Ring in 2022 With the Best New Year’s Sales at Macy’s, HP and More

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

What’s better than bidding 2021 goodbye come the new year? Shopping all the year-end and New Year’s sales from your favorite brands and retailers! If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to save more money in 2022, get ready to shop the biggest and best deals in January. But before you dive into a shopping spree, learn what the best things to buy and skip in January are so you don’t have any regrets. From Macy’s to Amazon, below are all the best New Year’s sales in 2022 you don’t want to miss.

Best New Year’s Home & Kitchen Deals

Nothing says a “new you" than a “new home"! Refresh all rooms in your house by replacing old appliances with new ones, redecorating the living room and bedrooms, and keeping everything nice and tidy before the big spring clean. Below, Sur La Table, Home Depot, and Macy’s are a few retailers offering the best New Year’s deals right now.

Sur La Table

Home Depot

Macy’s

Best January White Sales

One of the best things to buy in January is bedding. Treat yourself to fresh sheets for a cozy and relaxing sleep. Keep your eyes peeled on New Year’s deals from Mattress Firm, JCPenney, and Walmart for bed sheets, pillows, and more.

Mattress Firm

JCPenney

Walmart

Best New Year’s Fitness Deals

We’ve all heard the saying “new year, new me," which typically means turning over a new leaf in how you look and feel. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be more active and stay healthy, fitness equipment should be on your list once January arrives. Retailers like Lowe’s, Belk, and Sam’s Club have fitness equipment that can help you back into shape!

Lowe’s

Belk

Sam’s Club

Best New Year’s Tech Deals

Some electronics are worth splurging on toward the end of the year or in January, but not all! Rather than look for tech deals on smartphones and video game consoles, direct your attention to speakers, headphones, voice remotes, security cameras, and more. Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, and HP for all things tech, and all at a great price.

Amazon

Best Buy

HP

Best New Year’s Beauty Deals

Revitalize your makeup and skincare routine once the new year hits and stay confident and beautiful! Check out Kiehl’s, Target, and The Body Shop for beauty deals on all your favorite products, whether they’re moisturizers or eyeliners. Every year is all about self-care, but starting the new year off with savings in beauty is when it really counts!

Kiehl’s

Target

The Body Shop

Best New Year’s Apparel & Jewelry Deals

Complete the “new you" in the New Year by upgrading your wardrobe and accessories! Year-end and New Year sales are bound to happen in the apparel and jewelry departments, so don’t lose hope just yet if you missed out on Christmas sales. Brands like Princess Polly, Old Navy, Zales, The Children’s Place, and Kohl’s have deals that you should hop on if you want to look your best in 2022!

Princess Polly

Old Navy

Zales

The Children’s Place

Kohl’s