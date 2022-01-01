Shopping
Ring in 2022 With the Best New Year’s Sales at Macy’s, HP and More
Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.
What’s better than bidding 2021 goodbye come the new year? Shopping all the year-end and New Year’s sales from your favorite brands and retailers! If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to save more money in 2022, get ready to shop the biggest and best deals in January. But before you dive into a shopping spree, learn what the best things to buy and skip in January are so you don’t have any regrets. From Macy’s to Amazon, below are all the best New Year’s sales in 2022 you don’t want to miss.
Best New Year’s Home & Kitchen Deals
Nothing says a “new you" than a “new home"! Refresh all rooms in your house by replacing old appliances with new ones, redecorating the living room and bedrooms, and keeping everything nice and tidy before the big spring clean. Below, Sur La Table, Home Depot, and Macy’s are a few retailers offering the best New Year’s deals right now.
Sur La Table
- $15 off Select Cooking Classes (Valid Through 12/31)
- Up to 50% off Cookware (Ongoing)
- Up to 50% off Clearance (Ongoing)
Home Depot
- Extra 10% off All Bedding & Bath with the Code BEDBATH10 (Valid Through 1/11)
- Online Exclusive: Up to 50% off Deal of the Day and Special Buys (Ongoing)
- Save 5% off All Subscription Orders (Ongoing)
Macy’s
- After Christmas Sale: Extra 20% off Your Order (Valid Through 1/2)
- Extra 25% off on Your Next Order When You Create a Macy’s Profile (Ongoing)
- Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 (Ongoing)
- Up to 50% off Sale Items (Ongoing)
- Over 20% off Home Items (Ongoing)
Best January White Sales
One of the best things to buy in January is bedding. Treat yourself to fresh sheets for a cozy and relaxing sleep. Keep your eyes peeled on New Year’s deals from Mattress Firm, JCPenney, and Walmart for bed sheets, pillows, and more.
Mattress Firm
- 10% off All Orders (Ongoing)
- $50 off Your First Order Over $499 With Email Signup (Ongoing)
- Military Discount: 10-20% off Select Items (Ongoing)
JCPenney
- Extra 15% off Your Order (Valid Through 12/31)
- Extra 30% off When You Join JCPenney Rewards (Ongoing)
- Up to 80% off Clearance Items (Ongoing)
Walmart
- Up to 5% Back With Walmart Rewards Card (Ongoing)
- Free Shipping on Online Orders Over $35 (Ongoing)
- Walmart+ Membership 15-Day Free Trial + Free Shipping (Ongoing)
Best New Year’s Fitness Deals
We’ve all heard the saying “new year, new me," which typically means turning over a new leaf in how you look and feel. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be more active and stay healthy, fitness equipment should be on your list once January arrives. Retailers like Lowe’s, Belk, and Sam’s Club have fitness equipment that can help you back into shape!
Lowe’s
- Save on Select Fitness Equipment and Get Free Shipping on Fitness Items Over $399 (Valid Through 12/30)
- 20% off All Orders When You Open and Use a Store Brand Card (Valid Through 1/31/22)
- 10% off Eligible Purchases for Active Military Personnel and Veterans (Ongoing)
- Free Shipping on Orders Over $45 (Ongoing)
Belk
- $10 off Orders Over $20 With Email Signup (Ongoing)
- Extra 20% off, Cashback, Points, and More With Rewards Program (Ongoing)
- Up to 80% off Clearance Items (Ongoing)
Sam’s Club
- Plus Members: 2% Back on Qualifying Purchases (Ongoing)
- Up to 60% off Clearance Items (Ongoing)
- Over $3,000 in Instant Savings (Valid Through 12/31)
Best New Year’s Tech Deals
Some electronics are worth splurging on toward the end of the year or in January, but not all! Rather than look for tech deals on smartphones and video game consoles, direct your attention to speakers, headphones, voice remotes, security cameras, and more. Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, and HP for all things tech, and all at a great price.
Amazon
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Devices (Ongoing)
- Free 30-Day Membership Trial + Free 2-Day Shipping (Ongoing)
- Up to 80% off Amazon Coupons and Codes (Ongoing)
Best Buy
- Over 50% off Clearance Electronics (Ongoing)
- Shop and Save on Deal of the Day (Ongoing)
- Up to 50% off Outlet Deals (Ongoing)
- Free Shipping on Orders Over $35 (Ongoing)
HP
- Up to 40% off Weekly Deals (Ongoing)
- Extra $15 off Select Monitors (Ongoing)
- $20 off All Orders With Email Signup (Ongoing)
- Up to 65% off Select Accessories (Ongoing)
Best New Year’s Beauty Deals
Revitalize your makeup and skincare routine once the new year hits and stay confident and beautiful! Check out Kiehl’s, Target, and The Body Shop for beauty deals on all your favorite products, whether they’re moisturizers or eyeliners. Every year is all about self-care, but starting the new year off with savings in beauty is when it really counts!
Kiehl’s
- Up to 30% off All Orders + Free Gift With Orders Over $125 (Valid Through 12/27)
- 15% off With Email Signup (Ongoing)
- Free Shipping on Orders Over $50 + 3 Free Samples on Every Order (Ongoing)
Target
- 5% off All Orders With RedCard Subscriptions (Ongoing)
- Up to 30% off Clearance Items (Ongoing)
- Free Shipping on Orders Over $35 (Ongoing)
The Body Shop
- $10 off Your Next Order Over $40 When You Refer a Friend (Ongoing)
- Free Shipping on Orders Over $40 (Ongoing)
- Join Love Your Body Club for Exclusive Rewards (Ongoing)
Best New Year’s Apparel & Jewelry Deals
Complete the “new you" in the New Year by upgrading your wardrobe and accessories! Year-end and New Year sales are bound to happen in the apparel and jewelry departments, so don’t lose hope just yet if you missed out on Christmas sales. Brands like Princess Polly, Old Navy, Zales, The Children’s Place, and Kohl’s have deals that you should hop on if you want to look your best in 2022!
Princess Polly
- 10% off All Orders (Ongoing)
- 10% off Your First Order with Email Signup (Ongoing)
- 10% Student Discount (Ongoing)
Old Navy
- Extra 30% off When You Use Your Store Card for the First Time (Valid Through 1/1/22)
- 20% off With Email Signup (Ongoing)
- Up to 75% off Clearance Items (Ongoing)
Zales
- $50 off Orders Over $300 With Email Signup (Ongoing)
- $50 off Your Order During Your Birthday Month + Diamond Credit Card Perks (Ongoing)
- Free Shipping on All Orders (Ongoing)
The Children’s Place
- Up to 60% off Sitewide (Valid Through 12/31)
- 25% off Next Order with Email Signup (ongoing)
- Free Shipping on All Orders (ongoing)
Kohl’s
- Extra 35% off First Order with Card Purchase (Valid Through 12/30)
- Over 50% off Sale Items (ongoing)
- Over 70% off Clearance Items (ongoing)