30 Holiday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss
Holiday sales are here, and many retailers are offering epic Christmas discounts throughout December, including fantastic deals on toys, electronics, apparel, jewelry, home appliances, and more. We’ve put together this handy guide with all the best sales happening now, from big box stores like Walmart and Best Buy to specialized brands like Harry & David and NEOSTRATA.
Browse through or jump straight to a category of interest. Pay attention to the sale details, as some offers expire earlier in the month. Let’s get to it!
Shop holiday deals by category:
Big Retailers & Department Stores
Macy’s – Extra 30% off at Macy’s Friends & Family Sale (ends 12/8)From now until Dec. 8, shop the best designer deals at Macy’s, like 15% off makeup, 50% off jewelry, and 40% off women’s apparel from Gucci, Givenchy, Lancôme, Michael Kors, and more. Find other Macy’s discounts on bags, home appliances, and more.
Walmart – 50% off toys, TVs, and small appliancesEnjoy up to 50% off toys from LEGO, Power Wheels, and Fisher-Price. Find massive appliance deals like the ECOVACS DEEBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaner for only $299 ($649.99). Get smart TVs for under $100, too!
Kohl’s – Extra 20% off with the code LETSGO20 (ends 12/11)There’s something for everyone at Kohl’s, from 30% off LEGO sets to 40% off women’s outerwear. Score matching family pajama sets for up to 50% off and holiday decor from St. Nicholas Square for up to 60% off. Use the code LETSGO20 through Dec. 11 to get an extra 20% off your order. Save up to 70% off clearance items across the store when you apply the discount.
Target – Up to 50% off electronics, toys, holiday decor, and clothingScore major storewide discounts like up to 30% off holiday decor, up to 50% off headphones and speakers, and up to 40% off TVs like the VIZIO V-Series 65" 4K HDR Smart TV ($629.99 $449.99). Get ready for Christmas with up to 40% off artificial trees and gift wrapping starting at $3. Check out Target’s one-stop holiday shop for gift ideas and last-minute decoration needs.
Nordstrom – Up to 40% off designer clothing and shoesShop Nordstrom’s Designer Sale for up to 40% off shoes from Alexander McQueen, Versace, and Jimmy Choo. Find deals on hoodies, socks, skirts, and graphic tees from off-white, PANGAIA, and Akris punto. Browse the Holiday Gifts collection to snag cozy winter deals on UGG slippers and women’s cashmere sweaters.
Amazon – Online deals on tech, fashion, toys, holiday gifts, and moreThe online superstore is featuring holiday deals across dozens of departments, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, small appliances, and more. Get up to 33% off Beats earbuds, 50% off Crock-Pot slow cookers, and up to 49% off winter styles from Amazon brands.
Fashion
SHEIN – Extra 30% off select orders over $69The fast-fashion darling is currently offering up to 85% off trendy holiday items, like open fuzzy coats and solid maxi bodycon dresses. Use the SHEIN code 30DEAL through Jan. 31 to get an extra 30% off select orders over $69. First-time customers can enjoy an extra 15% off their orders plus free shipping. Look for flash sales on jewelry throughout the month of December.
Ashley Stewart – Up to 50% off all online purchasesShop Ashley Stewart this holiday season and use the code Q422SC2 to get an additional 20% off your order. Enjoy up to 50% off everything online, including an extra 15% off when you spend at least $125. Find new arrivals like the Puff Sleeve Faux Leather Jacket for only $29.75 (was $59.50) and the Belted Denim Shirtdress for only $32.25 (was $64.50). Score clearance deals on underwear, earrings, and tops starting at just $5.
Boden – 20% off full-priced items plus free shipping (ends 12/30)Use the code F2LP until Dec. 30 to get 20% off full-priced items at Boden, along with free shipping on orders over $49. Order by midnight EST on Dec. 14 to receive your items by Christmas. Browse Boden’s large selection of women’s partywear, including knitted jackets, velvet slip dresses, faux leather leggings, and knee-high boots.
Carhartt – Holiday gifts under $25Shop Carhartt’s holiday gifts under $25, like beanies, water-repellent travel kits, and men’s boxers. Carhartt also has sections for pants under $50 and sweats under $60. The workwear favorite is currently offering free shipping on orders over $99 — just make sure you give yourself enough time for a Christmas delivery. (Carhartt has a convenient countdown timer located on their homepage.)
FitFlop – 15% off your first order with email signupThe popular footwear brand is currently showcasing over 125 women’s styles as part of its holiday gift collection. Find everything from suede slippers and leather clogs to Chelsea rain boots and pool slides. Sign up for emails to get 15% off your first order. FitFlop offers free shipping on all orders over $129.
Madewell – 40% off sitewide dealsNow through Dec. 12, use the code JOLLY to get 40% off sitewide. Shop the Gift Well Guide for bestselling items like the Cable Havener Pullover Sweater ($98) and the Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag ($158), along with festive ornaments and candles under $25.
Princess Polly – Up to 85% off sale itemsShop at Princess Polly for up to 85% off sale items, including discounts on maxi dresses, tops, bodysuits, cargo pants, bikinis, and more. Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $50, and take advantage of exclusive student discounts when you register with Student Beans. Be on the lookout for more flash sales as we get closer to Christmas.
Home & Furniture
CB2 – 30% off gifts and holiday decor + 60% off furniture markdowns
Shop the CB2 holiday sale for up to 30% off festive gift options like crystal candle holders, marble Nutcracker statuettes, metallic icicle ornaments, tree skirts, and bath towel sets. Enjoy up to 60% off clearance items, including rattan daybeds, slip-covered sofas, corner chairs, and dining sets.
Now until Dec. 25, get a $20 e-bonus card when you buy $100 in e-gift cards.
Home Depot – Up to 40% off select furniture, mattresses, and kitchen essentials (ends 12/14)
Enjoy Home Depot holiday savings across the store this December, including 40% off select furniture, decor, and kitchen essentials (ends Dec. 14). Score massive Home Depot deals on artificial Christmas trees, holiday inflatables, and winter wreaths. Find discounts like 45% off power tools, including the DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit ($239 $149).
Peep our roundup of the 17 Must-Have Home Depot Tools Under $25 for more tool inspiration.
West Elm – Up to 70% off bestselling furnitureThe high-end furniture dealer is offering its biggest savings to close out the calendar year. Get bestselling items like the Hampton Modular 5-Piece L-Shaped Sectional for over $500 off the list price or the Gemini 6-Drawer Dresser for only $799.20 (was $999).
Bed & Bath
Bed Bath & Beyond – Up to 70% off cookware, small appliances, and bath towels
This year’s holiday sale features a little bit of everything, including Bed Bath & Beyond deals on small appliances, bedding, bath towels, and more. Top picks include Keurig coffee makers for under $80, Dyson cordless vacuums for $100 off, and Therapedic weighted blankets starting at just $62.99.
Be on the lookout for Bed Bath & Beyond’s famous 20%-off coupon via email or mailer.
Cocoon by Sealy – Extra $25 off your order (ends 12/31)Use the code EXTRA25 this holiday season to get $25 off your order at Cocoon by Sealy. Enjoy savings on bestselling mattresses like the Chill Memory Foam or the Chill Hybrid. Get a free $200 Instant Gift when you purchase an Ease adjustable power base with any mattress.
Beauty
The Body Shop – 20% off body and hair care products (ends 12/19)Use the code FESTIVE through Dec. 19 to get 20% off two or more body and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, body butters, and shower gels. The Body Shop code FESTIVE also works for 20% off seasonal scents like the Wild Pine Room Spray. Take advantage of free shipping on all orders over $40.
-
Jo Malone – Best-selling scents starting at $25The upscale British perfumer is selling its bestselling scents for as low as $25. Top gift ideas include the Cologne Collection for $115 and the Lime Basil & Mandarin Gift Set for $180. Enjoy free shipping and complimentary gift wrapping on all Jo Malone orders.
-
NEOSTRATA – 40% off holiday gift setsGet the Triple Brightening Kit this holiday season for only $55 (was $87). Other holiday gift sets include the Clarify & Resurface Kit ($72 $45) and the Skin Active Daily Trio ($227 $136.20). Score three free samples and free shipping on all orders over $75.
Jewelry
Jared – 40% off select earrings and pendants (ends 12/24)Visit Jared this December for up to 40% off select lab-created diamond earrings and pendants (ends Dec. 24). Now through Dec. 15, shop the Buy More, Save More Event to get 10% off purchases up to $999.99. Spend at least $5,000 to get up to 25% off.
-
Zales – Up to 50% off extended Cyber Monday specialsGet the Diamond Accent Heart Beaded Frame Stud Earrings for only $29.99 (was $119, ends 12/12)! Shop the Zales Winter Jewelry Sale through Dec. 8 to get 25% off everything, including diamond rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Zales has also extended its 50% off Cyber Monday specials to Dec. 12. Place orders by Dec. 22 to get your jewelry in time for Christmas.
Electronics
Best Buy – Save on discounted TVs, laptops, monitors, and headphonesBest Buy is offering a plethora of holiday deals this December! Save up to $800 on select Samsung, LG, and Sony TVs. Shop Best Buy’s 20 Days of Deals through Dec. 18 for limited-time doorbusters on everything from smartwatches and mopeds to waffle makers and digital air fryers.
Dell – Up to 60% off laptops, tablets, and PCsShop the Dell Days of Deals sale for huge discounts on laptops, tablets, and PCs. Get the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop for only $599.99 (was $849.99), the Vostro 3510 Laptop for only $599 (was $1,112.86), and the OptiPlex 3000 Micro PC for 45% off.
-
Verizon – Free smartphones with select trade-ins
Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with a select trade-in and an Unlimited plan. (You’ll get a $200 gift card if you’re switching carriers.) Verizon will also throw in a free Apple Watch SE, iPad, and Beats Fit Pro — a total value of $1,900! Service plans for the iPad and Apple Watch are required. Similar smartphone deals are available for Samsung devices.
Check out our guide on the Best Verizon iPhone Deals in 2022 for more smartphone savings!
Food
Green Chef – $135 off across five boxesUse the code SAVS135 to get $135 off across five of Green Chef’s most popular boxes, including Keto + Paleo, Vegetarian, Mediterranean, and Fast & Fit. Enjoy inspired recipes like Spiced Chicken & Coconut Cauliflower Rice, Middle Eastern-Style Beef Bowls, and Cajun-Spiced Chickpea Power Bowls.
Harry & David – Up to $50 off select gourmet fruit collectionsUse the Harry & David code CLUB to get up to $50 off Fruit of the Month Club collections like the Medley Fruit Club and the Fresh Fruit and Cheese Club. Browse one-of-a-kind holiday gift baskets catered to foodies, chocolate lovers, and wine aficionados.
HelloFresh – $150 off seven boxes, plus free shipping on the first box (ends 12/30)Offering over 30 fresh recipes every week, HelloFresh is the perfect way to start cooking healthy, delicious, and affordable meals. Use the code SAVINGS150 to get $150 off seven boxes, plus free shipping on your first box.
Gift Wrapping
Paper Mart – Up to 50% off wrapping paper, ribbons, and bags (ends 12/31)Save up to 50% on ribbons, boxes, wrapping paper, and more at Paper Mart. Use the code SAVINGS10 to get 10% off your first order over $100. The best part, 99% of Paper Mart orders ship out the same day.