25 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas That Will Arrive on Time

Holiday | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

It’s that time of year again, when December arrives in the blink of an eye and you’re suddenly faced with all that Christmas shopping you meant to do last month. Don’t hit the panic button just yet.

We’ve compiled 25 last-minute Christmas gift ideas to satisfy anyone in your family or friend group — even the pickiest of gift-getters. Better yet, each gift is guaranteed to arrive in time for the big day, so act fast! We’ve also included the best holiday deals and coupons available at our chosen stores, so you can save a little extra money too.

Fun for the Whole Family

Price: $54.99 $39.97 at Amazon



Bring the whole family together with this fun and easy-to-learn adventure game ideal for ages 8 and up — and it’s currently discounted on Amazon, too! The objective is simple: compete for the longest railway route across the country while stopping at as many cities as you can!

A Festive Bouquet

Price: $39.99 - $69.99 at 1-800-Flowers.com



Get in the holiday spirit with this beautiful collection of red and white flowers, including roses, carnations, and lilies. Your festive bouquet comes pre-arranged in a glass vase and is tastefully tied with a red ribbon.

Holiday Savings Tip: Save up to 50% off best-selling flowers and gifts from 1-800-Flowers.com’s Save up to 50% off best-selling flowers and gifts from 1-800-Flowers.com’s exclusive holiday collection , from the deepest red roses to the freshest candy cane lilies. Check out the 1800Flowers app for on-the-go orders and special offers, too!

Jeans for Stylish Teens

Price: $59.95 at Aéropostale



No, mom jeans are not an insult and, yes, they are popular across all ages. Embrace the retro look with this high rise, light wash pair from Aéropostale.

Price: $56.95 at Aéropostale



‘90s fashion is back, and kids born in the 21st century are rocking the look. These high-rise jeans sit right at your natural waist and have a slight stretch to ensure maximum comfort.

Holiday Savings Tip: Shop Shop Aéropostale to get 50% to 70% off sitewide through Dec. 31. Use the code “15OFF75" through Dec. 31 to get 15% off online orders over $75, plus free shipping.

Denim for Adults

Price: $119 at Good American



Enjoy these high-rise stretch jeans with a cropped length and skinny fit. They’re made with organic cotton and produced in solar-powered factories that use less water than traditional manufacturers.

Holiday Savings Tip: Get 20% off all orders at Good American with the promo code “WELCOME20."

Because Dogs Love Christmas, Too

Price: Starting at $23 per box at BarkBox



Give your furry friend something to chew on this Christmas with this holiday-themed collection featuring two kinds of doggie snacks. You’ll also get four toys, including Rudolph, Bumble the not-so-abominable snow monster, and Kris Kringle, whose suit is perfect for hiding little treats inside.

A Purr-fect Gift

Price: $3.99 at Fuzzy



Stuff your cat’s stocking with these treats from Shameless Pets. They’re guaranteed to enjoy the white fish and pumpkin flavor, while you’ll appreciate the emphasis on healthy ingredients like chicken, sweet potato, brown rice, flaxseed meal, and tapioca.

For the Bookworms

Price: $10 - $350 at Barnes & Nobles



Save yourself the trouble of guessing which book is next on their reading list with this Merry Christmas gift card from Barnes & Noble. Choose from values of $10 to $350 and include a personalized message on the gift card’s enclosure.

Jewelry for That Special Someone

Price: $350 $87.50 at Belk



Now at a seriously marked-down price, these 10K yellow gold earrings pair well with any winter outfit, from cozy sweaters to fuzzy coats. She’ll love the wide flat tube design that’ll catch your eye without dominating the rest of her outfit.

Holiday Savings Tip: Shop other great Shop other great fine jewelry options at Belk and save up to 80% on select items through Dec. 15.

Serious Gamers Only

Price: $299 at Best Buy



Immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality with hundreds of exciting games and experiences. Or kick back and enjoy live concerts and movies in a truly groundbreaking fashion. Just make sure to share the headset, as everyone will want to give it a test run.

Holiday Savings Tip: Find additional ways to save with select Find additional ways to save with select coupons and promo codes at Best Buy!

Price: $59.99 at Best Buy



True PlayStation fans will sing your praises with this 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus, which allows gamers to play online with friends and access exclusive discounts on hundreds of the best PlayStation titles.

For the Golfing Enthusiast

Price: $299 $249.99 at Best Buy



Improve your golf game with this smartwatch from Garmin. Track your shot, analyze putting greens, and check out maps of over 42,000 courses. Like most smartwatches, you can also receive emails and texts, and track calories, steps, and sleep quality.

Athleisure Must-Haves

Price: $50 $38 at Champion



These sport pants from Champion are lightweight with a slim fit and tapered leg, ideal for both gym sessions or trips out on the town. Enjoy the stretch fabric that won’t limit your choice of activity, along with moisture-wicking technology that keeps you dry and odor-free.

Holiday Savings Tip: These pants too expensive? Shop Champion’s large selection of These pants too expensive? Shop Champion’s large selection of gifts under $25 through Dec. 20 to find exactly what you’re looking for. Don’t forget to collect your savings at checkout with select Champion coupons

Traveling in Style

Price: $60 at The Frye Company



They say leather gets more comfortable with time, but that’s only if you take care of it. This care kit comes with leather lotion, waterproof balm, polishing cream, a wood brush, and a buffing cloth to keep your boots, bags, and coats in tip-top shape.

Price: $188 at The Frye Company



Get serious about your travel with this luxurious leather toiletry bag — otherwise known as a Dopp Kit. You’ll find no frills here, just a wonderfully-crafted bag worthy enough to hold all your precious bathroom essentials. Get it in dark brown or slate.

For the Love of Mickey

Price: $99 at Princess Polly



Disney fanatics will love this oversized sweater featuring a vintage Mickey Mouse on the front. This Princess Polly exclusive is made with 100% cotton and comes in three sizes.

It’s Beginning to Smell a Lot Like Christmas

Price: $28.99 at HSN



Envelop your senses in all things Christmas with this hand-poured candle made from natural soy wax and essential oils. Take in the festive winter design on the glass jar while you sit back and enjoy the candle’s calming floral scent.

Cooking Classics

Price: $29.99 at Amazon



Introduce your home chef to Lodge’s wonderful world of cast-iron. This timeless and versatile 12-inch skillet can sear, sauté, bake, broil, fry, and just about anything else. Not only does Lodge pre-season the pan for you, they also throw in a handy (no pun intended) silicone handle holder that is dishwasher safe and fit for temperatures up to 500 degrees.

Make a Lasting Impression

Price: $16.99 $10.99 at Personalization Mall



Make a personal statement by adding a special photo to this all-white ceramic coffee mug, then finish it off with a meaningful message on the other side. Don’t worry about special care instructions, since this mug is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Cozy Slippers You Can Take Outside

Price: $50 at Puma



Available in white or black, these super-soft faux Puma sherpa slippers have a non-slip rubber outsole so you can wear them outdoors. Use the heel loop to quickly slip them on and off again.

Holiday Savings Tip: Shop Shop Puma’s Holiday Gift Guide for the best sneaker and clothing options this Christmas, and get free shipping on orders of $50 or more through Dec. 20.

Clever Stocking Stuffers for Adults

Price: $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon



It’s an unfortunate truth: Wine contains sulfites and tannins that cause some people to experience headaches or mild allergic reactions. These wine drops eliminate the problem by naturally removing such toxins from your favorite wines. Simply add to any glass of red, white, or rosé and enjoy your wine headache free. Literally.

For Your Health

Price: $20 - $200 at The Vitamin Shoppe



Surprise your health-conscious friend with a gift card from The Vitamin Shoppe this Christmas. They’ll get to choose from a large variety of vitamins, supplements, protein powders, and natural remedies, and you won’t have to worry about satisfying their specific nutritional needs.

Holiday Savings Tip: Shop at The Vitamin Shoppe and get Shop at The Vitamin Shoppe and get free shipping on all orders of at least $25 , or schedule a free in-store pickup.

Winter Essentials

Price: $95 at rag & bone



Nothing says winter quite like a beanie, and this fancy option from rag & bone is knit from 100% wool. We love the bright yellow version, but you can’t go wrong with olive or blue.

Holiday Savings Tip: Get 30% off all orders valid from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14 at Get 30% off all orders valid from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14 at rag & bone , or get 15% off your order through Dec. 31.

Calling All Foodies

Price: $100 - $1,000 at Goldbelly



If the key to your special someone’s heart is somewhere inside their stomach, consider a gift card from Goldbelly. Their massive selection spans the entire country and includes some of America’s most famous restaurants and unique dishes. Ship anything from a traditional knish to a Chicago deep dish.

Get the Party Started

Price: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon



Turn the Christmas festivities up a notch with this karaoke microphone from BONAOK. Simply connect the microphone to your phone with either a cable or through Bluetooth, play your favorite tunes, and start singing the night away.