maintenance fees and no minimum balance requirements for military checking https://www.usbank.com/bank-accounts/checking-accounts/military-checking-accounts.html

