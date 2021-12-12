Holiday | Shopping
25 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas That Will Arrive on Time
Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.
It’s that time of year again, when December arrives in the blink of an eye and you’re suddenly faced with all that Christmas shopping you meant to do last month. Don’t hit the panic button just yet.
We’ve compiled 25 last-minute Christmas gift ideas to satisfy anyone in your family or friend group — even the pickiest of gift-getters. Better yet, each gift is guaranteed to arrive in time for the big day, so act fast! We’ve also included the best holiday deals and coupons available at our chosen stores, so you can save a little extra money too.
Fun for the Whole Family
1. Ticket to Ride Board Game
Price: $54.99 $39.97 at Amazon
Bring the whole family together with this fun and easy-to-learn adventure game ideal for ages 8 and up — and it’s currently discounted on Amazon, too! The objective is simple: compete for the longest railway route across the country while stopping at as many cities as you can!
A Festive Bouquet
2. Fields of Europe Christmas Bouquet
Price: $39.99 - $69.99 at 1-800-Flowers.com
Get in the holiday spirit with this beautiful collection of red and white flowers, including roses, carnations, and lilies. Your festive bouquet comes pre-arranged in a glass vase and is tastefully tied with a red ribbon.
Jeans for Stylish Teens
3. High-Rise Mom Jeans
Price: $59.95 at Aéropostale
No, mom jeans are not an insult and, yes, they are popular across all ages. Embrace the retro look with this high rise, light wash pair from Aéropostale.
4. ‘90s Super High-Rise Straight Stretch Jean
Price: $56.95 at Aéropostale
‘90s fashion is back, and kids born in the 21st century are rocking the look. These high-rise jeans sit right at your natural waist and have a slight stretch to ensure maximum comfort.
Denim for Adults
5. Good Waist Crop Jeans
Price: $119 at Good American
Enjoy these high-rise stretch jeans with a cropped length and skinny fit. They’re made with organic cotton and produced in solar-powered factories that use less water than traditional manufacturers.
Because Dogs Love Christmas, Too
6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer BarkBox
Price: Starting at $23 per box at BarkBox
Give your furry friend something to chew on this Christmas with this holiday-themed collection featuring two kinds of doggie snacks. You’ll also get four toys, including Rudolph, Bumble the not-so-abominable snow monster, and Kris Kringle, whose suit is perfect for hiding little treats inside.
A Purr-fect Gift
7. Shameless Pets Naughty Tasty Tinsel Treats for Cats
Price: $3.99 at Fuzzy
Stuff your cat’s stocking with these treats from Shameless Pets. They’re guaranteed to enjoy the white fish and pumpkin flavor, while you’ll appreciate the emphasis on healthy ingredients like chicken, sweet potato, brown rice, flaxseed meal, and tapioca.
For the Bookworms
8. 2021 Merry Christmas Gift Card
Price: $10 - $350 at Barnes & Nobles
Save yourself the trouble of guessing which book is next on their reading list with this Merry Christmas gift card from Barnes & Noble. Choose from values of $10 to $350 and include a personalized message on the gift card’s enclosure.
Jewelry for That Special Someone
9. Belk & Co. 10K Yellow Gold Wide Flat Tube Earrings
Price: $350 $87.50 at Belk
Now at a seriously marked-down price, these 10K yellow gold earrings pair well with any winter outfit, from cozy sweaters to fuzzy coats. She’ll love the wide flat tube design that’ll catch your eye without dominating the rest of her outfit.
Serious Gamers Only
10. Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One VR Headset
Price: $299 at Best Buy
Immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality with hundreds of exciting games and experiences. Or kick back and enjoy live concerts and movies in a truly groundbreaking fashion. Just make sure to share the headset, as everyone will want to give it a test run.
11. PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership
Price: $59.99 at Best Buy
True PlayStation fans will sing your praises with this 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus, which allows gamers to play online with friends and access exclusive discounts on hundreds of the best PlayStation titles.
For the Golfing Enthusiast
12. Garmin Approach S42 GPS Smartwatch
Price: $299 $249.99 at Best Buy
Improve your golf game with this smartwatch from Garmin. Track your shot, analyze putting greens, and check out maps of over 42,000 courses. Like most smartwatches, you can also receive emails and texts, and track calories, steps, and sleep quality.
Athleisure Must-Haves
13. Champion Sport Pants, 29-Inch
Price: $50 $38 at Champion
These sport pants from Champion are lightweight with a slim fit and tapered leg, ideal for both gym sessions or trips out on the town. Enjoy the stretch fabric that won’t limit your choice of activity, along with moisture-wicking technology that keeps you dry and odor-free.
Traveling in Style
14. Leather Care Kit
Price: $60 at The Frye Company
They say leather gets more comfortable with time, but that’s only if you take care of it. This care kit comes with leather lotion, waterproof balm, polishing cream, a wood brush, and a buffing cloth to keep your boots, bags, and coats in tip-top shape.
15. Logan Travel Dopp
Price: $188 at The Frye Company
Get serious about your travel with this luxurious leather toiletry bag — otherwise known as a Dopp Kit. You’ll find no frills here, just a wonderfully-crafted bag worthy enough to hold all your precious bathroom essentials. Get it in dark brown or slate.
For the Love of Mickey
16. Disney Vintage Mickey Mouse Sweater
Price: $99 at Princess Polly
Disney fanatics will love this oversized sweater featuring a vintage Mickey Mouse on the front. This Princess Polly exclusive is made with 100% cotton and comes in three sizes.
It’s Beginning to Smell a Lot Like Christmas
17. Courtside Market Tree Farm Wax Candle
Price: $28.99 at HSN
Envelop your senses in all things Christmas with this hand-poured candle made from natural soy wax and essential oils. Take in the festive winter design on the glass jar while you sit back and enjoy the candle’s calming floral scent.
Cooking Classics
18. Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, 12-Inch
Price: $29.99 at Amazon
Introduce your home chef to Lodge’s wonderful world of cast-iron. This timeless and versatile 12-inch skillet can sear, sauté, bake, broil, fry, and just about anything else. Not only does Lodge pre-season the pan for you, they also throw in a handy (no pun intended) silicone handle holder that is dishwasher safe and fit for temperatures up to 500 degrees.
Make a Lasting Impression
19. Photo Expressions Personalized Coffee Mug (11 oz.)
Price: $16.99 $10.99 at Personalization Mall
Make a personal statement by adding a special photo to this all-white ceramic coffee mug, then finish it off with a meaningful message on the other side. Don’t worry about special care instructions, since this mug is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
Cozy Slippers You Can Take Outside
20. Scuff Sherpa Slippers
Price: $50 at Puma
Available in white or black, these super-soft faux Puma sherpa slippers have a non-slip rubber outsole so you can wear them outdoors. Use the heel loop to quickly slip them on and off again.
Clever Stocking Stuffers for Adults
21. Drop It Wine Drops
Price: $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon
It’s an unfortunate truth: Wine contains sulfites and tannins that cause some people to experience headaches or mild allergic reactions. These wine drops eliminate the problem by naturally removing such toxins from your favorite wines. Simply add to any glass of red, white, or rosé and enjoy your wine headache free. Literally.
For Your Health
22.The Vitamin Shoppe Gift Card
Price: $20 - $200 at The Vitamin Shoppe
Surprise your health-conscious friend with a gift card from The Vitamin Shoppe this Christmas. They’ll get to choose from a large variety of vitamins, supplements, protein powders, and natural remedies, and you won’t have to worry about satisfying their specific nutritional needs.
Winter Essentials
23. Addison Beanie
Price: $95 at rag & bone
Nothing says winter quite like a beanie, and this fancy option from rag & bone is knit from 100% wool. We love the bright yellow version, but you can’t go wrong with olive or blue.
Calling All Foodies
24. Goldbelly Gift Card
Price: $100 - $1,000 at Goldbelly
If the key to your special someone’s heart is somewhere inside their stomach, consider a gift card from Goldbelly. Their massive selection spans the entire country and includes some of America’s most famous restaurants and unique dishes. Ship anything from a traditional knish to a Chicago deep dish.
Get the Party Started
25. BONAOK Q37 Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Price: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon
Turn the Christmas festivities up a notch with this karaoke microphone from BONAOK. Simply connect the microphone to your phone with either a cable or through Bluetooth, play your favorite tunes, and start singing the night away.