Shop at the 29 Best Early Black Friday Sales Available Now
Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.
Black Friday sales traditionally begin the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25), but many retailers have already started offering some of their biggest deals of the year. We’ve rounded up early Black Friday deals across all major shopping categories, from big-box stores like Walmart, Macy’s, and Best Buy to specialized brands like Jo Malone and The Body Shop. Want to beat the holiday shopping rush? Read on to find the best early Black Friday sales happening now!
Jump to:
Shop early Black Friday deals by category:
10 Best Early Black Friday 2022 Sales With the Biggest Savings
- Ace Hardware – Up to 30% off on Christmas lights and 33% off on Christmas trees
- Amazon – Discounts on tech, women’s fashion, small appliances, and home goods
- Best Buy – Up to $800 off OLED TVs, plus deals on laptops, monitors, and headphones
- HP – Save up to 70% on Black Friday doorbusters plus free shipping
- Kohl’s – Get $10 in Kohl’s Cash and an extra 20% off select items
- Macy’s – Up to 70% off Daily Specials plus extra 20% off with Code BLKFRI
- Nectar Sleep – 33% off everything, ships in 1-3 business days
- Nordstrom – Up to 60% off select styles from Madewell, Adidas, and more
- Target – 50% off headphones and speakers, 50% off TVs, 40% off cookware
- Walmart – ‘Deals for Days’ on tech, toys, small appliances, fashion, video games, and more
Our Guide to the Best Early Black Friday Sales 2022
Big Retailers & Department Stores
- Amazon – Daily markdowns on tech, fashion, and home goods
The online superstore is featuring early Black Friday deals across dozens of departments, including electronics, women’s fashion, home essentials, exercise equipment, and much more. Right now, you can get up to 40% off on speakers, up to 44% off Schwinn home gym equipment, and 50% off Keurig coffee brewers. New deals will be featured every day leading up to Black Friday on Nov. 25.
- Walmart – Shop Walmart’s Deals for Days for sitewide rollbacks
Walmart’s Deals for Days sale is divvied into three events – each one running seven days long and featuring limited-quantity sales: event one runs from Nov. 7-13, event two runs from Nov. 14-20, and event three runs from Nov. 21-27. Shoppers can expect similar offerings at each event, including discounts on LG 4K TVs, Shark vacuums, and Chromebooks. Look for other deals on toys and small kitchen appliances throughout the sales, too.
- Kohl’s – Early access deals on bed and bath products, cookware, and clothing
From Nov. 11-17, the beloved department store is offering $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent, along with an extra 20% off select items. That’s not all – Kohl’s is also hosting two-weekend sales from Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 18-19, respectively. These “Deal Dash" sales will feature discounts in popular categories like toys, casual apparel, and more. Kohl’s official Black Friday sale will begin on Sunday, Nov. 20.
- Macy’s – Three rounds of Black Friday early access sales
This November, the legendary department store is having three Black Friday early access sales (Nov. 7-13, Nov. 14-19, Nov. 20-26). Score deals like up to 70% off jewelry, up to 60% off women’s coats, 60% off Tommy Hilfiger winter styles, boots for $50 and under, and bedding for up to 65% off. Find other discounts on bags and accessories, like the Michael Kors Signature Messenger Bag for only $139.99 ($358 value).There’s more. During the final round of Black Friday sales (Nov. 20-26), Macy’s is offering up to 70% off on Daily Specials, plus an extra 20% off with the code BLKFRI.
- Nordstrom – Up to 60% off select clothing and shoes
Nordstrom’s Black Friday Deals start on Nov. 18, a full week before the traditional Black Friday start date. That’s when the long-running retailer will unveil their biggest deals from top brands like The North Face, Nike, and AG. You’ll also be able to snag shoe deals from Hunter, UGG, Tory Burch, and more. Until then, shop Nordstrom’s holiday deals for up to 60% off select styles from brands like Madewell, Adidas, Zella, and CeCe.
- Target – A month of storewide deals
Target has been advertising its Black Friday deals since the beginning of November, offering major discounts like up to 40% off small kitchen appliances, up to 50% off headphones, and up to 50% off TVs like the TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV ($599.99 $299.99). As we get closer to Black Friday, look for special doorbuster sales promising sizzling deals on electronics, toys, video games, and more.Also worth noting: Target will match the price on any item that sees a price drop between now and Dec. 24, so you can shop with confidence throughout the holiday season.
Fashion
- American Eagle – Up to 60% off select styles, including Aerie-brand items
Right now, American Eagle is offering up to 25% off jeans for men and jeans for women, along with up to 60% off on clearance styles, including Aerie-brand items. These clearance deals include women’s tops and T-shirts for under $10, high-waisted jeggings for under $30, men’s long-sleeve shirts for under $15, and men’s plaid shirts for under $20.
- Carhartt – Shop gifts for under $25
The Carhartt Black Friday sale doesn’t start until Nov. 25, but until then you can shop a wide variety of gifts under $25, like beanies, water-repellent travel kits, and men’s boxers. Carhartt also has sections for gifts under $75 and gifts under $125. Sign up for the Carhartt email newsletter to receive exclusive early access to hot items from the upcoming Black Friday sale.
- Justice – Get 50% off sleepwear and 30% off underwear
The girls’ clothing retailer is currently running its Days of Deals sale, featuring up to 50% off sleepwear and 30% off underwear, along with daily flash sales on clothing and accessories.
- Madewell – Shop the Gift Well Guide for holiday items under $50
Expect Madewell to ramp up its Black Friday deals starting as soon as Nov. 18. Last year, the women’s clothing store offered 30% off sitewide and storewide. In the meantime, shop the Gift Well Guide for items like the Sadler Turtleneck Sweater ($110), Helen Platform Chelsea Boot ($198), and festive ornaments.
- Michael Kors – Top giftable handbags under $100
From now until Nov. 25, shop a wide selection of giftable MK handbags for under $100, along with Black Friday sneak peeks like the Lita Medium Two-Tone Logo Crossbody Bag for only $119 (was $428). Michael Kors is also offering massive discounts on its designer watches, including the Mini Alek Pavé Two-Tone Watch for $179 (was $295). Enjoy up to 50% off many more items across the store, and stay tuned for additional sitewide deals come Nov. 25.
- SHEIN – Up to 85% off clearance items and daily flash sales
Shop the fast-fashion retailer for up to 85% off clearance items, from men’s and women’s outerwear to bags, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories. SHEIN is also offering daily flash sales on limited-quantity items. Look for other deals, like up to 20% off when you reach a certain spending total.
Home and Furniture
- Ace Hardware – Save on Christmas trees and holiday decor
Ace Hardware may be known for its tools, paint, and other home improvement supplies, but it’s also a great place to pick up holiday decorating essentials. Shop Ace’s Black Friday sale to get up to 30% off on Christmas lights, 25% off on outdoor Christmas decorations, and 33% off artificial Christmas trees. Stay tuned for BOGO deals on tools, deals on grills, and more in the coming weeks.
- Blinds.com – 50% off shades, wood blinds, and more
Right now, Blinds.com’s Black Friday sale is offering 50% off doorbusters and up to 50% off sitewide on its wide selection of blinds, including Bali Light Filtering Cellular Shades for 50% off, Blinds.com Cordless 2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds for 50% off, and SouthSeas Light Filtering Cellular Shades for – you guessed it – 50% off.
- Home Depot – Up to 40% off select furniture, decor, and mattresses
Enjoy Home Depot Black Friday savings across the store this November, including 40% off select furniture, decor, and mattresses. Plus, find discounts of up to 35% on power tools like the DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit. Check out our roundup of the 28 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Home Depot available now!
- HSN – Up to 50% off headphones, small appliances, and more
HSN has already released some early Black Friday deals, including select headphones for $30 off, BISSELL cordless vacuums for $165 off, and air fryers for $90 off. Look for additional sales of up to 50% off as we get closer to Nov. 25.
- Pottery Barn – Up to 70% off on bedding, pillows, and furniture
Shop Pottery Barn’s Fall Warehouse Sale for up to 70% off on select beds, quilts, coffee tables, leather armchairs, rugs, mirrors, and much more. Find other deals on bath items like towels, over-the-toilet ladders, and shower curtains.
Bed and Bath
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Save up to 70% on early Black Friday deals
Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday deals are currently offering up to 70% off clearance items in virtually every category, from bedding, bath, and kitchen to dining, furniture, and home decor. Deals include discounts on the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System and $170 off the Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum.
- Mattress Firm – Free adjustable base with qualifying purchase
Use the code ELEVATE to get a free adjustable base on qualifying purchases. Find massive discounts on mattresses like the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress ($1099.99 $549.99) and the Sleepy’s Curve 12" Plush Memory Foam Mattress ($1399.99 $699.99).
- Nectar – 33% off everything sale
Shop Nectar’s Black Friday prices this November, including 33% off everything online, from mattresses and bed frames to bedding. As part of your mattress purchase, get accessories like cooling pillows, sheet sets, and mattress protectors valued at $499 for as little as $99.
Beauty
- The Body Shop – Get $10 off when you spend $50
Use the code NOVEMBER to get $10 off when you spend $50 at The Body Shop. Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $40. Look for sitewide discounts of up to 30% as we get closer to Black Friday.
- Elemis – Skincare discounts on limited-edition gifts
Shop Elemis’s Holiday Gift collection to get the Skin Wellness Advent Calendar for only $255 (value of $732), along with other giftable combos like the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Classics set, travel kits, grooming gift sets, and bath and shower duos.
- Jo Malone – Two free full-size gifts on select orders
Use the code 2TREATS to get the Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash and the Peony & Blush Suede Body Crème for free with any order over $120. These Jo Malone offers are valid through November – as an added incentive, enjoy a complimentary gift wrap with every Jo Malone gift purchase.
Electronics & Gaming
- Best Buy – Save on discounted TVs, laptops, monitors, and headphones
Best Buy Black Friday sale is offering a plethora of early Black Friday deals! Save $730 on the LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED Smart TV, and find other discounts on Acer gaming laptops, HP OMEN gaming monitors, and Samsung earbuds. My Best Buy members can access the official Black Friday deals starting on Friday, Nov. 18, before they go live to everyone else on November 20.
- GameStop – 20% off Marvel and Pokémon toys
Expect GameStop to offer up to 60% off select video games and other perks during its Black Friday sale. Until then, shoppers can get 20% off select Marvel and Pokémon toys, $30 off select headsets, and up to 30% off Razer PC gaming accessories.
- HP – Up to 70% off Black Friday doorbusters
Shop the Holiday Gift Guide this month for the perfect tech present. Get up to 70% off on Black Friday doorbusters, including deals on HD monitors, wireless mice, Bluetooth headsets, and workhorse laptops.
- Verizon – Free smartphones with select trade-ins
Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with select trade-ins and an Unlimited plan. (You’ll get a $200 gift card if you’re switching carriers.) The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is also free with select trade-ins and an Unlimited plan. Other deals include 20% off iPad cases and a free Google Pixel Watch when you buy select Android phones.Check out our guide on the Best Verizon iPhone Deals in 2022 for more smartphone savings!
Health and Fitness
- GNC – Save up to $20, plus 20% off single items
Use the code NOV20 to save $20 off orders over $125, $15 off orders of $100, and $10 off orders of $75. The GNC Pre-Black Friday Sale includes BOGO deals on select protein powders and immune support supplements.
Pets
- Chewy – Up to 40% off thousands of pet gifts
Shop at Chewy’s eary Black Friday sale to get up to 40% off thousands of pet gifts, from toys and clothing accessories to leashes, grooming supplies, and more. Plus, get up to 30% off dog beds and crates.
FAQs: Black Friday 2022
When do Black Friday Sales 2022 start?
This year’s official Black Friday deals fall on Nov. 25 (the day after Thanksgiving). So much has changed over the last few years, with retailers offering Black Friday weeks ,or sometimes a month, in advance of the big day. Major stores like Walmart and Macy’s now host rounds of weekly deals leading up to their traditional Black Friday sale. Our advice: Check each of your favorite stores to see when their Black Friday sales start and end. That way you won’t miss an anticipated sale.
Where can I find the biggest Black Friday deals?
Look for the biggest Black Friday deals at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Nordstrom. Traditionally, these large inventory stores are known for marking down items that would otherwise be listed at normal price. Don’t count out the little guy, though! Many retailers offer some kind of Black Friday sale.
Where can I find the best Black Friday furniture deals?
Stores with significant Black Friday furniture deals include Amazon, Crate & Barrel, Overstock, Target, Wayfair, West Elm, Home Depot, and Pottery Barn.
Where can I find the best Black Friday TV deals?
Find Black Friday TV discounts at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Best Buy offers excellent deals on brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. Expect Amazon to mark down prices on its own Fire TVs and other major brands. Walmart typically offers sales on more affordable TVs from brands like Onn, though we’ve seen great deals on LG TVs, too.
How do I find the best Black Friday tech discounts?
In addition to checking out obvious tech brands and retailers like Best Buy, HP, Samsung, and Verizon, look to major stores like Amazon, Walmart, and even Target. Browse the sites of your go-to brands to find frequently updated lists of the best tech deals this Black Friday season.
What is a doorbuster deal?
A doorbuster deal refers to the sale of an item that is usually limited in quantity. This sale may also run for a limited time, encouraging shoppers to buy before the opportunity ends.
When does Cyber Monday 2022 begin?
Cyber Monday 2022 begins on Monday, Nov. 28. Depending on the store, Cyber Monday deals will run for one day, extend throughout the week, or while supplies last.