The Best Furniture Deals in 2021 to Shop Right Now

We’ve spent so much time at home lately that it’s time for a change, upgrade, or refresh. Furniture can be a long-term investment. It’s not uncommon to see drawers and beds being passed down to the next generation — a quality piece can last decades. And, of course, you need to consider qualities like material, durability, and usability. But even in temporary spaces and rented apartments, you want to feel at home and show your personality.

Ready to shop for new furniture? We’ve scoured major retailers to bring the best furniture deals of 2021. So no matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find a good deal to make your home-life, well, homey!

For Patio Spaces

Best Deal Today: $249.99 $179.99 at Kohl’s



A tumbler of iced tea, a new novel, and this hammock — the perfect combination! This hammock at Kohl’s comes in perky colors with a pillow, a drink holder, a tablet holder, and a polyester pad. It’s easy to assemble with its steel stand, and you can also dismantle it if not in use. It’s a good deal if you’re craving afternoon naps under the sun. Along with the discounted price, Kohl’s is also offering free shipping on offers over $75.

Savings Tip: Is the price of this hammock too high for you? Get 20% off at Kohl's on orders over $100. For additional savings, check out some of the best coupons and promo codes at Kohl's to apply at checkout!

Perfect for Smaller Spaces

Best Deal Today: $209.99 $99.99 at Walmart



Working from home has become routine, even though not everyone has been prepared for it. So if you’re looking to add a writing desk to your home that won’t take too much space, then this sleek writing desk will complete your office nook. The colonial design is clean and elegant. The drawers are meant to store stationery and office supplies, so no need to scatter everything on top of the desk.

Great for Outdoor Dining

Best Deal Today: $1,199 at Kirkland's



Cocktail hours on the patio and outdoor breakfasts definitely seem more attractive when temperatures are warm. Yet, this smart set, with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table in a darker finish will look striking on the balcony or patio during any season. It comes with foam cushions, so you’ll be comfortable sitting outside for hours.

People go for wicker material because it’s easy to move around, or metal outdoor furniture, but both have their perks. Wicker is less durable, while metal can get rusted. Wood, too, is a popular choice because it’s readily available, but can be heavy to lug inside when it’s cold and won’t withstand harsher climate conditions. So when you’re thinking about this acacia wood set, apart from the space factor, also consider the care requirements for wood maintenance (experts recommend storing inside and applying teak oil).

A Versatile Storage Space

Best Deal Today: $130.94 at Walmart



This bench has two purposes: It gives you extra seating and provides storage space in the house. It has four storage 13" x 13" x 18" cubes that can take up to 30 pounds and comes with a cushion. You can use it in the entryway, by the bed, in the living room, or by a window. It’s also easy to put together. If you need a cheaper option to store knickknacks, it makes sense to buy this bench.

An Affordable Solution

Best Deal Today: $159 at Walmart



This contemporary TV stand is made of engineered wood and can hold up a 65-inch television set. It is designed with two cabinets with glass doors, three open shelves to store your accessories, and a back panel that lets you manage your cables. With a one-year limited warranty and ease of assembly, it’s a good option for your living room or bedroom.

Room Essentials for the Kiddos

Best Deal Today: $616.99 at Home Depot



Make bedtime fun for kids with this white bunk bed, constructed with pine wood. It has a detachable ladder that can go on any side and you can even detach the top bed to make two separate beds when the kids outgrow it. The drawers are small but offer ample space for clothes, books, or toys.

For Your Reading Nook

Best Deal Today: $174.70 at Walmart



This accent chair will be a style statement in your living room or reading nook. Pair it with an ottoman and rug, and maybe a lamp, and you have the perfect space. The pink color of the chair pops and the golden legs accentuate its look. But since velvet is involved (combined with the light color), you may want to know how to care for it, so it lasts longer.

A Strong and Stylish Accessory

Best Deal Today: $249.99 at Kirkland’s



This coffee table will fit nicely in your living room or family room, especially if you’re keen on saving space. The round tabletop is made with acacia wood and framed in iron. But at $250, it might be a luxury investment.

For a Family That Eats Together

Best Deal Today: $249 at Home Depot



A great addition to your dining room or kitchen, this white-top wooden dining table looks sleek and modern. It’s made of wood and the top is MDF, painted with a semi-gloss finish. You’ll have to be careful if you have kids in the house because it stains easily. You’ll also have to find chairs to match — it will definitely add some vibrancy in the room and perk it up.

If you’re looking for a full dining set, then the same brand, Walker Edison, has a four-seat white table and blue chairs (made of MDF) available at Walmart ($376.70 $262.99) and Home Depot ($320.57 $299).

A Level Up for Books

Best Deal Today: $131.60 at Home Depot



This ladder bookshelf is made of pinewood with a metal X on the back. It has four shelves that you can use to store books or decorative items, and the height of each shelf (13.5-inches) will accommodate a lot. In all, the shelf is 68 inches tall. It’ll complement your home with its neutral gray finish.