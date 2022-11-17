Best Cyber Monday Deals & Sales in 2022
With early Black Friday deals already out, it’s time to prepare for the best Cyber Monday sales of the year. Look out for major markdowns on electronics, furniture, and appliances, as Cyber Monday deals start early for some retailers. We’ve put together a guide of what to expect and where to find the best Cyber Monday sales in 2022! In the meantime, you can start shopping and saving on all the early Black Friday discounts available now.
Where to Find the 10 Best Cyber Week Sales
- Best Buy - Up to $500 off laptops
- Costco - Up to $300 select electronics
- FitFlop - Up to 50% off shoes
- Macy’s - Up to 60% off all categories
- Nordstrom - Up to 60% off cold weather clothing
- Razer - Up to 50% off gaming gear
- REI - Up to 70% off outdoor clothing
- Sur La Table - Up to 75% off cookware
- Walmart - Up to 50% off small appliances
- Wayfair - Up to 80% off furniture and home decor
20 Early Cyber Monday Deals Available Now
-
Best Buy – Save up to $500 on laptopsEnjoy major laptop discounts on newer models at Best Buy, from Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 2 to the decked-out Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop. The big-box retailer always has great deals on PCs throughout their much-anticipated Cyber Week. As we approach Cyber Week, Best Buy will unveil more steep discounts — keep a list of your most coveted items and be on the lookout for them.
-
Sur La Table – Get up to 75% off cookwareTake advantage of the major kitchen discounts going on at Sur La Table and find everything from fine small appliances to knife sets from top brands including Breville, Staub, and All-Clad. Don’t forget to check out their doorbuster deals – they’ve even got items from Le Creuset on sale with up to $200 marked down.
-
Macy’s – Shop discounts of up to 60%With specials dropping all month, find the best deals on apparel, shoes, home decor, and more. There are markdowns in every category so you can shop discounts of up to 60% on winter wear essentials, holiday decorations, and fine jewelry. Their notable deals of the moment include designer women’s coats and men’s outerwear.
-
Nordstrom – Get up to 60% off cold-weather clothingStay cozy this fall and winter by shopping Nordstrom’s sale on winter clothing and get great deals on sweaters, jackets, boots, and more. It’s a prime opportunity to buy investment pieces like heftier jackets, coats, and cashmere — discounts you won’t find as easily during other times of the year.
-
REI – Score up to 70% off outdoor wearStock up on everything you need for your next great adventure with REI’s sale and enjoy up to 70% off items including outerwear, sleeping bags, and backpacking bundles. There are also a ton of discounts on Hoka running shoes, so this is the time to upgrade your workout footwear for less.
-
Costco – Get markdowns of up to $300 on electronicsCostco already has previews on its Cyber Monday deals, which include sweet prices on high-definition TVs from Sony and $300 off an HP Touchscreen laptop. Check back as it gets closer to Black Friday, as the wholesale retailer plans to unveil even more deals on electronics. For now, shoppers can also scout their ongoing Black Friday deals, which include a sizable number of Apple products.
-
Walmart – Enjoy up to 50% off small appliancesShop irresistible prices on small appliances from Walmart, where you’ll find deals on top brands like Shark and Instant Pot. From cocktail machines to air purifiers, snag hard-to-beat prices on items that will make your home cozier and upgrade your living spaces. They also have major discounts on stand mixers, so act now to complete your holiday baking setup.
-
Princess Polly – Score up to 30% off bestselling piecesPrincess Polly is now offering fashion markdowns on its most popular items, so you can stock up on cute fall sweaters, cozy outerwear, and stylish holiday looks. Browse sleek handbags and on-trend pants to upgrade your wardrobe this season. Plus, that’s not all you can get discounted as you shop their Cyber Monday deals — get 10% off all orders using the code SAVINGS10.
For inspiration, check out Princess Polly’s Fall and Winter 2022 Fashion Trends Under $105 to get started!
-
Target – Shop and get up to 40% off appliances and cookwareThe deals at Target this year are hard to resist: shop to enjoy up to 40% off appliances and cookware including air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and cast iron skillets. Look out for major brands like Dyson, Cuisinart, and Ninja — they’ve got markdowns on a large selection of models so you’ll get your pick.
-
Razer – Enjoy up to 50% off gaming gearBrowse Razer’s Holiday Gift Guide to get major savings on items to upgrade your gaming setup, from headphones and laptops to gaming chairs and mice. They’re also offering a free gift with the purchase of certain items, which includes gaming mice and Adobe Creative Cloud memberships. Act fast to take advantage of their gaming deals — it’s the ripe time to give yourself or the gamer in your life a nice gift.
-
Kohl’s – Take up to 50% off women's and men’s clothingKohl’s has markdowns on a wide assortment of clothing, from fleece sweatshirts to comfortable loungewear. Kohl’s already has great prices on clothes, but you can get even better ones this Cyber Monday. You can also expect to find the best apparel discounts on their basics like long sleeve tees and classic denim.
-
Boden – Score 15% off full-priced itemsDon’t wait until Cyber Monday to start saving at Boden: right now, get 15% off all full-priced items, plus free shipping on all orders over $49 with the code “F2L9." Shop their festive holiday wear and find dreamy velvet blazers, elegant party dresses, and more. Boden doesn’t offer discounts on its collection as often as other retailers, so now is the time to shop!
-
Dr. Martens – Up to 40% off footwearThe classic footwear brand is taking up to 40% off select shoes, so browse their full collection of sale items — including their famous lace-up boots. They’ve also got sandals and oxford shoes on sale, so stock up on well-loved favorites and trendy styles. Dr. Martens shoe deals are so good this time that it’s hard to resist picking up a pair.
-
Paper Mart – Get 10% off your orderPaper Mart is the one-stop shop for holiday packaging, especially if there are a lot of packages to wrap this year. Get 10% off your first order over $100 with the code “10SAVINGS." It’s also the perfect time to purchase if you’re a small business — their fabric bags and padded mailers come in festive colors.
-
Zales – Enjoy up to 50% off sitewideTake advantage of blowout deals at Zales, where everything is 30-50% off. With markdowns this deep, the time is ripe to get your hands on their diamond jewelry. From engagement rings to stunning tennis bracelets, shop their higher-end items to get the most out of their sale.
Read our guide on diamond-buying hacks that’ll save you money — and get more diamonds, too!
-
FitFlop – Shop shoes discounted up to 50%FitFlop is offering shoppers some sweet deals this Cyber Monday: shop the FitFlop outlet and get up to half off select footwear lines. They’ve got everything from stylish workout sneakers to their namesake flip-flops, so browse their huge outlet section to get the best deals. Plus, you’ll find even steep markdowns for items that have just gone out of season, like flats and slides.
-
Elemis – Free gift with purchase‘Tis the season to shop and get rewarded handsomely. Elemis is giving all shoppers a free gift featuring a six-piece luxury skincare routine when you place an order over $175. Whether replenishing your favorite products or building a new skin routine, this bonus gift gives you something extra to get excited about.
-
Nectar – Take advantage of sitewide mattress discountsNectar is serious about helping people get their best night of sleep this Cyber Monday, taking 33% off their entire collection. Save hundreds of dollars on a new mattress — the sitewide bed discounts offer a lot of wiggle room to upgrade to a premium bed. Also browse their bases and bedding accessories to complete your mattress purchase, as they’re also part of the blowout event.
-
Wayfair – Daily doorbuster deals up to 80% offStart shopping Wayfair’s daily furniture deals and save up to 80% on select items, with new markdowns every day. This is a great time to make bigger purchases, including bed frames, couches, and rugs — they have such a large selection of furnishings on sale that finding the right pieces to fit your living space is a breeze.
-
Maurices – 50% off women’s sleepwearGet unbeatable deals at Maurices this Cyber Monday and save 50% on sleepwear for women, from holiday onesie pajamas to brightly colored waffle sleepwear separates. Maurices has a large selection of patterns and styles to choose from.
FAQs: Cyber Monday Sales in 2022
When do Cyber Monday Sales 2022 start?
Cyber Monday sales officially start on Monday, Nov. 28, though many retailers are already unveiling their Cyber Monday deals earlier.
Where are the Cyber Week 2022 sales with the biggest deals?
You’ll find the steepest discounts this Cyber Week at places that are notorious for offering blowout deals including Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Home Depot. With unbeatable markdowns on appliances, electronics, and more, keep an eye on them to get the best deals this year.
Where can I find the best Cyber Monday furniture deals?
Check out Wayfair, Home Depot, and Ashley Furniture for some of the best furniture deals — they’ve already offered up to 50% off many of their products, with more home discounts to come as Cyber Monday arrives.
Where can I find the best Cyber Monday TV deals?
For the best discounts on TVs this Cyber Monday, browse bigger retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Not only will you find a wide selection of top-brand TVs with major markdowns, you’ll also find highly rated TVs at the best prices you’ll see during the year.
How do I find the best Cyber Week beauty discounts?
Many retailers are already offering major beauty discounts that will continue to Cyber Week, so keep checking stores like Sephora and Ulta to get great deals on highly coveted makeup items and fragrances. Beauty stores also have blowout sales during Cyber Week, so sign up for the mailing list in case they unveil their cosmetic deals early.
Where can I find the best Cyber Monday deals on toys?
Look to big-box stores like Target, Walmart, and Amazon for amazing deals on toys. Not only do they have an ever-expanding collection of toys, they’re also the most likely to give shoppers some of the lowest prices.